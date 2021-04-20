Monday’s roundup: Lifrieri hurls 5-inning perfect game for Seymour

SOFTBALL
Seymour 12, Ansonia 0 (5)
Erin Lifrieri pitched a five-inning game with 11 strikeouts and helped herself with two hits for the Seymour softball team in a Naugatuck Valley League home game.
Morgan Teodosio had three hits and two RBIs and Emma Rousseau and Shea McDaniel combined for five hits for Seymour, the No. 9 team in the GameTimeCT preseason poll.
|
Seymour
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
14
|
0
|
Ansonia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
0
Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (1-0) and Lily Desautels;
2B: S—Teodosio (2). 3B: S—McDaniel.
Team records: Seymour (3-0-0); Ansonia (1-1-0)
Comments: Erin Lifrieri perfect game with 11 strikeouts and added 2 hits. Morgan Teodosio had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Emma Rousseau 3 hits. Shea McDaniel had two hits.
Law 13, Shelton 9
Maddie Lula doubled twice and homered and Kailey Smith had three hits and three RBIs for Law in an SCC win at Milford.
Nicolina Salanto added three hits for Law (4-1). Julia Krijgsman had thre hits for Shelton (1-3).
|
Shelton
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
9
|
8
|
4
|
Jonathan Law
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
13
|
15
|
0
Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (1-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (2-0)
2B: S—Krijgsman; JL—Lula (2), Smith. HR: JL—Lula.
Team records: Shelton (1-3-0); Jonathan Law (3-0-0)
Comments: Maddie Lula had two doubles and a solo home run, scored 2 runs for Law. Kailey Smith had 3 hits and 3RBIs and Nicolina Salanto added three hits as well. Julia Krijsman had three hits for Shelton.
O’Brien Tech 12, Wolcott Tech 4
Ava Sharkey had three hits and four RBIs for O’Brien Tech (2-0) in a CTC win at Ansonia.
|
O’Brien Tech
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
Wolcott Tech
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
5
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—April Nowinski, Victoria Casey (2-0) and Krystal Blac; Wolcott Tech—Breanna Dnice (0-1) and Maria Connelly
Team records: O’Brien Tech (2-0-0); Wolcott Tech (0-2-0)
Comments: Ava Sharkey had 3 hits and 4 RBIs, Stephanie Tamburrino added an RBI and Victoria Casey tossed one-hit ball for six innings, striking out seven for O’Brien Tech.
Haddam-Killingworth 10, East Hampton 0
|
East Hampton
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
13
|
0
Batteries: East Hampton—Tara Fitzgibbons; Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (2-0), Brooke Hickman (7)
2B: H—Czarkowski, McNeil. 3B: H—McNeil.
Team records: East Hampton (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (3-0-0)
Comments: Ella McGlynn had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Kaleigh Bodak had 11 strikeouts in 6 innings for Haddam-Killingworth.
Guilford 12, Branford 0
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Guilford
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
12
|
0
Batteries: Branford—Izzy Michaud (0-1) and Marzia Johnson; Guilford—Emma Signore (1-1), Anna Fagan (5) and Addison Smith
2B: G—Batick, Fagan, Martocci, Petonito.
Team records: Branford (0-2-0); Guilford (1-4-0)
Cheshire 13, Sheehan 0
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
13
|
10
|
0
Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (0-2), Gawlak (2) and Ryen Wolcheski; Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago
2B: C—Carangelo, Hemstock, Pearson. 3B: C—Lurz. HR: C—Pearson.
Team records: Sheehan (0-2-0); Cheshire (5-0-0)
Comments: Pearson tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Pearson, Lurz, Palmer had two hits for Cheshire and Grayson, Hemstock, Carangelo, Watson also had hits for Cheshire in the win. Lindberg had went 1-2 for Sheehan.
Sacred Heart Academy 4, Mercy 1
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
Mercy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
1
Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (4-1) and Adrianna Ramos; Mercy—Alexa Boone (1-1) and Sophia Engels
2B: M—DeLuca.
Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0); Mercy (2-2-0)
Comments: Bella Saracco scored twice and Anne Plunkett and Adriana Ramos had the hits for SHA. Katelyn Bailey went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ashley Deluca double and scored for Mercy.
Masuk 13, Kolbe Cathedral 1
Kolbe Cathedral 100 00X X—1 4 1
Masuk 370 03X X—13 12 0
Records: Kolbe Cathedral 0-3, Masuk 4-0.
