Monday’s roundup: Oxford hands No. 6 Seymour 1st softball loss; Xavier lacrosse rallies

Cheshire 10, Guilford 9

Guilford 132 030 0 — 9 13 3

Cheshire 145 000 x — 10 12 2

Torre (L), Meder (3) and Buccaro; Zawalich, Mulligan (3, W) Raccio (6, S) and Wirtz. WP: Potter LP: Fenn Phillips 7-3 Records: 15-5

Highlights: Leddy and Mulligan had two RBIs apiece for Cheshire. Ciocca drove in four for Guilford.

Coginchaug 9, Haddam-Killingworth 2

Coginchaug 1 0 4 2 0 2 0 — 9 11 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 3 3

Batteries: Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (2-0) and Mike Garofalo; Haddam-Killingworth—Matt Miranda (0-1), Lucas Kamoen (4), Andrew Conti (6) and Nick Glynn

Team records: Coginchaug (6-0); Haddam-Killingworth (5-2)

Comments: Kolby Pascarelliwalked one and struck out 16 to lead Coginchaug to its 7th win. Conner Willett and Jeremy Mangiameli had multiple-hit games for the Blue Devils. Alec Erskine and Luke Dimauro each had a hit and RBI for HK.

Brookfield 6, Stratford 2

Stratford 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 0 Brookfield 0 2 0 1 0 3 x — 6 11 0

2B: B—Mercing.

Bunnell 4, Pomperaug 3

Pomperaug 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 — 3 9 0 Bunnell 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 4 5 2

Batteries: Pomperaug—Sokol, Lucas (5), O’Rourke (6, 0-1) and Burris; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell, Diego Jasso (6, 1-0) and Luke Dawson Team records: Bunnell (2-4-0) Comments: Diego Jasso doubled and scored twice including the game winner. Brett Batka had two hits including the walk-off single in the 7th. Ludlowe 12, Norwalk 7 Norwalk 312 001 0 — 7 9 3

Ludlowe 030 045 X — 12 11 2 Records: N 3-3, 3-3 FCIAC; L – 2-3, 2-3 FCIAC. Batteries: N- Brendan Edvardsen, Stephen Arduino (5), Vincent Velez (L,6) and Jaden Echevarria. L – Will Meyers, Kyle Carozza (6,W) and Christian Smith. Highlights: L – Andrew Fortunato three hits and two RBI. Justin Dennett two hits and three RBI. Sean McAdams two-RBI double.

Woodland 20, Ansonia 2

Ansonia 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 7 Woodland 9 3 1 7 0 — 20 14 1

Batteries: Ansonia—James Mikita (0-1), Tom Rolfe (2), Jordan Brown (4) and Ashmer Pedraza; Woodland—Matthew Koliani (1-0), Montini (4), Giambra (5) and Matt Belcher Team records: Ansonia (3-4) Comments: Giambra had 3 hits for Woodland.

Amity 12, Notre Dame-West Haven 3

Notre Dame-West Haven 1 0 1 10 0 0 0 — 3 4 2 Amity 6 0 2 0 2 2 0 — 12 19 1

West Haven 3, Foran 1

Foran 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 6 1 West Haven 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 3 9 1

Batteries: Foran—Zach Worzel (0-1), Charles Diamantis (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (2-0), Dan Izzo (6) and Anthony Rubin Team records: Foran (1-5); West Haven (4-2)

Oxford 13, Seymour 2

Seymour 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 6 0 Oxford 0 2 4 3 4 — 13 8 4

Batteries: Seymour—John DeBarber (0-1), Matt Bennett (3), Aidan Brett (4), Shane Cavanaugh (5) and Connor Edo; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (1-0) and Joe Matusovich 2B: S—Bennett; O—Black, LaRoque, Matusovich. HR: O—Matusovich. Team records: Seymour (1-3); Oxford (4-2) Comments: O — Tyler LaRocque was 1-2 with a double and three RBI’s while Joe Matusovich was 3-4 with a double and a grand slam resulting in seven RBI’s. Matt Michaud and Connor Clifford also scored three runs each for the Wolverines.

Hamden 11, Wilbur Cross 3

Wilbur Cross 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3 1 7 Hamden 0 1 1 1 0 8 0 — 11 10 2

Batteries: Wilbur Cross—Jorge Velez (0-1), Sebastian Velez (6) and Yadriel Gonzalez; Hamden—Jack Lindberg, Matt Desroches (4, 1-0), Mike Nista (6) and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (6)

2B: H—Rivera, Roman. HR: H—Rivera.

Team records: Wilbur Cross (1-3); Hamden (5-0)

Comments: Jake Pisano collects four hits on the day. Angel Rivera homers and doubles. Cody Colon extended his hit streak to 8 games. Hamden had a combined no hitter into the 6th when Yadriel Gonzalez collects Wilbur Cross’ lone hit.

East Hampton 14, Westbrook 0

Westbrook 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 5 East Hampton 1 0 1 12 0 — 14 8 0

Batteries: Westbrook—Tyler Prisley (0-2), Dan Zambrano (4), Nick Palumbo (4), Will McCarthy (4) and Charles Schneider; East Hampton—Carter Scovill (1-1) and Alex Zimmerman Team records: Westbrook (0-5) Comments: James Quinn tripled and drove in three for East Hampton.

North Branford 14, Old Lyme 2

Old Lyme 0 0 2 0 0 x x — 2 4 1 North Branford 2 4 1 4 3 x x — 14 13 0

Team records: Old Lyme (1-3); North Branford (5-1) Comments: Jadon Canelli pitched a complete game and hit two home runs to lead the visiting thunderbirds to a 14-2 shoreline conference win. Dom Scalia added three hits including two home runs and five RBI’S and Nico Desisto also homered for North Branford which improves to 5-2 on the year.

Hand 7, Shelton 4

Hand 0 0 0 1 0 6 — 7 9 1 Shelton 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 4 5 1

Batteries: Daniel Hand—David Antonetti, Ryan Knight (3, 2-0); Shelton—Ben Van Tine, McLoughlin (6)

Team records: Daniel Hand (7-0); Shelton (2-1)

BOYS LACROSSE

XAVIER 14, SHELTON 7

Pat O’Hanlon scored four goals and had an assist and Will Heher added three goals as Xavier rallied from an early 3-0 hole to defeat Shelton. Dylan Reynolds and Owen Lelko had two goals apiece. Logan Saks had three assists for Xavier (5-2).

Jared Sedlock scored three goals and CJ Turco added two for the Gaels (3-3).

SHELTON 4 0 0 3 — 7

XAVIER 4 4 1 5 — 14

Scoring: S–Jared Sedlock 3g, CJ Turco 2g, Reilly Brennan 1g, Joe Thompson 1g. X—Pat O’Hanlon 4g 1a, Will Heher 3g, Dylan Reynolds 2g, Owen Lelko 2g 1a, Luke Solomon 1g 1a, Scott Cummingham 1g, Shane Kulhay 1g, Logan Saks 3a.

Saves: S—Jeff Wojtowicz 6; X—Ian Domeika 4, Will Monroe 4.

Records: Shelton 3-3; Xavier 5-2.

Foran 18, Wilbur Cross 0