Monday’s roundup: Mikulski’s walk-off hit helps Sheehan get past Cheshire in 8 innings

|

BASEBALL

Sheehan 4, Cheshire 3 (8)

Josh Mikulski’s walk-off RBI single drove in Joe Amarone in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Sheehan baseball team, which defeated Cheshire Monday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Wallingford.

Amarone, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, doubled with one out in the eighth and moved to third on a wild pitch. Cheshire then issued a pair of intentional walks before Mikulski’s hit. Nate Cerasale earned the win in relief for Sheehan.

Cheshire
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
3
4
0
Sheehan
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
1
4
10
1
Batteries: Cheshire—Daniel Zawalich, Ryan Camp (5), Chris Leddy (6), Ethan Rosenthal (7, 0-1) and Ian Wirtz; Sheehan—Matt Moconyi, Nate Cerasale (7, 1-0) and Bill Gorry. 2B: S—Amarone. Team records: Cheshire (0-2-0); Sheehan (1-1-0).

Hand 5, West Haven 1

Danny Weinstein and Eli Davies each had two hits and an RBI for Hand in an SCC win at West Haven. David Antonetti pitched six complete innings and got the win. He only allowed three hits.

Jack Pireaux had a hit and scored twice for the Tigers (2-0). Gianni Gambardella struck out eight in the loss for West Haven (0-1).

Hand
0
0
0
2
1
0
2
5
7
0
West Haven
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
6
4
Batteries: Daniel Hand—David Antonetti (1-0) and Chris Engelhart; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (0-1) and Anthony Rubin.
Team records: Daniel Hand (2-0-0); West Haven (0-1-0).

Foran 4, Law 3

Zach Worzel drove in two for Foran (1-1), which scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind to defeat its crosstown rival in an SCC game at Milford. Luke Pleimann and Kian McEnerney both doubled for Law (1-1).

Foran
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
4
5
2
Jonathan Law
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
3
5
1
Batteries: Foran—Trey Deetlebaum (1-0) and Kyle Zarnoch; Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda (0-1), Kian McEnerney (6) and Luke Pleimann. 2B: JL—McEnerney, Pleimann. Team records: Foran (1-1-0); Jonathan Law (1-1-0).
Comments: Foran—Zach Worzel 2 RBI, LAW—2B Luke Pleimann, Kian McEnerney.

Haddam-Killingworth 4, North Branford 2

Alden Halfinger had three hits and three RBIs for Haddam-Killingworth in a Shoreline Conference win at Higganum.

Matt Miranda and Luke Dimauro each had two hits and Callen Powers struck out 10 for the Cougars. Ryan Nuzzo had two hits for North Branford.

North Branford 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 0
Haddam-Killingworth 2 2 0 0 0 0 x 4 10 1
Batteries: North Branford—Mike Virginelli (0-1), Jeremy Bunnell (2), Nico Desisto (6) and Ryan Michonsky; Haddam-Killingworth—Callen Powers (1-0), Alec Erskine (5) and Nick Glynn.
Team records: North Branford (1-1-0); Haddam-Killingworth (1-0-0).

Hamden Hall 3, Cheshire Academy 1

Brady Chernovetz drove in two and Dennis Gamester added another RBI to support winning pitcher Max Liebel in a prep school game at Hamden.

Cheshire Academy
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
Hamden Hall
3
0
0
0
0
0
3
5
0
Batteries: Hamden Hall—Max Liebel (1-0), Sam Leito (6) and Dennis Gamester. Team records: Cheshire Academy (1-1-0); Hamden Hall (1-0-0).
Comments: Hamden Hall scored 3 in the first, on 4 hits. Sam Leito came in to save the game in the 6th.

OLD SAYBROOK 4, OLD LYME 2

Noah Grace hit the game tying double and Nick Scalzo had go ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for Old Saybrook.

Old Lyme
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
Old Saybrook
0
0
0
1
0
3
x
4
0
0
Batteries: Old Lyme—R Warecke (0-1), Colby Andrews (6); Old Saybrook—Noah Grace, Jake Butler (5, 1-0). 2B: OS—Colella, Grace. Team records: Old Lyme (0-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-0-0).

