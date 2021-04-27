Monday’s roundup: Oxford hands No. 6 Seymour 1st softball loss; Xavier lacrosse rallies

SOFTBALL
Oxford 9, Seymour 8
Rose Reitmeyer singled, tripled and homered for the Oxford softball team, which handed sixth-ranked Seymour its first loss 9-8 Monday in a Naugatuck Valley League game at Oxford.
Maddie Sastrum, Sophie Gendron Autumn Mitchell and Mikayla Walton all had two hits each for the Wolverines. Alyssa Johnson and Erin Lifrieri homered for Seymour.
|
Oxford
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
9
|
14
|
1
|
Seymour
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
2
Batteries: Oxford—Sopie Gendron (1-0) and Kerri Conicelli; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (4-1) and Lily Desautels 3B: O—Reitmeyer. HR: O—Reitmeyer; S—Johnson.
Team records: Seymour (6-1)
Cheshire 7, West Haven 4
|
West Haven
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
9
|
1
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
11
|
4
Batteries: West Haven—Neve Krajcir (1-1) and Holley Waibell; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (7-0) and Trinadey Santiago HR: WH—Beurer, Rubirosa.
Team records: Cheshire (7-0)
Comments: Beurer was 3-4 with 2 runs scored and Rubirosa was2-4 with 2 runs for West Haven. Lurz was 3-4, Spring went 2-4 and Carangelo went 2-3 with two runs scored for Cheshire.
Ludlowe 24, Norwalk 0
Ludlowe 4 2 5 5 8 X X — 24 27 0
Norwalk 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 5 4
Batteries L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero. N- L. Scott (L 4 innings), V. Rupar (1 inning) & O. Bamford. Records: Ludlowe (8-0) Norwalk (2-6)
Highlights: L-Elena Ohe 5-5 2 RBIs. Caitlyn Romero 3-4, 6 RBIs, Double, Triple. Chelsea Villar 3-4 2 RBIs. Maddy Reyes 4-5 3 RBI 2 doubles. N- B. Tucci 2-3
Mercy 19, Hillhouse 0 (5)
|
Mercy
|
13
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
19
|
15
|
0
|
Hillhouse
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
2
Batteries: Mercy—Alexa Boone (2-1), Jaina Geisler (5) and Sophia Engels;
2B: M—Boone. HR: M—Boone.
Team records: Mercy (3-2); Hillhouse (0-2)
Haddam-Killingworth 4, Coginchaug 0
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
Coginchaug
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
2
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (5-0), Bella Richwine (4) and Madison LaTouche; Coginchaug—Kelly Boothroyd and Dana Boothroyd
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (7-0)
Comments: HK’s Ivy McNiel doubled in the second inning and scored on Keira Czarkowski’s single to take the lead in Durham. McNeil later singled and scored on a wind blown hit to left field by Ella McGlynn. The Cougars added two insurance runs in the 7th inning on a ground out and rbi single by Bella Richwine. Richwine pitched a perfect 3 2/3 innings of relief allowing no hits and no runs for a save. Starter Kaleigh Bodak was the winning pitcher HK is now 8-0 while Coginchaug is 3-2
Guilford 11, Hand 3
|
Hand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
9
|
0
|
Guilford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
x
|
—
|
11
|
16
|
1
Batteries: Daniel Hand—Abby Cody (0-1) and Megan Hart; Guilford—Ema Signore (2-2) and Addison Smith
2B: DH—Cody; G—Fagan, Petonito.
Team records: Daniel Hand (0-3); Guilford (2-5)
Foran 11, Branford 2
|
Foran
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
10
|
1
|
Branford
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
5
Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (3-1); 2B: F—LaMorte. HR: F—Viesselman.
Team records: Foran (3-2); Branford (0-4)
Comments: Morgan Viesselman was 2-4 with a Home run and 5 rbis. She was the winning pitcher.
Masuk 15, New Milford 0 (5)
New Milford 000 00 — 0 0 1
Masuk 633 30X — 15 18 0
Records: New Milford 4-3, Masuk 7-0. Batteries: NM—Emma Deakin (L) and Hannah Bauer M—Kathryn Gallant and Isabel Viglione BB: Emma Deakin 3 SO: Emma Deakin 3, Kathryn Gallant 12
Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant pitched a perfect game and went 4-for-4 with 3 doubles and a single. Natalie Lieto and Kara Traggianese each had 3 run homeruns in the first inning. Sarah Falcone went 3-for-4 with 3 singles. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with a triple and a single. Izzy Viglione went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Jacie Hall and Katie Welch each had singles.