Batteries: KC—Kayla Alicea (L) and Carolyn Marcano M—Angela King (W), Isabel Viglione and Britney Berg BB: Kayla Alicea 2, Angela King 0 SO: Kayla Alicea 3, Angela King 5
Highlights: MASUK—Isabel Viglione went 2-for-2 with 2 homeruns and 4 RBIs. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-3 with a homerun, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Katie Welch went 2-for-2 with a single, a double, and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Sarah Falcone, Julia Boyle, and Angela King each had singles. KOLBE CATHEDRAL-Heidi Duran Perez went 2-for-2 with 2 singles. Carolyn Marcano went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Tiana Gongora had a single.
Lewis Mills 25, Bulkeley 0
Olivia Sawyer and Kristina DeMichael combine for a no-hitter. Hailey Gorack had two hits, including a home run and six RBIs. DeMichael added three hits and three RBIs.
Thomaston 26, Wamogo 9
BASEBALL
Hamden 3, Branford 0
Jack Lindberg allowed just three hits and struck out six for Hamden in an SCC win at Branford.. Collin McNeil went 2 for 3 for Branford.
|
Hamden
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
1
Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg (1-0) and Angel Rivera; Branford—Dan Farricielli (0-1), Kyle Givner (7) and Alex Polanco, Ethan Covello (5)
Team records: Hamden (3-0-0); Branford (1-3-0)
Comments: Jack Lindberg for Hamden went the complete game giving up 3 hits and striking out 6. Dan Farricielli went 6.1 innings for Branford allowing 6 hits while striking out 5. Pisano, Colon, and Z. Gross each had a hit and an RBI for Hamden, while Collin McNeil went 2 for 3 for Branford.
Ansonia 4, Seymour 2
Brendan Palmer tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks for Ansonia in an NVL home win.
Aidan Sheehy and Ashmer Pedraza both had two hits for Ansonia (2-2). Seymour dropped to 2-2.
|
Seymour
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Ansonia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
2
Batteries: Seymour—Nunez (0-1) and Edo; Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (2-1) and Ashmer Pedraza
Team records: Seymour (2-2-0); Ansonia (2-2-0)
Comments: Brendan Palmer pitched a complete game 2-hitter with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. Aidan Sheehy and Ashmer Pedraza both had 2 hits for Ansonia. Bennett tripled for Seymour.
North Branford 3, Morgan 1
Jadon Canelli pitched a one-hitter to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference home win. Dom Scalia, Ryan Michonski and Canelli each had a hit and an RBI to lead North Branford (3-1).
|
Morgan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
North Branford
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
2
Team records: Morgan (1-1-0); North Branford (3-1-0)
Comments: Jadon Canelli pitched a complete game 1 hitter to lead the thunderbirds over the huskies 3-1.Dom Scalia, Ryan Michonski and Canelli each had a hit and an RBI to lead North Branford. North Branford improves to 3-1 while Morgan is 1-4
Hale-Ray 6, Westbrook 2
Matt Lauria struck out 15 to earn the victory for Hale-Ray in a Shoreline Conference win at Moodus. Nate Wanderman drove in three for the Little Noises.
|
Westbrook
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Hale Ray
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Westbrook—Tyler Prisley (0-1), John Grace (3), Zach True (6); Hale Ray—Matt Lauria (1-0)
2B: W—Naccarato; HR—Wanderman.
Team records: Westbrook (0-4-0); Hale Ray (2-0-0)
Comments: For Hale-Ray, Matt Lauria struck out 15 to get the win, had a hit and scored a run. Nate Wanderman doubled and drove in three. Jack Naccarato doubled for Westbrook.
Fairfield Prep 12, Foran 6
(at Fairfield)
Foran 000 051 — 6 3 0
F. Prep 113 160 x — 12 13 4
Madarang, Diamantis (3), Massey (4) and Zarnoch; Wallon, Preisano (5), Lanzillotti (5) and Arcamone.
Highlights. D’Elia had three hits and two RBIs for Prep. Deitelbaum had two hits and two RBIs for Foran.
Coginchaug 4, Old Saybrook 0
|
Old Saybrook
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
Coginchaug
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
1
Batteries: Old Saybrook—Jake Butler (0-1), Noah Grace (6) and Connor Lane; Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (1-0), Griff Biro (7) and Mike Garofalo
Team records: Old Saybrook (2-1-0); Coginchaug (3-0-0)
Comments: Willet had two hits for Coginchaug. Pascarelli struck out 11 in the win for Coginchaug.
