Monday’s roundup: Jovia, No. 9 Hamden baseball get past Cheshire; No. 1 Hand remains undefeated

BASEBALL

No. 9 Hamden 6, Cheshire 2

Jake Jovia gave up five hits and didn’t allow an earned run for the ninth-ranked Hamden baseball team, which defeated Cheshire 6-2 in an SCC win at Cheshire Monday.

Luis Roman had two hits and two RBIs for the Green Dragons (10-1). Luca Raccio and Connor Tirado both doubled for the Rams.

Hamden 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 — 6 8 1 Cheshire 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 3 Batteries: Hamden—Jake Jovia (3-0) and Angel Rivera; Cheshire—Daniel Zawalich (0-1), Connor Mulligan (5), Luca Raccio (7) and Ian Wirtz 2B: H—Cardona, Gross, Roman; C—Raccio, Tirado. Team records: Hamden (8-0-0) Comments: Hamden improved to (10-1) on the year and (4-1) in the division with the win. Luis Roman and Jake Pisano both had two hits for Hamden. Roman, Maico Cardona and Max Gross all doubled for the Green Dragons. Cody Colon extended his team leading hitting streak to 11 games. Jake Jovia went the distance on the mound to improve to (5-0) on the year. Luca Raccio and Connor Tirado both doubled for the Rams.

No. 1 Hand 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 2

Danny Weinstein was 2-for-2 with an RBI for undefeated and top-ranked Hand (11-0) in an SCC win at Madison. Matt Lacroix had two hits for Notre Dame (4-7).

Notre Dame-West Haven 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 7 0 Daniel Hand 1 1 1 0 0 1 x — 4 6 1 Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Nick Hunkele (0-2) and Nick Bracale; Daniel Hand—David Antonetti (2-0), Ryan Knight (6), Matt Carone (6) and Connor Powell Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (2-6-0); Daniel Hand (9-0-0) Comments: For Hand, Danny Weinstein was 2-2 with an RBI single. Eli Davies had an RBI single and Colin Telford had a double with a run scored. For Notre Dame, Matt Lacroix had two hits including an RBI double.

No. 6 Fairfield Prep 9, Guilford 5

Joe D’Elia hit a grand slam for Fairfield Pre in an SCC home win.

Michael Coyne added two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the sixth-ranked Jesuits (9-1). Jake Ciocca and Julian Scarpa both had two hits an an RBI for Guilford (1-10).

Guilford 002 021 0 — 5 10 4

Fairfield Prep 002 214 x — 9 8 3 Guilford: Mike Torre, Mike McCullagh 5 (L) and Mike Buccaro; Fairfield Prep: Jack Bowery, Alexander Lanzillotti 6 (W) and Jack Arcamone. 2B: G: Ciocca; FP: Michael Coyne, Matt Sawyer, Jack Arcamone. HR: G: Huffman; FP: D’Elia Highlights: G—Jake Ciocca and Julian Scarpa each had two hits. Sam Huffman drove in two runs with a home run in the fifth. FP—Joe D’Elia and Jacob Strazza collected two hits apiece for the Jesuits. D’Elia hit a three run home run in the sixth and drove in four runs on the day.. Records: G 1-10; FP 9-1.

Lyman Hall 7, Sheehan 4

Zach Ranney doubled twice, scored three times, and drive in one to lead Lyman Hall to the SCC road win at Wallingford. For Sheehan, Chris Barkasy and Charles Ennis were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Lyman Hall 3 1 0 0 1 2 0 — 7 5 1 Sheehan 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 — 4 6 2 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Justin Hackett (1-1) and Ryan Brockett; Sheehan—Matt Moconyi (0-2), Anthony Castaldi (2), Aiden Caraballo (5) and Bill Gorry 2B: LH—Ranney (2); S—Ennis (2). Team records: Lyman Hall (1-5-0); Sheehan (7-4-0) Comments: Zach Ranney was 2-3 with 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, and an RBI to lead the Trojans offense. Joe DiCrosta was 2-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 walks also for the Trojans. For Sheehan, Chris Barkasy and Charles Ennis were both 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Justin Hackett earned the win on the mound for Lyman Hall. Stamford 5, Ludlowe 4 Ludlowe 010 200 1 — 4 10 3

Stamford 100 003 1 — 5 7 1 Records: L – 2-7, 2-7 FCIAC. S – 2-8, 2-7 FCIAC. Batteries: L – Will Meyers, Andrew Fortunato (6, BS, L) and Christian Smith. S – Tyler Restivo (W) and Jeremy Fauci. Highlights: Ludlowe – Justin Dennett with three hits. S – Jack Hoch walk-off home run. Trumbull 3, McMahon 0 McMahon 000 000 0 0 0 0