Shelton 17, Hamden 4
|
Hamden
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
Shelton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
—
|
17
|
14
|
1
Batteries: Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-2) and E DeCrosta; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (2-3) and Jackie Jenco
2B: S—Cyr, Krijgsman. 3B: H—Terry.
Team records: Hamden (1-3); Shelton (4-3)
Comments: K. Terry had a triple for Hamden.
Trumbull 6, Westhill 3
Westhill 200 010 0 — 3 11 1
Trumbull 201 030 X — 6 7 2
W- Craig Ottavino (L), Christian Rubino- Chuckas (5), Aidan Hamilton (6) and Connor Sullivan
T- Connor Johnston, Joey DeRienzo (5 W 1-0), Tyler Bashar (7) and Scott Gell.
Records: T- 5-1 (4-1 FCIAC)
Highlights: W- Mike Peterson and Connor Sullivan were each 4 for 4. Nick Montagnese had 2 hits. T- Ray Leonzi and Johnny Bova each had 2 hits. Riley Simpson had the go ahead 2 run single in the 5th.
BASEBALL
Sheehan 2, Law 1
Todd Grammatico tossed a two-hitter to earn his third win of the seasons for Sheehan in an SCC win at Milford.
Chris Barkasy hit an RBI double for Sheehan. Jaden Wywoda and Mark Lombardi had Law’s two hits
|
Law
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Sheehan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda (0-3), Nolan McKenna-Hansen (7) and Hunter Boyd; Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (4-0) and Bill Gorry
2B: S—Barkasy, Castaldi.
Team records: Jonathan Law (2-6-0); Sheehan (6-2-0)
Comments: Chris Barkasy hit an RBI double in the first inning to score Joe Romano and give the Titans an early lead, but that lead was erased in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Mark Lombardi. In the 3rd, Barkasy grounded into a bases loaded double play which plated Anthony Romano as the go ahead, and eventual game winning run. Todd Grammatico pitched a complete game allowing only 2 hits while striking out 3 to improve his record to 3-0 on the year for Sheehan. Jaden Wywoda scattered 5 Sheehan hits while suffering the loss for Law on the mound. Wywoda and Mark Lombardi had Law’s two hits.
Cheshire 10, Guilford 9
Guilford 132 030 0 — 9 13 3
Cheshire 145 000 x — 10 12 2
Torre (L), Meder (3) and Buccaro; Zawalich, Mulligan (3, W) Raccio (6, S) and Wirtz. WP: Potter LP: Fenn Phillips 7-3 Records: 15-5
Highlights: Leddy and Mulligan had two RBIs apiece for Cheshire. Ciocca drove in four for Guilford.
Coginchaug 9, Haddam-Killingworth 2
|
Coginchaug
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
11
|
1
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
3
Batteries: Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (2-0) and Mike Garofalo; Haddam-Killingworth—Matt Miranda (0-1), Lucas Kamoen (4), Andrew Conti (6) and Nick Glynn
Team records: Coginchaug (6-0); Haddam-Killingworth (5-2)
Comments: Kolby Pascarelliwalked one and struck out 16 to lead Coginchaug to its 7th win. Conner Willett and Jeremy Mangiameli had multiple-hit games for the Blue Devils. Alec Erskine and Luke Dimauro each had a hit and RBI for HK.
Brookfield 6, Stratford 2
|
Stratford
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
Brookfield
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
11
|
0
2B: B—Mercing.
Bunnell 4, Pomperaug 3
|
Pomperaug
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
9
|
0
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
2
Batteries: Pomperaug—Sokol, Lucas (5), O’Rourke (6, 0-1) and Burris; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell, Diego Jasso (6, 1-0) and Luke Dawson
Team records: Bunnell (2-4-0)
Comments: Diego Jasso doubled and scored twice including the game winner. Brett Batka had two hits including the walk-off single in the 7th.
Ludlowe 12, Norwalk 7
Norwalk 312 001 0 — 7 9 3
Ludlowe 030 045 X — 12 11 2
Records: N 3-3, 3-3 FCIAC; L – 2-3, 2-3 FCIAC. Batteries: N- Brendan Edvardsen, Stephen Arduino (5), Vincent Velez (L,6) and Jaden Echevarria. L – Will Meyers, Kyle Carozza (6,W) and Christian Smith. Highlights: L – Andrew Fortunato three hits and two RBI. Justin Dennett two hits and three RBI. Sean McAdams two-RBI double.
