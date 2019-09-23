Foran’s Paige Carlson, second from right, celebrates with teammates after winning a point in the second game against Hamden on Monday. Foran’s Paige Carlson, second from right, celebrates with teammates after winning a point in the second game against Hamden on Monday. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close Monday’s schools roundup: Seymour shuts out Derby 1 / 21 Back to Gallery

Suzana Imetovski scored twice for the Seymour girls soccer team, which shut out Derby 6-0 Monday in a Naugatuck Valley League win at Derby.

Zana Imetovski, Erin Cronan, Lexi Valdes and Reagan Kalish also scored for the Wildcats.

Cheshire 1, East Haven 0: Gabby Triado’s first-half goal held up for Cheshire in an SCC win at East Haven.

Portland 5, North Branford 1: Olivia Smity had two goals and an assist for Portland in a Shoreline Conference win at North Branford. Alexie Rosado scored for North Branford.

Mercy 3, Saced Heart Academy 0: Katie Menard scored twice and Lindsay Stevenson had a goal and an assist for Mercy (3-0-1) in a SCC win at Middletown.

Morgan 4, Hale-Ray 0: Carley Schmidt scored twice for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference victory at Clinton.

Field hockey

Hand 1, Amity 0: Grace Hartmann scored off an assist from Jacqui Sandor for Hand in an SCC win at Madison. Payton Rahn saved 17 shots for Amity.

Lyman Hall 3, Haddam-Killingworth 3: Grace Chappell scored twice and Kyra Benzing-Plourde added a goal and two assists for Lyman Hall (2-1-1) in a non-conference win at Wallingford. Maddie Archer, Emma Conklin and Hanna Leavit all scored for Haddam-Killingworth.

Sheehan 1, North Haven 0: Aubrey Monroe scored in the first half, assisted by Emma Oliano and Mallory Crispens, as Sheehan took this SCC match at Wallingford.