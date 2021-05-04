Monday’s roundup: Jovia, No. 9 Hamden baseball get past Cheshire; No. 1 Hand remains undefeated

BASEBALL
No. 9 Hamden 6, Cheshire 2
Jake Jovia gave up five hits and didn’t allow an earned run for the ninth-ranked Hamden baseball team, which defeated Cheshire 6-2 in an SCC win at Cheshire Monday.
Luis Roman had two hits and two RBIs for the Green Dragons (10-1). Luca Raccio and Connor Tirado both doubled for the Rams.
|
Hamden
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
1
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
3
Batteries: Hamden—Jake Jovia (3-0) and Angel Rivera; Cheshire—Daniel Zawalich (0-1), Connor Mulligan (5), Luca Raccio (7) and Ian Wirtz
2B: H—Cardona, Gross, Roman; C—Raccio, Tirado.
Team records: Hamden (8-0-0)
Comments: Hamden improved to (10-1) on the year and (4-1) in the division with the win. Luis Roman and Jake Pisano both had two hits for Hamden. Roman, Maico Cardona and Max Gross all doubled for the Green Dragons. Cody Colon extended his team leading hitting streak to 11 games. Jake Jovia went the distance on the mound to improve to (5-0) on the year. Luca Raccio and Connor Tirado both doubled for the Rams.
No. 1 Hand 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 2
Danny Weinstein was 2-for-2 with an RBI for undefeated and top-ranked Hand (11-0) in an SCC win at Madison. Matt Lacroix had two hits for Notre Dame (4-7).
|
Notre Dame-West Haven
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
Daniel Hand
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Nick Hunkele (0-2) and Nick Bracale; Daniel Hand—David Antonetti (2-0), Ryan Knight (6), Matt Carone (6) and Connor Powell
Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (2-6-0); Daniel Hand (9-0-0)
Comments: For Hand, Danny Weinstein was 2-2 with an RBI single. Eli Davies had an RBI single and Colin Telford had a double with a run scored. For Notre Dame, Matt Lacroix had two hits including an RBI double.
No. 6 Fairfield Prep 9, Guilford 5
Joe D’Elia hit a grand slam for Fairfield Pre in an SCC home win.
Michael Coyne added two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the sixth-ranked Jesuits (9-1). Jake Ciocca and Julian Scarpa both had two hits an an RBI for Guilford (1-10).
Guilford 002 021 0 — 5 10 4
Fairfield Prep 002 214 x — 9 8 3
Guilford: Mike Torre, Mike McCullagh 5 (L) and Mike Buccaro; Fairfield Prep: Jack Bowery, Alexander Lanzillotti 6 (W) and Jack Arcamone.
2B: G: Ciocca; FP: Michael Coyne, Matt Sawyer, Jack Arcamone. HR: G: Huffman; FP: D’Elia
Highlights: G—Jake Ciocca and Julian Scarpa each had two hits. Sam Huffman drove in two runs with a home run in the fifth. FP—Joe D’Elia and Jacob Strazza collected two hits apiece for the Jesuits. D’Elia hit a three run home run in the sixth and drove in four runs on the day.. Records: G 1-10; FP 9-1.
Lyman Hall 7, Sheehan 4
Zach Ranney doubled twice, scored three times, and drive in one to lead Lyman Hall to the SCC road win at Wallingford. For Sheehan, Chris Barkasy and Charles Ennis were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
|
Lyman Hall
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
5
|
1
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
2
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Justin Hackett (1-1) and Ryan Brockett; Sheehan—Matt Moconyi (0-2), Anthony Castaldi (2), Aiden Caraballo (5) and Bill Gorry
2B: LH—Ranney (2); S—Ennis (2).
Team records: Lyman Hall (1-5-0); Sheehan (7-4-0)
Comments: Zach Ranney was 2-3 with 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, and an RBI to lead the Trojans offense. Joe DiCrosta was 2-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 walks also for the Trojans. For Sheehan, Chris Barkasy and Charles Ennis were both 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Justin Hackett earned the win on the mound for Lyman Hall.
Stamford 5, Ludlowe 4
Ludlowe 010 200 1 — 4 10 3
Stamford 100 003 1 — 5 7 1
Records: L – 2-7, 2-7 FCIAC. S – 2-8, 2-7 FCIAC. Batteries: L – Will Meyers, Andrew Fortunato (6, BS, L) and Christian Smith. S – Tyler Restivo (W) and Jeremy Fauci. Highlights: Ludlowe – Justin Dennett with three hits. S – Jack Hoch walk-off home run.