West Haven 8, Hillhouse/Career 2
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
11
|
2
|
Hillhouse/Career
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
3
Batteries: West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (1-0), Dan Izzo (6) and Anthony Rubin; Hillhouse/Career—Angel Lugo, Xavier Burgos (6, 0-1) and Jean Colon
2B: WH—Jones.
Team records: West Haven (2-2-0); Hillhouse/Career (0-4-0)
Jonathan Law 5, Lyman Hall 3
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
Jonathan Law
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
0
Batteries: Lyman Hall—DiCrosta (0-2) and Vitali; Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda, Zach Werthman (6, 1-0) and Luke Pleimann
2B: LH—Weir; JL—Lombardi, Pleimann.
Team records: Lyman Hall (0-3-0); Jonathan Law (2-2-0)
St. Paul Catholic 8, Oxford 4
|
St. Paul Catholic
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
8
|
11
|
3
|
Oxford
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
2
Batteries: St. Paul Catholic—Brendan Foley (1-0), Jamie Leggett (5), Mario Izzo (7) and Casey Cerruto; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (0-1), Ryan Brimecombe (5) and Joe Matusovich
Comments: SP —- Ryan Daniels and Mario Izzo each had a two run home run. O — Ethan Coleman 2-2 with an RBI.
Haddam-Killingworth 16, East Hampton 6
|
East Hampton
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
12
|
5
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
7
|
x
|
—
|
16
|
11
|
1
Batteries: East Hampton—Carter Scovill (0-1), Luke Paluska (5), Javy Diaz (6) and Alex Zimmerman; Haddam-Killingworth—Callen Powers (2-0), Matt Miranda (6) and Nick Glynn
2B: H—Halfinger (2).
Team records: East Hampton (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (3-1-0)
Comments: Alden Halfinger had 3 hits and 2 RBI and Nick Glynn had 2 doubles and 3 RBIs for Haddam-Killingworth. Dan Pascio had 4 hits for East Hampton.
Immaculate 11, Bunnell 0
|
Immaculate
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
5
Batteries: Immaculate—Conley (2-0) and Tom Fahey; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell (0-1), Jayden Wegrzyn (3) and Luke Dawson
2B: I—Fahey. 3B: I—Fahey.
Team records: Bunnell (1-3-0)
BOYS LACROSSE
Amity 14, Wilbur Cross 2
|
Amity (2-0-0)
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
14
|
Wilbur Cross (0-1-0)
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
2
Shots: Amity 26, Wilbur Cross 10
Amity (2-0-0)
Goals: Brendan Smith 3, Chris Oko, Patrick Coughlin 6, Jack Coughlin, Drew Aronin, Braeden Piper 2. Assists: Patrick Coughlin, Jack Coughlin 2, Colby O’Connor 2, Drew Aronin 2. Saves: Tyson Aksoy 3, Matt Hoddinott 3.
Wilbur Cross (0-1-0)
Goals: Dusty Gibbon, Joe Urgulies. Saves: Caleb Baldwin 14.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sacred Heart Academy 21, Shelton 5
|
Shelton (0-1-0)
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)
|
17
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
21
Shots: Shelton 6, Sacred Heart Academy 25
Shelton (0-1-0)
Goals: Rachel Dillon 2, Santa 2, Falanga. Saves: Dymerski 4.
Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)
Goals: Jianna Cohrs 3, Alexa Guercia 4, Mia Celentano 5, Emilee DeGrand 5, Emma Kirck, Sydney Rossacci, Charlotte Brown, Jillienne Lee. Assists: Jianna Cohrs, Clare McCurley 2, Mia Celentano 2, Emilee DeGrand, Emma Kirck 4, Jillienne Lee. Saves: Gabriela Puklin 2.
Morgan 18, Cromwell 3
|
Cromwell (0-2-0)
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Morgan (3-0-0)
|
14
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
18
Shots: Cromwell 5, Morgan 27
Cromwell (0-2-0)
Goals: Lillian David, Erin Sokolowski. Saves: Megan Carta 9.
