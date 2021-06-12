GameTime CT

Baseball

Mozzicato pitches East Catholic to first CIAC baseball title since 1997, beats Northwestern

East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato lifts the plaque after winning the CIAC Class M baseball championship against Northwestern, 7-0, at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic coach Martin Fiori celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Ethan Utermarck celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato hugs Hank Penders after the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic coach Martin Fiori celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Franke Mozzicato celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic coach Martin Fiori celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Ryan Shaw celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Alex Irizarry hugs a teammates after the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Ryan Shaw celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Alex Irizarry celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato pitches during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Ryan Shaw tips his hat to the fans after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Trevor Juan chest bumps teammate Ryan Shaw after scoring during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Northwestern's Fred Camp catches a fly ball during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato hits a triple during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato runs to third during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Hank Penders talks to Frank Mozzicato during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Ethan Utermarck celebrates after East Catholic beat Northwestern 7-0 in the CIAC Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Michael Wearne rounds third base during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Northwestern's Jack Lavoie tags out an East Catholic runner during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato celebrates after hitting a triple during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Ryan Shaw throws to first during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato walks off the field during the CIAC Class M baseball championship between East Catholic and Northwestern at Palmer Field, Middletown on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
MIDDLETOWN — As the 17th and final Northwestern batter struck out, East Catholic catcher Hank Penders tossed his glove and helmet to the side and made a straight line toward Frank Mozzicato.

“He’s a scary dude to run after you now, he used to be a little squirt, but now he is bigger than me,” Mozzicato said. “It’s a scary sight for sure.”

Penders jumped in to greet Mozzicato as well as the rest of his East Catholic teammates, celebrating their 7-0 win over Northwestern in the Class M baseball championship game at Palmer Field on Saturday.

It’s the first state championship for East Catholic since 1997.

CIAC SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD

“It’s awesome and it’s where it belongs, here at East,” said Mozzicato, a UConn-commit whose stock has risen significantly this season among major league scouts. He is projected to be a top-five round pick in next month’s draft. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Coach (Martin) Fiori is the best, I love him to death.”

Mozzicato continued his dominance of high school hitters across the state. He went the distance, allowed no runs, no walks and just one hit, while striking out 17.

“He likes to throw that curveball a lot at the beginning because as soon as he has the feel for it, he knows he will be able to compete,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said. “When he had it and the umpire was calling it from the get-go, we kind of knew we would be in good shape.”

CIAC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

East Catholic was in good shape. Mozzicato kept batters off balance all game with his curveball and blew his fastball by them.

“(My) mechanics were nice and smooth,” said Mozzicato, who said he knew he would have a good day when he got to the bullpen. “I felt everything go the right way. I just had to translate out into the field.”

The senior lefty finished his high school career on a 49.2 scoreless innings streak.

“(It’s) pretty funny to think that the first game of the year he gave up an earned run and then he doesn’t give one up the rest of the year,” Fiori said. “Maybe we should have brought the infield in, I don’t know.”

Ryan Shaw and Mozzicato both had two hits to lead the East Catholic offense.

“We knew offensively we had to go out there and do our thing,” Shaw said. 

The Eagles scored twice in the first and second and then added three in the fifth inning.

Northwestern got one hit on a Fred Camp double to lead off the fourth.

That was the last Northwestern player to reach base, Mozzicato retired the final 12 batters.

“I love them, there is no other way to say it, but I love them,” Fiori said.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic: The senior ended his high school with another dominant performance. He struck out 17 batters and allowed just one hit (the only base runner) in a complete game shutout.

QUOTABLE

“We’re here to reverse the curse, if that’s what it is.” — East Catholic coach Martin Fiori on why they decided to wear their pinstripe uniforms after he had dinner with former East Catholic coach Jim Penders Sr., who had never won a state title while wearing pinstripes.

CLASS M CHAMPIONSHIP

EAST CATHOLIC 7, NORTHWESTERN 0

East Catholic   220 030 X — 7 10 0
Northwestern   000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Batteries: EC — Frank Mozzicato and Hank Penders ; NW — Bubba Risedorf, Tanyon Weber (6) and Berto Cantalini.
2B: NW — Fred Camp; 3B: EC — Frank Mozzicato.
UPDATE: Records: East Catholic 25-0, Northwestern 23-2