Monday’s roundup: Lauralton Hall shuts out Hamden

FIELD HOCKEY
Lauralton Hall 2, Hamden 0: Ella Corey and Liz Corcoran both scored first-half goals for Lauralton Hall, which shut out Hamden Monday afternoon in Southern Connecticut Conference action at Hamden.
Julia Proto made two saves to earn the shutout for the Crusaders (2-1) while Emma Romatzick made seven saves for the Green Dragons (1-2).
Lauralton Hall 2, Hamden 0
Lauralton Hall (2-1-0)
2 0 — 2
Hamden (1-2-0)
0 0 — 0
Goals: Lauralton Hall — Ella Corey goal, 2:46; Elizabeth Corcoran goal (from Nikki Karagiannis), 7:52.
Sacred Heart Academy 1, Amity 0: Isabella Saracco scored the only goal off of Sydney Rossacci’s assist for Sacred Heart Academy, which posted its third shutout in as many games in SCC action at Woodbridge.
Payton Rahn made 26 saves in the loss for the Spartans.
Sacred Heart Academy 1, Amity 0
Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)
0 1 — 1
Amity (0-1-0)
0 0 — 0
Goal: Isabella Saracco (Sydney Rossacci), 5:58.
Daniel Hand 3, Branford 1
Branford (1-1-0)
0 1 — 1
Daniel Hand (1-0-0)
0 3 — 3
Goals: Daniel Hand — Grace Goddard goal (from Shea Docker), 13:58; Erin Patla goal (from Grace Hartman), 9:19; Grace Goddard goal (from Erin Patla), 5:34. Branford — Andrea Amarante goal (from Nora Longway), 12:54.
BOYS SOCCER
Valley Regional 2, Westbrook 0: Jake Brudick and Tucker Burr scored and Ina Silva earned the shutout in net for Valley Regional in a Shoreline Conference win at Westbrook. Tyler Hoadley made 12 saves for Westbrook.