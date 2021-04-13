Monday’s roundup: Mikulski’s walk-off hit helps Sheehan get past Cheshire in 8 innings

BASEBALL

Sheehan 4, Cheshire 3 (8)

Josh Mikulski’s walk-off RBI single drove in Joe Amarone in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Sheehan baseball team, which defeated Cheshire Monday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Wallingford.

Amarone, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, doubled with one out in the eighth and moved to third on a wild pitch. Cheshire then issued a pair of intentional walks before Mikulski’s hit. Nate Cerasale earned the win in relief for Sheehan.

Cheshire 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 4 0 Sheehan 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 — 4 10 1

Batteries: Cheshire—Daniel Zawalich, Ryan Camp (5), Chris Leddy (6), Ethan Rosenthal (7, 0-1) and Ian Wirtz; Sheehan—Matt Moconyi, Nate Cerasale (7, 1-0) and Bill Gorry. 2B: S—Amarone. Team records: Cheshire (0-2-0); Sheehan (1-1-0).

Hand 5, West Haven 1

Danny Weinstein and Eli Davies each had two hits and an RBI for Hand in an SCC win at West Haven. David Antonetti pitched six complete innings and got the win. He only allowed three hits.

Jack Pireaux had a hit and scored twice for the Tigers (2-0). Gianni Gambardella struck out eight in the loss for West Haven (0-1).

Hand 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 — 5 7 0 West Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 6 4

Batteries: Daniel Hand—David Antonetti (1-0) and Chris Engelhart; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (0-1) and Anthony Rubin.

Team records: Daniel Hand (2-0-0); West Haven (0-1-0).

Foran 4, Law 3

Zach Worzel drove in two for Foran (1-1), which scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind to defeat its crosstown rival in an SCC game at Milford. Luke Pleimann and Kian McEnerney both doubled for Law (1-1).

Foran 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 — 4 5 2 Jonathan Law 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 3 5 1

Batteries: Foran—Trey Deetlebaum (1-0) and Kyle Zarnoch; Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda (0-1), Kian McEnerney (6) and Luke Pleimann. 2B: JL—McEnerney, Pleimann. Team records: Foran (1-1-0); Jonathan Law (1-1-0).

Comments: Foran—Zach Worzel 2 RBI, LAW—2B Luke Pleimann, Kian McEnerney.

Haddam-Killingworth 4, North Branford 2

Alden Halfinger had three hits and three RBIs for Haddam-Killingworth in a Shoreline Conference win at Higganum.

Matt Miranda and Luke Dimauro each had two hits and Callen Powers struck out 10 for the Cougars. Ryan Nuzzo had two hits for North Branford.

North Branford 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2 3 0 Haddam-Killingworth 2 2 0 0 0 0 x — 4 10 1

Batteries: North Branford—Mike Virginelli (0-1), Jeremy Bunnell (2), Nico Desisto (6) and Ryan Michonsky; Haddam-Killingworth—Callen Powers (1-0), Alec Erskine (5) and Nick Glynn.

Team records: North Branford (1-1-0); Haddam-Killingworth (1-0-0).

Hamden Hall 3, Cheshire Academy 1

Brady Chernovetz drove in two and Dennis Gamester added another RBI to support winning pitcher Max Liebel in a prep school game at Hamden.

Cheshire Academy 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 0 Hamden Hall 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 5 0

Batteries: Hamden Hall—Max Liebel (1-0), Sam Leito (6) and Dennis Gamester. Team records: Cheshire Academy (1-1-0); Hamden Hall (1-0-0).

Comments: Hamden Hall scored 3 in the first, on 4 hits. Sam Leito came in to save the game in the 6th.