Trumbull 3, McMahon 0
McMahon 000 000 0 0 0 0
Trumbull 200 010 X 3 3 1
T- 7-2 6-2 FCIAC
M- J. Cambareri (L), Moy (6) and Meyerson. T- Connor Johnston (W 1-1), Tyler Bashar (7) and Scott Gell
T- Johnston struck out 12 in the combined no hitter. Ray Leonzi hit a two run home run.
Xavier 10, West Haven 3
|
Xavier
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
—
|
10
|
9
|
2
|
West Haven
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
1
Batteries: Xavier—Powers (1-0); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-2), Jake Romano (6). 2B: X—Luke.
Team records: Xavier (4-1); West Haven (5-4)
Ansonia 15, Kennedy 0
|
Ansonia
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
1
|
—
|
15
|
12
|
1
|
Kennedy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
1
Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-2), Jordan Brown (5) and Ashmer Pedraza; Kennedy—Gio Alvarado (0-1), Bladmir Santos-Hernandez (4), Matt Velasquez (4) and Dereck Ledee, McClary (5)
Team records: Ansonia (5-5)
Comments: Dylan Ellison got the win, struck out 7, had 2 hits, RBI, 3 runs & 2 stolen bases. Matt Blackwell & Jordan Brown both had 2 hits for Ansonia (5-5).
Oxford 17, Sacred Heart 5
|
Oxford
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
18
|
2
|
Sacred Heart
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
5
Batteries: Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (1-0) and Joseph Matusovich; Sacred Heart—Tyler Kiluk (0-1), Nick Codianni (5) and Jesse Swartout
Team records: Oxford (7-2)
Comments: O — Connor Clifford, Ethan Coleman, and Justin Black each had three hits, Tyler LaRocque, Joe Matusovich, Matt Michaud, and Kevin Bourdeau also all added multiple hits. SH — Tyler Kiluk had two hits while Nick Codianni and Billy French added RBI singles.
Woodland 4, Watertown 1
|
Watertown
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
Woodland
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
0
Batteries: Watertown—Ryan Glover (1-1), Patrick Mazzamaro (6) and Constantino Tanganelli; Woodland—Heeman, Michael Belcher (5, 2-0) and Matt Belcher 3B: W—Tanganelli.
Comments: Michael Belcher took the win in relief striking out 3 over the last 2.2 innings, and also was 1-2 with an RBI at the plate. Matt Belcher 1-3 RBI. For Watertown, John Biolo was 1-2 with a double, and Constantino Tanganelli was 1-3 with an RBI Triple.
North Branford 8, Westbrook 0
|
Westbrook
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
North Branford
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
8
|
12
|
0
Team records: Westbrook (0-7); North Branford (7-2)
Comments: Caleb Allen pitched a complete game shutout to lead North Branford over Westbrook 8-0. Ryan Michonski had 3 hits and Johnny Onofrio added 2 hits to lead the Thunderbirds. North Branford improves to 8-3 on the year.
Coginchaug 9, Valley Regional 1
|
Valley Regional
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
Coginchaug
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
9
|
11
|
0
Batteries: Valley Regional—Kyle Metz (0-1), Thinigen (2), Fields (5) and Mason Erwin; Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (3-0) and Mike Garofalo
Team records: Coginchaug (8-1-0)
Haddam-Killingworth 2, Old Saybrook 0
H-K coach Mark Brookes earned his 700th victory in his 1,002nd game as the Cougars’ only coach.
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Old Saybrook
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
5
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan (2-0), Alden Halfinger (7) and Nick Glynn; Old Saybrook—Gabe Kaar (0-1), Jake Butler (6) and Connor Lane
2B: H—Dimauro; OS—Albert.
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (8-2)
Weston 8, Bunnell 4
|
Weston
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
2
|
Bunnell
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
5
Batteries: Weston—Alex Olsen (1-0), Luke Dionian (6) and Andrew Amato; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell, Diego Jasso (6, 1-1) and Luke Dawson
2B: W—Amato (2); B—Terrell. 3B: B—Dawson.
