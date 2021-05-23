Naugatuck boys, Woodland girls bring home NVL titles

TORRINGTON – When Naugatuck track coach Ralph Roper “peeled back the onion” he wasn’t surprised to find a Naugatuck Valley League title for his boys’ team.

“That is what you hope a good team will do,” Roper said after Naugatuck added the postseason crown to a jewel of a 12-0 regular season in the NVL finals at Torrington on Saturday. “We had some missteps in some of the events. You can’t let small things become big things. When I peeled back the onion today, I saw that some of our athletes who hadn’t done as well in the season were legitimate contenders.”

Naugatuck (134) used its depth by placing 31 times in the top eight to earn points. That helped override five first-place finishes by Seymour (106). Derby (102) was third.

Woodland (171), paced by Sarah Cooley’s wins in the shot put (30-2) and the discus (89-7), captured five firsts overall to garner the girls’ championship. Watertown (116) was second. Seymour (108) was third.

Wolcott’s Nicolas Bendtsen broke a 45-year-old record according to Roker when he ran a 4:09.96 in the 1600-meter run. “It was an outstanding day for him,” Roker said of the senior. “I think he also broke the NVL record in the 32 (hundred).” Bendtsen ran a 9:23.91 to cross the line 1:16-plus seconds in front of the second-place finisher.

Naugatuck took three firsts. It placed four athletes in the second, third and fourth positions.

Jonathan Volpe was first in the 800-meter run and added a second-place finish in the 1600. Cameron Jacobs captured the 300-meter hurdles in 42.34. He led off the winning 4×400 relay team (3:29.70) followed by Taylor Trowers, JayShawn Lindsay and Volpe.

Seymour’s Joshua Lanzieri dominated the sprinting events and added the long jump title. He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11:10 to edge out Derby’s Branden McLean (11:20). Lanzieri added gold in the 200-meter dash, where he crossed in 22.36 to nip both Rafael Mahario from Holy Cross (22.41) and McLean (22.52). His long jump of 22-11 was meet best.

Mahario won the high jump at 6-2 feet.

Seymour’s Timothy Buzik took the discus at 146-1. Adam Violano throw of 143-4 was first in the javelin.

Derby’s Zerion Montgomery took first in the triple jump (44-5). Kanye Bailey, Zyair Wali, Branden McLean and Bryan McLean were first in the 4×100 relay (43.68).

Oxford’s Samuel Wolf placed first in the pole vault (12-6).

Taj Thomas from Kennedy won the 400-meter run in 50.47.

Woodland’s Eric Meade was first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.29). Nathaniel Smith, Jack Schwarz, Chase Young and Martin Swercewski took home first in the 4×800 relay with a time of 8:40.51.

Wolcott’s Lucas Gagnon was the champion in the shot put at 44.3 feet.

In winning its girls’ title, Woodland saw Jaden Young place first in the 800-meter run (2:17.08). Chloe Poulos won the 3200-meter run in 12:33.50. Kim Poulos, Rebecca Benoit, Paige Letourneau and Young took the 4×400 relay (4:10.39). Winning the 4×800 (10:32.29) were Ireland Starziski, Kim Poulos, Kate Foley and Daniella Celotto.

Watertown’s Ariana Polletta took gold in the long jump (16-8.25) and the triple jump (34-7). Allie Mazzarella was first in the javelin (98-10). Autumn Bacik was first in the pole vault (8-0).

Seymour’s Katharine Bruno was the 100-meter dash champion in 12.59. Zoie Kempf won the 1600-meter run in 5:10.55. Nikol daCruz, Sophia Motyl, Kempf and Bruno were first in the 4×100 relay (50.87).

Naugatuck’s Allison Murphy took gold in the 300-meter hurdles (48.11).

Alyssa Herb from Holy Cross won the high jump (4-10).

Jasmine Ogando from Kennedy took first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.42).

Raquel Rosa from Holy Cross was a double winner, taking the title in the 200-meter dash (26.09) and the 400-meter run (58.84).

