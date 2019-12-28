Norwalk’s Anaijah Morgan releases a shot to win against Wilbur Cross during the Robert Saulsbury Invitational in New Haven on Friday. Norwalk’s Anaijah Morgan releases a shot to win against Wilbur Cross during the Robert Saulsbury Invitational in New Haven on Friday. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Morgan hits 3-pointer to give Norwalk dramatic win over Wilbur Cross 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — Anaijah Morgan was coming to double-team April Artis from Wilbur Cross as the final seconds of Friday’s game ticked away.

No. 1 ranked Norwalk was staring its second loss of the season in the face. Then Artis lost control of the ball. Morgan had the presence of mind to pick the ball up.

“I picked it up, looked at the clock and there were 3.8 seconds left,” Morgan said. “I knew I was behind the three (point line). I just threw it up hoping it went in.”

It did. Morgan beat the buzzer by plenty. The 3-point shot enabled Norwalk to defeat No. 8 Wilbur Cross 53-52 at the Robert Saulsbury Invitational on Saulsbury Court.

Norwalk, the reigning Class LL state champions, missed a couple of shots to tie the game. Then Artis picked up the ball.

“Belinda (Hunte) tried to cut (Artis) off and she tried to do a spin move and she lost the ball,” Morgan said. “I ran as fast as I could and got the ball.”

It was a tough loss for the Governors, who also lost to Trumbull this season.

“I knew it was going to come down to the last play, probably somebody who makes their free throws at the end,” Wilbur Cross coach Tyrese Thomas said. “Us missing a free throw to go up by three with a chance to tie the game or even winning the game (hurt the cause). They got a turnover and got a good look at the shot.”

Norwalk went undefeated last year and finished No. 1 in the final GameTimeCT top 10 poll. Then the Bears lost the season opener to Newtown.

“I felt like we needed that loss. I felt like had so much pressure on us (based on last year),” said Morgan, a reserve on last year’s team.

Neither team led by more than three points in the final quarter. The game was tied four times in the quarter.

Hunte (13 points) made a 3-pointer for the Bears (3-1) with just under a minute left to put Norwalk up 50-49. Artis made two free throws with 40.3 seconds left to put Cross back on top.

Dejah Middletown made a free throw to give the Governors (2-2) a 52-50 lead with 17.7 seconds left.

“I told them, ‘We don’t lose games we learn lessons.’ That’s our motto. The lesson here is to hold onto the ball, break the press, don’t turn it over, the little things we still need to work on to get better as a team.”

Jakara Murray-Leach led Norwalk with 14 points. Jaylice Rosario finished with a game-high 18 points for Cross. She was the only player in double figures for the Governors.

Norwalk led 15-8 late in the first quarter before Cross went on a 17-1 run to take a 25-16 lead. Rosario outscored the Bears The Bears scored just three points in the second quarter.

Cross, which starts four sophomores and a junior, led by seven (36-29) with 1 minute to go in the third quarter before Norwalk closed the gap and set up the dramatic fourth quarter.





joseph.morelli





@hearstmediact.com; @nhrJoeMorelli



