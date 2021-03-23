Monday’s Roundup: Wilbur Cross edges Hand, faces Hamden in SCC I final

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilbur Cross 38, Hand 37

Jaylice Rosario had 17 points to lead the Governors to an SCC Division I semifinal win in Madison.

Wilbur Cross (11-2) advances to face No. 4-seeded Hamden, which toppled No. 1-seed Sheehan 51-41, in the SCC Division I championship Thursday at a place and time to be determined. Hamden is the two-time defending SCC champion.

Hadley Houghton led Hand with 12 points.

Wilbur Cross (11-2) 11 11 10 6 — 38 Hand (11-2) 8 13 9 7 — 37

Wilbur Cross (11-2)

Dejah Middleton 3 0 2-2 8, Kandie Everett 2 0 0-0 4, Jaylice Rosario 8 0 1-1 17, Maddy Madison 3 1 0-0 9

Hand (11-2)

Hadley Houghton 2 2 2-6 12, Brooke Salutari 1 0 4-4 6, Maddie Thomas 1 0 3-4 5, Sophia Coppola 4 0 0-0 8, Coco Rourke 2 0 1-2 5, Maya Blomberg 0 0 1-2 1

West Haven 48, North Haven 39

Amani Abuhatab had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the No. 2 seed West Haven girls basketball team to a 48-39 win over No. 3 seed North Haven in an SCC Division II semifinal game in West Haven on Monday.

West Haven will face No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy in the final on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.

Isabella Fiorillo added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Julia Ball led North Haven with 12 points and Emma Leidke added nine.

North Haven (6-6) 4 9 6 20 — 39 West Haven (8-4) 13 9 13 13 — 48

North Haven (6-6)

Sarah Puzone 1 0 4-6 6, Emily Konopka 1 0 0-0 2, Olivia Stefanik 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Leidke 4 0 1-4 9, Julia Ball 2 2 2-2 12, Erika Fronte 1 0 1-0 3, Ava Johnson 2 0 1-0 5

West Haven (8-4)

Sarah Evangelista 0 1 0-2 3, Elena Petrie 2 0 0-2 4, Tenique Gates 2 0 0-0 4, Kassidy Carrano 3 0 0-0 6, Amani Abuhatab 7 1 3-6 20, Isabella Fiorillo 4 0 3-4 11, Mya Flemming 0 0 0-2 0

Sacred Heart Academy 76, Cheshire 50

Rosa Rizzitelli had 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Carina Ciampi added 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the SHArks to their SCC Division II semifinal win in Hamden. Kaylee Clark led the Rams with 19 points.

Cheshire (3-7) 13 8 21 8 — 50 Sacred Heart Academy (13-1) 25 14 20 17 — 76

Cheshire (3-7)

Grace Lurz 0 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Clark 2 5 0-0 19, Jordan DeMatteo 2 0 0-0 4, Tess Givens 2 1 1-3 8, Ella Watson 3 0 2-2 8, Jenna Stickney 0 0 2-4 2, Taylor Fitzgerald 1 0 2-2 4, Anna Hurlbut 1 0 0-0 2

Sacred Heart Academy (13-1)

Giana Pye 1 1 1-2 6, Rosa Rizzitelli 4 3 5-6 22, Carina Ciampi 5 3 2-5 21, Sydney Rossacci 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Kirck 6 0 1-4 13, Morgan Miller 1 0 0-2 2, Meghan Kirck 1 1 2-3 7, Jocelyn Kingsley 0 0 2-2 2

Morgan 51, Westbrook 38

Catie Donadio and Katie Martin had 15 points each to lead the Huskies to a Shoreline Conference quarterfinal win in Clinton.

Jamie Sacco led the Knights with 17 points.

