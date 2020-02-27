Morgan returns and scores as No. 8 Branford clinches top seed

NORTH BRANFORD — He lost six games to injury, but Branford freshman forward Matt Morgan returned in style Wednesday night at Northford Ice Pavilion.

Morgan went to the front of the net and scored the Hornets’ first goal in a 2-1 win over East Haven that clinched the top seed in the CIAC Division II boys hockey tournament for the defending champions.

“I just set up in front of the net, got a good pass,” Morgan said.

Danny Farricielli broke a tie in the second period, all the Hornets (16-2-1, 8-0 SCC Division II) could get past East Haven’s stellar senior goalie, Logan Hamilton.

Morgan and Farricielli are a couple of the newcomers who have mixed into the core for Branford, making the Hornets, No. 8 in the GameTimeCT top 10 poll, a favorite to repeat.

“I thought Matt played well. I thought he fit right back into the responsibilities we’ve given him all year,” Branford coach Jim DiNapoli said. “He helped solidify the offense, for sure.”

East Haven (8-11, 5-4) was without two top forwards, senior Alec Speirs and junior Dave Amatruda. Coach Lou Pane said Speirs was sick and Amatruda had to sit out because of a penalty he incurred in the last game.

“That’s our two leading scorers,” Pane said. “Coming in here, playing without those two guys, it’s very difficult.”

The Yellowjackets played a hard-nosed defensive game, though, and Hamilton made save after save, 36 in all. He denied four or five Branford shots on a second-period shift. He stopped Spencer Engstrom with the shaft of his goal stick in the closing minutes. He took a hard shot to the helmet from Chris Donadio with 1:33 left that kept him down for a minute, but he got up to finish the game.

“He’s been outstanding all year,” Pane said. “It was a great effort on his part and the team to keep it close and have a chance to tie it up at the end.

“That’s why he’s our captain. He’s our leader.”

Farricielli scored on a quick give-and-go with Jack Manware after the Yellowjackets couldn’t clear the zone 5:19 into the second period.

Morgan, alone in front to take a pass from Zach Jones, scored on a backhander 5:32 into the game. Cory Benni answered for East Haven seven minutes later, finding a loose puck in front of Branford goalie Jared Yakimoff.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Logan Hamilton gives East Haven a chance to be competitive every night.

“I can’t give enough credit to Logan. He’s such a good goaltender,” DiNapoli said. “We tried to throw as much rubber at him as we could, and he kept stopping them.”

NEXT LEVEL

DiNapoli said he would’ve liked a little higher compete level for his team on Wednesday.

“I’d like to see us come out of the gate really ready to compete, a little more speed,” he said.

“There’s a lesson in it going forward, with the advent of the playoffs. I think there’s a lesson in this for us to learn from and build from, a bit of the maturation process. We’ll take the win and go forward.”

QUOTABLE

“I give our guys all the credit in the world. We had guys stepping up to the table and playing well tonight. We had some chances there at the end to tie it up. … Branford’s a great team. We came in here with belief that we could win.” —East Haven coach Lou Pane





BRANFORD 2, EAST HAVEN 1

EAST HAVEN1 0 0—1

BRANFORD1 1 0—2

Records: East Haven 8-11, 5-4 SCC/SWC Division 2; Branford 16-2-1, 8-0. Goals: EH—Cory Benni; B—Matt Morgan, Danny Farricielli. Assists: EH—Duncan Rider, Parker Sprankle; B—Zach Jones, Blake Kustra, Jack Manware. Goalies: EH—Logan Hamilton (36); B—Jared Yakimoff (14). Shots: EH—15; B—38.