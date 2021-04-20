Monday’s roundup: Lifrieri hurls 5-inning perfect game for Seymour

SOFTBALL

Seymour 12, Ansonia 0 (5)

Erin Lifrieri pitched a five-inning game with 11 strikeouts and helped herself with two hits for the Seymour softball team in a Naugatuck Valley League home game.

Morgan Teodosio had three hits and two RBIs and Emma Rousseau and Shea McDaniel combined for five hits for Seymour, the No. 9 team in the GameTimeCT preseason poll.

Seymour 5 5 0 1 1 — 12 14 0 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0 Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (1-0) and Lily Desautels; 2B: S—Teodosio (2). 3B: S—McDaniel. Team records: Seymour (3-0-0); Ansonia (1-1-0) Comments: Erin Lifrieri perfect game with 11 strikeouts and added 2 hits. Morgan Teodosio had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Emma Rousseau 3 hits. Shea McDaniel had two hits.

Law 13, Shelton 9

Maddie Lula doubled twice and homered and Kailey Smith had three hits and three RBIs for Law in an SCC win at Milford.

Nicolina Salanto added three hits for Law (4-1). Julia Krijgsman had thre hits for Shelton (1-3).

Shelton 0 0 1 5 0 0 3 — 9 8 4 Jonathan Law 1 4 2 3 1 2 — 13 15 0

Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (1-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (2-0) 2B: S—Krijgsman; JL—Lula (2), Smith. HR: JL—Lula. Team records: Shelton (1-3-0); Jonathan Law (3-0-0) Comments: Maddie Lula had two doubles and a solo home run, scored 2 runs for Law. Kailey Smith had 3 hits and 3RBIs and Nicolina Salanto added three hits as well. Julia Krijsman had three hits for Shelton.

O’Brien Tech 12, Wolcott Tech 4

Ava Sharkey had three hits and four RBIs for O’Brien Tech (2-0) in a CTC win at Ansonia.

O’Brien Tech 4 2 0 4 0 1 1 — 12 9 0 Wolcott Tech 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 4 4 5 Batteries: O’Brien Tech—April Nowinski, Victoria Casey (2-0) and Krystal Blac; Wolcott Tech—Breanna Dnice (0-1) and Maria Connelly Team records: O’Brien Tech (2-0-0); Wolcott Tech (0-2-0) Comments: Ava Sharkey had 3 hits and 4 RBIs, Stephanie Tamburrino added an RBI and Victoria Casey tossed one-hit ball for six innings, striking out seven for O’Brien Tech. Haddam-Killingworth 10, East Hampton 0 East Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4 Haddam-Killingworth 0 4 0 0 3 3 x — 10 13 0 Batteries: East Hampton—Tara Fitzgibbons; Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (2-0), Brooke Hickman (7) 2B: H—Czarkowski, McNeil. 3B: H—McNeil. Team records: East Hampton (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (3-0-0) Comments: Ella McGlynn had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Kaleigh Bodak had 11 strikeouts in 6 innings for Haddam-Killingworth. Guilford 12, Branford 0 Branford 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0 Guilford 2 7 1 1 1 — 12 12 0 Batteries: Branford—Izzy Michaud (0-1) and Marzia Johnson; Guilford—Emma Signore (1-1), Anna Fagan (5) and Addison Smith 2B: G—Batick, Fagan, Martocci, Petonito. Team records: Branford (0-2-0); Guilford (1-4-0) Cheshire 13, Sheehan 0 Sheehan 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3 Cheshire 1 8 4 0 x — 13 10 0 Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (0-2), Gawlak (2) and Ryen Wolcheski; Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago 2B: C—Carangelo, Hemstock, Pearson. 3B: C—Lurz. HR: C—Pearson. Team records: Sheehan (0-2-0); Cheshire (5-0-0) Comments: Pearson tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Pearson, Lurz, Palmer had two hits for Cheshire and Grayson, Hemstock, Carangelo, Watson also had hits for Cheshire in the win. Lindberg had went 1-2 for Sheehan. Sacred Heart Academy 4, Mercy 1 Sacred Heart Academy 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4 2 0 Mercy 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 1 Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (4-1) and Adrianna Ramos; Mercy—Alexa Boone (1-1) and Sophia Engels 2B: M—DeLuca. Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0); Mercy (2-2-0) Comments: Bella Saracco scored twice and Anne Plunkett and Adriana Ramos had the hits for SHA. Katelyn Bailey went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ashley Deluca double and scored for Mercy. Masuk 13, Kolbe Cathedral 1 Kolbe Cathedral 100 00X X—1 4 1

