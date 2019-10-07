Monday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games

All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted

BOYS SOCCER: CTC: Platt Tech at O’Brien Tech; Whitney Tech at Kaynor Tech; NVL: Holy Cross at Ansonia, 3:30 p.m.; Seymour at WCA; Derby at Crosby, 3:30 p.m.; Naugatuck at Oxford; Non-league: East Haven at North Branford, 3:30 p.m.; SCC: Guilford at Hand; Hamden at Fairfield Prep

GIRLS SOCCER: NVL: Ansonia at Holy Cross; Non-league: East Haven at North Branford, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY: Non-league: Cheshire at Simsbury; Waterford at Old Saybrook; SCC: North Haven at Guilford; Lyman Hall at Sacred Heart Academy; Mercy at Lauralton Hall; Hand at Shelton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: NVL: Wolcott at Oxford, 5:15 p.m.; Seymour at Ansonia, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Non-league: St. Joseph at Sacred Heart Academy (Albertus Magnus); NVL: Oxford at Woodland; Wilby/Kaynor Tech/WCA at Seymour; SCC: Mercy at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.; North Haven at Cheshire, 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: NVL: Seymour, WCA, Woodland at Naugatuck (Hop Brook): Oxford, Watertown at Derby; CTC: Wright Tech at Platt Tech (Eisenhower Park); SCC: Sheehan at Lyman Hall (Wharton Brook State Park)





Boys soccer

Coginchaug 3, Valley Regional 0

Valley Regional (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Coginchaug (6-2-0) 2 1 — 3

Goals: Coginchaug — Max Temple goal (from Tyler Kobus); Andy Zhou goal (from Tyler Kobus); Anthony Gavrilovich goal (from Tyler Kobus).

Branford 5, Bassick 2

Bassick (0-1-0) 2 0 — 2 Branford (5-3-0) 3 2 — 5

Goals: Bassick — Kevin Mones goal, 6:00; Kevin Mones goal, 8:00. Branford — Cody McCarns goal (from Din Durmic), 12:00; Ralph Ciarleglio goal, 25:00; Ralph Ciarleglio penalty kick, 32:00; Din Durmic goal (from Ralph Ciarleglio), 45:00; Matt Cordero goal (from Sebby Verdesoto), 53:00.

West Haven 6, Notre Dame-West Haven 5

West Haven (6-3-0) 1 5 — 6 Notre Dame-West Haven (1-6-0) 2 3 — 5

Goals: Notre Dame-West Haven — Justin Pollio goal (from Christian Lombard), 53:00; Thomas Ellis goal, 53:00; Thomas Ellis goal, 53:00; Connor Naumann penalty kick, 53:00; Thomas Ellis goal (from Chris Martinez), 53:00. West Haven — Aldo Barregan goal, 53:00; Kevin Morales goal, 53:00; Derick Meza goal, 53:00; Aldo Barregan goal, 53:00; Kevin Morales goal, 53:00; Aldo Barregan goal, 53:00.

Girls soccer

Sheehan 2, Morgan 0

Morgan (5-4-0) 0 0 — 0 Sheehan (5-2-0) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Sheehan — Olivia Dubuc goal (from Sam Barone), 9:25; Olivia Dubuc goal (from Madison Yasgar), 19:10.

Guilford 3, Daniel Hand 0

Guilford (7-1-0) 0 3 — 3 Daniel Hand (4-4-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Guilford — Moira Kellaher goal (from Madison Gambardella), 55:58; Lily Riccio goal (from Addie Kearney), 72:28; Audrey Kamen goal (from Maria Jennings), 76:18.

West Haven 7, Career/Hillhouse 1

Career/Hillhouse (0-5-0) 0 1 — 1 West Haven (4-1-0) 6 1 — 7

Goals: West Haven — Julia Tsakonas goal (from Selena Izzo and Emma Walker), 1:42; Julia Tsakonas goal (from Selena Izzo), 4:21; Julia Tsakonas goal (from Selena Izzo), 6:47; Cori Severino goal (from Madison Lentine), 15:50; Jessica Robinson goal (from Caitlin Walker), 16:52; Grace Nowak goal (from Jessica Robinson), 36:58; Jessica Robinson goal (from Julia Tsakonas), 60:52. Career/Hillhouse — Micaela Owen goal, 44:45.

Field hockey

Amity 2, Branford 1

Branford (5-3-0) 0 1 — 1 Amity (5-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Amity — Tess Csejka goal; Natalie Huber goal. Branford — Brianna Shaw goal.

