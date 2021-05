BASEBALL

Cheshire 7, No. 6 Fairfield Prep 0

Chris Leddy went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cheshire baseball team, which upended sixth-ranked Fairfield Prep 7-0 Monday in an SCC game at Fairfield.

Luca Raccio had three hits for the Rams (5-12). Mike Bankowski and Connor Mulligan combined on the five-hit shutout. Jack Arcamone had two hits for the Jesuits (13-3).

Cheshire 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 — 7 11 3 Fairfield Prep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 1 Batteries: Cheshire—Michael Bankowski (2-2), Connor Mulligan (6) and Ian Wirtz; Fairfield Prep—Jack Bowery (2-2), AJ Poeisano (5), Grady Golier (6), Carroll (7) and Jack Arcamone Team records: Cheshire (3-8-0); Fairfield Prep (6-2-0) Comments: Raccio went 3-for-4 and Leddy went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Cheshire. Bankowski and Mulligan combined on a five-hit shutout. Arcamone had two hits for Prep.

Career/Hillhouse 11, East Haven 6

Carlos Rivers led the way with three hits for Career/Hillhouse, which scored nine times in the top of the seventh inning to win this SCC game at East Haven.

Xavier Burgos and Donte Carter each added two hits for Career/Hillhouse (2-10). Nick Furino had two hits, including a triple, for East Haven (4-5).

Career/HH 101 000 9 — 11 12 1

Bunnell 302 000 1 — 6 6 1 WP — Jean Colon; LP – Devin Santiago Highlights: Career /Hillhouse rallied for 9 runs with one out in the 7th. Carlos Rivers led the with three hits while Xavier Burgos and Donte Carter had 2 hits each. For East Haven, Nick Furino had two hits, including a triple.

Ansonia 1, Derby 0

Jordan Brown’s RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning accounted for the only run of the game for Ansonia (8-8) which qualified for the Class M state tournament with this NVL home win.

Bryce Cotter tossed a one-hitter in a complete-game loss for Derby.

Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1 Ansonia 0 0 0 1 0 0 x — 1 1 1 Batteries: Derby—Bryce Cotter (0-2) and Enjem; Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (6-2) and Matt Blackwell Team records: Ansonia (7-8-0) Comments: Derby- Cotter threw complete game 1 hitter in a losing effort. Hyder had a double. Ansonia- Brendan Palmer pitched a complete game 3 hitter for his 5th win of the season. Jordan Brown had an RBI double in the 4th inning. AHS is now 8-8 and has officially qualified for the Class M State tournament. Danbury 4, Ludlowe 3 Ludlowe 020 100 0 — 3 11 3 Danbury 201 001 X — 4 5 2 Records: L – 4-11, 4-10 FCIAC. D – 9-7, 9-6 FCIAC. Batteries. L – Matt Longo (L), Kevin Donahue (6) and Christian Smith. D – Eric McNamara (W), Thai Sestokas and Andrew Shafto. Highlights: L – Charlie Mulhall RBI triple. Reese Palumbo RBI single. D – Jason Ciccione RBI single. McNamara RBI single. Staples 2, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 000 001 0 – 1 5 1

Staples 200 000 x – 2 6 0 Batteries: NC – Ian Wearing (L), Joey Sinatra (6) and Zack Ramppen; S – Matt Spada (W), Chris Kennedy (5) and Max Jossen, Aidan Keaveney and Justin Rothenberg. Highlights: NC – Wearing allowed no earned runs and struck out nine in 5.2 innings, Ramppen was 2-for-3 with a double; Matt Balkun singled and had one RBI; S – Alex Oppenheimer had two RBIs; JW Fitzgerald doubled; Sean Clarke had two hits including a double. Records: New Canaan 9-7 overall, 8-7 FCIAC; Staples 12-4 overall, 11-4 FCIAC. Hand 5, Guilford 3 Guilford 000 102 0 — 3 9 1

