Monday’s roundup: Cafferty’s goal helps Morgan edge Old Saybrook

BOYS SOCCER

Morgan 1, Old Saybrook 0

Sean Cafferty’s goal in the 63rd minute was all the Morgan boys soccer team needed to defeat Old Saybrook Monday in a Shoreline Conference game at Clinton.

Bailey Goss saved nine shots to earn the save for the Huskies (4-2), who were facing the Rams (4-2) for the first time since last year’s Shoreline tournament final, which ended up as a co-championship for both teams. Matt Rothman saved three shots for Old Saybrook, the reigning Class S state champion.

Old Saybrook 0 0 — 0

Morgan (3-1) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Morgan — Sean Cafferty goal (from Max Skidmore), 63:00.

Foran 1, West Haven 1

Ben Cogan’s penalty kick in the 62nd minute helped Foran earn the SCC tie at Milford. Sebastian Nevaro also scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Westies.

West Haven (2-1) 0 1 — 1

Foran (3-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: West Haven — Sebastain Nevaro penalty kick, 50:00. Foran — Ben Cogan penalty kick, 62:00.

FIELD HOCKEY

Guilford 6, Branford 0

Hannah Tiller and Maddie Epke both scored three goals to help Guilford earn the SCC home win.

Epke added two assists and Julia McDonald earned the shutout for Guilford. Nina Shamas made 18 saves for Branford.

Branford (1-2) 0 0 — 0

Guilford (5-0) 3 3 — 6

Goals: Guilford — Hannah Tillier goal (from Maddie Epke), 11:46; Maddie Epke goal, 5:23; Maddie Epke goal (from Madden Cunningham), 0:01; Maddie Epke goal (from Allie Petonito), 10:23; Hannah Tiller goal (from Maddie Epke), 7:35; Hannah Tillier goal, 9:44.

Amity 2, Hamden 0

Mac Rahn and Ally Cooper both scored for Amity in its SCC win at Hamden.

Amity (1-1) 1 1 — 2

Hamden (1-3) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Amity — Mac Rahn goal, 3:48; Ally Cooper goal, 2:44.

Mercy 2, Sheehan 0

Lily Schoonmaker scored a pair of second-half goals for Mercy in a SCC victory at Wallingford.

Reilly Keegan saved six shots to earn the shutout for Mercy while Rilee Reutenauer saved 10 for Sheehan.

Mercy (1-1) 0 2 — 2

Sheehan (0-4) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Mercy — Lily Schoonmaker goal; Lily Schoonmaker goal.

Sacred Heart Academy 4, Shelton 0

Morgan DeMattie scored twice and Isabella Saracco and added a goal and two assists for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC win at Shelton.

Mia Celentano added a pair of assists for Sacred Heart Academy.

Shelton (0-2) 0 0 — 0

Sacred Heart Academy (5-0) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Isabella Saracco goal (from Mia Celentano and Jianna Cohrs), 9:13; Morgan DeMattie goal (from Jianna Cohrs), 13:05; Morgan DeMattie goal (from Mia Celentano and Isabella Saracco), 7:19; Maya Boyhen goal (from Isabella Saracco), 7:30.

Daniel Hand (2-2-0) 1 0 — 1

Cheshire (2-0) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Cheshire — Lauren Houle goal (from Raegan Bailey), 11:33; Sophia Vagts goal (from Avery DePodesta), 10:51. Daniel Hand — Sydney Courtmanch goal, 4:50.

Lauralton Hall 8, North Haven 2

North Haven (0-3-0) 1 1 — 2

Lauralton Hall (3-1-0) 5 3 — 8 GIRLS SOCCER

Guilford 0, Branford 0

Macey Girard saved four shots to earn the shutout and help preserve the scoreless tie in SCC action at Branford. Olivia Ste. Marie made two saves in her shutout for Guilford.

Guilford 0 0 — 0

Branford (3-1) 0 0 — 0

Morgan 0, Portland 0

Morgan (2-1) 0 0 — 0

Portland 0 0 — 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Stratford 3, Bullard Havens Tech 0

Stratford 25-12, 25-11, 25-13

Stratford (4-2-0): Julie Carbone 3 GP, 4 digs, 7 aces; Rachel Gripp 3 GP, 3 kills, 2 digs, 8 aces; Jayme Iodice 16 digs.

East Haven 3, Whitney Tech 0

East Haven 25-13, 25-7, 27-25

East Haven (4-2-0): Taylor Salato 3 GP, 6 kills; Brooke Clancy 3 GP, 7 kills, 4 aces; Alice Stettinger 3 GP, 2 kills.

Foran 3, Lauralton Hall 1

Foran 25-20, 25-17. 23-25, 25-13

Lauralton Hall (2-4-0): Anna Farruggio 4 GP, 21 assists; Elisabeth D’Albero 4 GP, 11 kills; Skylar Wingate 4 GP, 9 kills.

Foran (3-2-0): Tori Lanese 4 GP, 16 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces; Paige Carlson 4 GP, 15 kills; Madison DeBaise 4 GP, 26 assists, 4 aces.

Hamden 3, West Haven 0

Hamden 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Hamden (4-2-0): Rae Ada George 3 GP, 11 kills; Alexandra timario 3 GP, 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Maile Estacion 3 GP, 9 digs, 6 aces; Maiya Campbell 3 GP, 4 kills, 7 aces.

Jonathan Law 3, Platt Tech 0

Jonathan Law 25-8, 25-7, 25-12