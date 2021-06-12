Mozzicato pitches East Catholic to first CIAC baseball title since 1997, beats Northwestern

MIDDLETOWN — As the 17th and final Northwestern batter struck out, East Catholic catcher Hank Penders tossed his glove and helmet to the side and made a straight line toward Frank Mozzicato.

“He’s a scary dude to run after you now, he used to be a little squirt, but now he is bigger than me,” Mozzicato said. “It’s a scary sight for sure.”

Penders jumped in to greet Mozzicato as well as the rest of his East Catholic teammates, celebrating their 7-0 win over Northwestern in the Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field on Saturday.

It’s the first state championship for East Catholic since 1997.

“It’s awesome and it’s where it belongs, here at East,” said Mozzicato, a UConn-commit whose stock has risen significantly this season among major league scouts. He is projected to be a top-five round pick in next month’s draft. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Coach (Martin) Fiori is the best, I love him to death.”

Mozzicato Ks the final batter. His 17th of the game. EAST CATHOLIC is the Class M champion for the first time since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/qFnAVE15jY — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Mozzicato continued his dominance of high school hitters across the state. He went the distance, allowed no runs, no walks and just one hit, while striking out 17.

“He likes to throw that curveball a lot at the beginning because as soon as he has the feel for it, he knows he will be able to compete,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said. “When he had it and the umpire was calling it from the get-go, we kind of knew we would be in good shape.”

East Catholic was in good shape. Mozzicato kept batters off balance all game with his curveball and blew his fastball by them.

“(My) mechanics were nice and smooth,” said Mozzicato, who said he knew he would have a good day when he got to the bullpen. “I felt everything go the right way. I just had to translate out into the field.”

The senior lefty finished his high school career on a 49.2 scoreless innings streak.

Mozzicato Ks two in the 6th He has 14 of them #ctbase pic.twitter.com/0agYiHsyI6 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

“(It’s) pretty funny to think that the first game of the year he gave up an earned run and then he doesn’t give one up the rest of the year,” Fiori said. “Maybe we should have brought the infield in, I don’t know.”

Ryan Shaw and Mozzicato both had two hits to lead the East Catholic offense.

“We knew offensively we had to go out there and do our thing,” Shaw said.

The Eagles scored twice in the first and second and then added three in the fifth inning.

“…this is what we have been working for and we’ve had our eyes in this for a while…” — East Catholic’s Ryan Shaw on the season as a whole #ctbase pic.twitter.com/CzideULwAa — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Northwestern got one hit on a Fred Camp double to lead off the fourth.

That was the last Northwestern player to reach base, Mozzicato retired the final 12 batters.

“I love them, there is no other way to say it, but I love them,” Fiori said.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

“…it’s where it belongs, here at East (Catholic)” — East Catholic’s Frank Mozzicato after leading East Catholic to its first state title since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/h8iu6FFF13 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic: The senior ended his high school with another dominant performance. He struck out 17 batters and allowed just one hit (the only base runner) in a complete game shutout.

QUOTABLE

“We’re here to reverse the curse, if that’s what it is.” — East Catholic coach Martin Fiori on why they decided to wear their pinstripe uniforms after he had dinner with former East Catholic coach Jim Penders Sr., who had never won a state title while wearing pinstripes.

EAST CATHOLIC 7, NORTHWESTERN 0

East Catholic 220 030 X — 7 10 0

Northwestern 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

Batteries: EC — Frank Mozzicato and Hank Penders ; NW — Bubba Risedorf, Tanyon Weber (6) and Berto Cantalini.

2B: NW — Fred Camp; 3B: EC — Frank Mozzicato.

UPDATE: Records: East Catholic 25-0, Northwestern 23-2