COGINCHAUG 13, WESTBROOK 1 (5)

Coginchaug
5
0
5
1
2
13
8
0
Westbrook
0
1
0
0
0
1
3
2
Batteries: Coginchaug—Alex Tawa (1-0), Griff Biro (5) and Mike Garofalo; Westbrook—Jack Naccarato (0-1), Zach True, Nick Palumbo (3) and Charles Schneider. 2B: C—Carafeno, Morro. HR: W—Zambrano. Team records: Coginchaug (2-0-0); Westbrook (0-2-0).

SHELTON 16, WILBUR CROSS 3 (5)

Shelton
5
3
3
2
3
16
10
1
Wilbur Cross
1
1
1
0
0
3
3
4
Batteries: Shelton—McLoughlin (5, 1-0); Team records: Shelton (1-0-0); Wilbur Cross (0-2-0).
Comments: Keith Steele had two hits, including a home run, and Jensen Smith also had two hits for Shelton.

IMMACULATE 15, BUNNELL 3 (5)

Immaculate
3
4
7
1
0
15
7
1
Bunnell
0
0
0
3
0
3
4
2
Batteries: Immaculate—Conley (1-0), Majlinger (5) and Tom Fahey; Bunnell—Nate Verkovod (0-1), Luke Ryan (3), Jayden Wegrzyn (4) and Luke Dawson. 2B: B—Terrell. Team records: Immaculate (1-0-0); Bunnell (0-2-0).
Comments: Rohan Terrell had a 3-run double for Bunnell.

HALE RAY 13, PORTLAND 3

Portland
0
0
3
0
0
0
3
3
5
Hale Ray
0
3
7
1
1
1
13
15
3
Batteries: Portland—John Wolff (0-1), Austin Vess (3); Hale Ray—Aiden Clarke (1-0). 2B: P—Vess; HR—Gufliotti, Watkins. 3B: HR—Ross. Team records: Portland (0-2-0); Hale Ray (1-0-0).
Comments: Cam Watkins went 4-for-4, including a double, with three RBIs for Hale-Ray.

FAIRFIELD PREP 10, LYMAN HALL 5

Lyman Hall
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
5
6
0
Fairfield Prep
1
1
3
3
0
2
x
10
10
0
Batteries: Lyman Hall—DiCrosta (0-1), Ramey (4) and Gay; Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, Jack Bowery (2, 1-0) and Jack Arcamone. 2B: FP—Pearson (2). HR: FP—Sawyer.
Team records: Lyman Hall (0-1-0); Fairfield Prep (1-0-0).
Comments: Tim Pearson was 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs. Michael Coyne and Pierce Cowles each had two hits for Fairfield Prep. Hacket and Mitchell had two hits apiece for Lyman Hall.

Weston 10, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

Weston             4 1 1 0 1 3   –   10  9  0
ND – Fairfield    0 0 0 0 0 0   –    0   4  3
Records: ND Fairfield 0-2,  Weston1-0
ND – Joe Granata (L), Gino Tarantino, Evan Rivera and Joel Collado.
W –  John Lintell(W), Alex Olsen and Andrew Amato
Highlights:  W – Alex Amato went 2 for 4 with a Double an RBI and 2 runs scored. A. Kyle went 2 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored. Micheal Amato and O. Merced both had home runs.  ND -Joel Collado had a Double.  TJ Seranno and Evan Rivera had singles. 

SOFTBALL

Mercy 7, Guilford 1

Alexa Boone tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Mercy in a SCC win at Middletown.

Ashley Deluca connected on a two-run home run and Paige Frederick had a pinch-hit, two-run triple for Mercy.

Guilford
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Mercy
2
0
2
0
2
1
x
7
0
0
Batteries: Guilford—Signore (0-2) and Addison Smith; Mercy—Alexa Boone (1-0) and Sophia Engels.
2B: M—Boone (2). HR: M—DeLuca.
Team records: Guilford (0-2-0); Mercy (2-0-0).
Comments: Alexa Boone tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks, Boone also went 3-3, including two doubles, and 3 RBIs for Mercy. Ashley Deluca went 3-for-3, including a two-run home run.