Woodland 20, Ansonia 2
|
Ansonia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
Woodland
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
—
|
20
|
14
|
1
Batteries: Ansonia—James Mikita (0-1), Tom Rolfe (2), Jordan Brown (4) and Ashmer Pedraza; Woodland—Matthew Koliani (1-0), Montini (4), Giambra (5) and Matt Belcher
Team records: Ansonia (3-4)
Comments: Giambra had 3 hits for Woodland.
Amity 12, Notre Dame-West Haven 3
|
Notre Dame-West Haven
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
Amity
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
19
|
1
West Haven 3, Foran 1
|
Foran
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
West Haven
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
9
|
1
Batteries: Foran—Zach Worzel (0-1), Charles Diamantis (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (2-0), Dan Izzo (6) and Anthony Rubin
Team records: Foran (1-5); West Haven (4-2)
Oxford 13, Seymour 2
|
Seymour
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
Oxford
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
13
|
8
|
4
Batteries: Seymour—John DeBarber (0-1), Matt Bennett (3), Aidan Brett (4), Shane Cavanaugh (5) and Connor Edo; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (1-0) and Joe Matusovich
2B: S—Bennett; O—Black, LaRoque, Matusovich. HR: O—Matusovich.
Team records: Seymour (1-3); Oxford (4-2)
Comments: O — Tyler LaRocque was 1-2 with a double and three RBI’s while Joe Matusovich was 3-4 with a double and a grand slam resulting in seven RBI’s. Matt Michaud and Connor Clifford also scored three runs each for the Wolverines.
Hamden 11, Wilbur Cross 3
|
Wilbur Cross
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
Hamden
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
10
|
2
Batteries: Wilbur Cross—Jorge Velez (0-1), Sebastian Velez (6) and Yadriel Gonzalez; Hamden—Jack Lindberg, Matt Desroches (4, 1-0), Mike Nista (6) and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (6)
2B: H—Rivera, Roman. HR: H—Rivera.
Team records: Wilbur Cross (1-3); Hamden (5-0)
Comments: Jake Pisano collects four hits on the day. Angel Rivera homers and doubles. Cody Colon extended his hit streak to 8 games. Hamden had a combined no hitter into the 6th when Yadriel Gonzalez collects Wilbur Cross’ lone hit.
East Hampton 14, Westbrook 0
|
Westbrook
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
East Hampton
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
0
|
—
|
14
|
8
|
0
Batteries: Westbrook—Tyler Prisley (0-2), Dan Zambrano (4), Nick Palumbo (4), Will McCarthy (4) and Charles Schneider; East Hampton—Carter Scovill (1-1) and Alex Zimmerman
Team records: Westbrook (0-5)
Comments: James Quinn tripled and drove in three for East Hampton.
North Branford 14, Old Lyme 2
|
Old Lyme
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
x
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
North Branford
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
x
|
x
|
—
|
14
|
13
|
0
Team records: Old Lyme (1-3); North Branford (5-1)
Comments: Jadon Canelli pitched a complete game and hit two home runs to lead the visiting thunderbirds to a 14-2 shoreline conference win. Dom Scalia added three hits including two home runs and five RBI’S and Nico Desisto also homered for North Branford which improves to 5-2 on the year.
Hand 7, Shelton 4
|
Hand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
7
|
9
|
1
|
Shelton
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
1
Batteries: Daniel Hand—David Antonetti, Ryan Knight (3, 2-0); Shelton—Ben Van Tine, McLoughlin (6)
Team records: Daniel Hand (7-0); Shelton (2-1)
BOYS LACROSSE
XAVIER 14, SHELTON 7
Pat O’Hanlon scored four goals and had an assist and Will Heher added three goals as Xavier rallied from an early 3-0 hole to defeat Shelton. Dylan Reynolds and Owen Lelko had two goals apiece. Logan Saks had three assists for Xavier (5-2).
Jared Sedlock scored three goals and CJ Turco added two for the Gaels (3-3).
SHELTON 4 0 0 3 — 7
XAVIER 4 4 1 5 — 14
Scoring: S–Jared Sedlock 3g, CJ Turco 2g, Reilly Brennan 1g, Joe Thompson 1g. X—Pat O’Hanlon 4g 1a, Will Heher 3g, Dylan Reynolds 2g, Owen Lelko 2g 1a, Luke Solomon 1g 1a, Scott Cummingham 1g, Shane Kulhay 1g, Logan Saks 3a.
Saves: S—Jeff Wojtowicz 6; X—Ian Domeika 4, Will Monroe 4.
Records: Shelton 3-3; Xavier 5-2.
