Monday’s roundup: Amity softball walks off on Lyman Hall with Greco home run; Helsel’s triple lifts Valley Reg. baseball past H-K

SOFTBALL
No. 9 Amity 4, Lyman Hall 3
Olivia Greco walks it off with a 2-run homerun for the 4-3 win over Lyman Hall! #ctsb @GameTimeCT @orangectlive01 pic.twitter.com/CMAElMFIWc
— Amity HS Athletics (@amityathletics) May 11, 2021
Olivia Greco’s walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the ninth-ranked Amity softball team to a 4-3 victory over Lyman Hall Monday in an SCC game at Woodbridge.
Kelly Ptichard went the distance in the win for the Spartans. Alex Tenero homered for Lyman Hall.
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
Amity
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
2
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tennero (0-2) and Gianna Scoppetto; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (3-1) and Jill Ciccarelli HR: LH—Tenero; A—Greco.
Comments: O.Greco homered in the bottom of the 7th inning to win the game for Amity. Tenaro homered for Lyman Hall.
Haddam-Killingworth 4, Valley Regional 3
Madison LaTouche and Audrey Snyder each had RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Haddam-Killingworth come from behind to win this Shoreline Conference game at Higganum. Cede Peno’s RBI single gave Valley Regional a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth.
|
Valley Regional
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
13
|
3
Batteries: Valley Regional—Anna Benson (1-2) and S Pierce; Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (7-1) and Madison LaTouche
2B: VR—Mule (2). 3B: H—LaTouche.
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (9-1-0)
Comments: HK’s Madison LaTouche and Audrey Snyder each had RBI singles in the bottom of the 8th inning. Valley had taken the lead in the top of the 8th on an RBI single by Cede Peno.
Masuk 20, Bethel 0
Bethel 000 00X X—0 0 4
Masuk 523 37X X—20 19 0
Records: Bunnell 4-10, Masuk 13-0. Batteries: B—Jovanna LaSita (L), L. Resendes and Emily Toth—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Jovanna LaSita 2, L. Resendes 1 SO: Jovanna LaSita 1,L. Resendes 2, Kathryn Gallant 14 Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant pitched a perfect game and went 4-for-5 with 3 doubles, a single, and 2 RBIs. Emma West-Testo went 4-for-4 with 2 singles, a double, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Sarah Falcone went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Katie Welch went 2-for-5 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. Jacie Hall went 3-for-5 with 3 singles and 2 RBIs. Julia Boyle and Casey Halliday each had doubles. Natalie Lieto and Kara Traggianese singled.
Ludlowe 12, Ridgefield 0
Ludlowe 200 312 4 — 12 11 1
Ridgefield 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero. R- S. Arent (L 4 innings), A. DeSefano & L. Thomas
Ludlowe (13-1) Ridgefield (4-8)
Highlights: L-Elena Ohe 3-3 Triple RBI; Chelsea Villar 3-4 HR 3 RBIs; Ellie Gallagi HR 2 RBIs; R- A. DeSefano 2-4; K. Harris 2-3
Notre Dame-Fairfield 18, Brookfield 1
ND-Fairfield 203 328 — 18 22 0
Brookfield 000 010 — 1 4 4
Judy Tarczali (13-1) and Jocelyn Vargas. J. Mitchell and A.luizzi
Highlights: Mac Stone-Folmar 4 hits, 2 doubles and her 12th home run with 3 RBIs. Judy Tarczali and Izzy Ingersol had 3 hits. Tina Holland, Tiff Suporn (2 HRs), Jocelyn Vargas, Daitiana Gongora, Izzy Brousseau and Riley Marko all had 2 hits
Records: NDF 13-1 Brookfield 6-7
Seymour 17, Derby 0 (5)
Alyssa Johnson hit three home runs and drove in six for Seymour in an NVL home win.
Kiley Regan and Morgan Teodosio also homered for Seymour. Erin Lifrieri tossed a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Laney O’Hara had the hit for Derby.
|
Derby
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Seymour
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
17
|
18
|
0
Batteries: Derby—Kaylee Olenoski (0-1) and Laney O’Hara; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (9-2) and Lily Desautels, Jacey Cosciello (4)
Team records: Seymour (11-2-0)
Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson 3 homeruns with 6 RBI’s. Kiley Regan and Morgan Teodosio both homered. Emma Rousseau and Lily Desautels 3 hits. Shea McDaniel 2 hits, 5 RBIs. Erin Lifrieri 1 hitter with 12 strikeouts. Derby- Laney O’Hara singled for Derby.