Sacred Heart Academy 7, Lyman Hall 4

Bella Saracco went 3-for-4 and scored three times for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC wn at Hamden. Anne Plunkett went 2-for-2 for Lyman Hall.

Lyman Hall
0
3
0
0
1
0
0
4
5
4
Sacred Heart Academy     
2
0
1
2
0
2
7
8
3
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-1); Sacred Heart Academy—alyssa norton, Amanda Savinelli (3, 2-0).
Team records: Lyman Hall (1-1-0); Sacred Heart Academy (2-0-0).

Amity 12, Foran 7

Amity scored three runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings to win an SCC game at Milford.

Amity
3
0
1
3
0
3
2
12
14
1
Foran
3
0
0
1
0
3
0
7
11
5
Batteries: Amity —Kelly Pritchard (1-0); Foran—M. Viesselman (0-1). 2B: A—Bier, Chadwick (2); F—LaMorte, Viesselman (2). Team records: Amity (1-0-0); Foran (0-2-0).

Morgan 14, Valley Regional 2

Kacey Edwards went 3-for-5, stole a base and struck out nine for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference win at Clinton. Colleen Edwards and Sydney Robison both had three hots and two RBIs for Morgan.

Ansonia 22, Crosby 7

Jackie Brown went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs for Ansonia in an NVL win at Waterbury. Brooke Yezik struck out 12 in the win and helped herself with two RBIs for the Chargers.

Haddam-Killingworth 11, North Branford 4

Haddam-Killingworth
2
0
4
2
1
2
0
11
14
0
North Branford
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
4
9
3
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (3), Bella Richwine (4, 1-0) and Madison LaTouche (7); North Branford—Bella Hills (7, 1-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7).
2B: H—McGylnn, McNeil, Richwine; NB—Miconi, Senerchia. 3B: NB—Hills. HR: H—Snyder (3).
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (1-0-0); North Branford (1-1-0).

Cheshire 17, Hamden 1

Cheshire
1
1
5
0
10
17
21
1
Hamden
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
4
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (2-0) and Trinadey Santiago; Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-1) and Civitello. 2B: C—Pearson (2). HR: C—Floyd, Santiago.Team records: Cheshire (2-0-0); Hamden (1-1-0).
Comments: Lurz, Pearson, Carangelo,Hemstock, Kozlowski, Sweigard, Watson, Braun all had two hits for Cheshire.

Platt Tech 11, Wolcott Tech 0

Wolcott Tech 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Platt Tech       301 511 x — 11 6 3
Lianna Denice and Julianna Minard; Caliana Montanez and Jahsene Foster. WP: Montanez. LP: Denice.
Highlights: Caliana Montanez pitched a no hitter and Bree Girard and Jahsene Foster had 2 hits each for Platt Tech.

Notre Dame-Fairfield 22, Weston 0

Weston   000  00 — 0 0 5
NDF.      (15)01  6X — 22 19 0
N. Satinovsky and A. Sangelo; Judy Tarczali and Jocelyn Vargas
Highlights: Tarczali had a no-hitter with nine strikeouts.  MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar had four hits and five RBIs, including her second home run. Izzy Ingersoll had four hits and three RBIs. Tiff Suporn, Riley Marko, izzy Brousseau, and Judy Tarczali all had two hits
Weston 1-1.  NDF 2-0

BOYS LACROSSE

Cheshire 13, Hand 4

Jason Raba and Jack Davis both scored three goals for Cheshire (2-0) in an SCC home win. Hand dropped to 1-1.