2021 Naugatuck Valley League Track Championships

at Torrington High

Boys Team Scores

1) Naugatuck 134; 2) Woodland 106; 3) Derby 102; 4) Seymour 80; 5) Holy Cross 62; 6) Wolcott 51; 7) Watertown 32; 8) Sacred Heart 30; 9) Kennedy 2; 10) Torrington 18; 11) Wilby 14; 12) Crosby 13; 13) Waterbury Career Academy 13; 14) St. Paul Catholic 12; 15) Oxford 10

Boys Top Finishers

100 Meter Dash: 1. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 11.10; 2. Branden McLean, Derby, 11.20; 3. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 11.36.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22.36; 2. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 22.41; 3. Branden McLean, Derby, 22.52.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Taj Thomas, Kennedy, 50.47; 2. Keith Caouette, Watertown, 50.63; 3. Taylor Trowers, Naugatuck, 52.02.

800 Meter Run: 1. Jonathan Volpe, Naugatuck, 1:55.94; 2. Aidan Knappe, Sacred Heart, 2:05.41; 3. Chase Young, Woodland, 2:09.59.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 4:09.96; 2. Jonathan Volpe, Naugatuck, 4:22.70; 3. Mathew Nofri, Naugatuck, 4:37.01.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 9:23.91; 2. Colin Slavin, Woodland, 10:40.23; 3. Nick LaChappelle, Woodland, 10:56.02.

110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eric Meade, Woodland, 16:29; 2. Cameron Jacobs, Naugatuck, 16.41; 3. Daniel Anderson, Naugatuck, 16.86.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Cameron Jacobs, Naugatuck, 42.34; 2. Kaiden Dunn, Holy Cross, 42.74; 3. Jesse Xhuti, Sacred Heart, 43.47.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Derby (Kanye Bailey, Zyair Wali, Branden McLean, Bryan McLean), 43.68; 2. Torrington (Sean Clinkscales, Ayden Reilly, Malcolm Francis, Michael McLaughlin), 45.15; 3. Crosby (Jeffrey Burke, Taji Blizzard, Lazarus Agba, Tanner Leo), 45.81.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Naugatuck (Cameron Jacobs, Taylor Trowers, JayShawn Lindsay, Jonathan Volpe), 3:29.70; 2. Woodland (Nathaniel Smith, Nathan Swercewski, Alex Farr, Conrad Filippone), 3:34.61; 3. Watertown (Aiden Arline, Ty Phelan, Gabe Giusto, Keith Caouette), 3:34.61.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Woodland (Nathaniel Smith, Jack Schwarz, Chase Young, Martin Swercewski), 8:40.51; 2. Sacred Heart (Trevor Warren, James Bona, Jesse Xhuti, Aidan Knappe), 8:44.96; 3. Naugatuck (Justin Carroll, Chance Conklin, Brendan Lyles, Zach McCasland), 8:50.48.

Shot Put: 1. Lucas Gagnon, Wolcott, 44-3; 2. Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 43-5; 3. Ma’hkai Wilson, Holy Cross, 42-10.

Discus: 1. Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 146-1; 2. Tairique McFarlane, Derby, 121-10; 3. Lucas Gagnon, Wolcott, 119.5.

Javelin: 1. Adam Violano, Seymour, 143-4; 2. Steven Herb, Naugatuck, 134-0; 3. Reis Muccino, Kennedy, 129-7.

High Jump: 1. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 6-2; 2. Zyair Wali, Derby, 6-0; 3. Eric Meade, Woodland, 5-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Samuel Wolf, Oxford, 12-6; 2. Jason Spino, Naugatuck, 12-0; 3. Owen Wood, St. Paul Catholic, 11-0.

Long Jump: 1. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22-11; 2. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 21-0; 3. Tyler Turner, St. Paul Catholic, 20-4.

Triple Jump: 1. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 44-5; 2. Keith Caouette, Watertown, 42-11; 3. Zyair Wali, Derby, 42-0.

