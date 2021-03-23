Monday’s Roundup: Wilbur Cross edges Hand, faces Hamden in SCC I final

GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCC DIVISION I SEMIFINALS
Wilbur Cross 38, Hand 37
Jaylice Rosario had 17 points to lead the Governors to an SCC Division I semifinal win in Madison.
Wilbur Cross (11-2) advances to face No. 4-seeded Hamden, which toppled No. 1-seed Sheehan 51-41, in the SCC Division I championship Thursday at a place and time to be determined. Hamden is the two-time defending SCC champion.
Hadley Houghton led Hand with 12 points.
|
Wilbur Cross (11-2)
|
11
|
11
|
10
|
6
|
—
|
38
|
Hand (11-2)
|
8
|
13
|
9
|
7
|
—
|
37
Wilbur Cross (11-2)
Dejah Middleton 3 0 2-2 8, Kandie Everett 2 0 0-0 4, Jaylice Rosario 8 0 1-1 17, Maddy Madison 3 1 0-0 9
Hand (11-2)
Hadley Houghton 2 2 2-6 12, Brooke Salutari 1 0 4-4 6, Maddie Thomas 1 0 3-4 5, Sophia Coppola 4 0 0-0 8, Coco Rourke 2 0 1-2 5, Maya Blomberg 0 0 1-2 1
SCC DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
West Haven 48, North Haven 39
Amani Abuhatab had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the No. 2 seed West Haven girls basketball team to a 48-39 win over No. 3 seed North Haven in an SCC Division II semifinal game in West Haven on Monday.
West Haven will face No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy in the final on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
Isabella Fiorillo added 11 points for the Blue Devils.
Julia Ball led North Haven with 12 points and Emma Leidke added nine.
|
North Haven (6-6)
|
4
|
9
|
6
|
20
|
—
|
39
|
West Haven (8-4)
|
13
|
9
|
13
|
13
|
—
|
48
North Haven (6-6)
Sarah Puzone 1 0 4-6 6, Emily Konopka 1 0 0-0 2, Olivia Stefanik 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Leidke 4 0 1-4 9, Julia Ball 2 2 2-2 12, Erika Fronte 1 0 1-0 3, Ava Johnson 2 0 1-0 5
West Haven (8-4)
Sarah Evangelista 0 1 0-2 3, Elena Petrie 2 0 0-2 4, Tenique Gates 2 0 0-0 4, Kassidy Carrano 3 0 0-0 6, Amani Abuhatab 7 1 3-6 20, Isabella Fiorillo 4 0 3-4 11, Mya Flemming 0 0 0-2 0
SCC DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
Sacred Heart Academy 76, Cheshire 50
Rosa Rizzitelli had 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Carina Ciampi added 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the SHArks to their SCC Division II semifinal win in Hamden. Kaylee Clark led the Rams with 19 points.
|
Cheshire (3-7)
|
13
|
8
|
21
|
8
|
—
|
50
|
Sacred Heart Academy (13-1)
|
25
|
14
|
20
|
17
|
—
|
76
Cheshire (3-7)
Grace Lurz 0 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Clark 2 5 0-0 19, Jordan DeMatteo 2 0 0-0 4, Tess Givens 2 1 1-3 8, Ella Watson 3 0 2-2 8, Jenna Stickney 0 0 2-4 2, Taylor Fitzgerald 1 0 2-2 4, Anna Hurlbut 1 0 0-0 2
Sacred Heart Academy (13-1)
Giana Pye 1 1 1-2 6, Rosa Rizzitelli 4 3 5-6 22, Carina Ciampi 5 3 2-5 21, Sydney Rossacci 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Kirck 6 0 1-4 13, Morgan Miller 1 0 0-2 2, Meghan Kirck 1 1 2-3 7, Jocelyn Kingsley 0 0 2-2 2
SHORELINE QUARTERFINALS
Morgan 51, Westbrook 38
Catie Donadio and Katie Martin had 15 points each to lead the Huskies to a Shoreline Conference quarterfinal win in Clinton.
Jamie Sacco led the Knights with 17 points.
|
Westbrook (1-12)
|
11
|
7
|
15
|
5
|
—
|
38
|
Morgan (10-3)
|
11
|
6
|
13
|
21
|
—
|
51
Westbrook (1-12)
Emma Parkhurst 2 0 0-0 4, Gianni Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Zanzalari 1 2 0-0 8, Adriana Stranieri 1 1 2-2 7, Jamie Sacco 2 4 1-2 17
Morgan (10-3)
Catie Donadio 5 0 5-6 15, Caeley Ayer 2 1 4-4 11, Katie Martin 5 0 5-5 15, Ava Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Victoria ONeill 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Kelly 2 0 0-2 4, Sofie Passente 0 0 1-2 1
SHORELINE QUARTERFINALS
East Hampton 34, Portland 27
|
Portland (2-9)
|
4
|
8
|
9
|
6
|
—
|
27
|
East Hampton (13-0)
|
12
|
9
|
7
|
6
|
—
|
34
Portland (2-9)
Carly Graves 0 4 1-1 13, Hannah Brunk 1 0 0-0 2, Sammy Lasky 2 0 1-1 5, Isabelle McClelland 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Hurley 1 1 0-0 5
East Hampton (13-0)
Madison Yorker 2 0 0-0 4, Mya Field 3 0 2-2 8, Hannah Barrientos 4 0 0-0 8, Danielle Adams 1 0 2-2 4, Meryl Curtin 2 1 3-3 10
SHORELINE QUARTERFINALS
Old Lyme 60, North Branford 56 (OT)
Sam Gray scored nine of her 14 points in overtime as Old Lyme advanced to the Shoreline Conference semifinals.
North Branford missed two opportunities in the final seconds of regulation to pull off the upset. Emily Deroehn led Old Lyme with 16 points. Braeden LeBeau had 25 points and 11 rebounds for North Branford, which finished its season 5-7. Marissa Riccardo added 16 points for thr Thunderbirds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NVL QUARTERFINALS
Seymour 57, WCA 54
Dion Perkins had 31 points and 15 rebounds, including 18 points in the fourth quarter, to lead the Wildcats to their NVL quarterfinal win in Seymour.
Kyle Harmeling had 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter to give the Wildcats the lead. Jaden Stallworth led WCA with 10 points.
|
WCA (7-3)
|
8
|
14
|
9
|
23
|
—
|
54
|
Seymour (11-1)
|
9
|
8
|
16
|
24
|
—
|
57
WCA (7-3)
Gerald Council 4 0 0-0 8, Jaden Stallworth 1 2 2-4 10, Cyrus Smith 2 0 0-0 4, Carlos Calle 4 0 1-2 9, Trevone Hightower 2 0 0-0 4, Zion Lott 1 2 0-0 8, Jason Canady 3 1 0-1 9, Sonny Pierce 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour (11-1)
Dion Perkins 5 5 6-10 31, Joe Orlando 2 0 0-2 4, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 5-5 14, Chris Seara 0 0 1-1 1, Caden Drezek 0 1 2-2 5
SWC SEMIFINALS
Kolbe Cathedral 58, Stratford 32
|
Stratford (9-4)
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
8
|
—
|
32
|
Kolbe Cathedral (12-0)
|
16
|
18
|
9
|
15
|
—
|
58