Team records: Bunnell (2-6-0)
Comments: Weston—Andrew Amato had two doubles and 2 RBIs. Ben Landesman had two hits and an RBI. Chris Amato had 3 hits and an RBI. Bunnell—Rohan Terrell pitched great through 5 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 ER, he also had an RBI double. Luke Dawson tripled and scored twice. Jayden Wegrzyn and Dan Lombard each had two hits and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
No. 4 Cheshire 7, Sheehan 2
Kailey Sweigard went 4-for-4 and Trinadey Santiago homered for Cheshire in an SCC win at Wallingford.
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
12
|
1
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
8
|
3
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (10-0) and Trinadey Santiago; Sheehan—Jada Math (1-3) and Ryen Wolcheski
2B: C—Santiago (2), Sweigard. 3B: C—Sweigard. HR: C—Santiago.
Team records: Cheshire (10-0)
Comments: Sweigard was 4-4 , Santiago added 3 hits, Lurz and Hemstock each had two hits apiece for the Rams. Hunter Geary and Gawlak each had 2 hits for Sheehan.
Foran 7, Lyman Hall 6
Foran scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a passed ball to win this SCC game at Milford. Morgan Viesselman tripled and drove in three for Foran.
|
Lyman Hall
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
3
|
Foran
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
7
|
5
|
2
Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (5-1) 3B: F—Nittoly, Viesselman.
Team records: Lyman Hall (2-4); Foran (5-2)
Comments: Foran won in the bottom of the 7th with 2 outs. They scored on a passed ball.
Shelton 4, Law 1
Julia Krijgsman scattered five hits and helped herself with a two-run double for Shelton in an SCC home win.
|
Jonathan Law
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
Shelton
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (3-1) and Nicolina Salanto; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-3) and Jackie Jenco
2B: S—Kiman, Krijgsman. 3B: JL—Roos.
Team records: Jonathan Law (4-1); Shelton (6-4)
Comments: Shelton Julia Krijgsman hit a 2 RBI double and held J. Law to only 5 hits and 3 strikeout and no walks.
Amity 17, Wilbur Cross 0 (6)
Katie Schatz threw a no-hitter for Amity in an SCC win at New Haven.
|
Amity
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
17
|
22
|
1
|
Wilbur Cross
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
4
Batteries: Amity —Katie Schatz (2-1) and Jill Ciccarelli, G. Carrington; Wilbur Cross—Vega (0-1)
Team records: Amity (5-2)
Comments: Katie Schatz tossed a no-hitter for Amity.
Derby 14, Wilby 0
Kaylee Olenoski tossed a one-hitter and helped herself with a pair of home runs for Derby in a NVL home win.
Coginchaug 17, Valley Regional 0
|
Coginchaug
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
—
|
17
|
18
|
0
|
Valley Regional
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
2
Torrington 26, WCA 8 (5)
WCA 120 41 — 8 11 12
Torrington (10)74 5x — 26 10 1
WP: Aubrie Jones. LP: Alysha Accetura. 3B: W — Verannie Figuerido. 2B: W — Xamyia Grubb; Alyssia Carillo. T — Marissa Burger 2; Kate Fritz; Jones; Brianna Murelli.
Records: WCA 6-5; Torrington 4-4.
O’Brien Tech 9, Kaynor Tech 1
|
Kaynor Tech
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
O’Brien Tech
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
9
|
14
|
1
Batteries: Kaynor Tech—M. Sirois (0-1) and B. Richards; O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (7-0) and Krystal Blac 3B: OT—Casey. HR: OT—Hernandez.
Team records: Kaynor Tech (0-1-0); O’Brien Tech (7-0-0)
Comments: Ava Sharkey had 4 hits and 2 RBIs, Victoria Casey, Krystal Black and Alexis Vienneau all had 2 hits apiece for O’Brien Tech.
Mercy 2, Sacred Heart Academy 1 (9)
|
Mercy
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
3
Batteries: Mercy—Alexa Boone (4-1) and Sophia Engels; Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (5-4) and Adrianna Ramos, Sydney Grund (3)
Team records: Mercy (5-2-0); Sacred Heart Academy (5-4-0)
Ludlowe 9, Stamford 1
Stamford 0001000 154
Ludlowe 500004X 961
S-Kim Saunders (L) & S. Albert. L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero
Ludlowe (10-1) Stamford (6-3)
Highlights S-C. Zinicola 2-3 Double. L-Elena Ohe 2-2 RBI; Katie Tournas 2-4 Double RBI
Haddam-Killingworth 5, Old Saybrook 1
|
Old Saybrook
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
11
|
1
Batteries: Old Saybrook—C. Lombard (1-1) and Kendall Kollmer; Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (6-0) and Madison LaTouche 3B: H—Frith.