Foran 18, Wilbur Cross 0
|
Wilbur Cross (0-2)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Foran (4-2)
|
7
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
18
Shots: Wilbur Cross 15, Foran 41
Wilbur Cross (0-2) Saves: Shamar Miller 12.
Foran (4-2)
Goals: Connor Elson, Eli Gomes, Jack Cushman 3, Joey Honcz 3, Chris Adkins 4, Bryan Thompson 2, Jack Pietrosanti, Liam Young 2, Skylar Troiano. Assists: Christian Piscitelli 2, Oliver Ardrey, Eli Gomes, Andrew Kupson, Joey Honcz 5, Bryan Thompson 2, Ryan French. Saves: Simon Collette 9.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Branford 10, Branford 3
|
North Branford (3-1)
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
Branford (1-1)
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
Shots: North Branford 17, Branford 14
North Branford (3-1)
Goals: Braeden Lebeau 2, Keana Criscuolo, Gabby Gibilisco 2, Olivia Toto 4, Grace Marra. Assists: Braeden Lebeau 2, Gabby Gibilisco, Olivia Toto 2. Saves: Sofia Toto 11.
Branford (1-1)
Goals: Isla Lionetti, Alexandra Pombo, Ava Ferrie. Saves: Ellena Galdenzi 4.
Cheshire 20, Trumbull 4
|
Cheshire (4-1)
|
14
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
20
|
Trumbull (0-1)
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
Shots: Cheshire 26, Trumbull 9
Cheshire (4-1)
Goals: Taryn Ugrin 3, Taylor Warburton 7, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris, Lauren Samela, Sophia Surato, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taylor Warburton 2, Alex Lucas 3, Ava Harris, Lauren Samela 3, Raegan Bailey 3. Saves: Audrey Bronson 7, Danny Melius.
Trumbull (0-1)
Goals: Callan Vanamn 2, Kiki Grant, Lindsey Bun. Assists: Kiki Grant, Lindsey Bun. Saves: Avery Gent 3.
New Canaan 8, Wilton 6
Wilton 4 2 – 6
New Canaan 7 1 – 8
Scoring: Wilton: Molly Snow 4g; Isabel DiNanno 1g, 1a; Morgan Lebek 1g; New Canaan: Hollis Mulry 4g; McKenna Harden 1g, 1a; Quinn Mckiernan 1g; Stella Nolan 1g; Dillyn Patten 1g.
Goalies: W – Amelia Hughes 6 saves; NC – Claire Mahoney 6 saves.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shelton. 3, Amity 0
(at Shelton). Game scores: Shelton 25-13, 25-15, 25-22. Stats: Amity Theo Zaharewicz 6 kills, 3 blocks. Shelton: Mike Kiwak- 9 digs, 11 kills, Rob Quevedo- 12 digs, 8 kills. Brandon Acervida 3 aces, 19 digs. Records: Amity 2-5; Shelton 6-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Amity 7, Notre Dame-West Haven 0
(at Woodbridge). Singles: Ethan Hass (A) def. Tommy Fawcett 6-1, 6-1; Nishaan Patel (A) def Desmond Shannon 6-3, 6-2; Hayden Einbinder (A) def Wally Ninonuedo 6-1, 6-1; Jack Catalina (A) def Gabriel Bravo-Cancino def 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Aaron Babajanyan/Armaan Patel (A) def Jack Jennito/Justin Pollio 6-0, 6-0; Jason Kwon/Joey Kopel (A) def Evan Quesnda/Matt Wickliff 6-0, 6-1; Dom Harris/Mason Zhang (A) def Roger Coleman/Miles Ligon 6-0, 6-3.
Hamden 5, East Haven 2
Singles: Quinn Northrup (H) def Gabe Olszewski (EH) 6-1,6-0; Brian Oppenheim (H) def Matt Divito (EH) 6-3,6-7,10-6; Nolan Jermain (H) def Minh Trinh 6-0, 6-1; Josh Alexander (H) def Oliver Kabel (EH) 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Ivan Flores/Will Schrier (H) def Mateusz Wiszniewski/Devon Lopez (EH) 6-4, 6-3; Matt Battaglino/Oliver Gonzalez def Paras Dodd/Maddox Cho 6-1; EH wins No. 3 doubles by default.
