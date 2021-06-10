Moore propels Hillhouse to State Open boys team title, Sherry shatters state record in 1,600

NEW BRITAIN — Discus standout Gary Moore of Hillhouse was getting nervous.

His goal coming into the CIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Willow Brook Park was to break a meet record. Although his throws were all event-leading throws, by Moore’s standards the 160-plus feet he threw in the preliminary round and first three throws in the final flight were frustrating.

“I don’t know why, but I was struggling,” Moore said. “I had one last throw in the finals, so I took a deep breath and gave it my best shot.”

Moore threw the discus a meet record 188 feet, seven inches, breaking the mark of 182-11 set by Pete Dreissigacker of Amity in 1969. The state record is 189-2 set by Mel Taylor of Hartford Public in 1969.

Moore also won the shot put (59-0.5) and was fifth in the javelin (161-4) to lead Hillhouse to the State Open team title with 50 points. Hall was second with 44.

“It feels amazing, it feels good to finally get the kind of throw I wanted in the discus on my last throw,” Moore said. “It was just a question of mental toughness. On that last throw, it was hard to relax. I took a deep breath, and gave everything I had. The discus felt great when I threw it and I was just hoping I didn’t fault on the throw,

“It was even more important to contribute to the team title. I was happy I won but not too happy with my distance in the shot put. In the javelin my hip was a bit sore and I was just happy to advance to the final.”

Heading into the State Open, Hillhouse girls outdoor track coach Gary Moore and Hillhouse boys outdoor track coach Michelle Moore, his wife, believed 40-50 points would win the boys team title.

“Last week our boys had some hiccups in the Class L meet,” Michelle Moore said. “This week, they all performed beyond what they could do, Matt (Matthew Gibbons) came through with a big win for us in the 300 hurdles (38.37 seconds) and Ralphael (Hawkins) ran in the second heat of the 200 but ran a fast enough time to finish second overall (22.28) to get us an unexpected 8 points.

“We didn’t have a lot of depth. In many ways this State Open team title is the most rewarding state meet title because of all the big effort we got from Matt, Ralphael and Gary.”

It is the third State Open title for the Academics.

SHERRY SHATTERS STATE RECORD IN 1,600, SETS MARK IN 3,200

State Open Boys 1600 Meter Run Champion: Gavin Sherry, Conard (4:01.88)

*STATE RECORD* #cttrack pic.twitter.com/02zLRGDJci — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Junior Gavin Sherry of Conard dominated in the 1,600 meters, pulling away from Wolcott’s Nicholas Bendtsen on the final lap to win in 4:01.88, shattering the state record in the 1600 of 4:08.42 set by Eric van der Els of McMahon in the 2016 State Open. Bendtsen, who was seeded first in the race, also broke the previous mark, finishing in 4:06.09.

“I’ve been hyping this race since the class meets,” Sherry said. “To be honest, I was hoping for an extraordinary race, that’s what I was shooting for.”

Sherry followed the 1,600 victory with a win in the 3,200 in a meet record 8:59.80, breaking the mark of 9:00.20 set by Adam Vess of Xavier in 2007.

State Open Boys 3200 Meter Run Champion: Gavin Sherry, Conard (8:59.80)

*STATE RECORD* #cttrack pic.twitter.com/YMO1xzxbsS — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Aidan Puffer of Manchester led most of the 3,200 with Gavin Sherry of Conard trailing right behind. The last 125 meters Sherry pulled away for a win.

“I really didn’t know what I had left after that 1600,” Sherry said. “I was ecstatic to win the 3200.”

LORENT HAS TWO-WIN DAY

State Open Boys 100 Meter Dash Champion: Jason Lorent, Shelton (10.69) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/exzySaBuEn — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Jason Lorent of Shelton led start to finish in the 100 (10.69) and won the 200 (21.91) using a solid start and strong late kick in both events.

Lorent also won both events at the Class LL meeet last week. Lorent’s 10.69 was .14 off the State Open record set by East Hartford’s Sheldon Simpson in 1999.

State Open Boys 200 Meter Dash Champion: Jason Lorent, Shelton (21.91) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/R5MUnTDP09 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

“It was a little close at the start of both races, I had a good start,” Lorent said. “But having a good start is one thing, I also focus on running hard at the end.

“My strong finish is always the key for me. I couldn’t be more happy than to come away with two wins against this tough competition.”