Team records: Old Saybrook (1-1-0); Haddam-Killingworth (8-0-0)
Comments: H-K broke open a 1-1 game in the 4th inning with an Ellie Frith rbi triple followed by a sac fly from Maddie LaTouche. Bella Richwine had 2 hits for HK and 2 runs scored. Audrey Snyder and Ivy McNiel each had RBI singles while Ella McGlynn was 3 for 3.
Seymour 18, St. Paul Catholic 1
|
St. Paul Catholic
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Seymour
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
x
|
—
|
18
|
16
|
1
Batteries: St. Paul Catholic—Gillian Smith (0-1) and Kate Marchak; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (7-1) and Lily Desautels, Shaylee Wilczak (5)
Team records: Seymour (9-1-0)
Comments: Seymour- Kiley Regan single, double, 2 homeruns with 7 RBI’s. Morgan Teodosio single, double, solo homerun with 3 RBI’s. Jacey Cosciello 2 hits, 2 RBI’s. St. Paul- Caleigh McDougall had 2 hits.
West Haven 19, Hamden 6
|
Hamden
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
3
|
West Haven
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
19
|
13
|
0
Batteries: Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-4), Cesare (4) and E DeCrosta; West Haven—Neve Krajcir (2-1), Shyanne Raccio (4) and Holly Waibel
2B: H—DeCrosta; WH—Miller, Petruzziello (2), Raccio, Rubirosa.
Team records: Hamden (1-5-0); West Haven (2-3-0)
BOYS LACROSSE
Amity 14, Branford 7
Patrick and Jack Coughlin combined for nine goals for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge. Sean Bosworth scored three goals for Branford.
|
Branford
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
Amity (6-0)
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
—
|
14
Shots: Branford 11, Amity 24
Goals: Nick Chieffo, Luke Volpe 2, Cam Paleski, Sean Bosworth 3. Assists: Nick Chieffo 3, Luke Volpe. Saves: Aidan Strebel 11.
Amity (6-0)
Goals: Chris Oko 2, Patrick Coughlin 5, Jack Coughlin 4, Ethan Moffett, Justin Miller, Tyson Aksoy, Joseph Carangelo. Assists: Chris Oko, Jack Coughlin 3, Colby O’Connor 4, Michael Carangelo. Saves: Alex Oleschuk 6.
Foran 7, Law 4
Eli Gomes, Jack Cushman and Joey Honcz all scored twice for Foran in an SCC home win. Kyle Kosh and Connor Chirico both scored twice for Law.
|
Jonathan Law (1-5)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
Foran (5-3)
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
7
Shots: Jonathan Law 21, Foran 27
Jonathan Law (1-5-0)
Goals: Kyle Kosh 2, Connor Chirico 2. Assists: Kyle Kosh. Saves: Louis Sabo 9.
Foran (5-3-0)
Goals: Eli Gomes 2, Jack Cushman 2, Joey Honcz 2, Chris Adkins. Assists: Connor Elson 2, Christian Piscitelli, Chris Adkins. Saves: Simon Collette 9.
Hand 16, Xavier 1
|
Hand (5-3)
|
3
|
5
|
7
|
1
|
—
|
16
|
Xavier (5-4)
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
Shots: Daniel Hand 36, Xavier 23
Daniel Hand (5-3)
Goals: Tatum Fitzmaurice 2, Braeden Kosiewicz 2, Sam Sisk 3, Mikey McGuirk, Patch Flanagan 2, Jarred martin, Kevin Sandor, Robby swank, Ryan collins 2, Alex Cushing. Assists: Tatum Fitzmaurice, Sam Sisk, Mikey McGuirk, Will Flanagan, Robby swank 2, Ryan collins 4, Declan Diprospero 2. Saves: Ryan Bordiere 9.