Hand 4, Cheshire 3
(at Madison). Singles: Subramani (CH) Def Sebastain Lowey (DH) 6-1 6-3; Yasha Laskin (CH) Def David Levchenko (DH) 6-1 6-2; Andrew Gershfeld (CH) Def Elliott Booth (DH) 6-3 6-4; Max Gulla (DH) Def Josh Goldstein (CH) 6-4 6-2. Doubles: Reilly Vejar / Will DeCharbert (DH) Def Nate Hozel/ Jacob Niebling 6-0, 6-0; Will Fumex/ Matt Vetter (DH) Def Ryan Shan/ Shrey Sheth (CH) 6-1 6-4; John VanOstenbridge/ Patrick Hennessey (DH) def Mike Anastasia / Shawn Lawless 6-0 6-0.
Law 7, Foran 0
(At Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Nico Esposito (F) 6-3, 6-2; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Arush Puri (F) 6-2, 6-0; Sanskar Shah (JL) def. Jared O’Sullivan (F) 6-1, 6-0; Anish Sikhinam (JL) def. Ryan Purviance (F) 6-2 6-2; Doubles: Julien Roy/Brian Zirkel (JL) def. Danny Abate/Danny Ruano (F) 6-1, 6-0; Angel Santiago/Pardhip Nair (JL) def. Kevin Huang/Keith Pokornowski (F) 6-0, 6-2; Lucas Greifzu/Marcelo Silva (JL) def. Josh Cummings/Steven Mingrone (F) 6-0 6-0. Records: JL 6-0, F 5-1
Sheehan 5, Lyman Hall 2
(at Sheehan). Singles: Jackson Mailhot (L) def. Avery Solan (S) 6-1, 6-1; Brady Cambell (L) def. Kalen Boman (S) 6-1, 5-7; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Evan Smith (L) 7-5, 6-2 13-11 (tie-breaker for 3rd set); Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Anshul Patel (L) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) won by forfeit; Conner Duffey/ Travis Karosi (S) won by forfeit; Brennan Lagasse/ Vraj Patel (S) won by forfeit. Records: Lyman Hall 2-3; Sheehan 5-1.
Shelton 5, North Haven 2
(At North Haven). Singles: Ben Rudikoff def. Carson Rhodes, (6-0) (6-2); Suhaas Nadella def. Tanner Powell, (7-5) (6-2); Archit Bhargava def. Matt Labanaro, (6-4) (6-2); Adam Klein def. Josh Park, (6-3)(10-4). Doubles: Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak def. Justin Falasco & Billy Lipinski, (6-2)(6-0); Ben Rhodes & Edward Granados def. Nathan Oh & Jess Hansard, (9-7); Justin Geremin & Amhed Anwan def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (8-2). Records: Shelton 1-7; North Haven 0-7
Staples 6, Warde 1
Singles: Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Petro Kuzmenok 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Robbie Daus (S) def. Enzo Giovanini 6-0, 6-1; Brandon Felcher (S) def. James Saloomey 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Haymes (S) def. Rohan Quarve 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Bradley Sheppard/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Jack Davis/Manny Montejo 6-1, 6-4; Jake Manley/Christian Ripke (F) def. Matthew Chiang/Lucas Lieberman 6-4, 6-4; Jake Motyl/Josh Suggs (S) def. Jonah Rosenbaum/Jack Sforza 6-2, 6-4.
Westhill 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles: Arjun Anand (WH) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-1, 6-2; Isaac Malkin (WH) def. Samir Rajani 6-4, 6-3; Rohon Sahu (WH) def. Guenther Bartolone 6-0, 6-1; Vadaanya Paliwal (WH) def. Owen Newbauer 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Rohit Jha/Vishal Nayak (WH) def. Kyle Sullivan/Patrick Dineen 6-0, 6-1; Greg Lebedev/Jason Busch (WH) def. Joe Harrington/Jack Donofrio 6-0, 6-0. Jonah Rosenberg/Nicolas Poulter (WH) def. Jonathan Antonacci/Dylan McDermott 6-0, 6-2.
Valley Regional 7, Portland 0
Singles: Nic Wyzkowski (V) Def. Cody Daggett (P) 6-0,6-0; Tomas Dahl (V) Def. Brandon Masal (P) 6-0,6-0; Aidan Garrity (V) Def. Noah Charpentier (P) 6-2,6-4; Jack Whittacker (V) Def. Eamon Pineda (P) 6-2,6-0; Kaid Matesky (V) Def. Ben Mcgrew (P) 6-2,6-3 Doubles: Tucker Burr / Henry Mcpherson (V) Def. Brady Telerico / Caiden Hettrick-rivera (P) 7-5,6-4; Charlie Whelan / Sawyer Joy (V) Def. Nick D’angelo / Trevor Tewksbury (P) 6-4,6-0
Wilbur Cross 4, West Haven 3
(at New Haven). Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) Def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-1, 6-0; Jayden Rivera (WC) Def. Hayat Khan (WH) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; Osiana Brown (WC) Def. Mustansir Jamalee (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Yousef Mohamed (WH) Def. Roxanne Virtue (WC) 7-5, 7-5. Doubles: Young In Kim and Adam Sharqawe (WC) Def. Abdel Muhamadnour and Ahmed Muhamadnour (WH) 7-6 (10-8), 7-5; Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) Def. Tresor Mkambilwa and Paulette Jara (WC) 6-0, 7-5; Valentine Diaz and Driton Imerukaj (WH) Def. Keren Tan and Jashaun Ogaro (WC) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-4.
