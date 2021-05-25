Monday’s roundup: North Haven upsets No. 1 seed Hand in SCC baseball quarterfinals

BASEBALL

No. 8 North Haven 3, No. 1 Hand 1

John Mazzaro scattered five hits to pick up the win for the eighth-seeded North Haven baseball team, which knocked off top seed Hand Monday in the SCC tournament quarterfinals at Madison.

Michael Anquillare had an RBI double and Steven Vincent added an RBI single for North Haven (11-8). Anthony DePino hit a solo home run and walked three times for Hand (16-2).

North Haven 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 2 Daniel Hand 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 0 Batteries: North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (5-1) and Tyler Harger; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (4-1), Matt Carone (5) and Chris Engelhart 2B: NH—Anquillare. HR: DH—DePino. Team records: North Haven (8-7-0); Daniel Hand (16-2-0) Comments: For North Haven, Michael Anquillare had an RBI double and Steven Vincent had an RBI single. Owen Pincince was 2-3 with an RBI. For Daniel Hand, Anthony DePino hit a solo homerun and walked 3 times.

No. 3 Fairfield Prep 7, No. 6 Amity 6

Joe D’Elia’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in the tying and go-ahead runs to lead Fairfield Prep to the come-from-behind SCC tournament quarterfinal-round win at Fairfield.

Pierce Cowles’ grand slam tied the game in the fourth inning for the Jesuits (16-3). Tyler McLain and Jack Ranani each had two hits for Amity (12-5).

Amity Regional 1 0 0 4 1 0 0 — 6 7 2 Fairfield Prep 1 0 0 4 0 2 x — 7 4 5 Batteries: Amity Regional—Martin Zheng, John Turski (5, 0-1) and Jacob Crow; Fairfield Prep—Jack Bowery, Grady Golier (4), Ryan Preisano (6, 1-0), Davis Wallon (7) and Jack Arcamone HR: FP—Cowles. Comments: A: Tyler McLain and Jack Ranani each had two hits, Ranani also had two RBI. FP: Pierce Cowles tied the game with a grand slam in the fourth and Joe D’Elia’s bases loaded single in the sixth drove in two runs giving the Jesuits the lead. Davis Wallon pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

No. 4 West Haven 2, No. 5 Xavier 1

Dan Izzo had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and Hunter Axelrod outdueled Xavier’s Tyler Hartley as West Haven advanced to the SCC tournament semifinals and will host North Haven Tuesday afternoon.

Xavier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 0 West Haven 1 1 0 0 0 0 x — 2 5 0 Batteries: Xavier—Tyler Hartley (2-1); West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (4-0) 3B: WH—Izzo. Team records: West Haven (13-4-0)

No. 2 Hamden 6, No. 7 Shelton 2

Jake Pisano homered for the Green Dragons and extended his hit streak to 18 games for host Hamden in the SCC tournament quarterfinals.

Max Gross scattered four hits while striking out 10 and Jake Jovia added a two-run triple in the win for the Green Dragons. Connor Jensen struck out seven batters for the Gaels.

Shelton 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 4 1 Hamden 1 0 0 4 1 0 x — 6 5 0 Batteries: Shelton—Connor Jensen (1-1), Roy Lenhard (6) and Spencer Keith; Hamden—Max Gross and Angel Rivera 3B: H—Jovia. HR: H—Pisano. Team records: Hamden (15-1-0) Comments: Max Gross went the distance to improve to 5-1 on the season. Gross scattered four hits while striking out 10. Jake Pisano homered for the Green Dragons and extended his hit streak to 18 games. Jake Jovia added a two run triple in the win. Connor Jensen struck out seven batters for the Gaels allowing only four hits. Hamden advances to the SCC Semifinals with the win. SHORELINE QUARTERFINALS

No. 7 Morgan 2, No. 2 Haddam-Killingworth 1

Rob Zirlis outdueled Alec Erskine to help Morgan advance to Tuesday’s Shoreline Conference tournament semifinals at Higganum.

Morgan 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 5 1 Haddam-Killingworth 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 0 Batteries: Morgan—Rob Zirlis (1-0) and Ryan Hromadka; Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (5-1 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (14-5-0) Comments: Rob Zirlis struck out 7 while allowing only 1 run through seven innings for Morgan. Caven Burrell had a double for HK. Coginchaug 5, East Hampton 3 East Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 3 2 Coginchaug 3 1 0 0 1 0 x — 5 6 1 Batteries: East Hampton—Carter Scovill (1-2), B. Plante (6) and A. Hall; Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (5-0), Anthony Morro (5), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo Team records: Coginchaug (14-2-0) Valley Regional 3, Hale Ray 2

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Law 5, No. 3 East Haven 2

Maddie Lula hit a two-run home run and later picked up her 100th career hit as Law upended host East Haven in the SCC tournament quarterfinals.

Talia Salanto allowed three hits and struck out six for Law (13-5). Sammie Frocesci and Emilee Bishop both homered for East Haven.

Jonathan Law 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 — 5 7 1 East Haven 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 3 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (8-4) and Nicolina Salanto; East Haven—Tori Heaphy (8-3) and Lena Barthel 2B: JL—Hess, Kantor. HR: JL—Lula; EH—Bishop, Franceschi. Team records: Jonathan Law (9-4-0); East Haven (14-3-0) Comments: Maddie Lula had a 2-run home run in the top of the 3rd. Paige Jolley had a single and scored on a double by Grace Kantor prior to the HR. Lula added another hit in the top of the 6th which was her 100th of her career in only 3 seasons. Grace Hess had a 2 run double in the 6th. Talia Salanto pitched a 3 hit gem with 6 strikeouts. Sammie Frocesci and Emilee Bishop each had a home run for East Haven’s two runs.