O’DONNELL WINS 400

State Open Boys 400 Meter Dash Champion: Andrew O'Donnell, Greenwich (48.31) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/1dXkacwLRa — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Andrew O’Donnell of Greenwich was in control most of the 400 and won in 48.31. O’Donnell came in as the top seed, having won the LL meet in 48.36 last week.

“I was really prepared going into that race,” O’Donnell said. “All my coaches really had me ready to run a big race today.”

O’Donnell also placed fourth in the 200 meters in 22.39 Thursday.

SWEENEY GETS THE LEAN IN 110 HURDLES

State Open Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Champion: Eamon Sweeney, H-K (14.42) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/IrdCpYF7am — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Eamon Sweeney of Haddam-Killingworth poured it on the last 25 meters in the 110 hurdles. In one of the closest races of the day.

Sweeney’s big lean at the end nipped Joshua Mooney of Stonington. Sweeney won in 14:42 and Mooney was second in 14:44.

“He (Mooney) beat me last week in Class S, so I was motivated this time around.” Sweeney said. “I kept watching the video of that race from last week over and over. What I learned is I kind of slowed down at the end of the Class S race.

“This time, I just kept running hard and leaned at the end. I knew it was close, but I was confident the lean got the win for me.”

OTHER WINNERS

State Open Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Champion: Wilbur Cross (43.43) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/3SNxlRsSbT — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Wilbur Cross won the 4×100-meter dash, with Devin Cue, Armon Hyslop, Matthew Walker and Blake Battaglia coming in at 43.41.

…Ryan Farrell of Cheshire won the 800 in a meet record 1:50.58. Farrell’s time was almost six seconds faster than his seeded time. The previous meet record of 1:50.63 was set by Staples’ Henry Wynne in 2013.

…Matt Bigelow of Weston won the pole vault (15-6), which was 6 inches short of the meet record.

…Sam Tarrant of New Milford won the javelin with a throw of 178-4 and Israel Henriques-Setho of Hall won the long jump (22-10.5).

State Open Boys Long Jump Champion: Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall (22-10.50) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/GUhT3ZX3vM — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

2021 CIAC BOYS TRACK & FIELD STATE OPEN

at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Willowbrook Park, New Britain

TEAM SCORES

1) Hillhouse 50; 2) Hall 44; 3) New Milford 35; 4) Haddam-Killingworth 34; 5) Conard 29; 6) Weston 23; 7) Greenwich 22; 7) Norwich Free Academy 22; 7) Seymour 22; 10) Wilbur Cross 21; 11) Shelton 20; 12) Staples 18.50; 13) Naugatuck 17; 13) Stonington 17; 15) Coventry 16; 16) Wolcott 14; 16) Cheshire 14; 18) Windsor 13; 18) Daniel Hand 13; 18) Newington 13; 21) Simsbury 12; 22) Fairfield Prep 11; 22) Woodstock Academy 11; 24) Middletown 10; 24) Bristol Central 10; 24) Wilby 10; 24) Waterford 10; 28) Trumbull 9.50; 29) Manchester 9; 30) Fairfield Ludlowe 8.50; 31) Danbury 8; 31) Rham 8; 31) Enfield 8; 31) Wethersfield 8; 31) Jonathan Law 8; 36) New London 7; 37) Norwalk 6; 37) Trinity Academy 6; 37) Westhill 6; 37) Bloomfield 6; 37) Tolland 6; 37) Capital Prep 6; 37) Wilton 6; 44) Xavier 5; 44) Ridgefield 5; 46) East Hampton 4; 46) New Fairfield 4; 48) Windham 3; 48) South Windsor 3; 48) Westbrook 3; 48) Northwestern 3; 48) Notre Dame-West Haven 3; 48) Plainville 3; 54) Derby 2; 54) Avon 2; 54) Northwest Catholic 2; 54) North Haven 2; 54) East Hartford 2; 59) Bethel 1; 59) Darien 1; 61) Holy Cross 0.50.