Wilton 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles: Dylan Koziol (W) def. Nicholas Peschier 6-0, 6-0; Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Joseph Vu 6-1, 6-0; Will Jarvie (W) def. Daniel Tarazona 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Carbonier (W) def. Juan Herrera 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Sam Gioffre/Harry Beacraft (W) def. Kevin Nguyen/Steven Singh 6-0, 6-0; Everett Lee/Mikhil Vallabhajosula (W) def. Ricardo Marin/Isaias Juarez 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Jasinski/Owen Dyer (W) def. Kevin Arante/Jerry Gomez-Lopez 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Amity 7, Sacred Heart Academy 0
(at Woodbridge). Singles 1. Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Madison Rossetti (SH) 6-2, 6-0 2. 2. Kyah Francis (A) def. Jessica Cofrancesco (SH) 6-3, 6-0 3. Anushka Acharya (A def. Sophia Lamuol (SH) 6-0,6-0 4. Jaden Barretta (A) def. Amanda Simpson (SH) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles 1. Sydney Pitter and Eesha Acharya (A) def. Nora Shannon and Daniela Bejlieri (SH) 6-0, 6-1 2. Aadya Wijesekera and Jen Xu (A) def. Morgan Kovacs and Julia Diangelo (SH) 6-1, 6-1 3. Maddie Key and Hannah Benanto (A) def. Olivia Renna and Emma Connelly (SH) 6-2,6-0. Records: Amity 6-0; Sacred Heart 1-6.
Darien 7, Greenwich 0
Singles: Emily Wiley (D) def. Ivanna Diez de Bonilla 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Donnelly (D) def. Kyra Dybas 6-2, 6-0; Emmeline Wang (D) def. Malena Shraa 6-2, 6-4; Ana deCastro (D) def. Courteney Sheets 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Caroline Homes/Katie Wiley (D) def. Abby Shropshire/Julia Tamis 6-2, 7-6; Daniela Castellanos/Grace Althoff (D) def. Kira Popa/Emily Weinstein 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Cavanna/Juliette Johnson (D) def. Mei McGuiness/Valentina Rivano 6-3, 6-0
Guilford 5, Lauralton Hall 2
(at Milford). Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) defs MarieSofia Romaniello (LH) 6-1, 6-2; Riley Mullett (G) defs Amanda Umbricht (LH) 6-1, 6-0; Emma Mullett (G) defs Olivia Seward (LH) 6-1, 6-1; Molly Peterson (G) defs Gabriela Copolla (LH) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Kiera Stankewich/Kallie Kagan (G) def Chelsea Larke & Audrey Ulrich (LH) 6-4, 6-1; Jade Petalcorin & Caleigh Peloso (LH) defs Veronica Zimmer/Kendall Mulligan (G) 6-4, 6-3; Elisabeth D’Albero & Kallie Horan (LH) def Claire Pringle/Alexi/Gipson (G) 6-3, 7-6. Records: Lauralton Hall 2-3; Guilford 4-3.
Hand 7, Mercy 0
(At Middletown). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Abby Weaver 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Claire Langille (H) def. Lila Cerritelli 6-0, 6-0; Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Tina Yan 6-2, 6-2; Eileen Chen (H) def. Harper Carlson 8-2. Doubles: ZhuZhu Berger-Breanna Colonese-DiBello def Bella Bartolomei- Kat Antico 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, Paige VanOstenbridge-Bella Vejar (H) def. Helen Yang – Maggie McMormack 6-0, 6-0; Eliza Beccia-Libby Rogers def Ava Cedillo- Milana Koji, 6-1,6-0 Records: Hand 6-0; Mercy 2-4.
Law 7, East Haven 0
(At East Haven). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Doreen Alberino 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Siya Patel 6-0, 6-3; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Emily Sorfito 6-0, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Isha Patel 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Karlee Lynn/Diana Vazquez 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Camryn Lendroth/Izabella Olszewski 6-2, 6-2; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Abby Brooks/Alyson Alberino 6-0, 6-1. Records: Law 8-0, East Haven 3-4.
