Monday’s schools scoreboard

Tuesday’s games

All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted

BOYS SOCCER: CTC: O’Brien Tech at Wright Tech; Whitney Tech at Bullard Havens; Platt Tech at Wolcott Tech; NVL: Watertown at Ansonia; Derby at Holy Cross; Naugatuck at Seymour, 6 p.m.; Wolcott at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Haddam-Killingworth at North Branford; Westbrook at Valley Regional; East Hampton at Old Saybrook; Coginchaug at Morgan (IRC), 6:30 p.m.; SCC: North Haven at Notre Dame-West Haven; Sheehan at Career/Hillhouse (East Shore); Shelton at Fairfield Prep; Cheshire at Amity; Hand at Branford, 6 p.m.; Xavier at Guilford, 6 p.m.; Wilbur Cross at Law, 6 p.m.; East Haven at Foran, 6 p.m.; SWC: Kolbe Cathedral at Bunnell, 7 p.m.; Preps: Hamden Hall at Harvey, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: NVL: Seymour at Naugatuck; Holy Cross at Derby; Oxford at Wolcott, 6 p.m.; SWC: Bunnell at Kolbe Cathedral; SCC: Lyman Hall at Career/Hillhouse (Boulevard Field); Law at Lauralton Hall; Branford at Hamden, 5 p.m.; Mercy at Hand, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy at Sheehan, 6 p.m.; Guilford at Cheshire, 6 p.m.; Foran at East Haven, 6 p.m.; North Haven at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.; Amity at Shelton, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: Haddam-Killingworth at Westbrook; SCC: Guilford at Lyman Hall; Sheehan at Sacred Heart Academy; Amity at Lauralton Hall; North Haven at Hand, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Preps: Convent of the Sacred Heart at Hamden Hall, 4:30 p.m.; SWC: Stratford at Bunnell, 5:30 p.m.; NVL: Oxford at Ansonia, 6 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: NVL: Crosby, Seymour, Wilby at Watertown; Holy Cross, WCA, Wolcott at Oxford; SCC: Career, West Haven, Wilbur Cross at Hamden (Hamden Middle School); Cheshire at Hand (Surf Club); Amity, Guilford, Hillhouse at Lyman Hall (Wharton Brook State Park); Law, Sheehan, Shelton at Foran (Eisenhower Park); Branford at Xavier; East Haven, Fairfield Prep, North Haven at Notre Dame-West Haven

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: NVL: Crosby, Seymour, Wilby at Watertown; Holy Cross, WCA, Wolcott at Oxford; SCC: Lauralton Hall, East Haven, North Haven at Sacred Heart Academy; Cheshire at Hand (Surf Club); Branford at Mercy; Career, West Haven, Wilbur Cross at Hamden (Hamden Middle School); Law, Sheehan, Shelton at Foran (Eisenhower Park); Amity, Guilford, Hillhouse at Lyman Hall (Wharton Brook State Park

Boys soccer

West Haven 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2

Notre Dame-West Haven (0-1-0) 0 2 — 2 West Haven (2-0-0) 2 1 — 3

Goals: West Haven — Brian Rivadera goal (from Sebastian Nova), 10:57; Aldo Barregan goal, 34:02; Aldo Barregan goal, 65:22. Notre Dame-West Haven — Nick Vitti goal, 50:25; Nick Vitti goal, 58:32.

Daniel Hand 2, Guilford 2

Daniel Hand 1 1 — 2 Guilford 0 2 — 2

Goals: Daniel Hand — Jack Wildermann goal (from Scott Testori), 18:00; Scott Testori goal (from Cole Finke), 73:00. Guilford — Jake Conklin goal, 50:00; Niall O’Brien goal, 64:00.

Girls soccer

Waterford 3, Morgan 1

Waterford (1-0-0) 1 2 — 3 Morgan (1-1-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Waterford — Khaylin Hatcher penalty kick, 13:00; Lily Marelli goal, 56:00; Khaylin Hatcher goal (from Nicole Li), 60:00. Morgan — Carley Schmidt goal (from Jessica Flanagan), 30:00.

Canterbury 2, Cheshire Academy 1

Cheshire Academy (0-2-0) 0 1 — 1 Canterbury (1-0-0) 2 0 — 2

Guilford 5, Daniel Hand 0

Daniel Hand (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Guilford (1-0-0) 1 4 — 5

Goals: Guilford — Moira Kellaher goal (from Sophia Gabriel), 30:00; Lexie Greene goal (from Lily Riccio), 45:00; Lily Riccio goal (from Sophia Gabriel), 50:00; Moira Kellaher goal (from Gabby Sansone and Maria Jennings), 55:00; Gabby Sansone goal (from Lily Riccio), 65:00.

