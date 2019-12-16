National media embraces Newtown football team, Nighthawks appear on Sunday Night Football halftime show

By Cathleen Cusachs, Hearst Connecticut Media

When Newtown High School’s football team won the Class LL state championship on the last play of the game Saturday, the timing brought chills—the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting had happened seven years to the day.

Less than 24 hours later, the win became a national news sensation.

A video of the final play and victory celebration by Pete Paguaga, senior producer for Hearst Connecticut Media’s GameTimeCT, went viral on Twitter. At the time of publication, the clip had gathered 2.4 million views. Sports outlets like ESPN, Barstool, and Sports Illustrated shared the news out to readers across the world.

But, it’s not just sports fans impacted by the inspiring story. People across the world want to hear more about the determined players, most of whom were students at Sandy Hook seven years ago. Washington Post’s coverage of the game was trending on Google last night.

National outlets like CNN, The Hill, TIME Magazine, NowThis, and more are talking about Newtown’s perseverance. Even local papers are feeling the ripple—the story has made it to places like Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis, to name just a few.