Ludlowe 4, Ridgefield 3
Singles: Mae Kellersman (L) def. Natalia Roseff 6-4, 6-4; Sneh Dagar (R) def. Siya Bajaj 6-3, 6-2; Cecilia O’Malley (R) def. McKenna Carroll 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Ava Treat (R) def. Kate Alianiello 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Doubles: Julia Pida/Gabby Price (L) def. Megan Dunphy/Alexis Zacharakos 6-3, 6-0; Ava Golden/Ellie Price (L) def. Kate Bucci/Isabel Voellmicke 6-2, 6-2; Katherine Rubinstein/Katie Torello (L) def. Hannah Zipkin/Tara Ford 6-0, 6-1
North Haven 4, Cheshire 3
(at Cheshire). Singles: Allie Valero (NH) d Asya Terabar (C) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Taylor Morris (NH) d Tarana Eldridge (C) 6-3, 6-1; Risa Tobin (NH) d Riley Baldoni (C) 6-1, 6-2; Chandler Morris (NH) d Lila Watkinson (C) 7-5, 3-6. Doubles: Ellie Rockoff/Alyssa Behuniak (C) d Megan Kiel/Nadia Kanagli (NH) 6-3, 6-4; Anya Desai/Anya Josef (C) d Sophia DelVecchio/Kaitlin Ha (NH) 6-3, 6-1; Hannah Brennan/Julia Hummel (C) d Zeeng Mohammed/Noelle Carmody (NH) 6-0, 6-2. Record: Cheshire 2-5.
Shelton 6, West Haven 1
(at Shelton). Singles: (WH) Savannah Lopez def. (S) Nell Komorowski, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5; (S) Jess Jayakar def. (WH) Rebecca Oronzo, 6-0, 6-0; (S) Emily Carlin def. (WH) Marly Haver, 6-0, 0-6; (S) Carolyn Maher def. (WH) Anaelecca Turcio, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: (S) Kassidy Wojtowicz/Sam McCook def. (WH) Faymanur Aciker/Jeanette Mclaughlin, 6-1, 6-0; (S) Emily Ahern/Emily Cacchillo def. (WH) Jenna Masaro/Vinesah Mumar, 6-0, 6-1; (S) Lily May/Rachel Morrow def. (WH) Leila Williams/Elyze Ancheta, 6-0, 6-1.
Staples 7, Warde 0
Singles: Allie Francis (S) def. Jess Broder 6-2, 6-2; Jordana Latzman (S) def. Rhiannon Sizer 6-2, 6-0; Carenna Burns (S) def. Ella Smith 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Kirsher (S) def. Sam Mieczkowski 6-0, 6-2: Doubles: Natalie Carozza/Elle Tesorio (S) def. Rachel Orlinick/Gwen Kardos 6-2, 6-0; Dylan Dasbach/Carrine Geigstrem (S) def. Ellie Mannello/Karla Nahme 6-0, 6-0; Emma Coleman/Maya Faber (S) def. Sarah Hougton/Karina McMahon 6-2, 6-2
BOYS GOLF
Amity def. Lyman Hall
(At Wallingford CC). Medalist: Brett Chodos, Ethan Mcdaniel (A) 39. Amity Mathias Labritz 44. Gurshaan Sidho 45. LH: Braden Kawalik 55, Alexa Marino 66, Heather Blier 66. Records: Amity 2-1; L.H. 0-3.
Berlin 160, Xavier 183
(at Timberlin GC). Medalist: Jacob Lindsay (B) 38. Berlin: Jacob Lindsay 38, Terrance Dornfried 39, Braden Shea 40, Jake Wagner 43. Xavier: Chris Drisdelle 40, John Carrozzella 47, Finn Russell 48, Madison Whitney 48. Records: Berlin 3-0; Xavier 0-4.
Branford 180, North Haven 230
(at Pine Orchard CC). Medalist: Justin Acquarulo (B) 43. Branford: Finn Thompson, 46; Colin Deane 47; Billy Linder 48. NH: Kevin Lawlor 53; Dinny LaDore 57, Chris Labanara 59; Christian Basmadjian 61. Records: NH 101; B 3-1.
Foran 194, East Haven 202
(at Grassy Hill CC). Medalist: Miles O’Sullivan (F) 45. Fran: Mia Coppola 49, Kaitlin Dobkowski 49, Luke Thomas 51. East Haven: Ian Reynolds 49,Ethan Roach 50, Norah Rome 51, Mike Savo 52. Records: Foran 2-0, East Haven 5-3.