Field hockey

North Branford 7, Watertown 0

North Branford (2-0-0) 4 3 — 7 Watertown (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: North Branford — Ava Galdenzi goal (from Ali Barrett), 29:52; Ava Galdenzi goal, 19:32; Melanie Norton goal (from Ava Galdenzi), 9:40; Kelli Jacobson goal (from Ava Galdenzi), 6:12; Ali Barrett goal, 22:06; Olivia Toto goal (from Ali Barrett), 21:33; Bianca D’Onofrio goal (from Ava Galdenzi), 19:22.

Wilton 6, Branford 2

Wilton (1-0-0) 3 3 — 6 Branford (0-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Wilton — Olivia Hahn goal, 19:22; Olivia Hahn goal, 19:22; Sammy Slough goal, 19:22; Olivia Hahn goal, 19:22; Olivia Hahn goal, 19:22; Lizzy Kendra goal, 19:22. Branford — Nora Longway goal (from Molly Zaffino and Scout Engstrom), 19:22; Scout Engstrom goal (from Brianna Shaw), 19:22.

Girls volleyball

Hopkins 3, Cheshire Academy 0

Hopkins 25 25 25 Cheshire Academy 14 7 16

Girls soccer

Haddam-Killingworth 5, North Branford 1

North Branford (0-1-0) 0 1 — 1 Haddam-Killingworth (1-1-0) 2 3 — 5

Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Yumi Imai goal (from Morgan Madore), 15:39; Leah Sosnowski goal, 4:23; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 37:37; Hadley Commerford goal, 13:19; Yumi Imai goal, 11:53. North Branford — Olivia Ferreira goal, 19:02.

Morgan 1, Coginchaug 0

Morgan (2-1-0) 0 1 — 1 Coginchaug (1-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Morgan — Carley Schmidt goal, 79:33.

Norwich Tech/Holy Family 1, Platt Tech 0

Norwich Tech/Holy Family (1-0-0) 1 0 — 1 Platt Tech (1-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Norwich Tech/Holy Family — Janelle Lambert goal, 10:26.

Jonathan Law 2, Foran 1

Jonathan Law (1-0-0) 2 0 — 2 Foran (1-1-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Jonathan Law — Ciana Lopes goal (from Ashley Shaw), 20:36; Gia Edwards penalty kick, 7:24. Foran — Colleen Ardolino goal, 33:56.

Field hockey

Old Saybrook 3, Fitch 1

Fitch (0-1-0) 1 0 — 1 Old Saybrook (2-1-0) 1 2 — 3

Goals: Fitch — Michaela Ellis goal (from Bridget OLeary). Old Saybrook — Taylor Stone goal (from Grace Adams); Taylor Stone goal (from McKenna Gibson); Leah Wysocki goal (from Kayla Holt).

Stamford 1, Lauralton Hall 0

Lauralton Hall (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Stamford (1-0-0) 0 0 — 1

Goals: Stamford — Kaily Young goal.

Suffield Academy 3, Hamden Hall 0

Hamden Hall (1-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Suffield Academy (1-0-0) 2 1 — 3

Goals: Suffield Academy — Claire Meier Scherling goal; own goal; Olivia Marcyoniak goal.

Girls volleyball

Maloney 3, Lyman Hall 2

Lyman Hall 17 25 25 21 14 Maloney 25 13 22 25 16

Lyman Hall (0-2-0): Ellery Campbell 15 assists, 5 aces; Hailey Bruneau 7 kills, 4 aces; Mackenzie Grady 7 kills, 3 aces.

Maloney (1-0-0): Brooke lathe 9 kills, 3 aces; Dasia Mongillo 16 assists, 3 aces.

Jonathan Law 3, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

Notre Dame-Fairfield 14 9 8 Jonathan Law 25 25 25

Jonathan Law (2-0-0): Eryn Mower 3 GP, 15 assists, 3 digs; Alexis Neider 3 GP, 11 kills, 3 aces; Eden vanWaveren 3 GP, 4 kills, 1 block; Katie McNellis 3 GP, 5 digs, 6 aces; Caroline Chesson 3 GP, 10 kills, 4 aces.

Amistad 3, Morgan 0