Girls Team Scores

1) Woodland 174; 2) Watertown 116; 3) Seymour 108; 4) Holy Cross 58; 5) Naugatuck 56; 6) Torrington 50; 7) Derby 45; 8) Oxford 34; 9) Kennedy 13; 10) St. Paul Catholic 13; 11) Wolcott 12; 12) Sacred Heart 10; 13) Crosby 5; 14) Waterbury Career Academy 5

Girls Top Finishers

100 Meter Dash: 1. Katharine Bruno, Seymour, 12.59; 2. Amaris Goodwin, Torrington, 13.10; 3. Abigail Estefani, Torrington, 13.11.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 26.09; 2. Rebecca Benoit, Woodland, 27.03; 3. Paige Letourneau, Woodland, 27.15.

400 Meter Run: 1. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 58.84; 2. Sophia Motyl, Seymour, 1:01.50; 3. Julia Kropo, Naugatuck, 1:02.28.

800 Meter Run: 1. Jaden Young, Woodland, 2:17.08; 2. Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 2:17.79; 3. Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 2:25.00.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 5:10.55; 2. Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 5:17.02; 3. Daniella Celotto, Woodland, 5:29.01.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 12:33.50; 2. Jaden Young, Woodland, 13:04.13; 3. Ireland Starziski, Woodland, 13:31.64.

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jasmine Ogando, Kennedy, 16.42; 2. Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 16.49; Allison Barton, St. Paul Catholic, 18.01.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 48.11; 2. Katharine Bruno, Seymour, 50.07; 3. Kate Wickenheisser, Oxford, 51.03.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Seymour (Nikol daCruz, Sophia Motyl, Zoie Kempf, Katharine Bruno), 50.87; 2. Woodland (Sara Alessio, Rebecca Benoit, Katy More, Paige Latourneau), 51.38; 3. Torrington (Makayla Farrington, Hollisa Liburd, Amaris Goodwin, Abigail Estefani), 52.12.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Woodland (Kim Poulos, Rebecca Benoit, Paige Latourneau, Jaden Young), 4:10.39; 2. Naugatuck (Julia Kropo, Lauren Sonski, Leticia DoNascimento, Allison Murphy), 4:11.87; 3. Holy Cross (Mya Zaccagnini, Ava Purcaro, Alyssa Herb, Raquel Rosa), 4:19.43.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Woodland (Ireland Starziski, Kim Poulos, Kate Foley, Daniella Celotto), 10:32.29; 2. Oxford (Audrey Ray, Grace Mahmood, Kendra Grillo, Paige Davis), 10:45.94; 3. Watertown (Lana Kolpa, Torri DiStefano, Olivia Eshoo, Emma Gallagher), 10:46.23.

Shot Put: 1. Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 30-2, 2. Alyssa French-Graham, Holy Cross, 30-0.50), 3. Morgan Hodorski, Watertown, 29-5.50.

Discus: 1. Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 89-7; 2. Maddie Marshall, Oxford, 86-4; 3. Emma Swanson, Woodland, 85-0.

Javelin: 1. Allie Mazzarella, Watertown, 98-10; 2. Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 98-6; 3. Morgan Hodorski, Watertown, 96-9.

High Jump: 1. Alyssa Herb, Holy Cross, 4-10; 2. Erin Egan, Watertown, 4-8; 3. Alison Leclerc, Wolcott, 4-6.

Pole Vault: 1. Autumn Bacik, Watertown, 8-0; 2. Isabella Bianchini, Woodland, 7-0; 3. Kelsey Picheco, Derby, 7-0.

Long Jump: 1. Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 16-8.25; 2. Erin Egan, Watertown, 15-8.50; 3. Julia Tricario, Seymour, 15-1.50.

Triple Jump: 1. Aranna Polletta, Watertown, 34-7; 2. Erin Egan, Watertown, 33-1; 3. Lordina Boakye, Derby, 31-4.