Morgan (3-0-0)
Goals: Lindsay Narracci 3, Carley Schmidt 6, Maeve Madura 3, Brooke Carlisle 3, Ashley Reemsnyder, Cailin Stealhe 2. Assists: Lindsay Narracci 2, Carley Schmidt, Maeve Madura 3, Brooke Carlisle 2, Cailin Stealhe, Alexis Shields. Saves: Marin Stopkoski 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Amity 7, North Haven 0. Singles: Ethan Hass (A) Def . B. Rudikoff 6-0, 6-0; Nishaan Patel(A) Def L. deLencaster 6-0, 6-0; Hayden Einbinder (A) Def. M Labanara 6-0,6-0; Jack Cadelina (A) Def J Geremia 6-1,6-0. Doubles: Arman Patel/Aaron Babojayian (A) Def. J Park/ Tanner Powel 6-1, 6-1; Ben Glassman/ Dominick Harris (A) Def. Justin Falascu/ Billy Lipinski 6-1, 6-2; Joey Kopel/ Lucas Rodriguez (A) Def. Amhao Anwant/ Nathan Oh 6-3, 6-1. Records: Amity 4-1.
Hamden 4, West Haven 3 (At West Haven). Singles: Punar Garani (WH) def. Quinn Northrup (H) 7-6, 3-6, 10-7. Brian Oppenheim (H) def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-3, 6-3. Josh Alexander (H) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-3, 6-0. Hayat Khan (WH) won name n/a. Doubles: Will Shrier and Ivan Forbes (H) def. Murtaza Amjad and Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) 6-2, 6-1. Maddox Lho and Paras Dodd (H) def. Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) 6-0, 6-1. Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamed (WH) won name, score n/a. Records: West Haven 0-3, Hamden 2-2.
Law 7, Career 0 (at New Haven). Singles: Dan Folloni JL def Marcus Duff C 6-0 6-3; Adarsh Senthillnathan JL def Terry Giles C 6-0 6-0; Snskar Shah JL def Martin Duff C 3-6 6-0 10-2. Career forfeited all other matches.
Lyman Hall 4, East Haven 3 (at Wallingford). Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) Def Gabe Olszewski (6-1) (6-0); Brady Campbell (LH) Def Mat Divito (6-3) (7-5); Evan Smith (LH) Def Matevsz Wiszniewski (6-3) (6-3); Anshul Patel (LH) Def Devon Lopez (6-4) (6-2). Doubles: Matt Battaglino and Victor Unabia (EH) won by forfeit; Justin Donnelly and Minh Trinh (EH) won by forfeit; Tyler Kruse and Tristjen Fonacier (EH) won by forfeit. Records: EH 1-1; LH 2-1.
Morgan 5, Old Saybrook 2 (At Clinton). Singles: Joe Morse (M) def Logan Medbury (OS) 6-0, 6-0 ; Tarik Hasic (M) def Michael Kapu (OS) 6-1, 6-2; Steve Kinser (M) def Victor Fuda (OS), 6-4, 6-2; Nick Bausch (M) def Joseph Maselli (OS) 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Steindl (OS) def. Sozon Albanis (M), 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Peter Wisalowski/Jack Forest (OS) def. Ryder Watson/Page Guptill (M) 6-1, 6-0; Damian Sevieri/Darren Abbott (M) def Brent Ling/Zach Nichols (OS) 5-7. 7-6, 6-1.
Sheehan 6, Wilbur Cross 1 (at New Haven). Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) Def. Kalen Boman (S) 6-0, 6-1; John Womelsdorf (S) Def. Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Satvi Agnihotan (S) Def. Lily Goren (WC) 6-0, 6-1; Vicaj Patel (S) Def. Youn In Kim (WC) 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Jadin and Matt Carboni (S) Def. Antonio Mandania and Adam Sharqawe (WC) 6-3, 6-0; Conner Duffey and Travis Karosi (S) Def. Roxanne Virtue and Kelly Fajardo (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Brennan Lagasse and Ryan Lagasse (S) Def. Keren Tan and Osiana Brown (WC) 6-0, 6-0. Records: Wilbur Cross 0-3; Sheehan 3-0.
Xavier 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 2. Singles: Matt Fuffo X def James Lorenzetti 6-1 6-1; Tommy Fawcett ND def Owen Ou 6-1 7-5; Desmond Sannon ND def Finn Dowler 6-1 6-1; Lukas Sinko X def Wally Ninonuveo 6-2 6-1. Doubles: Alex Schumann / Chris Jacy X def Jack Jannitto/ Justin Pollio 6-4 3-6 6-3; Will Webb/ Jack Nowosad X def Matt Wickliffe/ Evan Quesada 6-3 6-3; Tim Gagljano/ Soti Paul X def Miles Logon/ Roger Coleman 3-6 6-3 10-8. Record: ND 3-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Amity 7, Foran 0 (at Milford). Singles: Kiley Pickens (A) def. Kyra Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Bell Sicignano (A) def. Daniya Chopra 6-0, 6-0; Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Agatha Dalton 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Barretta (A) def. Sara Money 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Sydney Pitter-Eesha Acharya (A) def. Veda Lakkamraju- Olivia Connelly 6-0, 6-2; Anuska Acharya- Kyah Francis (A) def. Devyn Weed- Tori Lanese 6-1, 6-0; Jeu Xu- Marissa Urda (A) def. Kaitlyn Adkins- Bridget Kiernan 6-0, 6-0. Records: A 3-0, F 0-4.
