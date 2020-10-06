Monday’s roundup: Lauralton Hall shuts out Hamden

FIELD HOCKEY

Lauralton Hall 2, Hamden 0: Ella Corey and Liz Corcoran both scored first-half goals for Lauralton Hall, which shut out Hamden Monday afternoon in Southern Connecticut Conference action at Hamden.

Julia Proto made two saves to earn the shutout for the Crusaders (2-1) while Emma Romatzick made seven saves for the Green Dragons (1-2).

Lauralton Hall 2, Hamden 0

Lauralton Hall (2-1-0)

2 0 — 2

Hamden (1-2-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Lauralton Hall — Ella Corey goal, 2:46; Elizabeth Corcoran goal (from Nikki Karagiannis), 7:52.

Sacred Heart Academy 1, Amity 0: Isabella Saracco scored the only goal off of Sydney Rossacci’s assist for Sacred Heart Academy, which posted its third shutout in as many games in SCC action at Woodbridge.

Payton Rahn made 26 saves in the loss for the Spartans.

Sacred Heart Academy 1, Amity 0

Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)

0 1 — 1

Amity (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goal: Isabella Saracco (Sydney Rossacci), 5:58.

Daniel Hand 3, Branford 1

Branford (1-1-0)

0 1 — 1

Daniel Hand (1-0-0)

0 3 — 3

Goals: Daniel Hand — Grace Goddard goal (from Shea Docker), 13:58; Erin Patla goal (from Grace Hartman), 9:19; Grace Goddard goal (from Erin Patla), 5:34. Branford — Andrea Amarante goal (from Nora Longway), 12:54.

BOYS SOCCER

Valley Regional 2, Westbrook 0: Jake Brudick and Tucker Burr scored and Ina Silva earned the shutout in net for Valley Regional in a Shoreline Conference win at Westbrook. Tyler Hoadley made 12 saves for Westbrook.

Valley Regional 2, Westbrook 0

Valley Regional (1-0-0)

1 1 — 2

Westbrook (0-2-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Valley Regional — Jake Brudick goal, 3:00; Tucker Burr goal, 64:50.

Cromwell 3, Coginchaug 0

Cromwell (1-0-0)

2 1 — 3

Coginchaug (1-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Cromwell — Joe Salafia goal, 64:50; Tyler Neves goal, 64:50; Logan Fox goal, 64:50.

St. Joseph 2, Trumbull 1

Scoring: T – Bruno Brasil (Ethan David), 39th min

SJ – Robert Lewicki, 71st min

SJ – Manny Santos, 75th min

Saves: T – Jack Lumpinski 4 saves and Blaine Garcia 3 saves

SJ – Cameron Reichenbach 4 saves

Shots: T – 12 SJ – 8

Records: T 1-1 SJ 1-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Notre Dame-Fairfield 9, Bullard-Havens 0

Goals: Toni Domingos 2, Taylor Gibbs 2,Gemma Grech, Jillian Greene, Mackie Yardis, Daniea Mazzo, McKenzie Ledford

Assists Domingos,Grech 2,Yardis

Records: ND 2-0; BH 0-1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Guilford 3, Hamden 0

Guilford 25-10, 25-22, 25-16

Hamden (1-1-0): Rae Ada George 3 GP, 5 kills, 3 aces; Ava Orozco 2 GP, 5 digs.

Guilford (3-0-0): Juliet Young 3 GP, 10 digs, 5 aces; Emma Appleman 3 GP, 17 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Emily Brouder 3 GP, 11 kills; Olivia Ciocca 3 GP, 27 assists, 5 aces.

Foran 3, Platt Tech 0

Foran 25-7, 25-11, 25-19

Foran (2-1-0): Soledad Mead 3 GP, 5 kills; Bridge Kiernan 3 GP, 7 aces; Tori Matula 3 GP, 5 aces.

Platt Tech (0-1-0): Allye Warakomski 3 GP, 2 aces.