Immaculate 6, New Milford 4
Mustangs with a big 6-4 win vs New Milford. Gabby Yamoah had a big day with a 3 run HR and a 2 RBI single. Sara MacKinnon 2-3, RBI, 2 runs. Emily Rerick went the distance striking out 14 and she had a double and scored twice. #ctsb @GameTimeCT @_swcbasketball pic.twitter.com/ZeI5c1oG9Q
— Immaculate HS Softball (@IHS__Softball) May 11, 2021
NEW MILFORD 000 000 4 7 1
IMMACULATE 200 004 x — 6 9 3
Batteries: New Milford — Emma Deakin and Hannah Bauer; Immaculate — Emily Rerick and Sara MacKinnon
Highlights: I–Gabby Yamoah went for 3 with a 3 run home run and a two-RBI single. Sara MacKinnon went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs. Emily Rerick had a double and scored two runs.Emily Rerick pitched the complete game victory striking out 14 batters. Highlights for New Milford:Hannah Bauer had 2 hits and Ryan Classey had a 2 RBI single.
Mercy 21, Hillhouse 2 (5)
|
Hillhouse
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
Mercy
|
11
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
21
|
16
|
1
2B: M—DeLuca (2). HR: M—Boone.
Team records: Mercy (8-2-0)
O’Brien Tech 18, Wilcox Tech 4 (5)
|
Wilcox Tech
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
O’Brien Tech
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
5
|
x
|
—
|
18
|
14
|
2
Batteries: Wilcox Tech—Gonzales (0-2); O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (9-0) 3B: OT—Tamburrino. HR: OT—Hernandez, Tamburrino.
Team records: Wilcox Tech; O’Brien Tech (11-0)Comments: Stephanie Tamburrino 4 hits, 5RBIs, triple and home run, Amaya Hernandez 2 hits, 5 RBIs including a home run, Lexi Strengowski 2 hits, 2 RBIs for O’Brien Tech.
Shelton 10, Hamden 4
|
Hamden
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
Shelton
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
2
Batteries: Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-5) and E DeCrosta; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (7-3) and Jackie Jenco
2B: H—Bielen, Robinson; S—Resto (2). 3B: S—Cyr. Team records: Hamden (1-7-0); Shelton (9-4-0)
Comments: Shelton’s Maddie Cyr hit a triple with 1 RBI & 1 run Alexis Resto was 3 for 4 with 2 double, 2 RBIs Hamden’s I. Robinson had a double and scored 2 runs.
BASEBALL
No. 2 Hand 8, North Haven 3
Danny Weinstein had two hits and three RBIs for Hand, which rebounded from its first loss of the season thanks to a six-run fifth inning in SCC action at North Haven.Anthony DePino doubled and tripled and Colin Telford and Jack Pireaux combined for five hits for Hand. Owen Pincince had two hits and an RBI for North Haven.
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
8
|
11
|
1
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
1
Batteries: Daniel Hand—Ryan Knight, David Antonetti (6, 3-0) and Connor Powell (7); North Haven—Alex Bauman, Shaun Murray, Steven Vincent, Jason Mazzaro (5, 3-1) and Tyler Harger (7)
2B: DH—DePino, Weinstein; NH—Pincince. 3B: DH—DePino, Telford.
Team records: Daniel Hand (11-1); North Haven (5-6)
No. 5 Fairfield Prep 10, Shelton 0 (5)
Jack Bowery tossed a five-nning shutout, striking out eight for Fairfield Prep in an SCC win at Fairfield. Tim Pearson had three hits for the Jesuits.
