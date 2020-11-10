Monday’s roundup: SHA edges Hamden overtime

GIRLS SOCCER

Sacred Heart Academy 4, Hamden 3 (OT)

Jada Ijeh scored her second goal in overtime to lift the fifth-seeded Sacred Heart Academy to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over No. 4 Hamden Monday in a Southern Connecticut Conference Division C first-round tournament game at Hamden.

Julianna Criscola and Ella Guth also scored for the Sharks, who will face top seed Mercy in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday in Middletown. Ari Mullin scored all three goals for the Green Dragons.

Sacred Heart Academy (7-2-0) 3 0 1— 4 Hamden (3-6-0) 0 3 0— 3

Goals: Hamden — Ari Mullin goal, 1:12; Ari Mullin goal (from Lily Joseph), 56:43; Ari Mullin goal (from Rylan Twohill), 61:19. Sacred Heart Academy — Jada Ijeh goal, 11:06; Juliana Criscola goal (from Paige Johnson), 76:01; Ella Guth goal (from Guiliana Andreoli), 77:30; Jada Ijeh goal, 86:11.

East Haven 4, Wilbur Cross 1

Bella Pilato recorded a hat trick for No. 4 East Haven in a SCC Division B first-round home tournament game.

Gianna Mendez also scored for the Yellowjackets. Lila Kleppner scored the lone goal for the fifth-seeded Governors.

Wilbur Cross 1 0 — 1 East Haven 2 2 — 4

Goals: East Haven — Gianna Mendez goal (from Gabby Gaeutano), 2:15; Bella Pilato goal (from Gianna Mendez), 27:55; Bella Pilato goal (from Alex Castro), 41:16; Bella Pilato goal (from Gianna Mendez), 71:00. Wilbur Cross — Lila Kleppner goal, 9:40; Lila Kleppner goal, 9:40.

Sheehan 5, Lyman Hall 1

Sam Barone and Olivia Violette both scored twice for No. 2 Sheehan in a SCC Division C first-round game at Wallingford.

Elaina D’Angelo also scored for the Titans (7-2-2). Callie Casulla scored for Lyman Hall (1-8).

Lyman Hall 0 1 — 1 Sheehan 4 1 — 5

Goals: Sheehan — Olivia Violette goal (from Sam Barone), 0:39; Sam Barone goal (from Amy Carsola), 12:42; Olivia Violette goal (from Julianna Crispino), 31:10; Elaina D’Angelo goal, 38:35; Sam Barone goal, 68:15. Lyman Hall — Callie Casulla goal, 65:55.

FIELD HOCKEY

Guilford 4, Hand 1

Maddie Epke scored the game’s first three goals to lead No. 2 seed Guilford over No. 3 Hand in the SCC Division A semifinals at Guilford.

Hannah Tiller also scored for Guilford, which will play at top-seeded Cheshire in the division final on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Sydney Courtmanch scored for Hand.

Daniel Hand (5-4-0) 1 0 — 1 Guilford (9-1-0) 3 1 — 4

Goals: Guilford — Maddie Epke goal, 12:32; Maddie Epke goal, 3:06; Maddie Epke goal (from Allie Petonito), 1:27; Hannah Tiller goal, 13:33. Daniel Hand — Sydney Courtmanch goal, 8:41.

Amity 3, Hamden 0

Natalie Huber, Rachel Levine and MaCaelan Rahn all scored for top-seeded Amity in this SCC Division B semifinal at Woodbridge. Amity will host No. 2 Lauralton Hall in the division final Wednesday at 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

West Haven 3, Shelton 1

Aldo Barragan scored a pair of goals and Rafel Gaczon scored on a penalty kick for No. 3 West Haven in a SCC Division C first-round home game. Noah Doyens scored for Shelton.