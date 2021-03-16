Monday’s schools roundup

Xavier’s Justin Menard scored 21 points and Parker Hunter added 19 as the Falcons boys basketball team held on for a 65-64 SCC win over Hamden in Middletown on Monday.

Xavier improved to 9-2 and Hamden dropped to 2-10.

The Green Dragons had four players score in double figures led by Joe Williams who had 14 points and DeAndre Coardes who added 12.

Morgan 76, Portland 65: Alex Fratamico had 20 points, Zach Johnson added 19 and Rob Zirlis chipped in with 18 to lead the Huskies to a Shoreline Conference win.

Cody Daggert had 23 points for Portland.

Valley Regional 57, Coginchaug 41: James Marsden had 18 points to lead the Warriors to a Shoreline Conference win.

Simon Partyka and Marcus SantaMaria added 11 points each for the Warriors. Tyler Garrettson had 15 points and A.J. Defilio added 14 for the Blue Devils.

Westbrook 58, North Branford 55: Jack Naccarato had 19 points and Brandon Naccarato added 17 to lead the Knights to a Shoreline Conference win. Trevor Holzer had 22 points for the Thunderbirds.

West Haven 91, Career 62: Eli Blackwell had 23 points and Malcolm Duncanson added 22 to lead the Blue Devils to an SCC win. Thomas Glover led Career with 29 points.

Boys hockey

Cheshire 7, Branford 5: Niklas Vasiljevs had two goals and four assists to lead the Rams to an SCC win.

Thor Novicelli scored at 2:26 of the third period to give the Rams a 7-2 lead as Cheshire hung on for the victory. Matt Morgan scored two goals to lead the Hornets.

Girls basketball

Hamden 49, Mercy 29: Gianna Donnarummo had 10 points to lead the Green Dragons (9-3) to an SCC win. Mercy’s Sophie Hedge led all scorers with 16 points.

Hand 68, Guilford 19: The Tigers had four players score in double figures led by Maddie Thomas who had 15 points in Hand’s SCC win. Moira Kellaher led Guilford with seven points.

Morgan 48, Portland 45: Catie Donadio had 22 points to lead the Huskies to a Shoreline Conference win.

North Branford 72, Westbrook 49: Braden Lebeau had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Keana Criscuolo added 16 points and six steals to lead the Thunderbirds to a Shoreline Conference win.

Erica Piercey added eight rebounds, seven assists and five points for the Thunderbirds. Jamie Sacco had 30 points for the Knights.

Sacred Heart Academy 65, Lauralton Hall 32: Meghan Kirck scored 18 poits and Rosa Rizzatelli added 14 to lead the SHArks to an SCC win. Carina Ciampi chipped in with 13 points for the SHArks. Shannon Redgate led Lauralton Hall with nine points.