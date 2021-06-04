Mullins, North Branford stymie Law, move on to semifinals

NORTH BRANFORD — The Law softball team came into Friday’s Class M state quarterfinals having scored 17 runs in its first two tournament victories.

But North Branford pitcher Kiley Mullins was able to cool off those Law bats. The freshman tossed a three-hitter to give No. 5 seed North Branford the 3-1 victory over No. 13 Law.

“We had some opportunities. (Mullins) kept us off-balance,” Law coach Melanie Blude said.

Mullins struck out five. She was able to mix in her changeup often to keep Law (16-7) from mounting any type of sustainable offense.

Mullins said catcher Hanna Senerchia was “enthusiastic about my changeup,” and Mullins kept using it. She also said it takes her time to relax, but you would have never noticed any nerves from the way Mullins worked her way through Law’s batting order.

“In the beginning (of the game), I’d ask Hanna what types of pitches are going well and she told me the changeup. So we kept calling it,” North Branford coach Nick DeLizio said. “Regardless of whether it was a ball or not, it kept them off-balance and made the fastball more effective. She threw the curve a couple of times, but I really wanted to work on her changeup. When she is on with the changeup, it can be a deadly pitch.”

North Branford (20-2) will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Naugatuck Valley League rivals top seed Woodland and No. 8 Wolcott in the semifinals on either Monday or Tuesday. This is North Branford’s third trip to the state semifinals in the past four seasons.

“These kids went through a year-plus not getting coached in our program,” said DeLizio, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The senior leadership (Jada Miconi, Erica Piercey and Sophia Ouellet) has been awesome. They have taken everybody under their wing. It’s been paying off.”

Erica Piercey drives in a run for North Branford in the Class M quarterfinals against Law. #ctsb pic.twitter.com/u3ZeKG3rWl — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) June 4, 2021

Law scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning, an unearned tally due to a throwing error. That cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Thunderbirds, who won their sixth consecutive Shoreline Conference championship last week, answered right back in the bottom of the inning. Lauren Ackerman tripled with one out and scored on a wild pitch.

“You have to find ways to score runs. Having another insurance run helped,” DeLizio said. “Lauren had that huge triple for us in the (right-center field) gap.”

Mullins’ counterpart, Talia Salanto, allowed seven hits, but she was able to strand six runners and retired the last seven batters she faced.

Salanto was able to get out of a first-inning, bases-loaded jam by striking out Gianna DePino and getting Lindsey Onofrio to fly out to right field.

But North Branford was able to push its first two runs across in the next inning. Bella Hills singled, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Ackerman’s sacrifice fly.

Senerchia singled with two outs, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Piercey’s RBI single.