Shelton 000 00 —0 6 2
Fairfield Prep 360 01 — 10 13 0
S: Ben Van Tine (L), Joe Ciccone 2nd, Max McLoughlin 2nd, Anthony Steele 4th and Spencer Keith; FP: Jack Bowery (W) and Jack Arcamone
2B: S: Max McLoughlin; FP: Matt Sawyer, Tim Pearson. 3B: FP: Jack Arcamone. Records: FP: 12-1. S: 7-7
Highlights: FP: Tim Pearson had three hits, James Aselta, Jack Arcamone, and Pierce Cowles each had two hits. Jack Bowery struck out eight batters in five innings.
Valley Regional 5, Haddam-Killingworth 2
Sam Helsel’s three-run triple in the bottom of the seventh lifted Valley Regional to its first victory against H-K in five years. Alden Halfinger and Alec Erskine each had two hits for H-K (10-4)
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
Valley Regional
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
0
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alden Halfinger (1-2 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn; Valley Regional—Braeden Sparaco (1-0) and Mason Erwin
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (9-4-0)
Comments: Sam Helsel delivered the big hit with a three-run triple for Valley Regional. Alden Halfinger and Alec Erskine had two hits each for HK.
Amity 12, Cheshire 0
Cheshire 000 00X — 0 4 2
Amity 104 07X — 12 14 3
Batteries: Amity- Justin Zamkov (p), John Turski (p), Jacob Crow (c). Cheshire- Ryan Camp (p), Danny Zawalich (p), Ian Wirtz (c).
Highlights: Amity- Julian Stevens went 3 for 4 with 2 HR and 3 RBI, Sebastian Holt went 1 for 4 with 1 HR and 3 RBI, and Justin Zamkov pitched 4 innings and struck out 3. Cheshire- Ian Wirtz went 1 for 2.
Xavier 6, Jonathan Law 2
|
Xavier
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
7
|
0
|
Jonathan Law
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
4
Batteries: Xavier—Tyler Hartley (2-0), Powers (5) and Brandon Gaer; Jonathan Law—Justin Judge (0-2), Aidan King (6) and Hunter Boyd
2B: X—Loria; JL—Lombardi. 3B: JL—Marino.
Team records: Jonathan Law (2-9-0)
Comments: Bludnicki and Errera each had 2 hits for Xavier. Lombardi had 2 hits for Law.
Hale Ray 5, Old Saybrook 0
|
Old Saybrook
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
Hale Ray
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
0
Batteries: Old Saybrook—Noah Grace (0-1) and Connor Lane; Hale Ray—Matt Lauria (2-0) and Oliver Ross
2B: HR—Gable (2).
Comments: For Hale-Ray. Matt Lauria struck out 11 in a complete-game two-hit shutout. Charlie Gable had 2 doubles and two RBIs.
Ridgefield 8, Ludlowe 3
Ridgefield 412 100 0 — 8 11 1
Ludlowe 030 000 0 — 3 5 2
Records: R – 8-5, 8-4 FCIAC. L – 3-9, 3-9 FCIAC. Batteries: R – Luke D’Antonio (W), Benjamin Cherico and Liam Bohrer. L – Will Meyers (L), Henry DiGennaro (3), Ryan Sullivan (5), Kyle Carozza (7) and Christian Smith. Highlights: R – Cherico three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.
BOYS LACROSSE
Notre Dame-West Haven 8, Shelton 6
Ty Basti, Aiden Fletcher and Adrian Fielosch all scored twice for Notre Dame in an SCC win at Shelton. Joey Thompson scored three goals for Shelton.
NDWH 3 1 3 1 — 8
Shelton 3 2 1 0 — 6
Goals: ND — Ty Basti 2, Aiden Fletcher 2; Adrian Fielosch 2, John-Michael Childs, Gavin O’Mara; S — Joey Thompson 3, Reilly Brennan, CJ Turco, Gavin Rohlman.
Assists: ND — O’Mara 2, Michael-Childs 2, Basti; S—Sedlock, Brennan, Thompson
Saves: ND —Connor Smith 10; S —Jeff Wojtowicz 12.
Branford 7, Foran 5
Jared Yakimoff had three goals and an assist for Branford in an SCC home win. Connor Elson had a goal and two assists for Foran.
|
Branford
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
Foran (5-6-0)
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
5
Shots: Branford 27, Foran 38
Branford (1-2)
Goals: Jared Yakimoff 3, Nick Chieffo, Luke Volpe, Cam Paleski, Matt Cordero. Assists: Jared Yakimoff, Nick Chieffo 2. Saves: Aidan Strebel 10.