No. 1 Cheshire 3, No. 8 Sacred Heart Academy 1

Bri Pearson tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts for top seed Cheshire in the SCC tournament quarterfinals. Santina Ciampi homered for the Sharks’ only hit.

Sacred Heart Academy 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 1 1 Cheshire 1 0 0 0 0 2 x — 3 4 1 Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-6) and Adrianna Ramos; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (17-1) and Trinadey Santiago 2B: C—Pearson. HR: SHA—Ciamp. Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (8-6-0); Cheshire (18-1-0) Comments: Pearson tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Santiago had two hits for Cheshire. Ciampi homered for Sacred Heart Academy.

No. 2 Amity 6, No. 7 North Haven 1

Grace Carrington hit an inside-the-park home run for Amity in its SCC quarterfinal-round win at Woodbridge.

North Haven 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 2 Amity 0 1 0 4 1 0 x — 6 5 1 Batteries: North Haven—O.Olsen (4-3) and Kayla Balisciano; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (1-0) and Jill Ciccarelli HR: A—Carrington. Team records: North Haven (6-7-0); Amity (9-3-0) CTC QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 O’Brien Tech 10, No. 7 Platt Tech 7

Alexis Vienneau had three hits and an RBI for O’Brien Tech in this CTC tournament quarterfinal at Ansonia.

Krystal Black contributed two triples, a double and three RBIs for O’Brien Tech (16-0). Bree Girardi had three hits for Platt Tech (10-5).

Platt Tech 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 — 7 12 5 O’Brien Tech 4 4 0 1 0 1 x — 10 16 5 Batteries: Platt Tech—Cali Montanez (1-2) and Kasey Girardi; O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (13-0) and Krystal Blac 2B: OT—Black. 3B: OT—Blac (2), Vienneau. HR: OT—Tamburrino. Team records: O’Brien Tech (16-0-0) Comments: Platt Tech: Bree Girardi had 3 hits and Kasey Girardi and Johsene Foster had 2 hits apiece. O’Brien Tech: Stephanie Tamburrino had 2 hits, including a home run, with 2 RBIs, Krystal Black had two triples, a double and three RBIs and Alexis Vienneau had 3 hits. SHORELINE QUARTERFINALS Haddam-Killingworth 8, Old Saybrook 0 Old Saybrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3 Haddam-Killingworth 1 5 0 0 1 1 x — 8 10 1 2B: H—LaTouche. 3B: H—LaTouche. Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (14-1-0) Comments: Bella Richwine allowed two singles while striking out 7. Kaleigh Bodak close out the game with two scoreless innings. HK’s offense came from Cheyanne LaTouche, who had a triple and a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Ellie Frith also had two hits and two RBIs. Ivy McNiel chipped in with a double and a sacrifice fly. Mackenna Cooke had two of Saybrook’s three hits. North Branford 13, Hale Ray 1 Hale Ray 1 0 0 0 0 0 X — 1 3 3 North Branford 3 2 3 0 1 4 X — 13 17 2 Batteries: Hale Ray—Julia Campbell (5, 0-1) and Sam LaFemina (6); North Branford—Kiley Mullins, Bella Hills (5, 7-1) and Hanna Senerchia (6) 2B: NB—Miconi, Piercey (2). 3B: NB—Mullins. Comments: Erica Piercey had a pair of doubles, a run scored, and 4 RBI. Hanna Senerchia had 2 hits and scored 4 runs. Jada Miconi had 2 hits including a triple, 2 runs scored, and an RBI. Lauren Ackerman added 3 hits along with a run and an RBI. NVL SEMIFINALS Naugatuck 6, Wolcott 3 Wolcott 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 3 5 2 Naugatuck 2 0 0 3 0 1 x — 6 10 1 Batteries: Wolcott—Kaitlyn Ouellette (0-1), Sophia Guglioti (2) and Lizzie Francisco; Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (5-1) and Kendall Allen Comments: Sam Mullin had three hits and two RBIs for Naugatuck. Abby Wrinn had two hits for Wolcott.

Woodland 16, Seymour 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

No. 2 Sacred Heart Academy 9, No. 3 Sheehan 7

Mia Celentano and Emilee DeGrand combined for seven goals for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC tournament semifinal at Hamden. Jayne Mackenzie scored three goals for Sheehan.

Sheehan 6 1 0 0 — 0 Sacred Heart Academy 6 3 0 0 — 9 Shots: Sheehan 11, Sacred Heart Academy 14 Sheehan Goals: Jayna McKenzie 3, Mallory Crispens, Amelia Mansfield, Kenna Singalli, Kylie Alladke. Assists: Amelia Mansfield, Aubrey Monroe. Saves: Grace Keenan 7. Sacred Heart Academy Goals: Alexa Guercia 2, Mia Celentano 4, Emilee DeGrand 3. Assists: Alexa Guercia 2, Mia Celentano 2. Saves: Claire McConnel 5.

No. 1 Amity 14, No. 4 Lyman Hall 3

Dylan Lyonsand Lauren Ronai combined for seven goals for Amity in its SCC tournament semifinal win at Woodbridge.