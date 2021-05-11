Monday’s roundup: Amity softball walks off on Lyman Hall with Greco home run; Helsel’s triple lifts Valley Reg. baseball past H-K

SOFTBALL

No. 9 Amity 4, Lyman Hall 3

Olivia Greco walks it off with a 2-run homerun for the 4-3 win over Lyman Hall! #ctsb @GameTimeCT @orangectlive01 pic.twitter.com/CMAElMFIWc — Amity HS Athletics (@amityathletics) May 11, 2021

Olivia Greco’s walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the ninth-ranked Amity softball team to a 4-3 victory over Lyman Hall Monday in an SCC game at Woodbridge.

Kelly Ptichard went the distance in the win for the Spartans. Alex Tenero homered for Lyman Hall.

Lyman Hall 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 — 3 5 1 Amity 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 4 6 2 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tennero (0-2) and Gianna Scoppetto; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (3-1) and Jill Ciccarelli HR: LH—Tenero; A—Greco. Comments: O.Greco homered in the bottom of the 7th inning to win the game for Amity. Tenaro homered for Lyman Hall.

Haddam-Killingworth 4, Valley Regional 3

Madison LaTouche and Audrey Snyder each had RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Haddam-Killingworth come from behind to win this Shoreline Conference game at Higganum. Cede Peno’s RBI single gave Valley Regional a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth.

Valley Regional 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 3 5 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 — 4 13 3 Batteries: Valley Regional—Anna Benson (1-2) and S Pierce; Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (7-1) and Madison LaTouche 2B: VR—Mule (2). 3B: H—LaTouche. Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (9-1-0) Comments: HK’s Madison LaTouche and Audrey Snyder each had RBI singles in the bottom of the 8th inning. Valley had taken the lead in the top of the 8th on an RBI single by Cede Peno. Masuk 20, Bethel 0 Bethel 000 00X X—0 0 4 Masuk 523 37X X—20 19 0 Records: Bunnell 4-10, Masuk 13-0. Batteries: B—Jovanna LaSita (L), L. Resendes and Emily Toth—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Jovanna LaSita 2, L. Resendes 1 SO: Jovanna LaSita 1,L. Resendes 2, Kathryn Gallant 14 Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant pitched a perfect game and went 4-for-5 with 3 doubles, a single, and 2 RBIs. Emma West-Testo went 4-for-4 with 2 singles, a double, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Sarah Falcone went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Katie Welch went 2-for-5 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. Jacie Hall went 3-for-5 with 3 singles and 2 RBIs. Julia Boyle and Casey Halliday each had doubles. Natalie Lieto and Kara Traggianese singled. Ludlowe 12, Ridgefield 0 Ludlowe 200 312 4 — 12 11 1

Ridgefield 000 000 0 — 0 6 3 L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero. R- S. Arent (L 4 innings), A. DeSefano & L. Thomas

Ludlowe (13-1) Ridgefield (4-8) Highlights: L-Elena Ohe 3-3 Triple RBI; Chelsea Villar 3-4 HR 3 RBIs; Ellie Gallagi HR 2 RBIs; R- A. DeSefano 2-4; K. Harris 2-3 Notre Dame-Fairfield 18, Brookfield 1 ND-Fairfield 203 328 — 18 22 0

Brookfield 000 010 — 1 4 4 Judy Tarczali (13-1) and Jocelyn Vargas. J. Mitchell and A.luizzi

Highlights: Mac Stone-Folmar 4 hits, 2 doubles and her 12th home run with 3 RBIs. Judy Tarczali and Izzy Ingersol had 3 hits. Tina Holland, Tiff Suporn (2 HRs), Jocelyn Vargas, Daitiana Gongora, Izzy Brousseau and Riley Marko all had 2 hits

Records: NDF 13-1 Brookfield 6-7

Seymour 17, Derby 0 (5)

Alyssa Johnson hit three home runs and drove in six for Seymour in an NVL home win.

Kiley Regan and Morgan Teodosio also homered for Seymour. Erin Lifrieri tossed a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Laney O’Hara had the hit for Derby.

Derby 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3 Seymour 9 2 4 2 x — 17 18 0 Batteries: Derby—Kaylee Olenoski (0-1) and Laney O’Hara; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (9-2) and Lily Desautels, Jacey Cosciello (4) Team records: Seymour (11-2-0) Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson 3 homeruns with 6 RBI’s. Kiley Regan and Morgan Teodosio both homered. Emma Rousseau and Lily Desautels 3 hits. Shea McDaniel 2 hits, 5 RBIs. Erin Lifrieri 1 hitter with 12 strikeouts. Derby- Laney O’Hara singled for Derby. Immaculate 6, New Milford 4 Mustangs with a big 6-4 win vs New Milford. Gabby Yamoah had a big day with a 3 run HR and a 2 RBI single. Sara MacKinnon 2-3, RBI, 2 runs. Emily Rerick went the distance striking out 14 and she had a double and scored twice. #ctsb @GameTimeCT @_swcbasketball pic.twitter.com/ZeI5c1oG9Q — Immaculate HS Softball (@IHS__Softball) May 11, 2021 NEW MILFORD 000 000 4 7 1

IMMACULATE 200 004 x — 6 9 3