Individual results

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: 2.0) 1. Jason Lorent, Shelton, 10.69; 2. Dante Valentino, Trumbull, 10.81; 3. Jaelyn Butler, Trinity Acad, 10.84; 4. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 10.87; 5. Devin Cue, Wilbur Cross, 10.94; 6. Colin Brown, Cheshire, 10.95; 7. James Millerick, Northwest Ca, 11.01; 8. Kyle Paterson, Simsbury, 11.02.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jason Lorent, Shelton, 21.91, w:-1.3; 2. Ralphael Hawkins, Hillhouse, 22.28, w:-0.3; 3. Jack Spencer, Weston, 22.38, w:-1.3; 4. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 22.39, w:-1.3; 5. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22.53, w:-1.3; 6. Kyle Paterson, Simsbury, 22.57, w:-1.3; 7. Tristan Burke, East Hartfor, 22.64, w:-0.3; 8. Jack Poland, Coventry, 22.69, w:-0.3.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 48.31; 2. Jonathan Tarbet, New Milford, 49.35; 3. Jack Myers, Wilton, 49.48; 4. Evan Belabe, Conard, 49.86; 5. Ralphael Hawkins, Hillhouse, 49.96; 6. Jacob Brodnitzki, Northwestern, 50.28; 7. Jonathan York, Hall, 50.54; 8. Kyle Bloomer, Darien, 50.58.

800 Meter Run: 1. Ryan Farrell, Cheshire, 1:50.58#; 2. Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killi, 1:51.07; 3. Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Pr, 1:52.08; 4. Jonathon Volpe, Naugatuck, 1:55.64; 5. Tobias Ruffo, Hall, 1:55.94; 6. Marquis Whyte, New London, 1:56.19; 7. Jackson Cayward, Tolland, 1:56.52; 8. Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich, 1:57.25.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 4:01.88#; 2. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 4:06.09#; 3. Colin McLaughlin, Westhill, 4:08.44; 4. Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Cent, 4:12.54; 5. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfiel, 4:14.50; 6. Walker Beverly, Hall, 4:14.58; 7. Callum Sherry, Conard, 4:15.37; 8. Nikita Omelchenko, Wilbur Cross, 4:16.92.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 8:59.80#; 2. Aidan Puffer, Manchester, 9:03.85; 3. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 9:07.59; 4. Eamon Burke, Xavier, 9:08.53; 5. Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Cent, 9:23.03; 6. Michael Bohlke, Newington, 9:26.48; 7. Callum Sherry, Conard, 9:26.72; 8. Jacob Gerow, Tolland, 9:29.36.

110 Meter Hurdles: (w: 1.0) 1. Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killi, 14.42; 2. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 14.44; 3. Blake Battaglia, Wilbur Cross, 15.11; 4. Adam Schimmelpfenning, Woodstock Ac, 15.54; 5. Matthew Gibbs, Hillhouse, 17.74.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Matthew Gibbs, Hillhouse, 38.37; 2. Joshua Clarke, Windsor, 38.85; 3. Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killi, 39.72; 4. Amit Markos, Ridgefield, 39.90; 5. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 39.92; 6. John Cassol, Weston, 40.14; 7. Jack Poland, Coventry, 40.38; 8. Gregory Foster, Norwalk, 40.65.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Armon Hyslop, Matthew Walker, Blake Battaglia), 43.41; 2. Danbury (Kyle Thomas, Scott Gersten, Maxwell Calabrese-Gavay, Luka Santos), 43.50; 3. Hall (Divine Edwards Jr, Israel Henriques-Setho, Charles Cameron, Max Rodman), 43.58; 4. Jonathan Law (Thomas Bretthauer, Shane Pritchard, Chris Wootton, Naheim Washington), 43.71; 5. Weston (Douglas Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Matthew Bigelow, Jack Spencer), 43.72; 6. Windsor (Gerad Smith, Marlon Welsh, Justin Dawkins, Prince Samuels), 43.76; 7. Naugatuck (Radsir Vaughn, Jayshawn Lindsay, Taylor Trowers, LeoAngel Lopez), 43.79; 8. Norwich Free Academy (Jeremiah Paul, Dangelo Aristilde, Stephen Lee, Aldon Dawson), 43.89.

State Open Boys 4×400 Meter Relay Champion: Naugatuck (3:22.99) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/tuppKkAbrv — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Naugatuck (Taylor Trowers, LeoAngel Lopez, Jayshawn Lindsay, Jonathon Volpe), 3:22.99; 2. Hall (Jonathan York, Samuel Sandler, Sean McDaniel, Tobias Ruffo), 3:23.62; 3. Greenwich (Harrison Goldenberg, Gianluca Bianchi, Zachary Jelinek, Andrew O’Donnell), 3:24.13; 4. New Milford (Nolan Freeman, Nathaniel Cramer, Connor Sterling, Jonathan Tarbet), 3:24.36; 5. Staples (Samir Mott, Patrick Russell-Laga, Max Szostak, George Lepska), 3:25.87; 6. Jonathan Law (Thomas Bretthauer, Ethan Harrigan, Jackson Warters, Chris Wootton), 3:25.89; 7. Daniel Hand (Paul Odyniec, Kyle Hoffman, Connor Parthasarthy, Dante Zucconi), 3:28.65; 8. Windsor (Jayveon Young, Mathhew Hallgren, Joshua Clarke, Justin Dawkins), 3:29.08.