Trumbull 200 010 X 3 3 1 T- 7-2 6-2 FCIAC M- J. Cambareri (L), Moy (6) and Meyerson. T- Connor Johnston (W 1-1), Tyler Bashar (7) and Scott Gell T- Johnston struck out 12 in the combined no hitter. Ray Leonzi hit a two run home run. Xavier 10, West Haven 3 Xavier 0 0 0 0 2 6 2 — 10 9 2 West Haven 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 4 1 Batteries: Xavier—Powers (1-0); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-2), Jake Romano (6). 2B: X—Luke. Team records: Xavier (4-1); West Haven (5-4) Ansonia 15, Kennedy 0 Ansonia 1 2 0 11 1 — 15 12 1 Kennedy 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1 Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-2), Jordan Brown (5) and Ashmer Pedraza; Kennedy—Gio Alvarado (0-1), Bladmir Santos-Hernandez (4), Matt Velasquez (4) and Dereck Ledee, McClary (5) Team records: Ansonia (5-5) Comments: Dylan Ellison got the win, struck out 7, had 2 hits, RBI, 3 runs & 2 stolen bases. Matt Blackwell & Jordan Brown both had 2 hits for Ansonia (5-5). Oxford 17, Sacred Heart 5 Oxford 3 5 2 7 0 — 17 18 2 Sacred Heart 0 0 4 0 1 — 5 7 5 Batteries: Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (1-0) and Joseph Matusovich; Sacred Heart—Tyler Kiluk (0-1), Nick Codianni (5) and Jesse Swartout Team records: Oxford (7-2) Comments: O — Connor Clifford, Ethan Coleman, and Justin Black each had three hits, Tyler LaRocque, Joe Matusovich, Matt Michaud, and Kevin Bourdeau also all added multiple hits. SH — Tyler Kiluk had two hits while Nick Codianni and Billy French added RBI singles. Woodland 4, Watertown 1 Watertown 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 3 Woodland 0 1 0 0 2 1 x — 4 7 0 Batteries: Watertown—Ryan Glover (1-1), Patrick Mazzamaro (6) and Constantino Tanganelli; Woodland—Heeman, Michael Belcher (5, 2-0) and Matt Belcher 3B: W—Tanganelli. Comments: Michael Belcher took the win in relief striking out 3 over the last 2.2 innings, and also was 1-2 with an RBI at the plate. Matt Belcher 1-3 RBI. For Watertown, John Biolo was 1-2 with a double, and Constantino Tanganelli was 1-3 with an RBI Triple. North Branford 8, Westbrook 0 Westbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1 North Branford 3 2 0 3 0 0 x — 8 12 0 Team records: Westbrook (0-7); North Branford (7-2) Comments: Caleb Allen pitched a complete game shutout to lead North Branford over Westbrook 8-0. Ryan Michonski had 3 hits and Johnny Onofrio added 2 hits to lead the Thunderbirds. North Branford improves to 8-3 on the year. Coginchaug 9, Valley Regional 1 Valley Regional 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 6 3 Coginchaug 4 0 0 3 1 1 x — 9 11 0 Batteries: Valley Regional—Kyle Metz (0-1), Thinigen (2), Fields (5) and Mason Erwin; Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (3-0) and Mike Garofalo Team records: Coginchaug (8-1-0) Haddam-Killingworth 2, Old Saybrook 0 H-K coach Mark Brookes earned his 700th victory in his 1,002nd game as the Cougars’ only coach. Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 3 0 Old Saybrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 5 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan (2-0), Alden Halfinger (7) and Nick Glynn; Old Saybrook—Gabe Kaar (0-1), Jake Butler (6) and Connor Lane 2B: H—Dimauro; OS—Albert. Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (8-2) Weston 8, Bunnell 4 Weston 1 0 0 0 2 5 0 — 8 9 2 Bunnell 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 4 7 5 Batteries: Weston—Alex Olsen (1-0), Luke Dionian (6) and Andrew Amato; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell, Diego Jasso (6, 1-1) and Luke Dawson 2B: W—Amato (2); B—Terrell. 3B: B—Dawson. Team records: Bunnell (2-6-0) Comments: Weston—Andrew Amato had two doubles and 2 RBIs. Ben Landesman had two hits and an RBI. Chris Amato had 3 hits and an RBI. Bunnell—Rohan Terrell pitched great through 5 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 ER, he also had an RBI double. Luke Dawson tripled and scored twice. Jayden Wegrzyn and Dan Lombard each had two hits and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

No. 4 Cheshire 7, Sheehan 2

Kailey Sweigard went 4-for-4 and Trinadey Santiago homered for Cheshire in an SCC win at Wallingford.