Foran (5-6)
Goals: Connor Elson, Aidan Schumann, Eli Gomes, Jack Cushman, Joey Honcz. Assists: Connor Elson 2, Christian Piscitelli. Saves: Simon Collette 8.
BOYS TENNIS
Amity 7, North Haven 0
(at North Haven). Sinles: Nishaan Patel (A) def Ben Rudikoff 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Babajanyan (A) def Lucas Decancastre 7-5, 6-4; Hayden Einbinder (A) def Billy Lipinski 6-0, 6-0; Kai Sovar (A) def. Nathan Oh 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Dominick Harris/Ben Glassman (A) def. Tanner Powell/Josh Park 6-3, 6-1; Armaan Patel/Chris Sturteanti (A) def. Justin Falasso/Matt Cabanari 7-6, 6-1; Sam Bae/Ben Bae (A) def. Justin Geremiah/Ahmed Anwan 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Darien 6, Wilton 1
Singles: Dylan Koziol (W) def. Chris Calderwood 7-6 (5), 6-4; Ethan Zhang (D) def. Rahul Vallabhajosula 6-2, 6-1; Sam Donnelly (D) def. Will Jarvie 6-0, 6-2; Kyle Patrick (D) def. Jackson Carbonier 6-1, 6-3; Doubles: Alex DeCastro/Teddy Callery (D) def. Sam Gioffre/Akhil Vallabhajosula 3-6, 6-4, 7-6; Anders Hansen/Will Donnelly (D) def. Everett Lee/Harry Beacraft 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Benoit/Adin White (D) def. Mike Gruseke/Mason Chrabolowski 6-1, 6-2.
East Haven 4, Lyman Hall 3
(At East Haven). Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-3, 6-3; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-1; Mat Divito (EH) def. Alex Zelaya 7-5, 6-4; Oliver Kabel (EH) wins by default. Doubles: Evan Smith & Anshul Patel (LH) def. Matt Battiglino & Oliver Gonzalez 7-5, 6-2; Devon Lopez & Minh Trinh (EH) win by default; Dom Montouri & Justin Donelly (EH) win by default. Record: EH 7-5; LH 5-5.
Guilford 7, Shelton 0
(At Shelton) Singles: Walker Mulligan def. Carson Rhodes 6-0, 6-0; Dom Dadak def. Suhaas Nadella 6-0, 6-4; Ethan DeAngelo def. Archit Bhargava 6-4, 6-1; Guilford def. Shelton (forfeit). Doubles: Patrick Zhang & Ben Kellmer def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak 6-2, 6-4; Max Banning & Nick Meeks def. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein 6-1, 6-2; Aryan Patel & Shawn Johnson def. Edward Granados & Ryan Ouloul 6-3, 6-1. Records: Guilford 6-7; Shelton 1-12.
Hamden 6, West Haven 1
Singles: Quinn Northrup (H) def Punar Garani (WH) 6-4, 6-1; Brian Oppenheim (H) def. Ben Sager (WH) 6-3, 6-3; Nolan Jermain (H) def. Abdel Mohamednour (WH) 6-0, 6-1; Josh Alexander (H) Hayat Khan (WH) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Ivan Flores/Deng Koi (H) def. Murtaja Amjad/Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) 6-0, 6-3; Paras Dodd/Maddox Cho (H) def. Chris Leum/Robert Vets (WH) 7-6, 6-1 No. 3 doubles was a double forfeit.
Law 7, Career 0
(At Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Marcus Duff (C) 6-2, 6-1; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Martin Duff (C) 6-3, 6-1; Sanskar Shah (JL) def. Osiana Brown (C) 6-1, 6-1, Anish Sikhinam (JL) won by forfeit; Doubles: Julien Roy/Brian Zirkel (JL) def. Terry Giles/Sam Padilla (C) 5-7 6-2, 6-4; Angel Santiago/Pardhip Nair (JL) won by forfeit; Abhinav Hazarika/Mason Turner (JL) won by forfeit; Records: JL 12-0, C 0-10.