State Open Boys 4×800 Meter Relay Champion: Newington 7:57.79 #cttrack pic.twitter.com/ZbdbXTIoIU — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Newington (Michael Bohlke, Luke Brown, Reed Campbell, Sam Geisler), 7:57.79; 2. Staples (Jalen St.Fort, Kyle Harrington, Jonathan Lorenz, George Lepska), 7:58.09; 3. Hall (Sean McDaniel, Jamie Rendon, Drew Taylor, Tobias Ruffo), 8:07.93; 4. Daniel Hand (John O’Keefe, Joseph Genther, Connor Parthasarthy, Dante Zucconi), 8:11.47; 5. New Milford (Robert Harkin, Connor Sterling, Andrew Taborsak, Connor Delpha), 8:12.18; 6. Tolland (Noah Linton, Steven Viera, Dalton Peters, Jackson Cayward), 8:13.48; 7. Avon (Nicholas Alphonso, Jevonte Eaves, Lucas Hester, Carver Morgan), 8:14.24; 8. Bethel (Luca Cazzaniga, Jason Robinson, Caleb Funk, Louis Marcantonio), 8:15.21.

High Jump: 1. Maxson Pierre Louis, Norwich Free, 6-06; 2. Timothy Watson, Simsbury, 6-04; 3. Sam Menders, Waterford, J6-04; 4. Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk, 6-02; 5. Jack Reynolds, Fairfield Lu, J6-02; 6. Brett Metcalfe, Westbrook, 6-00; 7. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, J6-00; 8. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, J6-00; 8. Connor McGeehan, Staples, J6-00.

Pole Vault: 1. Matthew Bigelow, Weston, 15-06; 2. Patrick Oatman, RHAM, 14-06; 3. Bryce Myers, Daniel Hand, 13-06; 4. Michael Bobin, Wethersfield, J13-06; 5. Nicholas Rivard-Lentz, East Hampton, J13-06; 6. Steven Ditelberg, Fairfield Lu, J13-06; 7. Bennett Hemphill, Fairfield Lu, 13-00; 7. Jeremy Merkin, Trumbull, 13-00.

Long Jump: 1. Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall, 22-10.50; 2. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22-09.50; 3. Connor McGeehan, Staples, 22-00; 4. Joshua Bacon, Fairfield Pr, 21-06.25; 5. Ajrael Anderson, Bloomfield, 21-03.75; 6. Jayson Burchell, Wethersfield, 21-01.50; 7. Torray Armfield, North Haven, 20-10.50; 8. Prince Samuels, Windsor, 20-09.50.

Triple Jump: 1. Messiah Harling, Wilby, 46-04.25; 2. Maxson Pierre Louis, Norwich Free, 44-04.50; 3. Mehki Tyson-Slaughter, Capital Prep, 44-04.25; 4. Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall, 43-08.75; 5. Sam Menders, Waterford, 43-07.50; 6. Jayden Villafane, Windham, 43-02.75; 7. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 42-04.50; 8. Treshawn Blair, Bristol Cent, 41-07.75.

Shot Put: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 59-00.50; 2. John Bruder, Haddam-Killi, 50-11.75; 3. Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford, 49-00.50; 4. Alex Krause, Coventry, 47-02.50; 5. Daniel Duperval, New London, 47-01.25; 6. Jordan Ribeiro, Norwich Free, 46-04.50; 7. Ryan Barker, Plainville, J46-04.50; 8. Reece Griffin, Manchester, 46-03.

Discus Throw: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 188-07#; 2. Alex Krause, Coventry, 158-06; 3. Keenan Lamontagne, Woodstock Ac, 158-04; 4. Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 150-08; 5. Trevor Drescher, Middletown, 145-02; 6. Samuel Meleshenko, South Windso, 143-04; 7. Sam Tarrant, New Milford, 141-04; 8. Ryan Barker, Plainville, 140-04.

Javelin Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford, 178-04; 2. Ryan DeBarber, Enfield, 172-06; 3. Trevor Drescher, Middletown, 169-06; 4. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 169-02; 5. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 161-04; 6. Genaro LaBanca, Notre Dame-W, 159-11; 7. Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killi, 158-03; 8. Jotham Casey, Cheshire, 157-06.