Mozzicato loses no-hit streak, leads East Catholic past Weston into Class M semifinals

MANCHESTER — When Weston learned they would be facing Frank Mozzicato and East Catholic in the Class M baseball quarterfinals, the team altered how they took batting practice.

“We spent three practices cranking up the (pitching) machine up to 95 (mph),” Weston junior Chris Amato said. “Just hammering left-handed curveballs off the machine, just cranking fastballs.”

The team looked at Mozzicato’s stats coming into Saturday’s game — an ERA slightly above zero, over 100 strikeouts, a 37-inning shutout streak and a 28-inning no-hit streak. They watched film.

“They were confident coming in, we tried to get them as ready as we could,” Weston coach Geoffrey Brencher said.

Weston worked a couple of walks early and in the third inning Amato hit a single right over second base, breaking Mozzicato’s no-hit streak.

“I never really worried about it, it was never on my mind,” Mozzicato said. “When he got the hit it’s like oh, he got a hit, oh well, on to the next batter.”

Here’s the first hit against East Catholic’s Frank Mozzicato in 30.1 innings. Coming against Weston’s Chris Amato from Mozzicato’s angle #ctbase pic.twitter.com/EueCHx7oR7 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 5, 2021

Mozzicato pitched 3.2 innings, allowed two hits, struck out nine batters and the Eagles’ offense scored at will in their 19-1 win over Weston in the Class M quarterfinals.

East Catholic advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Mozzicato threw just 74 pitches and left with his team up 13-0, allowing him to be available for the state semifinals on Tuesday against Waterford.

East Catholic got to Weston early and often, scoring five runs in the first inning and seven in the third.

Eight of the nine starters got on base in the first three innings.

“When you have one through nine that you have confidence in, it’s nice,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said.

Trevor Juan hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Alex Irizarry had three hits and three RBIs.

“It’s hard for a pitcher to pitch around someone when you know the guy behind him is just as strong,” Irizarry said. “It takes all the stress off of you as a hitter because you feel like you don’t have to do all the offensive production when you know the guy right behind you has your back.”

Player of the Game

Alex Irizarry, East Catholic: The Maryland commit went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to pace the Eagles’ offense.

Quotable

“If he doesn’t have his A-stuff, we’re very happy with his B-stuff,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori on Frankie Mozzicato.

East Catholic 19, Weston 1

East Catholic 517 033 X — 19 16 0

Weston 000 010 0 — 1 6 4

Batteries: EC — Frank Mozzicato (W), Ethan Utermarck (4), Jacob Paulhus (7) and Hank Penders. W — Dante Esposito (L), Andrew Castro (1), Oliver Merced (4), Luke Barasch (5), Andrew Amato (6), Luke Dionian (6) and Andrew Amato and David Miller (6).

2B: EC — Alex Irizarry, Michael Wearne, Jaden Saunders. W — Chris Amato

HR: EC — Trevor Juan

Records: East Catholic 23-0, Weston 18-4.