NDWH’s Zach Laput commits to play basketball at Bentley

Zach Laput said he would make a decision on his future after the basketball season ended and vowed, “I do not want my parents to have to pay for college.”

Laput made good on both counts. The senior guard from Notre Dame-West Haven verbally committed to play at Division II Bentley University, just days after the CIAC boys basketball season came to an abrupt ending.

“I think it’s a home run personally,” Laput said. “It’s everything I basically wanted, great academics, great basketball, I love the campus. Everything about it I thought was perfect.”

Laput, 18, said he also had full-scholarship offers from St. Anselm, Pace and Adelphi. He made unofficial visits to all of them except for Adelphi. He visited Bentley a couple of weeks ago.

“You get a degree from Bentley, you are set for life. It’s one of the top business schools in the country,” Laput said. “I think the coaches are very similar to the way I am.”

Bentley, located in Waltham, Massachusetts, went 17-12 last season, losing to New Haven in the Northeast-10 Conference playoffs.

Laput, a Beacon Falls resident, averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per game for the Green Knights (21-2), the Southern Connecticut Conference regular-season champions. Notre Dame was the No. 4 seed in the Division I state tournament, which, along with the rest of the CIAC winter tournaments, were canceled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus.