Hand 149, Notre Dame-West Haven 156
(at Race Brook CC). Medalist: Connor Quinn (Hand), 32. Hand: Matt Doyle 35, Reece Scott 37, Will Fitzgerald 45. Notre Dame: Jake Ivan-Pal 33, Jon Bushka 38, Will Giaquinto 42, Nick Richetelli 43. Records: Hand 5-0 (2-0); ND 4-1 (1-1).
Masuk 174, Barlow 207
(At Redding CC, PAR 36): T- Colin Abbott 43, Alex Guigno 43, Justin Carriero 43, John McIntyre 45, ; JB- Eric Lucido 40, Mitch Worthington 54, Teddy Blanchard 54, Charlie Johnson 59,
Records: Masuk 4-0, Barlow 2-4
Morgan 193, Hale-Ray 242
(at Black Birch GC). Medalist: Luke Karpiej (HR), 40.
Old Lyme 190, Haddam-Killingworth 220
(at Black Birch Golf Club, 34.2). Medalist: Pat Flanagan (OL), 44. HK: Andrew Fleig, 48, Gabe Barile, 51, Nick Pach, 59, Declan Kessler, 62. Old Lyme: Aden Wilson, 46, Gavin Porter, 49, Alex Chrysoulakis, 51. Record: HK 0-3.
Darien 163, Danbury 215
(at Richter Park, par 35): Darien: Thomas Ostberg 35 (medalist), Preston Yao 41, Matt Hellman 43, Peter McLean 44, Brett Richards 47; Danbury: Brandon Calderon 49, Anthony Britton 52, Richie Parker 56, Aiden Garvey 58, Daniel Zaleta 60
St. Joseph 164, Ludlowe 177
(at H. Smith Richardson, par 36): St. Joseph: Robbie Sluga 36, Colin Firda 38, Andrew Flynn 42, Anthony Jacozzi 48 ; Ludlowe: Ryan Grady 41, Tyler Bauer 43, Cooper Cerny 46, James Mockler 47
Watertown 194, Seymour 223t
(at Oxford Greens). Medalist: Mason Lacapra, Watertown, 44. Watertown: Eric Forte 49, Nate Lamadeleine 49, Colin Leach 52. Seymor- Ty Yakawych 47, Maddie Gaynor 57, Kaitlin Sobin 58, PJ Heinz, 61. Records Seymour 2-2 Watertown 2-1.
Wilbur Cross 214, Hillhouse 236, Career 245
(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Brady Gordon, Wilbur Cross, 51. Cross: Antonio Bianco, 53; Kahsim Ryan, 53; Miguel Davila, 57. Hillhouse: Ahmad Alzouabi, 52 Jah;eim Sewell, 55; Damarley Barrett, 62; Joel Segui, Jr, 67. Career: Jim Lopez, 60; Keyron Haynes, 60; Jimmy Ramirez, 61; Jostin Malaret, 64. Records: Wilbur Cross (3-3), Hillhouse (1-4), Career (1-3).
GIRLS GOLF
Amity 196, Lauralton Hall 219
(At Race Brook CC). Medalist – Ava Gross (Amity) 44. Amity – Caroline Cadelina 46, Bridget Morrison 51, Sydney Melchiore 55; LH – Bailey McGuigan 48, Izzy Thomas 49, Ellie Wheeler 59, Eva Dooher 63.
Cheshire 195, Mercy 259
Medalist: Sydney Hidalgo (C), 47. Cheshire: Sophia DelRosso 47, Isabella DelRosso 55, Mackenzie Corcoran 48, Molly Demeo 49. Mercy: Calle Dennis 64, Marlayna Papacda 68, Brookline Libera 66, Maddy Thompson 65, Emma Leniux 64.
Newtown 207, Masuk 221
(at Newtown Country Club, Par 34): Masuk: Izzy Roy 56; Carrie Wittenauer 51; Lauren Breyan 58; Kate Wittenauer 60; Lauren Rosati 56. Newtown: Kendall Reed 45; Caitln Briggs 48; Nidhi Mukka 51; Abby Watson 66; Maddy Watson 63
Staples 190, Greenwich 210
(at LongShore Golf Course par 38): Staples: Leni Lemcke 40, Keeva Boyle 49, Lizzie Kuehndorf 49, Linnea Jagenberg 52. Greenwich: Sarah Peng 50, Bella Chrasto 52, Ella Fish 54, Caroline Meshea 54
Records: Staples 2-0 Greenwich 1-2