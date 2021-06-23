NEPSAC basketball showcase to be held at Avon Old Farms this weekend

The 2021 New England Prep School Athletic Council will be holding the NEPSAC NCAA Scholastic Showcase Friday through Sunday at Avon Old Farms.

More than 500 basketball players competing at NEPSAC schools are expected to be participating, according to Doug Scott, a New England Prep Coaches Association board member. Games will run from noon-9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Among the many NCAA teams expected to have a coach in attendance, according to Scott, are: Duke, Indiana, UCLA, Iowa, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona, Virginia and Yale. More than 100 schools are expected.

“Every indication is that this event will be the most heavily college coach-attended Live Period ever,” Scott said. “We have about 100 prep school coaches who have relationships with college coaches that have been recruiting their kids over the years. When these prep coaches reach out to those college coaches and tell them that this event is worth their while, it works in getting them to show up.”

Some players expected to participate include: Avery Brown of Northfield Mount Hermon (formerly of Hamden Hall and Fairfield Prep), Desmond Claude from St. Thomas More (formerly of Hillhouse), Carson Benigni from Hamden Hall (Xavier), Justin Covington from St. Luke’s, Finn Donelan of Suffield Academy (formerly Fairfield Prep), Jack Hall from St. Thomas More (Avon), Matt Houde from St. Thomas More (East Catholic), Mason Jackson from Canterbury (NFA), Melvin Kolenovic from Bridgton Academy (Shelton), Brody Limric from St. Andrews (East Catholic), Bube Momah from Brewster Academy (Farmington), Cole Wissink from Cheshire Academy (Amity), Logan Carey of St. Paul-New Hampshire (Fairfield Prep) and Jason James from Westminster (St. Joseph).

Scott said each player will be charged $50, mandated by the NCAA to cover personnel costs. No spectators will be allowed at the event.

Hamden Hall Country Day hosted the NEPSAC showcase in 2019. It was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIAC is not running a June scholastic event. Glenn Lungarini, the CIAC’s executive director, said the decision whether or not to run an event had to be made by early March.

“In trying to forecast what the summer would look like, we didn’t have a clear picture at that point quite frankly,” Lungarini said. “A number of states that ran the scholastic events previously are running them again.”

In 2019, CIAC players were not allowed to go to another state’s scholastic event. Lungarini said state players had clearance to attend the Philly Live event in Pennsylvania this coming weekend.

The other states running scholastic events either last weekend or next weekend approved by the NFHS are: Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Washington, D.C., Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Arizona and Texas.

In 2019, 19 state federations held scholastic events.

“We will do this in 2022,” Lungarini said.

