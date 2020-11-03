Monday’s roundup: East Haven, Guilford play to draw

GIRLS SOCCER

East Haven 1, Guilford 1

Emily Pycela’s first-half goal helped the East Haven girls soccer team earn a 1-1 tie with Guilford on Monday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at East Haven,

Gianna Castellano assisted on the goal and Angelina Munoz made 17 saves to help preserve the tie for the Yellowjackets. Arianna Tomassi scored for Guilford.

Guilford 1 0 — 1 East Haven 1 0 — 1

Goals: Guilford — Arianna Tomassi goal, 79:30. East Haven — Emily Pycela goal (from Gianna Castellano), 79:30.

East Hampton 2, Morgan 0

Kaitlin Curlyo and Brianne Miller scored and Ally Williams saved seven shots to earn the shutout for East Hampton in a Shoreline Conference win at Clinton.

East Hampton 1 1 — 2 Morgan (4-2-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: East Hampton — Kaitlin Curlyo goal, 35:00; Brianne Miller goal, 79:30.

Valley Regional 2, Haddam-Killingworth 1

Grace Abderhalden and Taryn Frazier scored in the first half for Valley Regional in a Shoreline Conference victory at Higganum.

Elizabeth Allen saved none shots for the Warriors in this rematch of last year’s Shoreline tournament final. Morgan Madore scored for the Cougars, the defending league champions.

Valley Regional 2 0 — 2 Haddam-Killingworth (5-2-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Valley Regional — Grace Abderhalden goal, 37:49; Taryn Frazier goal, 36:13. Haddam-Killingworth — Morgan Madore goal, 7:21; Morgan Madore goal, 7:21.

Branford 9, Career-Hillhouse 0

Ava Ferrie had three goals and an assist for Branford in an SCC win at New Haven.

Branford 4 5 — 9 Career/Hillhouse 0 0 — 0

Goals: Branford — Lucy Moran goal, 1:16; Ava Ferrie goal, 7:59; Brenna Murphy goal, 9:25; Joelle Budz goal, 14:00; Ava Ferrie goal, 40:32; Tess Ferrie goal (from Ava Ferrie), 41:50; Ava Ferrie goal, 46:30; Leila Omeragic goal, 61:15; Meghan Heier goal, 70:30.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hand 1, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Grave Goddard scored in the fourth period for Hand (7-2) in an SCC win at Madison.

Sacred Heart Academy (7-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Daniel Hand (7-2-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Daniel Hand — Grace Goddard goal (from Grace Hartman and Erin Patla), 13:18.

North Branford 5, Haddam-Killingworth 0

Olivia Toto scored three goals and Kelli Jacobson added two goals for North Branford in a Shoreline Conference home win.

Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 — 0 North Branford (6-0-0) 2 2 — 5

Goals: North Branford — Olivia Toto goal (from Kelli Jacobson), 12:55; Kelli Jacobson goal, 10:58; Olivia Toto goal, 8:24; Olivia Toto goal, 2:44; Kelli Jacobson goal (from Gabby Gibilisco), 4:30.

Amity 6, Lyman Hall 0

Natalie Huber scored twice and Stella Carney, Ally Cooper, Riley Zalinsky and Carly Ryan also scored for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge.

BOYS SOCCER

Notre Dame-West Haven 4, Platt Tech 0

Joe Lakaj recorded a hat trick for Notre Dame-West Haven in an SCC victory at West Haven. Christian Alino also scored for the Green Knights.