North Branford 6, Sacred Heart Academy 0

North Branford (8-0-0) 5 1 — 6 Sacred Heart Academy (2-4-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: North Branford — Melanie Norton goal, 29:02; Olivia Toto goal (from Kelli Jacobson and Bianca D’Onofrio), 21:22; Melanie Norton goal, 15:17; Ava Galdenzi goal (from Bianca D’Onofrio), 8:47; Ali Barrett goal (from Aly Kendrick), 0:47; Aly Kendrick goal (from Ava Galdenzi), 1:22.

Westbrook 9, Somers 0

Westbrook (5-1-0) 3 6 — 9 Somers (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Westbrook — Lexi Koplas goal (from Kendall Orlowski), 1:22; Alex Young goal, 1:22; Megan Greaves goal (from Lexi Koplas), 1:22; Alex Young goal (from Lexi Koplas), 1:22; Marguerite Bartlett goal (from Alex Young), 1:22; Olivia Hartzell goal (from Kendall Orlowski), 1:22; Lexi Koplas goal (from Olivia Hartzell), 1:22; Delaney Belcourt goal (from Alex Young), 1:22; Lexi Koplas goal (from Kendall Orlowski), 1:22.

Girls volleyball

Lyman Hall 3, Foran 1

Foran 22 21 25 22 Lyman Hall 25 25 17 25

Lyman Hall (2-9-0): Ellery Campbell 14 kills, 12 digs; Mackenzie Regan 11 kills, 4 aces; Katie Madow 15 digs; Gianna Scoppetto 32 assists.

Jonathan Law 3, Hamden 0

Hamden 14 11 15 Jonathan Law 25 25 25

Jonathan Law (9-2-0): Liv Kowalski 3 GP, 14 assists; Eden vanWaveren 3 GP, 5 kills; Tori Kowalski 2 GP, 2 kills, 1 dig; Caroline Chesson 3 GP, 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 3 aces.

Amistad 3, Whitney Tech 0

Amistad 25 25 25 Whitney Tech 5 17 12

Amistad (5-1-0): Larrinda White 9 kills; Beanc. Gray 14 assists, 3 aces.

Whitney Tech (8-2-0): Emyiah Gillard 2 kills, 3 aces.

Guilford 3, East Haven 0

Guilford 25 25 25 East Haven 16 21 15

Guilford (8-0-0): Juliet Young 13 kills; Emma Appleman 15 kills, 6 digs; Olivia Ciocca 19 assists.

East Haven (4-4-0): Isabella Ragaini 22 assists, 7 digs; Samantha Schlottman 3 kills.

Sheehan 3, Sacred Heart Academy 2

Sheehan 25 25 23 17 15 Sacred Heart Academy 13 17 25 25 11

Sheehan (2-2-0): Caitlyn Hunt 13 kills, 7 aces; Madison Gaynor 24 digs; Emily Jockle 5 kills, 33 assists.

Sacred Heart Academy (8-3-0): Jill Manning 6 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Julianna Tangari 9 digs; Justine Manning 5 kills.

Daniel Hand 3, Wilbur Cross 0

Daniel Hand 25 25 25 Wilbur Cross 8 15 10

Masuk 3, Bethel 0

Bethel 7 11 17 Masuk 25 25 25

Bethel (1-8-0): Samantha Gross 3 GP, 1 block, 7 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Amanda Tuccillo 3 GP, 9 digs; Sophia Islam 3 GP, 6 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces.

Shelton 3, Lauralton Hall 0

Shelton 25 25 25 Lauralton Hall 17 20 20

Shelton (7-2-0): Sarah Ovesny 3 GP, 5 digs, 4 aces; Reem Abdel-Hack 3 GP, 7 kills, 3 blocks.

Boys cross country

Notre Dame October Duals at Hamden: Team scores – Notre Dame-WH 21, Hamden 37; Xavier 21, Notre Dame-WH 34; Xavier 19, Hamden 42. Individuals – 1 Robbie Cozean (Xavier) 17:23, 2 Nick Cassarino (Xavier) 17:23, 3 George Luke (Xavier) 17:24, 4 Jacob Carson (Notre Dame-WH) 17:24, 5 Derrick DeVilbiss (Hamden) 17:25; 6 Ohm Patel (Notre Dame-WH) 17:25; 7 Oliver Shannon (Notre Dame-WH) 17:50, 8 Andrew White (Hamden) 17:57; 9 Brody Santagata (Xavier) 18:00, 10 Jacob Kirejczyk (Xavier) 18:09. Xavier wins the boys Quinnipiac Division with a 4-0 record.