East Haven 3, Daniel Hand 0

East Haven 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

East Haven (3-0-0): Kayla Goodrich 3 GP, 6 kills; Carly Cardova 3 GP, 7 kills, 4 digs, 6 aces; Kayla Stefania 3 GP, 23 assists.

Stratford 3, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

Stratford 25-12, 25-16, 25-23

Stratford (1-1-0): Abbi Jackson 3 GP, 2 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces; Rachel Gripp 3 GP, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists; Jayme Iodice 3 GP, 26 digs.

Kolbe Cathedral 3, Bullard-Havens 0

Bullard-Havens 10 22 25 – 0

Kolbe Cathedral 25 25 27 – 3

BHT (0-2): Nayelis Morales had 1 ace, 5 service points, 2 kills and 5 digs. Tanairy Sanchez had 7 service points, 6 assists and 2 blocks.

Kolbe (2-1): Mishell Pringle had 16 kills. Shela Martin had 12 digs. Shelese Gordon had 11 assists.

Law 3, Foran 0

(Saturday)

Law 25 25 25 – 3

Foran 10 21 19 -0

Law (2-0): Avery Fitzgerald had 7 kills and 2 blocks. Grace Kantor had 2 aces, 8 assists and 2 digs. Maddie Lula had 1 ace and 7 kills.

Foran (1-1): Tori Lanese had 6 kills.

Barlow 3, Stratford 0

(Saturday)

20-25, 20-25, 12-25

Stratford: Sami Perley – 10 service points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 5 digs, 3 assists; Anna Mayglothling- 22 digs; Sydney Ritchie – 4 service points, 4 kills, 10 digs, 6 assists

GIRLS SWIMMING

Amity 94, Mercy 83 (at Orange): 200 Medley Relay – Amity 1:58.76 Lizzie Bodie, Katie O’Connor, Grace Mahon, Emma Tirollo; 200 Free – Amity 2:03.44 Julia Snow; 200 IM – Amity 2:18.29 Katie O’Connor; 50 Free – Amity 26.56 Emma Tirollo; Diving – Amity 179.55 Lizzie Buckley; 100 Fly – Amity 1:00.43 Grace Mahon; 100 Free – Amity 58.16 Emma Tirollo; 500 Free – Amity 5:31.06 Julia Snow; 200 Free Relay – Mercy 1:55.46 Ana Simoniello, Hannah Gilbert, Emma Lemieux, Elisia Pagliuca; 100 Back – Mercy 1:08.91 Meaghan Bertolami; 100 Breast – Mercy 1:15.11 Molly Whitaker; 400 Free Relay – Elisia Pagliuca, Ana Simoniello, Molly Whitaker, Jane Sesta. Records: M 1-1; A 1-1.

Cheshire 95.5, North Haven 86.5 (virtual): 200 Medley Relay – Cheshire (1:54.79) Nora Bergstrom, Emma Glover, Bella Tejeda, Avery Potyrala; 200 Free –North Haven (1:53.92) Madeline Bergin; 200 IM – Cheshire (2:15.53) Nora Bergstrom; 50 Free – Cheshire (25.34) Avery Potyrala; Diving – Cheshire (246.60) Natalie DeMatteo; 100 Fly – *Tie* (1:01.10) Julia Barto (Cheshire) & Mikayla Rapuano (N.Haven); 100 Free – North Haven (53.12) Madeline Bergin; 500 Free – North Haven (5:32.31) Riley Jooss; 200 Free Relay – Cheshire (1:46.36) Julia Barto, Julianna Tyler, Gabby Sokolik, Sophie Murphy; 100 Back – Cheshire (1:02.29) Nora Bergstrom; 100 Breast – North Haven (1:13.11) Alice Scalmani; 400 Free Relay – North Haven (3:51.23) Riley Jooss, Mikayla Rapuano, Giulia Faulkner, Madeline Bergin.