Monday’s roundup: Amity hockey doubles up East Haven behind Schittina

BOYS HOCKEY

Amity 4, East Haven co-op 2

Thomas Schittina scored twice for the Amity boys hockey team, which defeated the East Haven co-op 4-2 Monday in a Southern Connecticut Conference win at West Haven.

Justin Miller and Niko Tournas also scored for the Spartans. Duncan Rider and Chad Feola scored for East Haven.

East Haven (0-2-0) 0 1 1 — 2

Amity (2-0-0) 1 2 1 — 4

First Period: Thomas Schittina goal (from Justin Miller and Jason Dittman) 2:34; Second Period: Justin Miller goal (from Dylan Gherlone 2:01; Thomas Schittina goal (from Jason Dittman 6:13; Duncan Rider goal (from Dave Amatruda and Rocco Plano) 10:15; Third Period: Niko Tournas goal 12:03; Chad Feola goal (from Dylan Ingram 14:05. Saves: Ethan Roach 37 on 41 shots; Aiden Courtney 19 on 21 shots.

North Haven 3, Cheshire 2

Eli Brubacher scored twice for North Haven (3-0) in an SCC victory at Northford. Both Niklas and Evan Vasiljevs scored for Cheshire (0-2).

Cheshire (0-2) 0 0 2 — 2

North Haven (3-0) 2 0 1 — 3

First Period: Eli Brubaker goal (from Tom Guidone and Justin Pierwski) 9:25; Tom Guidone goal (from Eli Brubaker 13:42; Third Period: Niklas Vasiljevs goal 0:29; Niklas Vasiljevs goal 0:29; Eli Brubaker goal (from Mason Sullivan and William Fiore) 2:55; Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Aidan Gaudet and Niklas Vasiljevs) 14:31; Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Aidan Gaudet and Niklas Vasiljevs) 14:31. Saves: Amaan Chaudhry 27 on 30 shots; Jared Anderson 18 on 20 shots.

Ridgefield 4, St. Joseph 1

Michael Bianco scored a pair of goals for Ridgefield in an FCIAC home win. Freshman MJ Torre Jr. scored the only goal for St. Joseph.

St. Joseph (1-2) 0 1 0 — 1 Ridgefield 1 2 1 — 4 First Period: Eric Pereira goal (from Will Stewart and Ryan Tullo) 0:22; Second Period: Michael Bianco goal (from Chris Hamilton 2:38; Will Stewart goal 5-37; M J Torre Jr goal (from Johnny Karafa and Kyle Marcinko) 13:01; Third Period: Michael Bianco goal (from Eric Periera and James Ahern) 3:10. Saves: Tyler Stiewing 33 on 37 shots; Matt Silliman 19 on 20 shots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mercy 62, Branford 34

Sophie and Lilly Hedge scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Mercy (3-0) in an SCC win at Middletown. Lauren Thompson led all scorers with 16 points for Branford (0-2).

Branford (0-2-0) 5 5 11 13 — 34 Mercy (2-0-0) 16 10 21 15 — 62 Branford (0-2-0) Gabriella Lucertini 0 0 2-2 2, Ally Bietz 1 2 0-0 8, Lauren Kendrick 0 0 0-1 0, Lauren Thompson 2 4 0-0 16, Francesca Valletta 1 2 0-0 8 Mercy (2-0-0) Sophie Hedge 4 2 1-1 15, Ava Giansiracusa 2 0 0-0 4, Lilly Hedge 4 1 3-4 14, Lauren Kohs 2 0 1-1 5, Jasmine Mendez 2 0 0-1 4, Melina Ford 5 0 0-0 10, Avery Kohs 1 0 0-0 2, Lily Schoonmaker 2 0 0-0 4, Kate Donlan 2 0 0-0 4