Most memorable video moments from the 2021 CIAC spring sports season

What a memorable spring this has been, with the return of spring high school sports in Connecticut after missing a year due to the pandemic. Countless memories were made. Luckily for us many were caught on video. Below are some of our favorite video moments from the 2021 CIAC spring sports season.

Snowcone Pass

Best play I've seen all year, hands down. Granby Memorial 1B Haley Kaczka reaches over the fence, bringing it back for catcher Reagan Winn to make the diving play

Granby Memorial first basemen Haley Kaczka brought back a foul ball and flicked it to catcher Reagan Winn for the out in the Class M semifinals. Despite Granby falling 4-3 to eventual champion Seymour, Kaczka and Winn earned a showing on ESPN’s SportsCenter as a Top 10 Play.

Running Through Walls

What it literally means to run through a wall for our program. Declan O'Hara exemplified it on this catch.

Fairfield Warde center fielder Declan O’Hara leaped and crashed through the fence to take away a Staples home run, allowing Warde to eventually come back and win in extra innings. This play was good for #2 on Sportscenter Top 10

SQUEEZEEEEEE!

Griffin Polley dropped down the walk-off squeeze bunt to propel Fairfield Warde past Shelton 3-2 in extra innings of the Class LL second round.

Championship Walk-Off

The last at bat of Jazmin Lasane’s high school career was easily her biggest as the Southington senior lined a walk-off single to right with two outs in a 4-3 Class LL championship victory over Fairfield Ludlowe. Lasane’s hit completed a two-run 7th inning comeback after Lauren Verrilli tied the game at 3-3.

Sherry Shredding Records (Part 1)

Conard junior Gavin Sherry demolished the state record in the 1,600M during the State Open. He finished the race in 4:01.88. The previous record of 4:08.42 was held by McMahon’s Eric van der Els in the 2016 State Open.

Sherry Shredding Records (Part 2)

Not long after setting the record for the 1,600M (1 Mile), Sherry proceeded to break the state record in the 3,200M race as well in one of the most dominant track and field performances in Connecticut history.

Title Clinching Goal

Grayson Moniz scored an overtime goal to give Weston the 5-4 win in the Class M state championship.

Can’t Touch This

Cheshire junior Jason Raba scored a beautiful goal in a loss to Staples, bouncing the ball to himself and weaving through the defense.

Anything For My Pitcher

Morgan Teodosio makes a leaping catch and falls into the fence with two outs and a runner on second to keep North Branford off the board
Seymour 5, North Branford 0

Seymour center fielder Morgan Teodosio kept Erin Lifrieri’s shutout in tact in the Class M Championship, making a leaping catch and crashing into the fence to record the out.

I’ll Do It Myself

Staples’ Ryan Thompson pulled off a 4th-quarter hat trick, fighting off Cheshire for a 12-9 regular-season win.

Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Deliver

Conor Bailey gets by the defender and rips a shot while laying out to score for New Canaan in a 10-9 loss to Ridgefield.

Moore Records Broken

Hillhouse’s Gary Moore Jr. broke a 52-year old State Open record with a discus throw of 188 feet, 7 inches. The throw was just 7 inches shy of Taylor’s 1969 state record of 189-2. Moore also won the State Open shot put event with a throw of 59 feet.

Captain Clutch

Brookfield senior captain Sam Weigel hit a 6th inning grand slam in a 6-4 win over SWC opponent New Fairfield. Weigel helped lead Brookfield to one of its most successful seasons in program history.

Trick Shot

Payton Root of Guilford bounces the ball up to herself and shoots behind her head to score in a 14-4 win over St. Joseph in the Class M semifinals.

Bring ‘Em Home

Hand’s Jack Pireaux walked if off to beat Avon 2-1, sending the Tigers to their first state championship appearance.

Saving The Season

With Seymour down to its last strike and trailing by one, Jacey Cosciello hit an RBI double to tie the Class M semifinal game against Granby at 3-3. She later came around to score as Seymour went on to win 4-3 and eventually take the Class M title.

Down To The Wire

St. Joseph’s Eric Burbank scored a game-winning goal with 14.6 seconds left to defeat New Fairfield 8-7 following a turnover and clear.

OT For The SCC

Amity claimed the SCC Division II title with a 13-12 win over Lyman Hall on an overtime goal scored by Tyson Aksoy.

Are You Serious?

Trumbull goalie Jason Rubinstein scored a 100-yard goal in an 18-6 over Stamford, perhaps the most wild goal of the season.

Not Today

RHAM freshman Sean Connolly makes a diving catch over the left field fence to rob a home run in a 15-5 win over Tolland in the regular season.

Masterful Mozzicato

One of Frank Mozzicato’s four consecutive no-hitters, in which he struck out 17 batters in East Catholic’s 8-0 win over Southington.

Goalie Gone Wild

Fairfield Prep goalie Sammy Gargill ran it up the field and scored in Prep’s 13-9 win over Staples.

Fitzgerald X2

St. Joseph shortstop Maddy Fitzgerald homered twice in a 5-2 win over Fairfield Ludlowe during the regular season in a battle of (at the time) unbeatens.

G.O.A.T.

Alberto Cantalini hit two home runs in the same inning, hit a triple and drove in six runs before using a baby goat to help him get a prom date.

Comeback Slam

Oxford finished off a 10-run 7th inning comeback to defeat Holy Cross 11-9 on a grand slam by Tyler LaRoque.