OLD SAYBROOK 4, OLD LYME 2 Noah Grace hit the game tying double and Nick Scalzo had go ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for Old Saybrook. Old Lyme 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 0 0 Old Saybrook 0 0 0 1 0 3 x — 4 0 0 Batteries: Old Lyme—R Warecke (0-1), Colby Andrews (6); Old Saybrook—Noah Grace, Jake Butler (5, 1-0). 2B: OS—Colella, Grace. Team records: Old Lyme (0-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-0-0). COGINCHAUG 13, WESTBROOK 1 (5) Coginchaug 5 0 5 1 2 — 13 8 0 Westbrook 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 2 Batteries: Coginchaug—Alex Tawa (1-0), Griff Biro (5) and Mike Garofalo; Westbrook—Jack Naccarato (0-1), Zach True, Nick Palumbo (3) and Charles Schneider. 2B: C—Carafeno, Morro. HR: W—Zambrano. Team records: Coginchaug (2-0-0); Westbrook (0-2-0). SHELTON 16, WILBUR CROSS 3 (5) Shelton 5 3 3 2 3 — 16 10 1 Wilbur Cross 1 1 1 0 0 — 3 3 4 Batteries: Shelton—McLoughlin (5, 1-0); Team records: Shelton (1-0-0); Wilbur Cross (0-2-0). Comments: Keith Steele had two hits, including a home run, and Jensen Smith also had two hits for Shelton. IMMACULATE 15, BUNNELL 3 (5) Immaculate 3 4 7 1 0 — 15 7 1 Bunnell 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 4 2 Batteries: Immaculate—Conley (1-0), Majlinger (5) and Tom Fahey; Bunnell—Nate Verkovod (0-1), Luke Ryan (3), Jayden Wegrzyn (4) and Luke Dawson. 2B: B—Terrell. Team records: Immaculate (1-0-0); Bunnell (0-2-0). Comments: Rohan Terrell had a 3-run double for Bunnell. HALE RAY 13, PORTLAND 3 Portland 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 3 5 Hale Ray 0 3 7 1 1 1 — 13 15 3 Batteries: Portland—John Wolff (0-1), Austin Vess (3); Hale Ray—Aiden Clarke (1-0). 2B: P—Vess; HR—Gufliotti, Watkins. 3B: HR—Ross. Team records: Portland (0-2-0); Hale Ray (1-0-0). Comments: Cam Watkins went 4-for-4, including a double, with three RBIs for Hale-Ray. FAIRFIELD PREP 10, LYMAN HALL 5 Lyman Hall 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 5 6 0 Fairfield Prep 1 1 3 3 0 2 x — 10 10 0 Batteries: Lyman Hall—DiCrosta (0-1), Ramey (4) and Gay; Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, Jack Bowery (2, 1-0) and Jack Arcamone. 2B: FP—Pearson (2). HR: FP—Sawyer. Team records: Lyman Hall (0-1-0); Fairfield Prep (1-0-0). Comments: Tim Pearson was 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs. Michael Coyne and Pierce Cowles each had two hits for Fairfield Prep. Hacket and Mitchell had two hits apiece for Lyman Hall. Weston 10, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0 Weston 4 1 1 0 1 3 – 10 9 0

ND – Fairfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 3 Records: ND Fairfield 0-2, Weston1-0

ND – Joe Granata (L), Gino Tarantino, Evan Rivera and Joel Collado.