Xavier (5-4)
Goals: Will Heher. Saves: Ian Donika 12.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Joel Barlow 21, Notre Dame 1
Barlow 14 7 — 21
Notre Dame 1 0 — 1
Records: Joel Barlow (8-1), Notre Dame (0-9)
Scoring: JB – Bella Miceli 5 goals, Emily Grob 3g 3a, Ashley Young 3g 1a, Katharine Burris 3g, Alison Kopec 2g 2a, Julia Champagne 2g, Rachel August 1g, Izzy Noome 1g, Elyssa Kalamaris 1g, Olivia Jones 1a; ND – Isabella Chimento 1g, Zoe Wood 1a
Goalies: JB – Meagan Florkowski (7 saves); ND – Nicole Toth (3 saves), Ava Wojnarowski (2 saves)
Shots: JB – 33; ND – 10
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cheshire 3, Shelton 0
(at Shelton). Game scores: Cheshire 25-19, 28-26, 25-19. Stats: Cheshire:Tim Nugent had 30 assists, Jeremy Alliger had 12 kills and three blocks and Shea Cronin had eight digs and two aces. Shelton: Mike Kiwak had 6 kills and 16 digs, Jack Gangi had 5 kills and 2 blocks and Rob Quevedo had 2 kills and 15 digs. Records: C 7-2; S 7-2.
Xavier 3, Oxford 2
(at Oxford). Game scores: Xavier 22-25, 26-26, 14-25, 25-20, 15-8. Records: X 1-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Cheshire 6, Branford 1
(at Branford). Singles: Subramani (C) def. B Berdon 6-0, 6-0; Laskin (C) def. Fatheree 6-0,6-0; Gershfeld (C) def. Mollow 6-0, 6-1; Goldstein (C) def. Guadioso 6-1, 6-4. Doubles Houule/Niebling (C) Ross/Aceves-Acosta 6-2,6-2; Shan/Sheth (C) def. Baylis/Albrect 7-5, 6-4; Anastasio/Chen (B) def. Porras/Calderwood 6-1, 6-0.
East Haven 6, Wilbur Cross 1
(at New Haven). Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) Def. Gabe Olszewski (EH) 6-0, 6-1; Matevsz Wiszniewski (EH) Def. Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-1, 6-1; Matt Divito (EH) Def. Adam Sharqawe (WC) 6-0, 6-1; Oliver Kabel (EH) Def. Jashaun Ogarro (WC) 6-3, 7-5. Doubles: Matt Battaglino and Oliver Gonzalez (EH) Def. Roxanne Virtue and Kelly Farjardo (WC) 6-2, 6-2; Devon Lopez and Minh Trinh (EH) Def. Tresor Mkambilwa and Keren Tan (WC) 6-2, 6-2; Justin Donnelly and Dom Montouri (EH) Def. Jacqueline Hernandez and Mario Berrios (WC) 6-0, 6-0. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-8; East Haven 4-5.
Foran 6, Career 1
(at New Haven). Singles: Nico Esposito (F) def. Marcus Duff 6-4, 6-1; Martin Duff (C) def. Arush Puri 6-2, 6-3; Ryan Purviance (F) def. Terry Giles 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Danny Ruano (F) def. Sam Padilla, score n/a. Doubles: Foran wins all three doubles matches by forfeit.
Notre Dame-West Haven 5, Shelton 2
(At Shelton). Singles: James Lorenzetti def. Archit Bhargava, (6-0)(6-0); Desmond Shanon def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-3)(6-4); Carson Rhodes def. Wally Ninuaevo, (4-6)(6-2)(5-0); Adam Klein def. David Lui, (6-0)(6-0). Doubles: Jack Jannito & Justin Pollio def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (3-6)(7-6)(10-4); Evan Quesada & Miles Ligon def. Ben Rhodes & Edward Granados, (6-3)(6-3); ND won No. 3 doubles by forfeit. Records: Notre Dame 5-4; Shelton 1-9.
Sheehan 5, Hamden 2
Singles: Avery Solan (S) def Quinn Northrup (H) 6-2,1-6, 6-2; Brian Oppenheim (H) def Kalen Boman (S) 6-2,6-2; Nolan Jermain (H) def John Wamelsdorf (S) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; Satrick Agnibatram (S) def. Josh Alexander (H) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. Doubles: Jadin Kapoor/Matt Carboni (S) def. Maddox Cho/Deng Koi (H) 6-0,6-1; Viraj Patel/Connor Duffy (S) def. Pars Dodd/Will Schrier (H) 6-0, 6-2; Sheehan wins No. 3 doubles by default.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hand 5, Guilford 2
(At Madison). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Hannah Dietzko 6-0, 6-2; Claire Langille (H) def. Riley Mullett 6-0, 6-0; Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Emma Mullett 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; Molly Peterson (G) def. Eileen Chen 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Kallie Kagan-Kiera Stankewich (G) def. Zhu Zhu Berger-Breanna Colonese DiBello 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Paige VanOstenbridge-Bella Vejar (H) def. Kendall Mulligan-Veronica Zimmer 6-2, 6-1; Eliza Beccia-Libby Rogers (H) def. Claire Pringle-Alexi Gipson 6-1, 6-2. Records: Guilford 6-4; Hand 8-1.