Hand 5, Cheshire 2 (At Madison) Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Asya Tarabar 6-0, 6-0; Claire Langille (H) def. Tarana Eldridge 6-0, 6-0; Eileen Chen (H) def. Riley Baldoni 6-1, 6-2; Rachel Goldstein (CH) def. Ella Scarice 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Breanna Colonese-DiBello (H) def. Ellie Rockoff, Alyssa Behuniak, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Paige VanOstenbridge, Bella Vejar (H) def Anja Josef, Arya DeSai 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Brennan, Julia Hummel (CH) def. Eliza Beccia, Libby Rogers 6-1, 4-6, 10-5. Records: Cheshire 0-3; Hand 4-0.
Law 5, Lyman Hall 2 (At Milford). Singles: Lucia Pino (JL) defeats Olivia Vegliante (LH), 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (JL) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH), 6-2, 6-3; Jenna Bagdasarian (JL) defeats Katie Madow (LH), 6-3, 6-0; Diya Daruki (JL) defeats Emma Jacobs (LH), 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abby French (LH) defeat Sabrina Lawless and Caroline Doyle (JL), 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; Julie Fredrickson and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Sophie Maselli and Ninitha Kothapalli (JL), 6-4, 7-6 (3); Olivia Hudak and Isabella Gejac (JL) defeat Rebecca Milewski and Emilie Weir (LH), 6-0, 6-0. Records: Law 3-0; Lyman Hall 2-2.
North Haven 4, Guilford 3 (at North Haven). Singles: Ally Vollero (NH) def. Hannah Dietzleo 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Taylor Morris (NH) def. Kiera Stankewich 6-3, 6-1; Kallie Kagan (G) def. Risa Tobin (NH) 6-2, 6-2; Molly Peterson (G) def. Chandler Morris (NH) 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Veronica Zimner and Kendall Mulligan (G) def. Sam Ide and Nadia Kavgaci (NH) 6-4, 6-1; Sophia DelVecchio and Kaitlyn Ha (NH) def Claire Pringle and Alexi Gipson 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Zeena Mohamed and Noelle Carmody (NH) def. Katie Diangelo and Jia-Xin Rosenburg- 6-0, 6-0. Record: G 2-2; NH 3-2.
Westbrook 6, East Hampton 1 (at Westbrook). Singles: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Lil MacDonald (EH) 6-2,6-0; Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Charolette Minnick (EH) 6-1,6-2; Eshanti Karkun (EH) def. Ava Ciarcia (WK) 6-1,6-0; Jami Sacco (WK) def. Karey Stewart (EH) 6-1,6-2. Doubles: Xan Zanzarelli and Bree Koplas (WK) def. V. Stewart and M. Zulvaran (EH) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Polumbo and Adrianna Straneri (WK) def. Buca and S. Johnson (EH) 6-2,6-1; Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) def. C. Thibodeau and M. Hurt (EH) 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Amity 160, Hillhouse 241 (at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Brett Chodos (A), 36. Hillhouse: Ahmad Al Zoubi 55. Jaheem Sewell 55. Damarley Barrett 65. Awa Modi 66. Amity: Ethan McDaniel 38. Matthias Labritz 43. Gurshaan Sidhu 43. Records: Hillhouse 0-3. Amity 1-0.
Branford 183, East Haven 194 (At Pine Orchard CC). Co-medalists: Justin Acquarulo and Finn Thompson (B), 45. Billy Linder 46; Keegan Lalonde 47. East Haven: Ian Reynolds 47; Mike Savo 47; Ethan Roach 50; Nick Sorrentino 50. Records: EH 3-1; B 1-0.
Hale-Ray 209, Haddam-Killingworth 210 (at Black Birch GC). Medalist: Luke Karpiej (HR), 43; Hale-Ray: Hunter Rafala, 52, Jack Dedman, 56, Logan Corey, 58; HK: Andrew Fleig, 46, Gabe Barile, 51, Nick Pach, 56, Declan Kessler, 57. Record: HK 0-1.