Daniel Hand (1-1)
1
1
1
1
4
Cheshire (1-0)
3
6
3
1
13
Shots: Daniel Hand 15, Cheshire 32.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sheehan 11, North Haven 5

Sheehan (1-0)
8
3
0
0
11
North Haven (0-1)
5
0
0
0
5
Shots: Sheehan 19, North Haven 19. 
North Haven — Goals: Shea Saracino 3, Gianna Mastrianni, Adrianna Corniello;  Assists: Marcella Biceglia, Gianna Mastrianni, Adrianna Corniello; Saves: Hannah Sommer 6

Cheshire Academy 16, Hamden Hall 5

Hamden Hall (0-1)
3
2
0
0
5
Cheshire Academy (1-0)
10
6
0
0
16
Shots: Hamden Hall 7,.
Hamden Hall (0-1-0) — Goals: Mila Millhouse 4, Reiley Pascale; Saves: Tabitha Gray 9
Cheshire Academy (1-0-0) — Goals: Lauren Davis, Calie Holzer, Emma McCrea 6, Madison Olmstead 4, Grace Mawice 4

BOYS TRACK

Hand 119, Hillhouse 26

(at Madison): 4x800M – Hand 9:18 , M.Genther, N. Montana, J. O’Keefe, C. Parthasarthy; 4x100M – Hand 45.6; 110H – Hand 18.6, Jacob McGeary; 100M – Hand 11.1, Joshua Stewart; 1600M – Hand 4:44, Jack O’Keefe; 400M – Hand, 51.9, Carson Hines; 300H – Hand 44.9, Jacob McGeary; 800M – Hand 2:14, Nick Montana; 200M – Hand 22.6, Joshua Stewart; 3200M – Hand 10:13, Jack O’Keefe; 4x400M – Hand 3:39.9 , P. Odynek, K. Hoffman, C. Parthasarthy, C. Hines; Javelin – Hillhouse 178-9, Gary Moore Jr.; Shot put – Hillhouse 54-5, Gary Moore Jr.; Discus – Hillhouse 156-10, Gary Moore Jr.; Long Jump – Hand 15-6, Matt Kasper; Triple Jump – Hand 31-10.5, Matt Kasper; High Jump – Hillhouse 5-8, K. Smith; Pole Vault – Hand 10-0, Dan Ginsburg. Records: Hand 1-0; Hillhouse 0-1.

GIRLS TRACK

Hillhouse 53, Hand 33

100 Meters, Julia Couric, Hand 13.2; 200, Julia Couric, Hand. 27.3; 400, K. Blackwell, Hillhouse. 63.5; 800 Meryl Sullivan, Hand. 2:32.7; 1600 Keelin Virgulto, Hand. 6:03.6; Javelin: K. Roundtree, Hillhouse. 77-7; Shot Put: Moore Hillhouse. 39-11; Discus: Moore. Hillhouse. 106-6; High Jump: T Harnes, Hillhouse. 4-8; 4×800: Hillhouse, 11:17; 4×400: Hillhouse, 4:34.2.

BOYS TENNIS

Cheshire 6, Branford 1

Singles: Subramani (C) def. Berdon Cheshire 6-0, 6-0; Laskin (C) def. Gaudioso 6-0, 6-0; Gershfeld (C) def. Ross 6-0, 6-0; Goldstein (C) def. Baylis 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Houle/Niebling (C) def. Sharma/Acosta 6-3, 6-1; Shan/Sheth (C) def. Albrecht/Calderow 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8); Parras/Shamas (B) def. Anastasio/Chen 8-4.

East Hampton 7, Morgan 0

(At Clinton). Singles: Sam Gibson (EH) def. Tarik Hasic (M), 6-0, 6-0; Pat Gavrylchuk (EH) def. Steve Kinser (M), 6-0, 6-1; Ben Fields (EH) def. Nick Bausch (M), 6-4, 6-4; Anthony Miro (EH) def. Sozon Albanis (M), 6-0, 6-0; Ben Maynard (EH) def. Page Guptill (M), 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Matt Piela // Ethan Fields (EH) def. Damian Sevieri // Darren Abbott (M), 6-3, 6-1; Connor Carrington // Chris Anderson (EH) def. Ryder Watson // Matthew Pilletere (M), 6-1, 6-0.