Law 7, Hamden 0
(At Milford). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Vineeta Maran 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Maile Estacion 6-1, 6-3; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Abby Garrett 6-0, 6-1; Diya Daruka (L) def. Gloria Kossou 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Irene Zou/Shamara Wethington 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 10-6 (super tiebreaker); Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Ella Powers/Nasiha Vohra 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) won by default. Records: Law 10-0, Hamden 4-6.
Sacred Heart Academy 6, Foran 1
(at Milford). Singles: Madison Rossetti (SHA) def. Kyra Johnson 8-4; Jessica Cofrancesco (SHA) def. Daniya Chopra 8-4; Sophia Lamvol (SHA) def. Sara Money 8-4; Leah Jacques (SHA) def. Agatha Dalton 8-3. Doubles: Olivia Connelly- Tori Lanese (F) def. Nora Shannon- Shelbe Vidal 8-4; Amanda Simpson- Daniela Bejleri (SHA) def. Bridget Kiernan- Kaitlyn Adkins 8-2; Olica Renna- Emma Connelly (SHA) def. Rumeysa Bayram- Alexa Malerba 8-0. Records: SHA 3-7; F 0-9.
BOYS GOLF
Amity 168, Hamden 193
(At Laurel View CC). Medalist: Brett Chodus (A) 37. Amity: Ethan McDaniel 39, London Rocchio 44, Dylan Gherlone 48. Hamden: Jon Ganucheau 48, Ryan Shane 48, Bode Becker 48, Kellen Sargolini 49. Records: A 4-1; H 0-7.
Branford 161, North Haven 204
(At Tradition-Wallingford). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B) 37. Branford: Justin Acquarulo 39, Luke Albinger 42, Colin Deane 43. N. Haven: Christian Basmadjian 49, Dinny LaDore 39, Kevin lawlor 50, Justin Yeager 56.
Brookfield 185, Barlow 193
(At Sunset Hill, Par 35): T- Tyler O’Connor 44, Tim Whitlock 45, Nate Schmitt 47, Chaz Hiatrides 49, ; JB- Mitch Worthington 38, Eric Lucido 42, Teddy Blanchard 54, Colin Furrer 59,
Records: Brookfield 2-3, Barlow 3-5
Foran def. Lyman Hall
(At Wallingford CC). Co-medalists: Luke Thomas and Kaitlen Pobhrewski (F), 46, Foran: Maguire Casey 48, Mia Cappola 49: LH: Braden Kawalik 50, Alexa Marino 53, Heather Blier 64. Records: LH 0-5.
Hamden Hall 198, King 214
(at Sterling Farms GC). Medalist: Ben James (HH) 36. Hamden Hall: Sophia Sarrazin 40, Johnathan Harlukowicz 40, Jackson Roman 41, North Chery 41. King: Zack Murro 39, Henry Feinstein 43, Chris Patten 43, Jack Cohen 43, Will Burke 46. Records: Hamden Hall 5-1.
Hand 145, Fairfield Prep 149
(at Madison CC). Co-medalists: Matthew Doyle (H), Reece Scott (H), Mike Rothberg (FP), 35. Hand: Will Fitzgerald, 37; Conner Quinn, 38; Fairfield Prep: Mark Valus, 36; Joe McCormick, 39; Charlie Duffy, 39. Records: Hand 7-0, Fairfield Prep 6-2.
Morgan 181, Old Lyme 185
(at Clinton CC, front nine, white tees). Medalist: Pat Flanagan (OL), 39. Morgan: Jason Cohen 40; Nicholas Schmidt 47; CJ Giuliano 46; Tyler Greenhouse 48. Old Lyme: Alex Hedberg 48, Alex Chrysoulakis 48, Aden Wilson 50.
