Behuniak, Naugatuck upset Seymour in five sets to claim 1st NVL title in 21 years

WATERBURY — The Naugatuck girls’ volleyball team took down undefeated Seymour in David vs. Goliath fashion to capture the 2019 NVL Championship on Wednesday.

It took a thrilling five sets for Naugatuck to put it in the books, taking the final set 15-13.

Naugatuck’s Brielle Behuniak was named tournament MVP and racked up 10 kills, 11 assists and nine digs in the championship game. The title is Naugatuck’s first since 1998.

“It was just crazy,” Behuniak said. “Everyone was working together; we were all so competitive. Seymour has always been such a good team, we just came out there and played our hearts out, tried not to let the ball hit the ground, and we all had each other’s back the whole time. That’s how we won.”

Behuniak also delivered the final blow in the fifth set on a perfectly placed spike to cap off the tournament.

“Brielle Behuniak has been doing it for all four years,” Naugatuck coach Kevin Wesche said. “She has been a three year starter and a two year captain. She plays all six positions, she sets, she hits, she blocks, she digs, she does it all and she had been. She has a great supporting cast of players around her, my hats off to the seniors. They did an awesome job for all four years.”

Coming into the final, Seymour had won all 21 of its matches and had only lost two sets all season.

The two lost sets, however, came courtesy of Naugatuck when the teams met to close out the regular season, a game in which the Greyhounds blew a late lead in the fifth set.

Seymour wins set four 25-14 and we are headed to a decisive set 5 #ctgvb pic.twitter.com/VBvGxJrFjc — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 7, 2019

This time, Naugatuck righted its wrongs and finished the job on a much bigger stage.

“That was probably part of our motivation, the fact that we came so close the last time we played them,” Wesche said. “We had them 2-2, we caught up to them. We were ahead 6-1 and they went on a great 14-3 run to end it out. We knew that we could play with them. We were able to make some adjustments and return most of their serves. I give credit to my front row, getting up here and putting down some kills when we needed them.”

Naugatuck took the first set 25-20 and never relinquished the lead after going ahead 12-11 earlier in the set.

Naugatuck takes the third set 25-18 and leads Seymour 2-1 #ctgvb pic.twitter.com/NNQWbPonPh — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 7, 2019

Seymour went up 5-0 early in the second set on the serving of Kolby Sirowich and cruised to a 25-12 victory, tying the match.

Set three was a back and forth battle. It was tied nine different times before Naugatuck went on an eight-point run on the strength of serving by left-hander Hailey Russell to claim a 25-18 victory.

“When you’re not coming from behind, the pressure is off you a little bit,” Wesche said. “We won all three on the same side. We were fortunate enough to get that side to finish out. It was the side of our fans and they filled the stands and our home crowd does a great job.”

Naugatuck takes the first set 25-20 and leads Seymour 1-0. 3rd set Seymour has lost this year #ctgvb pic.twitter.com/bg8r91HPGa — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 7, 2019

With no margin for error, Seymour responded by dominating the fourth set, 24-14, to the decisive fifth set.

But, ultimately, it was Naugatuck’s night.

“I had told my athletic director that when these girls were sophomores that if it were going to happen, this is the team that has a good shot at the NVL title,” Wesche said. “That came to fruition, they came to practice and worked hard so god bless them.”

“As a senior it has been such a journey,” Behuniak said. “I have always wanted to win the NVL, especially in volleyball which is my favorite sport. I am just glad we did it as a team and everyone worked together.”