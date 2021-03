Monday’s roundup: Morgan clinches Shoreline regular-season title

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morgan 68, Coginchaug 50

Zach Johnson led the way with 21 points for the Morgan boys basketball team, which remained undefeated with the 68-50 win over Coginchaug at Clinton to clinch the Shoreline Conference regular-season championship.

Alex Fratamico added 12 points for the Huskies (9-0). A.J. Defilio led all scorers with 26 points for the Blue Devils.

Coginchaug (0-5) 12 9 16 13 — 50 Morgan (9-0) 21 16 16 15 — 68

Coginchaug (0-5)

Tyler Garrettson 4 0 5-6 13, AJ Defilio 4 6 0-0 26, Terry Murphy 4 0 0-0 8, Jason Penney 0 1 0-0 3

Morgan (9-0)

Zach Johnson 6 1 6-7 21, Rob Zirlis 5 0 0-0 10, Jason Cohen 0 2 0-0 6, Connor Duffy 2 0 0-0 4, Alex Fratamico 3 1 3-3 12, Mason Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Cam Carlson 1 0 0-0 2, Cooper Galdenzi 3 0 1-1 7

St. Joseph 66, Greenwich 58 (3 OT)

Jason James led all scorers with 26 points as 10th-ranked St. Joseph remained undefeated with the FCIAC win at Greenwich.

Tommy Shannon and Derrick Long both added 13 points for the Cadets (11-0). James Pace led the Cardinals (3-6) with 17 points.

St. Joseph (8-0) 12 9 13 9 — 66 Greenwich 10 14 12 7 — 58

St. Joseph (8-0)

Glenn Manigault 2 0 4-7 8, Jason James 7 3 3-4 26, Tom Shannon 2 2 3-4 13, Brian Robertson 1 0 0-0 2, Brandon Hutchinson 1 0 0-1 2, Derek Long 2 3 0-0 13, Charles Hare 1 0 0-0 2

Greenwich

Dan Arnold 6 0 4-7 16, A.J. Barber 1 3 0-0 11, Chasen Barber 1 0 0-0 2, Mason Muir 0 0 4-5 4, Tommy Harford 0 0 3-4 3, Andrew O’Donnell 1 0 0-0 2, James Pace 3 3 2-2 17, Don Deluca 1 0 1-3 3

Seymour 59, Ansonia 54

Seymour 59, Ansonia 54: Dion Perlins poured in 37 points to lead Seymour to the NVL win at Ansonia. Sheldon Schuler led the Cahrgers with 16 points.

Seymour (8-0) 19 8 24 8 — 59 Ansonia (1-5) 10 12 12 20 — 54

Seymour (8-0-0)

Dion Perkins 12 3 4-4 37, Joe Orlando 1 0 0-0 2, Kevin Harmeling 1 1 0-0 5, Kyle Harmeling 3 0 0-0 6, Chris Seara 0 0 4-6 4, Caden Drezek 1 1 0-0 5

Ansonia (1-5-0)

Sheldon Schuler 7 0 2-2 16, Darrell McKnight 0 3 3-4 12, John Maitland 0 1 0-0 3, Brendan Palmer 0 2 0-0 6, Jamal Hanaif 2 0 0-0 4, Jhani Barge 5 0 3-4 13

Old Lyme 67, Valley Regional 57 (OT)