Cheshire 0 0 2 0 5 0 0 — 7 12 1 Sheehan 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 8 3 Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (10-0) and Trinadey Santiago; Sheehan—Jada Math (1-3) and Ryen Wolcheski 2B: C—Santiago (2), Sweigard. 3B: C—Sweigard. HR: C—Santiago. Team records: Cheshire (10-0) Comments: Sweigard was 4-4 , Santiago added 3 hits, Lurz and Hemstock each had two hits apiece for the Rams. Hunter Geary and Gawlak each had 2 hits for Sheehan.

Foran 7, Lyman Hall 6

Foran scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a passed ball to win this SCC game at Milford. Morgan Viesselman tripled and drove in three for Foran.

Lyman Hall 1 1 0 1 2 1 0 — 6 8 3 Foran 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 7 5 2 Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (5-1) 3B: F—Nittoly, Viesselman. Team records: Lyman Hall (2-4); Foran (5-2) Comments: Foran won in the bottom of the 7th with 2 outs. They scored on a passed ball.

Shelton 4, Law 1

Julia Krijgsman scattered five hits and helped herself with a two-run double for Shelton in an SCC home win.

Jonathan Law 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 1 Shelton 0 0 1 0 0 3 x — 4 6 1 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (3-1) and Nicolina Salanto; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-3) and Jackie Jenco 2B: S—Kiman, Krijgsman. 3B: JL—Roos. Team records: Jonathan Law (4-1); Shelton (6-4) Comments: Shelton Julia Krijgsman hit a 2 RBI double and held J. Law to only 5 hits and 3 strikeout and no walks.

Amity 17, Wilbur Cross 0 (6)

Katie Schatz threw a no-hitter for Amity in an SCC win at New Haven.

Amity 5 3 3 0 0 6 — 17 22 1 Wilbur Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 4 Batteries: Amity —Katie Schatz (2-1) and Jill Ciccarelli, G. Carrington; Wilbur Cross—Vega (0-1) Team records: Amity (5-2) Comments: Katie Schatz tossed a no-hitter for Amity.

Derby 14, Wilby 0

Kaylee Olenoski tossed a one-hitter and helped herself with a pair of home runs for Derby in a NVL home win.

Coginchaug 17, Valley Regional 0 Coginchaug 9 0 2 1 5 — 17 18 0 Valley Regional 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2 Torrington 26, WCA 8 (5) WCA 120 41 — 8 11 12

Torrington (10)74 5x — 26 10 1 WP: Aubrie Jones. LP: Alysha Accetura. 3B: W — Verannie Figuerido. 2B: W — Xamyia Grubb; Alyssia Carillo. T — Marissa Burger 2; Kate Fritz; Jones; Brianna Murelli. Records: WCA 6-5; Torrington 4-4. O’Brien Tech 9, Kaynor Tech 1 Kaynor Tech 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3 O’Brien Tech 0 1 4 3 0 1 x — 9 14 1 Batteries: Kaynor Tech—M. Sirois (0-1) and B. Richards; O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (7-0) and Krystal Blac 3B: OT—Casey. HR: OT—Hernandez. Team records: Kaynor Tech (0-1-0); O’Brien Tech (7-0-0) Comments: Ava Sharkey had 4 hits and 2 RBIs, Victoria Casey, Krystal Black and Alexis Vienneau all had 2 hits apiece for O’Brien Tech. Mercy 2, Sacred Heart Academy 1 (9) Mercy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 3 3 Sacred Heart Academy 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3 Batteries: Mercy—Alexa Boone (4-1) and Sophia Engels; Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (5-4) and Adrianna Ramos, Sydney Grund (3) Team records: Mercy (5-2-0); Sacred Heart Academy (5-4-0) Ludlowe 9, Stamford 1 Stamford 0001000 154

Ludlowe 500004X 961 S-Kim Saunders (L) & S. Albert. L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero

Ludlowe (10-1) Stamford (6-3) Highlights S-C. Zinicola 2-3 Double. L-Elena Ohe 2-2 RBI; Katie Tournas 2-4 Double RBI Haddam-Killingworth 5, Old Saybrook 1 Old Saybrook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3 Haddam-Killingworth 1 0 0 2 1 1 x — 5 11 1 Batteries: Old Saybrook—C. Lombard (1-1) and Kendall Kollmer; Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (6-0) and Madison LaTouche 3B: H—Frith. Team records: Old Saybrook (1-1-0); Haddam-Killingworth (8-0-0) Comments: H-K broke open a 1-1 game in the 4th inning with an Ellie Frith rbi triple followed by a sac fly from Maddie LaTouche. Bella Richwine had 2 hits for HK and 2 runs scored. Audrey Snyder and Ivy McNiel each had RBI singles while Ella McGlynn was 3 for 3. Seymour 18, St. Paul Catholic 1 St. Paul Catholic 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 3 Seymour 6 2 5 5 x — 18 16 1 Batteries: St. Paul Catholic—Gillian Smith (0-1) and Kate Marchak; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (7-1) and Lily Desautels, Shaylee Wilczak (5) Team records: Seymour (9-1-0) Comments: Seymour- Kiley Regan single, double, 2 homeruns with 7 RBI’s. Morgan Teodosio single, double, solo homerun with 3 RBI’s. Jacey Cosciello 2 hits, 2 RBI’s. St. Paul- Caleigh McDougall had 2 hits. West Haven 19, Hamden 6 Hamden 0 0 2 1 3 — 6 8 3 West Haven 2 4 7 0 6 — 19 13 0 Batteries: Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-4), Cesare (4) and E DeCrosta; West Haven—Neve Krajcir (2-1), Shyanne Raccio (4) and Holly Waibel 2B: H—DeCrosta; WH—Miller, Petruzziello (2), Raccio, Rubirosa. Team records: Hamden (1-5-0); West Haven (2-3-0)