Hand 110 210 x — 5 5 2 Sammy Huffman (L), Mike Torre (4), Bryce Mader (6), and Mike Buccaro; David Antonetti (W, 4-0), James Arida (6, S-2), and Chris Engelhart. Highlights: For Hand, Colin Telford walked 4 times and scored two runs. Anthony DePino had an RBI double and Jack Pireaux had an RBI single. For Guilford, Jack Palmer and Mike Torre combined for 5 hits and 2 RBIs. Records: G 2-15; H 16-1. North Branford 7, Westbrook 1 North Branford 1 0 1 2 1 2 0 — 7 12 0 Westbrook 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2 Team records: North Branford (10-7-0) Comments: Caleb Allen pitched a complete game and added two hits to lead the Thunderbirds over the Black Knights in a shoreline conference game. Ryan Michonski and Dom Scalia had 3 hits each for North Branford. Woodland 6, Oxford 0 Woodland 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 — 6 8 0 Oxford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 3 Batteries: Woodland—Heeman (1-0) and Matt Belcher; Oxford—Justin Black (3-1) and Rich Evans HR: W—Belcher. Team records: Oxford (9-6-0) Comments: W — Cameron Heeman threw a complete game shutout giving up five hits and striking out 5. Matthew Belcher hit a solo homerun in the first, and Tomasella, Drewry, and Giambra added doubles. O — Joe Matusovich had two hits for the Wolverines. Coginchaug 8, Valley Regional 4 Coginchaug 0 0 2 3 0 1 2 — 8 11 3 Valley Regional 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 — 4 7 2 Batteries: Coginchaug—Mach (4-0) and Mike Garofalo, Murphy (6); Valley Regional—Braeden Sparaco (1-1), Ben Alexander (5), Charlie Crilly (6) and Mason Erwin Team records: Coginchaug (13-1) Comments: Clancy (home run) and Morro each had three RBIs for Coginchaug. Hutchinson tripled for Valley Regional. West Haven 6, Notre Dame-West Haven 4 West Haven 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 — 6 14 3 Notre Dame-West Haven 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 4 6 0 Batteries: West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (3-0), Dylan Supan (7); Notre Dame-West Haven—Ryan Cannon, Trevor Knotwell (6, 1-2), Zach Weber (7) 2B: WH—Supan; NDH—Riccio. Team records: West Haven (9-4-0); Notre Dame-West Haven (3-7-0) North Haven 15, Foran 11 North Haven 3 0 6 2 1 0 3 — 15 10 1 Foran 0 5 0 0 1 1 4 — 11 10 4 Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Alex Bauman (2, 2-3), Owen Pincince (7) and Tyler Harger; Foran—Brandon Payne (0-5), Jacob Madarang (3), Brian Massey (4) and Kyle Zarnoch 2B: NH—Pincince, Zalegowski; F—Simonell. HR: NH—Pincince; F—Simonell. Team records: North Haven (7-7-0); Foran (3-10-0) Comments: Owen Pincince and Cole Zalegowski both had 4 RBI each for North Haven (8-7). Foran’s leadoff hitter Michael Simonelli had 5 RBIs on 3 hits, including a double and a home run. Haddam-Killingworth 4, Old Saybrook 0 Old Saybrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1 Haddam-Killingworth 2 0 1 0 1 0 x — 4 8 3 Batteries: Old Saybrook—Noah Grace (0-2) and Connor Lane; Haddam-Killingworth—Alden Halfinger (3-2 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (12-4) Comments: Luke Dimauro and Halfinger each had 2 hits and an RBI for the Cougars. Jake Butler and Nick Scalzo each had a hit for Old Saybrook. Cromwell 8, Hale Ray 1 Cromwell 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 — 8 10 0 Hale Ray 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 4 Batteries: Cromwell—Justin Valentin (1-0) and Ethan Ucol; Hale Ray—Hunter Espinosa, Matt Lauria (6), Ryan Sikorsky (7), Nate Wanderman (7) and Oliver Ross Comments: Doubles: Hale Ray—Matt Lauria and Avery Gugliotti. Cromwell—Ian McMillan, Anthony Gagliardi, and Brian Radziewicz. New Fairfield 10, ND-Fairfield 0 New Fairfield 2 1 1 4 2 – 10 7 0

ND – Fairfield 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 0 Batteries: NF – Branden Quinn (W), Camden Lathrop, Mike Zurzila and Matt Garbowski. ND – Gino Tarantino(L), Bryan Higgins, Nate Collazo and Jowl Collado Highlights: NF – Matt Garbowski went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs, 2 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Brandon Perillo had a Double a RBI and a Run scored. ND – Tyler Bassett had a Double.

SOFTBALL

No. 10 Amity 7, North Haven 2

Jill Ciccarelli homered and drove in four runs and Juliette Zito added a solo homer for Amity (13-3) in an SCC game at North Haven (8-6).