New Canaan 6, Norwalk 1
Singles: Prem Dave (NOR) def. Ben Graham 6-1, 6-2; Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Danny Wachira 6-3, 6-2; Matt Kim (NC) def. Zach Christinat 6-2, 6-0; New Canaan won No. 4 singles by default; Doubles: Will Haddad/Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Timmy Neschis/Mike Bonasanque 6-0, 6-1; Dan Chesney/Milan Afshar (NC) def. Ryan McElaney/Robert Koteen 6-1, 6-0; Nick Brillo/Nate Smock (NC) def. Jaylen Myles/Diego Barragan 6-0, 6-0.
Ridgefield 6, Westhill 1
Singles: Noah Butler (R) def. Arjun Anand 6-0, 6-0; Joe Campos (R) def. Vishal Nayak 6-1, 7-6 (7-1); Carter Schroppe (R) def. Isaac Malkin 6-2, 6-4; Jack McGuire (R) def. Rohan Sahu 5-7, 10-7; Doubles: Emmett O’Malley/Kyle Song (R) def. Arjun Batra/Justin Bilenker 6-2, 6-2; Caleb Pajak/Ignas Panavas (R) def. Rohit Jha/Gaurov Gonsal 6-3, 6-1; Gregory Lebedev/Aryan Donikena (WH) def. Ryan Crawford/Pat Llewellyn 6-4, 6-2.
Sheehan 6, Wilbur Cross 1
(At Wallingford). Singles: Jacob Martin (C) def. Avery Solan (S) 6-3, 6-2; Kalen Boman (S) def. Jayden Rivera (C) 6-0, 6-1; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Jashayn Ogarro (C); Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Tresor Mkambilwa. Doubles: Matt Carboni/Jadin Kapoor (S) def. Adam Shargawe/Young Tin Kim; Connor Duffey/Vraj Patel (S) def. Kelly Fajardo/Roxanne Virtue (C) 6-0, 6-0; Brenna Lagasse/Ryan Lagasse (S) def. Paulette Joro/Mario Berrios. Records: Sheehan 11-2; Cross 2-9.
Staples 7, Brien McMahon 0
Singles: Alex Miller (S) def. Raphy Benjamin 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Jake Motyl (S) def. Redmond Little 6-1, 6-0; Lucas Lieberman (S) def. Arush Rao 6-2, 6-1; Hayden Frey (S) def. Emmett McGurren 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Matthew Chiang/Lucas Haymes (S) def. Jordan Lister/Emerald Charles 6-2, 6-1; Clint Graham/Matthew Gatto (S) def. Dinyar Uvala/Alan Barbosa 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Seo/Henry Matar (S) def. Christopher Cruz/Dawenson Saintlios 6-1, 6-0.
Warde 7, Trumbull 0
Singles: Petro Kuzmenok (W) def. Paul James 6-0, 6-1; Jack Davis (W) def. Andre Espiritu 6-1, 6-1; Manuel Montejo (W) def. Adi Prabazarau 6-4, 6-1; Rohan Quarve (W) def. Param Pithadia 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Jake Manley/Christian Ripke (W) def. Sai Kolasaui/Tai Yalamanchili 6-0, 6-0; Jonah Rosenbaum/Jack Sforza (W) def. Kevin Nuson/Ved Pasham 6-0, 6-1; James Saloomey/Enzo Giovanini (W) def. Matt Orlick/Jason Winegar 6-1, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Guilford 4, North Haven 3
(At Guilford). Singles: Ally Vollero (NH) def Hannah Dietzko (G) 6-2, 6-2; Taylor Morris (NH) def Riley Mullett (G) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Emma Mullett (G) def Risa Toblin (NH) 6-2, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def Chandler Morris (NH) 6-2, 6-0. Dobles: Kiera Stankewich/Kallie Kagan (G) def Megan Kell/Nadia Kavagel (NH) 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Delvecchio/Kaitley Ha (NH) def Veronica Zimmer/Kendall Mulligan 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Claire Pringle/Alexie Gipson (G) def Zeena Mohamed/Noelle Carmody (NH) 7-6(2), 7-5. Records: NH 7-5, G 8-4.
