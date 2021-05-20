Nathan Tyler named football coach at Stratford

Former Northwest Catholic All-State linebacker Nathan Tyler has been named the coach of the Stratford football program.

Tyler graduated from Northwest Catholic in 2008, then played at Southern Connecticut State University.

After his playing career, he coached at Northwest Catholic, under his father Mike Tyler. He then joined the college ranks, coaching at St. Anselm College before returning back to Southern Connecticut State University.

Tyler replaces Jack Petion, another Southern Connecticut alumni, who was hired in 2017. Petion is an assistant principal at Stratford high school.

This story will be updated.