Westbrook (1-12) 11 7 15 5 — 38 Morgan (10-3) 11 6 13 21 — 51

Westbrook (1-12)

Emma Parkhurst 2 0 0-0 4, Gianni Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Zanzalari 1 2 0-0 8, Adriana Stranieri 1 1 2-2 7, Jamie Sacco 2 4 1-2 17

Morgan (10-3)

Catie Donadio 5 0 5-6 15, Caeley Ayer 2 1 4-4 11, Katie Martin 5 0 5-5 15, Ava Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Victoria ONeill 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Kelly 2 0 0-2 4, Sofie Passente 0 0 1-2 1

East Hampton 34, Portland 27

Portland (2-9) 4 8 9 6 — 27 East Hampton (13-0) 12 9 7 6 — 34

Portland (2-9)

Carly Graves 0 4 1-1 13, Hannah Brunk 1 0 0-0 2, Sammy Lasky 2 0 1-1 5, Isabelle McClelland 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Hurley 1 1 0-0 5

East Hampton (13-0)

Madison Yorker 2 0 0-0 4, Mya Field 3 0 2-2 8, Hannah Barrientos 4 0 0-0 8, Danielle Adams 1 0 2-2 4, Meryl Curtin 2 1 3-3 10

Old Lyme 60, North Branford 56 (OT)

Sam Gray scored nine of her 14 points in overtime as Old Lyme advanced to the Shoreline Conference semifinals.

North Branford missed two opportunities in the final seconds of regulation to pull off the upset. Emily Deroehn led Old Lyme with 16 points. Braeden LeBeau had 25 points and 11 rebounds for North Branford, which finished its season 5-7. Marissa Riccardo added 16 points for thr Thunderbirds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seymour 57, WCA 54

Dion Perkins had 31 points and 15 rebounds, including 18 points in the fourth quarter, to lead the Wildcats to their NVL quarterfinal win in Seymour.

Kyle Harmeling had 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter to give the Wildcats the lead. Jaden Stallworth led WCA with 10 points.

WCA (7-3) 8 14 9 23 — 54 Seymour (11-1) 9 8 16 24 — 57

WCA (7-3)

Gerald Council 4 0 0-0 8, Jaden Stallworth 1 2 2-4 10, Cyrus Smith 2 0 0-0 4, Carlos Calle 4 0 1-2 9, Trevone Hightower 2 0 0-0 4, Zion Lott 1 2 0-0 8, Jason Canady 3 1 0-1 9, Sonny Pierce 1 0 0-0 2

Seymour (11-1)

Dion Perkins 5 5 6-10 31, Joe Orlando 2 0 0-2 4, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 5-5 14, Chris Seara 0 0 1-1 1, Caden Drezek 0 1 2-2 5

Stratford (9-4) 6 6 12 8 — 32 Kolbe Cathedral (12-0) 16 18 9 15 — 58

Stratford (9-4)

Brady Knorr 0 0 5-6 5, Jayquan Kirkland 5 2 1-1 17, Turrenne Fenley 1 0 0-0 2, Ben Petrie 1 0 0-0 2, Mike D’Aloia 2 0 2-3 6

Kolbe Cathedral (12-0)

Ty Santos 2 0 0-0 4, Dan Wellington 4 0 3-4 11, Eudell Mason 3 1 0-1 9, Jalen Sullivan 1 0 2-2 4, Michael Olivencia 1 1 2-3 7, Jerome Shuler 1 0 0-0 2, James Cook 1 2 0-0 8, Exauce Mpoyi 2 0 0-0 4, Najimi George 2 0 1-1 5, William Vargas 1 0 0-0 2

BOYS HOCKEY

Greenwich 4, St. Joseph 0

St. Joseph 0 0 0 – 0

Greenwich 1 0 3 – 4

Scoring: Greenwich: Peter Lewis 1g, 1a; Thatcher Danielson 2a; John Cataldo 1g; Sean Duffy 1g; Liam Matthews 1g; Jack Hutchins 1a; Jake Shreders 1a; Wes Zolin 1a