Hand 7, Cheshire 1
(at Cheshire). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) d Asya Terabar (C) 6-1, 6-1; Claire Langille (H) d Riley Baldoni (C) 6-0, 6-0; Laila Havaj-Sai (H) d Lila Watkinson (C) 6-1, 6-1; Eileen Chen (H) d Rachel Goldstein (C) 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Zhu Zhu Berger/Briana Cabrese Diello (H) d Ellie Rockoff/Alyssa Behuniak (C) 6-0, 7-6 (7-5); Paige van Ostenbridge/Bella Vejar (H) d Aria Desai/Anya Josef (C) 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Brennan/Julia Hummel (C) d Eliza Beccia/Libby Rogers (H) 6-4, 6-2. Records: Cheshire 5-8; Hand 11-1.
Law 5, Lyman Hall 2
(At Wallingford). Singles: Lucia Pino (JL) defeats Olivia Vegliante (LH), 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (JL) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH), 6-3, 4-6, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (JL) defeats Katie Madow, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Diya Daruka (JL) defeats Sophia Donath (LH), 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Sabrina Lawless and Caroline Doyle (JL), 6-3, 6-3; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Sophie Maselli and Nihitha Kothapalli (JL), 1-6, 7-6 (10-8), 11-9; Olivia Hudak and Isabella Gecaj (JL) defeat Rebecca Milewski and Emma Jacobs (LH), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). Records: Law 12-0; Lyman Hall 6-7.
Darien 5, Wilton 2
Singles: Emma Caldwell (D) def. Emily Wiley 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Donnelly (D) def. Lily Brown 6-1, 6-0; Emmeline Wang (D) def. Rhea Raghavan 6-1, 6-0; Ava deCastro (D) def. Faith Wang 6-1, 6-2; Doubles: Grace Cahill/Annie Caldwell (W) def. Caroline Homes/Katie Wiley 4-6, 7-6, 6-3; Daniela Castellanos/Grace Althoff (D) def. Olivia Newfield/Vivian Eckert 7-6, 6-2; Cameron Cavanna/Juliette Johnson (D) def. Libby Connolly/Mela Rutkowski 6-3, 6-2.
Ludlowe 7, Danbury 0
Singles: Mae Kellersman (L) def. Taylor Potpan 6-0, 6-0; Siya Bajaj (L) def. Emily Bleeker 6-1, 6-0; McKenna Carroll (L) def. Jane Gawley 6-0, 6-0; Kate Alianiello (L) def. Zoey Kallianiotis 6-0, 6-0; Julia Pida/Gabby Price (L) def. Tessa Treglia/Lexi Silva 6-1, 6-0; Kelsie Quick/Ally Schwarz (L) def. Riya Patel/Nia Sterling 6-1, 6-2; Katherine Rubenstein/Katie Torello (L) def. Stella Walker/Olivia Melendez 6-0, 6-0.
Trumbull 4, Warde 3
Singles: Jess Broder (W) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-0, 6-0; Leilani Brown (T) def. Rhiannon Sizer 6-4, 6-3; Ella Smith (W) def. Libby Liggins 6-1, 6-0; Sam Mieczkowski (W) def. Madha Krishna 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Ally Szabo/Ritika Birje (T) def. Rachel Orlinick/Gwen Kardos 6-2, 6-2; Ashley Velloso/Catherine Proudfoot (T) def. Karina McMahon/Sarah Houghton 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2); Makena Brown/Abigail Clark (T) def. Ellie Mannello/Meg Baron 6-2, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Amity 158, Wilbur Cross 223
(at Alling Memorial GC, Par 36). Medalist: Brett Chodos (A), 35. Amity: Ethan McDaniel 39, Matthias Labritz 42, Landon Rocchio 42. Wilbur Cross: Antonio Bianco 46, Brady Gordon 52, Simon Medina Pinango 62, Kahsim Ryan 63. Records: Amity 7-1; Wilbur Cross 3-7.
Branford 155, Career 261
(at Pine Orchard CC). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B), 37; Branford: Justin Acquarulo, 38; Billy Linder, 38; Colin Deane, 42. Career: Keyron Haynes, 53; Jim Lopez, 63; Jimmy Ramirez, 70; Mariano Vergos, 75. Record: B 7-1.