Masuk 370 03X X—13 12 0 Records: Kolbe Cathedral 0-3, Masuk 4-0. Batteries: KC—Kayla Alicea (L) and Carolyn Marcano M—Angela King (W), Isabel Viglione and Britney Berg BB: Kayla Alicea 2, Angela King 0 SO: Kayla Alicea 3, Angela King 5 Highlights: MASUK—Isabel Viglione went 2-for-2 with 2 homeruns and 4 RBIs. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-3 with a homerun, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Katie Welch went 2-for-2 with a single, a double, and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Sarah Falcone, Julia Boyle, and Angela King each had singles. KOLBE CATHEDRAL-Heidi Duran Perez went 2-for-2 with 2 singles. Carolyn Marcano went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Tiana Gongora had a single. Lewis Mills 25, Bulkeley 0 Olivia Sawyer and Kristina DeMichael combine for a no-hitter. Hailey Gorack had two hits, including a home run and six RBIs. DeMichael added three hits and three RBIs. Thomaston 26, Wamogo 9 K. Johnson had 7 strikeouts for Thomaston, as well as four singles. C. Magnuson: 1 single, 1 double. A. Harkness: 1 single, 1 double. K. Foell: 1 single, 1 triple (3 RBI). N. Decker, 2 triples (6 RBI) M. Vanormer: 3 singles. Diana Squires and Savannah Dildy each had two hits for Wamogo.

BASEBALL

Hamden 3, Branford 0

Jack Lindberg allowed just three hits and struck out six for Hamden in an SCC win at Branford.. Collin McNeil went 2 for 3 for Branford.

Hamden 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 6 1 Branford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1 Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg (1-0) and Angel Rivera; Branford—Dan Farricielli (0-1), Kyle Givner (7) and Alex Polanco, Ethan Covello (5) Team records: Hamden (3-0-0); Branford (1-3-0) Comments: Jack Lindberg for Hamden went the complete game giving up 3 hits and striking out 6. Dan Farricielli went 6.1 innings for Branford allowing 6 hits while striking out 5. Pisano, Colon, and Z. Gross each had a hit and an RBI for Hamden, while Collin McNeil went 2 for 3 for Branford.

Ansonia 4, Seymour 2

Brendan Palmer tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks for Ansonia in an NVL home win.

Aidan Sheehy and Ashmer Pedraza both had two hits for Ansonia (2-2). Seymour dropped to 2-2.

Seymour 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 2 3 Ansonia 1 0 1 0 1 1 x — 4 8 2 Batteries: Seymour—Nunez (0-1) and Edo; Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (2-1) and Ashmer Pedraza Team records: Seymour (2-2-0); Ansonia (2-2-0) Comments: Brendan Palmer pitched a complete game 2-hitter with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. Aidan Sheehy and Ashmer Pedraza both had 2 hits for Ansonia. Bennett tripled for Seymour.

North Branford 3, Morgan 1

Jadon Canelli pitched a one-hitter to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference home win. Dom Scalia, Ryan Michonski and Canelli each had a hit and an RBI to lead North Branford (3-1).

Morgan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 1 North Branford 1 0 0 1 1 0 x — 3 7 2 Team records: Morgan (1-1-0); North Branford (3-1-0) Comments: Jadon Canelli pitched a complete game 1 hitter to lead the thunderbirds over the huskies 3-1.Dom Scalia, Ryan Michonski and Canelli each had a hit and an RBI to lead North Branford. North Branford improves to 3-1 while Morgan is 1-4

Hale-Ray 6, Westbrook 2

Matt Lauria struck out 15 to earn the victory for Hale-Ray in a Shoreline Conference win at Moodus. Nate Wanderman drove in three for the Little Noises.