Goalies: SJ – Tyler Stiewing 30 saves; G – Charlie Zolin 23 saves

Records: St. Joseph 2-11, Greenwich 9-4

New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1

Ridgefield 0 0 1 – 1

New Canaan 1 1 0 – 2

Scoring: Ridgefield: James Ahern 1g; Will Stewart 1a; Eric Pereira 1a; New Canaan: Sam Ives 1g; Jack Johnson 1g; Luc Lampert 1a; Matt Panella 1a; Carter Spain 1a; Jack Murphy 1a

Goalies: R – Matt Silliman 35 saves; NC – Beau Johnson 27 saves

Records: Ridgefield 4-9, New Canaan 6-6-1

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Sunset Duals at New Haven

55 dash Bloom-HH, 1, Steele, Korey, Bloomfield, 6.81. 2, Anderson, Ajrael, Bloomfield, 6.85. 3,Wright, To’rae, Hillhouse, 6.89; 200 — 1, Hawkins, Ralphael, Hillhouse, 23.39. 2, Steele, Korey, Bloomfield, 23.63. 3, Mills, Justin, Hillhouse, 23.77; 400 — 1, Hawkins, Ralphael, Hillhouse, 54.01. 2, Mills, Justin, Hillhouse, 54.30. 3,Davis, Matthew, Bloomfield, 55.01; 800 — 1, Wesley, Tyler, Bloomfield, 2:03.58. 2, Sweat, Tremayne, Hillhouse, 2:28.35. 3, Banks, Mekhi, Hillhouse, 2:28.80; 1600 — 1, Banks, Mekhi, Hillhouse, 5:58.76. 2, Sweat, Tremayne, Hillhouse, 5:59.20. 3, Biao, Chakour, Hillhouse, 7:24.01; High Jump — 1, Anderson, Ajrael, Bloomfield, 5-08.; Long Jump — 1, Steele, Korey, Bloomfield, 22-01.50. 2, Anderson, Ajrael, Bloomfield, 21-01; Shot Put — 1, Moore Jr., Gary, Hillhouse, 60-08.50. 2, Bozeman, Brandon, Bloomfield, 40-07. 3, Milner-Jones, John, Bloomfield, 39-00;

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Sunset Duals at New Haven

55 dash — Dash 1, Lindo, Jahmiha, Bloomfield, 7.55. 2, Robertson, Shalisha, Hillhouse, 7.79. 3, Lloyd, Sianna, Bloomfield, 7.84; 200 — 1, Lindo, Jahmiha, Bloomfield, 28.10. 2, Reynolds, Damani, Bloomfield, 28.97. 3, Harris, Tatiana, Hillhouse, 29.27; 400 — 1, McCown, Jada, Hillhouse, 1:04.16. 2, Blackwell, Kayla, Hillhouse, 1:06.09.3, Gibson, Jadyn, Bloomfield, 1:06.50; 800 — 1, Blackwell, Kayla, Hillhouse, 2:41.38. 2, Karpel, Bernedette, Hillhouse, 2:44.76. 3, Payne, Keira, Hillhouse, 2:53.87; 1600 — 1, Karpel, Bernedette, Hillhouse, 6:19.57. 2, Garcia, Jennifer, Hillhouse, 7:02.12. 3, Payne, Keira, Hillhouse, 7:03.68; High Jump — 1, Jones, Johniece, Bloomfield, 4-08. 1, Reynolds, Damani, Bloomfield, 4-08. 3, Harris, Tatiana, Hillhouse, J4-08; Long Jump — 1, Reynolds, Damani, Bloomfield, 17-03. 2, Ettienne-Modeste, Amyra, Bloomfield, 9-10; Shot Put — 1, Moore, Leah, Hillhouse, 44-04.50. 2, McCown, Jada, Hillhouse, 32-01.25. 3,Robertson, Shalisha, Hillhouse, 31-01.