Bunnell 145, Barlow 206
(At Redding CC, PAR 36): BU- Alex Kurowski 60, ; JB- Mitch Worthington 43, Eric Lucido 50, Colin Furrer 56, Kai Smith 57. Records: Barlow 6-5
Darien 165, Fairfield Prep 170
(at Wee Burn CC, Par 37). Medalist: Charlie Duffy (FP), 39. Fairfield Prep: Will Huntington 42, Mike Rothberg 44, Mark Valus 45. Darien: Preston Yao 40, Thomas Ostberg 41, Eric Lancellotti 42, Preston Hidy 42.
Hamden Hall 186, Rye Country Day 220
(at Apawamis CC). Medalist: Jackson Roman (HH) 34. Hamden Hall: North Chery 36, Ben James 37, Sophia Sarrazin 39, Johnathan Harlukowicz 40. Rye: Charlie Smilovic 38, Sebastian Jolly 44, Liam Bieber 45, Nicky Smith 46, Ryan Herman 47. Records: HH 6-1. Note: Ben James advanced to US Open sectional qualifying earlier in the day at Shuttle Meadow CC. Roman was also attempting to qualify.
Hand 139, Guilford 173
(at Madison CC). Medalist: Matthew Doyle (H), 31. Hand: Conner Quinn, 35; Matt Gagliardi, 36; Reece Scott, 37. Guilford: Miguel Pearce, 40; Pete Keanna, 41; Shane Markle, 46; Shea Thibault, 46; Leo Hergan , 46. Records: Hand 10-0, Guilford 3-6. Of note: Matthew Doyle made a 2, an albatross, on the par 5 sixth hole.
North Branford 188, Hale-Ray 207
(at Indian Springs CC). Medalist: Luke Karpiej (HR), 38. North Branford: Dakota Cooper 48, Jack O’Brien 46, Blake Pearson 48, Ryan Monde 56, Jalen Rossicone 46. Hale-Ray: Logan Correy 61, Hunter Rafala 55, Jack Dedmon 61, Drew Conroy 53.
North Haven def. Lyman Hall
(At Wallingford CC). Medalist: Braden Kawalik (LH), 46. Lyman Hall: Alexa Marino 53. North Haven: Kevin Lawlor 50, Christian Basmadjian 53, Chris Labanara 53, Chase DiCarlo 61. Record: NH 3-6; LH 0-7.
Notre Dame-West Haven 149, Law 199
(at Race Brook CC). Medalist: Jake Ivan-Pal (ND), 32; Notre Dame: Jon Bushka 34, Pete Alfano 41, Andrew Bickholz 42; Law: Nick Bedell 43, Jaden Archuletta 47, Jack Caldwel 53, Joe Mester 56. Records: ND 8-2; Law 1-8,
Sheehan 189, Foran 213
(at Grassy Hill CC). Medalist: Trevor Held (S), 46. Sheehan: Anthony Defilio 47, Dylan Hennessey 48, Drew Dellipoali 48. Foran: Luke Thomas 50,Mia Coppola 51, Austin Weiss 54, Miles O’Sullivan 58. Records: Sheehan 8-0; Foran 5-2.
Xavier 173, Hamden 201
(at Portland GC). Co-medalists: Finn Russell (X) and John Carrozzella (X), 42 Xavier: Chris Drisdelle 44, Madison Whitney 45 and Gavin Coletti 45; Hamden: Ryan Shane 47, John Ganuchaue 50, Kellen Sargalini 52, Daniel Maslowski 52. Records: Xavier 2-6; Hamden 0-9
GIRLS GOLF
Greenwich 181, Danbury 244
(At Richter Park – par 35): D – Kayla Creegan 52, Brianna Creegan 57, Alexa Delaney 63, Savanna Dorsch 72. G – Caroline McShea 42, Charlotte Langhorne 45, Sarah Peng 46, Bella Crasto 48.
Hand 222, Mercy 236
(at Lyman Orchards GC, Jones Course). Medalist: Bella Lombardi (H), 53.