Hamden Hall 182, St. Luke’s 191 (at New Haven CC). Co-medalists: Jackson Roman (HH) and Ben James (HH) 33. Hamden Hall: Sophia Sarrazin 38, Johnathan Harlukowicz 39, Nolan Richards 39. St. Luke’s: Blake Haden 35, Eoin Mueller 36, Ben Loomis 37, Chad Ruggierio 38, Watson Meyer 45. Records: Hamden Hall 3-0 (2-0 FAA), St. Luke’s 2-1 (2-1 FAA).
Hand 153, Xavier 173 (at Madison CC). Medalist: Matthew Doyle (H) 36. Hand: Conner Quinn, 37; Will Fitzgerald, 40; Matt Gagliard, 40. Xavier: Finn Russell, 39; Chris Drisdelle, 44; Gavin Coletti, 44; John Carrazzella, 46. Records: Hand 2- 0, Xavier 0-3.
Morgan 185, Old Saybrook 208 (at Clinton CC, front 9, white tees, par 36). Medalist: Jason Cohen (M), 37. Morgan: Nicholas Schmidt 47, Drew Nye 49, Tyler Greenhouse 52. Old Saybrook: Garrett Brady 40, Drew Kulmann 47, Guiseppe Sinibaldo 55, Rylan Murphy 66.
Notre Dame-West Haven 159, Hamden 200 (At Laurel View CC). Medalist: Jake Ivan-Pal (ND) 37. Notre Dame: Will Giaquinto 39, Jon Bushka 40, Carter Slowik 43. Hamden: Craig Cesare 48, Jon Ganucheau 49, Ryan Shane 49, Kellen Sargolini 54. Records: ND 2-0 H 0-3.
Portland 168, North Branford 199 (at Indian Springs CC). Medalist: Luke Stennett (P), 39. Portland: Ben Lucas 44, Quinn Lapinski 42, Joe Lamalfa 43, Nick Binezewski 55. North Branford: Dakota Cooper 43, Jack O’Brien 51, Blake Pearson 50, Ryan Monde 56, Jalen Rossicone 55. Record: P 2-0; North Branford 0-1.
GIRLS GOLF
Masuk 218, Notre Dame 250 (at Whitney Farms Golf Club). Masuk: Caroline Wittenauer 54, Lauren Breyan 54, Izzy Roy 52, Katherine Wittenauer 58, Phoebe Owen 71, Sophia Heinrich 58. Notre Dame: Rose Baker 56, Elizabeth LaFrance 58, Rose Linkasamy 69, Sarah Sportini 67
Lewis Mills 216, Plainville 234 (at Fairview Farms): Lewis Mills: Brianna Pelchar 47, Sophia Gutowski 53, Dana Rubbo 59, Kaitlyn Bell 57. Plainville: Julia Smith 54, Kaylee Markavich 57, Caitlyn Charest 55, Tea Attuno 68. Of note: The match was the first in the history of the Lewis Mills program.
GIRLS TRACK
Bunnell 125, Immaculate 18 (at Stratford). 4×800: Bunnell (Kendall Dolan, Dannah Urban, Paige Jockers, Jocelyn Ciotti) 12:13; Shot Put: JoJo Cruz (B) 33-9; 100 hurdles: Natalie Baldowski (B) 21.9; 100: Ashley Nicoletti (I) 12.8; Long Jump: Kayla Phommachnah (B) 14-5; Triple Jump: Aliya Nichols (B) 29-1; Discus: Cruz (B) 66-4; 1600: Ciotti (B) 6:46; 400: Amayra Bernadel (B) 71.2; Javelin: Cruz (B) 72-3; 300 hurdles: Urban (B) 65.9; High Jump: Nicoletti (I) 5-3; 800: Haily Cunliffe (B) 2:54; 200: Nicoletti (I) 26.8; Pole Vault: Rosemery Nieto (B) 6-6; 3200: Jockers (B) 14:39. Records: B 1-0; I 0-1.
BOYS TRACK
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shelton 3, Norwich Free Academy 0 (at Shelton). Game scores: Shelton 25-17, 25-13, 25-10. Stats: S—Nico Marini 28 assists, 3 aces, 3 kills, Robert Queverdo 4 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs and Mike Kiwak 6 kills and 3 digs. Record: S 2-0.