Guilford-Hand-Foran Duals at Guilford: Team scores – Guilford 19, Hand 40; Guilford 15, Foran 50; Hand 15, Foran 50. Individuals: 1 Benjamin Crair (Guilford) 16:18, 2 Dante Zucconi (Hand) 16:28, 3 Jacob Shiffrin (Guilford) 16:34, 4 Griffin Hughes (Guilford) 16:48, 5 Justin Shiffrin (Guilford) 16:57, 6 Mckendry Eschinger (Guilford) 17:03, 7 Connor Parthasarthy (Hand) 17:06, 8 Tanner Updyke (Guilford) 17:10, 9 Besufekad Opstrup (Hand) 17:17, 10 John O’Keefe (Hand) 17:32. Guilford wins Hammonasset Division with 4-0 record.

Law 15, Hillhouse 50 at Eisenhower Park, Milford: 1. Mike Loschiavo(L) 18:14 2. Liam Fedigan (L) 18:42 3. Mayur Somalinga (L) 20:19 4. Amir Elhewl (L) 20:30 5. Luke Pleimann (L) 20:32 6.Andrew DeBose (H) 20:46 7. Charles Wang (L) 21:03 8. Max Wischow (L) 21:09 9. Nick Shugrue (L) 21:25 10. Mikiel Wade (H) 22:05.

Girls cross country

Cheshire, Amity at Shelton: Team scores: Amity 18, Cheshire 41; Cheshire 24, Shelton 33; Amity 18, Shelton 41. Individuals – 1. Ari Garay – Amity 21:06; 2. Aviva Wyner – Amity 21:15; 3. Adrana Franzese – Shelton 21:40; 4. Kali Maniatis – Amity 22:05; 5. Olivia Ferraro – Cheshire 22:10; 6. Rose Wegman – Amity 22:36; 7. Meghan Georgescu – Cheshire 22:37; 8. Nell Grant – Amity 22:46; 9. Kristina Benga – Cheshire 23:04; 10. Maeve Sheldon – Shelton 23:48. Amity wins Housatonic Championship, Cheshire is 7-2.

Notre Dame-SHA October Duals at Hamden: Team scores: Sacred Heart Academy 26, Hamden 29; Sacred Heart Academy 26, Mercy 29; Hamden 27, Mercy 28. Individuals – 1 Ella Bradford (Hamden) 21:11, 2 Emily Birney (Sacred Heart Academy) 22:08, 3 Emma Kirck (Sacred Heart Academy) 22:12, 4 Joane Wimler (Mercy) 22:28, 5 Indigo Irwin (Hamden) 22:50, 6 Karly Martino (Sacred Heart Academy) 22:54, 7 Jessica Mele (Hamden) 23:26, 8 Lillian Wimler (Mercy) 23:32, 9 Gabriella Algiere (Mercy) 23:50, 10 Kylie Fordyce (Mercy) 24:04. Sacred Heart Academy win the Quinnipiac with a 4-0 record.

Guilford-Hand-Foran Duals at Guilford: Team scores – Guilford 15, Hand 48; Guilford 15, Foran 49; Hand 20, Foran 39. Individuals – 1 Clara Wiesler (Guilford) 19:46, 2 Olivia Skapczynski (Guilford) 20:11, 3 Emma Bonz (Guilford) 20:12, 4 Eliza McCoole (Guilford) 20:21, 5 Katrina Muhs (Guilford) 20:23, 6 Clara Laughlin (Guilford) 20:24, 7 Morgan Combs (Hand) 20:29, 8 Anna Steffen (Hand) 20:58, 9 Mia Williams (Foran) 20:58, 10 Paige Crowley (Guilford) 21:19. Guilford wins Hammonasset Division with 4-0 record.

Girls swimming

Lyman Hall 93, West Haven 85 (at Wallingford): Medley relay – Caroline Krawec,Elena Bielesz,Zoe Gallo,Elise Richardson LH 2:05.27; 200 Freestyle – Madison Nemec LH 2:13.75; IM – Elise Richardson LH 2:26.46; 50 FR – Caroline Krawec LH 26.00; Diving – Alyssa Cervero LH 190.95; Butterfly – Madison Nemec LH 1:08.38; 100 Freestyle – Elena Bielesz LH 59.95; 500 – Elise Richardson LH 5:46.22; 200 Freestyle Relay – Elena Bielesz, Madison Nemec,Ashley L-Lopez, Elise Richardson LH 1:55.32; 100 Backstroke – Caroline Krawec LH 1:04.59; 100 Breaststroke – Elena Bielesz LH 1:18.57; 400 Freestyle Relay – Caroline Krawec, Madison Nemec,Cassie Wentzell, Maeve Montante LH 4:19.01. Records: LH 3-6.

Amity 98, Lauralton Hall 86 at Milford: 200 yard Medley Relay: A- 2:03.88 Lauren Sender, Emma Grabowski, Gra