Naugatuck 223, Seymour 243
(at Hop Brook GC). Medalist: Tyler Yakawych (S), 46. Naugatuck: Ryan Hunt 49, Logan McKinney 49, Ethan Vincents 62, Vin Ferrucci 63; Seymour: Maddie Gaynor 58, Kaitlin Sobin 67. Records Naugatuck -1-5 Seymour 2-4.
North Branford 194, Haddam-Killingsworth 224
(at Indian Springs GC). Medalist: Jack O’Brien (NB), 40. North Branford: Dakota Cooper 54, Blake Pearson 51, Ryan Monde 51. HK- Andrew Fleig 44, Gabe Barile 54, Declan Kessler 52, Owen Staskelanas 74.
Notre Dame-West Haven 167, Holy Cross 188
(at Chipanee GC). Medalist: Jon Bushka (ND) 36. Notre Dame: Will Giaquinto 41, Nick Richetelli 44, Ryan Hayes 46. Holy Cross: Mike Shaker 40, Rocco Palladino 42, Paul Schiavone 53, Drew McGerrity 53. Records: ND 5-2; HC 3-2.
Old Saybrook 191, Valley Regional 243
(at Fenwick GC). Medalist Garrett Brady (OS), 40.
Xavier 167, Law 200
(at Portland GC). Co-medalists: Finn Russell (X) and John Carrozzella (X) 40. Xavier: Finn Russell 40, John Carrozzella 40, Chris Drisdelle 41, Gavin Coletti 46, Trevor Rohrbacher 48. Law: Anthony Difederico 48, Dillon Soule 48, Jaden Archuleta 51, Nick Bedell 53. Records: Xavier 1-4; Law 1-5.
GIRLS GOLF
Hand 224, Mercy 246
(at Madison CC). Medalist: Lucia Balzano (H), 48. Hand: Lila Sullivan, 57; Bella Lombardi, 60; Hannah Kidwell, 59. Mercy: Brooklyn Libera, 61; Maddie Thompson, 62; Isabelle Chamli, 64; Calle Dennis, 59.
St. Joseph 200, Danbury 241
at Tashua Knolls (par 36): SJ-Jamie Andrade 42, Marianna Weigel 51, Julia Kaye 51, Alyssa Moher 56 D- Kayla Creegan 50, Brianna Creegan 58, Alexa Delaney 63, Harley Hodge 70
Records: St. Joseph 1-5, Danbury 0-2
Masuk 223, Bunnell 320
(at Whitney Farms Golf Course, Par 35): Masuk: Carrie Wittenauer 56; Izzy Roy 58; Sophia Heinrich 54; Lauren Breyan 55; Kate Wittenauer 58; Lauren Rosati 58
New Canaan 169, Ludlowe 186
(at Smith Richardson, par 36): L— Catherine Wallace 41, Juliet Bucher 46, Alexandra Boyce 47, Laura Herron 52. NC— Stirling Ledge 40 (Medalist), Molly Mitchell 42, Sofia Carlsberg 43, Julia Bazata 44. Record: 4-1
Staples 194, Fairfield Warde 211
(at LongShore Golf Course par 38): Staples – Leni Lemcke 42, Kathleen Coffey 49, Lizzie Kuehndorf 51, Reilly McGeehan 52. Warde – Rachel Shepherd 49, Sidney Falterer 50, Norah Anderson 51, Ashley Seabrook 61. Wilton (forge – Samhita Kakarlaphoi 47, Keerthi Vijay 73
GIRLS TRACK
Amity 96, Hand 47
4×800 Amity 11:08; 4×100 Amity 50.8; 100 Hurdles Ditteri, Amity. 19.1; 100 meters, Audrey Marin, Amity, 12.6; 1600 Meryl Sullivan, Hand, 5:36.2; 400 Meters, Julia Coric, Hand 62.6; 300 Hurdles, E. D’ffori, Amity, 52.2; 800 Meters, Adelynn Arroyo, 2:34.4; 200 Meters, M.. Krystopic, Amity, 27.4; 3200 Meters, Anna Steffen, 10:47.5; 4×400 Meters, Amity, 4:21.8; Long Jump, Isabelle Portley, Hand, 15-0; Triple Jump. Abby Ball, Amity, 32-10; High Jump, Abby Ball, Amity, 4-10; Shot Put, E. Fontana, Amity, 23-9; Discus, S. Ward, Amity. 69-5; Javelin, D. DeAngulis, Amity, 63-8; Pole Vault, G. Gianquinto, Amity 8-6.