Amity 1 3 0 1 0 0 2 — 7 11 0 North Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 5 1 Batteries: Amity —Kelly Pritchard (5-1) and Jill Ciccarelli; North Haven—O.Olsen (4-2) and Kayla Balisciano 2B: A—Pritchard (2). HR: A—Ciccarelli, Zito. Team records: Amity (8-3); North Haven (4-5) No. 1 Masuk 9, Pomperaug 0 Masuk 030 042 0—9 8 1

Pomperaug 000 000 0—0 0 5 Records: Pomperaug 11-6, Masuk 16-0. Batteries: P—Kaylie Costa (L) and Maddie Grimes M—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Kaylie Costa 1, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Kaylie Costa 6, Kathryn Gallant 19 Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant went 2-for-4 with a single, double, and 3 RBIs. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double. Katie Welch, Emma West-Testo, Jacie Hall, and Ella Bunovsky each had singles. Ludlowe 13, Danbury 1 Danbury 100000X 1 1 5

Ludlowe 522103X 13 18 0 Batteries: D-L. Sclissel (L 3innings), M. Celatoni (3 innings) & S. Fenaroli. L-Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero. Ludlowe (16-1) Danbury (6-9)

Highlights: D- H. Gundreck. HR L- Allie Clark 3-4 RBIs. Elena Ohe 3-4 2 RBIs. Maddy Reyes 3-3 Double. Caitlyn Romero 3-4 3RBIs. Chelsea Villar 2-3 2RBIs. Double. Alex Lewey 3-4 RBI Double (Pitching 1 hitter 8K’s)

Law 5, Lyman Hall 4 (9)

Grace Kantor drove in Paige Jolley in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Law the dramatic SCC win at Milford.

Freshman Grace Hess’ RBI single tied the game in the bottom of the seventh for Law (11-5). Lyman Hall dropped to 9-8.

Lyman Hall 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 — 4 0 0 Jonathan Law 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 5 0 0 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-4); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (6-4) 2B: LH—Rogers; JL—Kantor. Team records: Lyman Hall (5-8-0); Jonathan Law (7-4-0) Comments: 90 min lightening delay in the bottom of the 6th with 1 out. Came back to play and Nicolina Salanto had a single, sacrificed to 2nd by Sarah Paulus and then Freshman Grace Hess had an RBI single to tie the game. In the 9th inning, Paige Jolley reached on an error and advanced to third on an errant throw on a sac bunt. She scored on an RBI double to center by Grace Kantor. Maddie Lula had a double and run scored in the first which was her 13th double of the season, surpassing the school record for doubles in a season. Talia Salanto pitched a 9 inning, 5 hit gem for her 10th win of the season.

Ansonia 25, Derby 15

Brooke Yezik had five hits and six RBIs for Ansonia (8-8) in an NVL home win. Kaylee Olenoski, Jamie Orazetti and Olivia Ruggerio all had two hits for Derby 2-16).

Wilbur Cross 14, Career Magnet 2 (5) Wilbur Cross 4 0 8 2 2 — 14 15 2 Career Magnet 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 3 4 Batteries: Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (3-3) and O. Vega; Career Magnet—T. Vece (0-2) and Harris Team records: Wilbur Cross (3-9-0) Comments: Julia Case hit a grand slam and Cash Carocci went 3 for 4 for Cross. Haddam-Killingworth 8, Old Saybrook 2 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 4 0 4 0 0 — 8 10 2 Old Saybrook 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 2 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (3-0) and Madison LaTouche; Old Saybrook—C. Lombard (1-2) and E Hagelston 3B: H—McNeil (3). HR: H—McGylnn. Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (12-1-0); Old Saybrook (1-2-0) West Haven 5, Guilford 4 Guilford 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 4 8 2 West Haven 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 — 5 12 1 Batteries: Guilford—Ema Signore, Anna Fagan (6, 0-1) and Addison Smith; West Haven—Neve Krajcir (3-1) and Holly Waibel Team records: Guilford (4-8); West Haven (6-7) Immaculate 4, Weston 0 IMMACULATE 000 301 0 — 4 7 2

WESTON 000 000 0 — 0 5 4 Batteries: W–Anna O’Neill (L) and Emma McCarthy; Emily Rerick (W) and Sara McKinnon Carina Clark had an RBI double. Emily Rerick doubled and Sara MacKinnon tripled.Emily Rerick pitched a complete game shutout striking out 18. Natalye Lustberg had two hits for Weston. Trumbull 12, Wilton 2 Wilton 010 100 0 – 2 8 3

Trumbull 213 330 X- 12 14 1 T: 10-5 (10-4 FCIAC) W: 3-12 T: Mackenzie Bruggeman (W 8-5) and Cassi Barbato W: Grace DiBuono-Krafick and Brooke Bohacs T:Bruggeman struck out 10 and had 3 hits including 2 doubles. Barbato had 4 hits. Jenna Duffy had 2 doubles and 4 RBIs. W: Marin Burke had 3 hits.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hand 9, Guilford 2

Braeden Kosiewicz and Mikey McGuirk both scored twice for Hand in an SCC home win.