W – John Lintell(W), Alex Olsen and Andrew Amato Highlights: W – Alex Amato went 2 for 4 with a Double an RBI and 2 runs scored. A. Kyle went 2 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored. Micheal Amato and O. Merced both had home runs. ND -Joel Collado had a Double. TJ Seranno and Evan Rivera had singles. SOFTBALL Mercy 7, Guilford 1 Alexa Boone tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Mercy in a SCC win at Middletown. Ashley Deluca connected on a two-run home run and Paige Frederick had a pinch-hit, two-run triple for Mercy. Guilford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 0 0 Mercy 2 0 2 0 2 1 x — 7 0 0 Batteries: Guilford—Signore (0-2) and Addison Smith; Mercy—Alexa Boone (1-0) and Sophia Engels. 2B: M—Boone (2). HR: M—DeLuca. Team records: Guilford (0-2-0); Mercy (2-0-0). Comments: Alexa Boone tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks, Boone also went 3-3, including two doubles, and 3 RBIs for Mercy. Ashley Deluca went 3-for-3, including a two-run home run. Sacred Heart Academy 7, Lyman Hall 4 Bella Saracco went 3-for-4 and scored three times for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC wn at Hamden. Anne Plunkett went 2-for-2 for Lyman Hall. Lyman Hall 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 5 4 Sacred Heart Academy 2 0 1 2 0 2 — 7 8 3 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-1); Sacred Heart Academy—alyssa norton, Amanda Savinelli (3, 2-0). Team records: Lyman Hall (1-1-0); Sacred Heart Academy (2-0-0). Amity 12, Foran 7 Amity scored three runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings to win an SCC game at Milford. Amity 3 0 1 3 0 3 2 — 12 14 1 Foran 3 0 0 1 0 3 0 — 7 11 5 Batteries: Amity —Kelly Pritchard (1-0); Foran—M. Viesselman (0-1). 2B: A—Bier, Chadwick (2); F—LaMorte, Viesselman (2). Team records: Amity (1-0-0); Foran (0-2-0). Morgan 14, Valley Regional 2 Kacey Edwards went 3-for-5, stole a base and struck out nine for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference win at Clinton. Colleen Edwards and Sydney Robison both had three hots and two RBIs for Morgan. Ansonia 22, Crosby 7 Jackie Brown went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs for Ansonia in an NVL win at Waterbury. Brooke Yezik struck out 12 in the win and helped herself with two RBIs for the Chargers. Haddam-Killingworth 11, North Branford 4 Haddam-Killingworth 2 0 4 2 1 2 0 — 11 14 0 North Branford 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 4 9 3 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (3), Bella Richwine (4, 1-0) and Madison LaTouche (7); North Branford—Bella Hills (7, 1-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7). 2B: H—McGylnn, McNeil, Richwine; NB—Miconi, Senerchia. 3B: NB—Hills. HR: H—Snyder (3). Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (1-0-0); North Branford (1-1-0). Cheshire 17, Hamden 1 Cheshire 1 1 5 0 10 — 17 21 1 Hamden 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 1 4 Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (2-0) and Trinadey Santiago; Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-1) and Civitello. 2B: C—Pearson (2). HR: C—Floyd, Santiago. Team records: Cheshire (2-0-0); Hamden (1-1-0). Comments: Lurz, Pearson, Carangelo,Hemstock, Kozlowski, Sweigard, Watson, Braun all had two hits for Cheshire. Platt Tech 11, Wolcott Tech 0 Wolcott Tech 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

Platt Tech 301 511 x — 11 6 3 Lianna Denice and Julianna Minard; Caliana Montanez and Jahsene Foster. WP: Montanez. LP: Denice. Highlights: Caliana Montanez pitched a no hitter and Bree Girard and Jahsene Foster had 2 hits each for Platt Tech. Notre Dame-Fairfield 22, Weston 0 Weston 000 00 — 0 0 5

NDF. (15)01 6X — 22 19 0

N. Satinovsky and A. Sangelo; Judy Tarczali and Jocelyn Vargas

Highlights: Tarczali had a no-hitter with nine strikeouts. MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar had four hits and five RBIs, including her second home run. Izzy Ingersoll had four hits and three RBIs. Tiff Suporn, Riley Marko, izzy Brousseau, and Judy Tarczali all had two hits

Weston 1-1. NDF 2-0 BOYS LACROSSE Cheshire 13, Hand 4 Jason Raba and Jack Davis both scored three goals for Cheshire (2-0) in an SCC home win. Hand dropped to 1-1. Daniel Hand (1-1) 1 1 1 1 — 4 Cheshire (1-0) 3 6 3 1 — 13 Shots: Daniel Hand 15, Cheshire 32. GIRLS LACROSSE Sheehan 11, North Haven 5