Lyman Hall 5, West Haven 1

(at Wallingford). Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) Def Pinar Garani 6-4, 6-1; Brady Campbell (LH) Def. Ben Sager 6-0, 6-0; Alex Zelaya (LH) Def Rob Vets 6-0, 6-0; Evan Smith (LH) Def Chris Leum 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Anshul Patel & Tyler Hudson (LH) Def Martaza Amjar & Ahmer Mohamernur 6-0, 6-4; Valentin Diaz and Mustangir Jamalee (WH) won by default; Neither team had enough players for the No. 3 doubles spot. Records: WH 0-1; LH 1-0

Sheehan 7, East Haven 0

(At Wallingford). Singles: John Womelsdorf (S) def. Gabe Olszewski (E) 6-1, 6-1; Kalen Boman (S) def. Mat Divito (E) 6-1 (S), 1-6, 6-1; Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski (E) 6-3, 7-6 (Tie breaker 7-1); Jaidin Kapoor (S) def. Oliver Gonzalez (E) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Conner Duffey/ Travis Karosi (S) def. Minh Trinh/ Dom Montouri (E) 6-0, 6-4; Brennan Lagasse/ Vraj Patel (S) def. Oliver Kabel/ Matt Battaglino (E) 6-4, 6-1; Ryan Lagasse/ Jalen Sernas (S) def. Justin Donnelly/ Victor Unabia (E) 6-4, 6-4. Records: East Haven 0-1; Sheehan 1-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lauralton Hall 6, Cheshire 1

(at Cheshire). Singles: Audrey Ulrich (LH) d Asya Terabar (C) 6-0,6-0; Marie Sofia Romanello (LH) d Tarana Eldridge (C) 6-0, 6-0; Amanda Umbriet (LH) d Riley Baldoni (C) 5-7, 6-3, 5-10; Olivia Seward (LH) d Rachel Goldstein (C) 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Chelsea Larke/Kate Backsus (LH) d Elliw Roxkoff/Alyssa Behuniak (C) 6-2, 6-1; Jade Petelcorin/Caleigh Pelose (LH) d Arya Desai/Anya Joses (C) 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Brennan/Julia Hummel (C) d Katie Horan/Elizabeth D’Alberto (LH) 6-3, 7-5. Records: Cheshire 0-2; Lauralton Hall 2-0

Lyman Hall 5, Branford 2

(At Branford). Singles: Olivia Vegliante (LH) defeats Shae Lepre (B), 8-6; Leila Omeragic (B) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH), 8-6; Nuala Paudyal (B) defeats Katie Madow (LH), 8-5; Sophia Donath (LH) defeats Evie Kaiser (B), 8-6. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abby French (LH) defeat Hanna Bloomquist and Celina Shrestha (B), 8-3; Julie Fredrickson and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Reese Inzero and Lila Wasiolek (B), 8-0; Emilie Weir and Ava Mirto win by forfeit. Records: Branford 0-1; Lyman Hall 1-1.

Morgan 4, North Branford 3

(at North Branford): Singles Catie Dow (NB) def Maddie Tuccitto (M) 6-1, 6-3. Emma Serenson (NB) def Molly Vitola (M) 7-6, 7-5; Dhruvi Patel (NB) def Ruby Tuccitto (M) 7-6, 4-6, 7-6. Sofia Felcate (M) def. Payton Kamienski (NB) 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Mia Demero and Maggie O’Donnell (M) def. Brianna Brezicki and Alyssa Kendrick (NB) 6-0, 6-2; Sara Morrissey and Gavin Gersz (M) def. Carly Villano and Alyssa Nero (NB) 6-3, 6-3; Riley Schmidt and Ava Johnson (M) def. Diya Patel and Catherine Pollock (NB) 6-0, 6-0. Records: NB 0-1; M 1-0.