BOYS LACROSSE

Amity 14, Branford 7

Patrick and Jack Coughlin combined for nine goals for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge. Sean Bosworth scored three goals for Branford.

Branford 1 1 3 2 — 7 Amity (6-0) 2 4 5 3 — 14 Shots: Branford 11, Amity 24 Goals: Nick Chieffo, Luke Volpe 2, Cam Paleski, Sean Bosworth 3. Assists: Nick Chieffo 3, Luke Volpe. Saves: Aidan Strebel 11. Amity (6-0) Goals: Chris Oko 2, Patrick Coughlin 5, Jack Coughlin 4, Ethan Moffett, Justin Miller, Tyson Aksoy, Joseph Carangelo. Assists: Chris Oko, Jack Coughlin 3, Colby O’Connor 4, Michael Carangelo. Saves: Alex Oleschuk 6. Foran 7, Law 4 Eli Gomes, Jack Cushman and Joey Honcz all scored twice for Foran in an SCC home win. Kyle Kosh and Connor Chirico both scored twice for Law. Jonathan Law (1-5) 0 0 1 3 — 4 Foran (5-3) 0 4 0 3 — 7 Shots: Jonathan Law 21, Foran 27 Jonathan Law (1-5-0) Goals: Kyle Kosh 2, Connor Chirico 2. Assists: Kyle Kosh. Saves: Louis Sabo 9. Foran (5-3-0) Goals: Eli Gomes 2, Jack Cushman 2, Joey Honcz 2, Chris Adkins. Assists: Connor Elson 2, Christian Piscitelli, Chris Adkins. Saves: Simon Collette 9. Hand 16, Xavier 1 Hand (5-3) 3 5 7 1 — 16 Xavier (5-4) 0 1 0 0 — 1 Shots: Daniel Hand 36, Xavier 23 Daniel Hand (5-3) Goals: Tatum Fitzmaurice 2, Braeden Kosiewicz 2, Sam Sisk 3, Mikey McGuirk, Patch Flanagan 2, Jarred martin, Kevin Sandor, Robby swank, Ryan collins 2, Alex Cushing. Assists: Tatum Fitzmaurice, Sam Sisk, Mikey McGuirk, Will Flanagan, Robby swank 2, Ryan collins 4, Declan Diprospero 2. Saves: Ryan Bordiere 9. Xavier (5-4) Goals: Will Heher. Saves: Ian Donika 12. GIRLS LACROSSE Joel Barlow 21, Notre Dame 1 Barlow 14 7 — 21

Notre Dame 1 0 — 1 Records: Joel Barlow (8-1), Notre Dame (0-9)

Scoring: JB – Bella Miceli 5 goals, Emily Grob 3g 3a, Ashley Young 3g 1a, Katharine Burris 3g, Alison Kopec 2g 2a, Julia Champagne 2g, Rachel August 1g, Izzy Noome 1g, Elyssa Kalamaris 1g, Olivia Jones 1a; ND – Isabella Chimento 1g, Zoe Wood 1a

Goalies: JB – Meagan Florkowski (7 saves); ND – Nicole Toth (3 saves), Ava Wojnarowski (2 saves)

Shots: JB – 33; ND – 10 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Cheshire 3, Shelton 0 (at Shelton). Game scores: Cheshire 25-19, 28-26, 25-19. Stats: Cheshire:Tim Nugent had 30 assists, Jeremy Alliger had 12 kills and three blocks and Shea Cronin had eight digs and two aces. Shelton: Mike Kiwak had 6 kills and 16 digs, Jack Gangi had 5 kills and 2 blocks and Rob Quevedo had 2 kills and 15 digs. Records: C 7-2; S 7-2. Xavier 3, Oxford 2 (at Oxford). Game scores: Xavier 22-25, 26-26, 14-25, 25-20, 15-8. Records: X 1-3.