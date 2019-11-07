GameTime CT

Morgan, Old Saybrook to add to its recent postseason history

Old Saybrook celebrates its boys soccer state title Nov. 18, 2018.

Morgan and Old Saybrook renew acquaintances Friday afternoon to decide the Shoreline Conference championship.

The two teams have had four postseason meetings in the last three seasons. Let’s take a look back:

Nov. 4, 2016: Old Saybrook 2, Morgan 1 (at Portland): Old Saybrook wins first Shoreline championship since 1964.

Nov. 1, 2017: Morgan 2, Old Saybrook 0 (at Old Saybrook): Morgan hands Saybrook its first loss of the season in the Shoreline tournament semifinals.

Nov. 14, 2017: Morgan 1, Old Saybrook 1 (Morgan advances 3-2 PKs at West Haven High): Great theater in the Class S state semifinals. Morgan advanced to its first state championship game since 1964 – and went on to beat Somers in the final.

Nov. 18, 2018: Old Saybrook 2, Morgan 0: Old Saybrook wins its first Class S state championship since 1983, dethroning Morgan in the process.