North Haven 7 Mercy 0

(at North Haven) Singles: Ally Vollero (NH) def. Abby Weaver(M), 6-2, 6-1; Taylor Morris (NH) def Bella Bartolomei (M) 7-5, 6-1; Risa Tobin (NH) def Tina Wenhui (M) 6-2, 6-2; Chandler Morris (NH) def Mary Kolodziej (M), 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Megan Kell/Nadia Kavgaci (NH) def. Kat Antico/Harper Carlson (M), 6-1, 6-3; Kaitlin Ha/Sophia Delvecchio (NH) def Ava Cedillo/Milana Koji (M), 6-0, 6-1; Zeena Mohamed/Noelle Carmody (NH) def Helen Yang/Maggie McCormack (M) 6-2, 6-2; Records: Mercy 1-1; North Haven 1-1.

Sheehan 7, West Haven 0

(at Wallingford). Singles: Maddie Yasgar (S) beat Rebecca Oronzo (WH) 6-0, 6-1; Daytona Scherb (S) beat Marley Haver (WH) 6-0, 6-1; Jordyn Allen (S) beat Analecca Turcio (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Smith (S) beat Fatmanus Aciker (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Becky Falcone/Alondra Lopez (S) beat Jenna Masaro/Elyze Andreta (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Lexi Carim/Sydney Cuticelli (S) beat Celia Williams/Jeanett McLaughlin (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Halle Digioia/Emily Jasinski (S) beat Vinesah Mumar/Hilary Morrobel-Dipain (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Records: West Haven 0-2 Sheehan 2-0.

BOYS GOLF

Masuk 164, Stratford 249

(at Mill River): Medalist: Brien Trimbachk (Masuk) 39. Masuk: John McIntyre 40, Alex Guigno 40, Owen Schulz 45; Stratford: Tyler Tripodi 54, Zack Terlik 56, Jeff Holton 66, Alex Zabaneh 73 

East Haven 179, Wilbur Cross 226

(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Ian Reynolds (East Haven) 40; East Haven: Ethan Roach (42), Nick Sorrentino (48), Mike Savo (49); Wilbur Cross: Antonio Bianco (50), Brady Gordon (52), Miguel Davila (58), Kahsim Ryan (66). Records: East Haven 1-0; Wilbur Cross 0-1.

Hamden Hall 177, Kingswood-Oxford 230

(at New Haven CC). Medalist: Ben James (HH) 32. Hamden Hall: Johnathan Harlukowicz 34, Sophia Sarrazin 35, North Chery 37, Jackson Roman 39. Kingswood: Cole Banning 37, Henry Kreble 38, Teddy Keegan 39, Cohl D’Addabbo 49, Max Sams 67. Records: HH 1-0, KO 0-1. Notes: Hamden Hall set a school record with its team score of 177.

Career 239, Hillhouse 248

(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist. Hillhouse, Jaheem Sewell, 48; Hillhouse: Ahmad Al Zoubi 50. Jaheem Sewell 48. Awa Modi 75. Jayston Tonnelli 75; Career: Jim Lopez 55, Jostin Malaret 57, Keyron Haynes 57. Jimmy Ramirez 70. Records: Hillhouse 0-1; Career 1-0.

Seymour 231, Sacred Heart 232

(at Oxford Greens GC); Medalist- Laniah Moffett-44; Seymour- Tyler Yakawych-48, Ken Cebik 54, Maddie Gaynor 63, Curtis Dion-66. Sacred Heart- Caleb Roden 49, Caleb Shahen 69, Andrew Stack 70. Records Seymour 1-0, Sacred Heart 0-1.

Shelton 161, Xavier 184

(at Portland GC): Medalist: Kyle St. Pierre (Shelton): 35; Shelton: Cameron St. Pierre: 41, Tyler Pearson: 42, Vin DeFeo: 43; Xavier: Finn Russell 41, Chris Drisdella, 44, Madison Whitney 49, John Carrozello 49. Records: Shelton: 1-0; Xavier 0-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cheshire 3, Amity 2

(at Cheshire). Game scores: Cheshire 24-26, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-13. C—Tim Nugent 33 assists, four aces and six kills, Jeremy Alliger 13 kills and six aces and Thor Novicelli 15 kills. Records: C 1-0; A 0-2.

Hand 3, Xavier 0.

Game scores: Hand 25-22, 25-21, 25-23. Records: H 1-0; X 0-1.