Lauralton Hall 206, Cheshire 208
(at Southington CC). Medalist: Izzy Thomas (LH), 42. Lauralton: Bailey McGuigan 45; Ellie Wheeler 58; Quinlyn Elliot 61. Cheshire: Molly Demeo 48, Isabella DelRosso 49, Mackenzie Corcoran 50, Rileigh Erickson 61.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cheshire 3, Amity 1
(at Woodbridge). Stats: Amity: Koray Mursalogu had 13 assists, 9 digs, Dane Deyoung had 29 digs. Cheshire: Tim Nugent had 50 assists, 4 digs, and 3 kills, Thor Novicelli had 19 kills and Shea Cronin had 12 digs.
Shelton 3, Xavier 0
(at Shelton). Game scores: 25-23, 25-18, 25-11. Stats: Shelton: Brandon Acervida 10 digs, 2 aces, Jack Gangi 5 kills, 2 blocks, Matt Mojica 5 digs. Records: X 3-6; S 9-3.
BOYS TRACK
Cheshire 80, Sheehan 68
4 x 800 9:50.0 Cheshire (Caron, DiNatalie, Borz-Baba, Farrell); 4 x 100 44.3 Sheehan (Jelon Kollie, Paul Burkett, Lucas Leon, Ryan Villano); 110 hu 19.4 Jose A Camargo, She; 100m 10.8 Collin Brown, C; 1600m 4:53 Carron, C; 400m 50.1 Ryan Farrell, C; 300 hu 47.1 Camargo, She; 800m 2:13.0 Ryan Farrell, C; 200m 23.0 Ryan Villano, She; 3200 10:17.2 Robert Dinatalie, C; 4 x 400 3:45.1 C (Tylor Coron, Gonzalez, Ryan Farrell, Michael DeJoseph); Shot 40-9.5 Chrisom Okoro, C. Discus 102-9.5 Okoro, C; javelin 149-4 Jothan Casey C. high jump 5-6 Jelan Kollie, She; pole vault 8-6 Kyle Frazier, She; long jump 17-11.75 Ethan Gonzalez, C; triple jump 38-1.5 Ethan Gonzalez, C
GIRLS TRACK
Sacred Heart Academy 99, North Haven 42
(at Hamden). 4×800 SHA Karly Martino, Juliette Forstrom, Chase Ireland Kristina Ponzio 11:05, 4×100 (NH) G. Finch, M. DeRubeis, Ada Forbes, Julia Ball 54.43 100HH (SHA) Charlotte McCarthy 19.4, 100M (SHA) Janae Antrum 13.75, Jav. (NH) G. Christoforo 68-7, Long Jump (SHA) Megan Doyle 14-4, 1600 (SHA) Hailey Spooner 6:04.0, 400 (SHA) Maisie Moreland, Shot Put (NH) Emily Cocco 29-1, 800 (NH) Ada Forbes, High Jump (SHA) Megan Doyle 4-6, 300IH (SHA) Charlotte McCarthy 55.8, 200 (SHA) Taylor O’Connor 29.2, Triple Jump (NH) Julia Ball 28-9.5, 3200 (SHA) Chase Ireland 13:40, discus (NH) Emily Cocco 71-10, 4×400 (SHA) Karly Martino, Juliette Forstrom, Maisie Moreland, Kristina Ponzio 4:34.0. Record: SHA 2-2.
Sheehan 99.5, Cheshire 50.5
4 x 800 10:27.4 C (Daddi, Ciccone, Vientos, Georgescu); 4 x 100 50.0 She (Clarisse Aminawung, Patrice Mansfield, Ali Villano, Avery Winters); 100 hu 16.6 Zavalich, C; 100m 12.7 Patrice Mansfield, She; 1600m 5:29.0 Lizzy Brown, She; 400m 62.7 Avery Winters, She; 300hu 47.7 Zawalich, C; 800m 2:28.7 Olivia Platt, She; 200m 26.3 Avery Winters, She; 3200m 11:44.7 Lizzy Brown,She; 4 x 400m 4:22.7 She (Mansfield, Wresien, Platt, Winters); jav 80-9 Caitlyn Hunt, She; Shot 32-11.25 Darla Jagrosse, She; discus 95-7 Maddie DiPasquali, she; High jump 4-4 Shlyk, C; Pole vault 10′ Erin Brennan, She; Long jump 17-2 Erin Brennan, She; Triple jump 35-6 Erin Brennan, She.