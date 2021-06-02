Monday’s CIAC roundup: Battle of Fairfield belongs to Prep on Pearson’s walk-off RBI double

BASEBALL Fairfield Prep 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 1 Tim Pearson doubled in Jacob Strazza in the bottom of the seventh inning to give third-seeded Fairfield Prep the Class LL first-round victory over No. 30 Fairfield Ludlowe. Jack Arcamone tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly for Prep. Matt Longo singled and scored for Ludlowe.

Batteries: Fairfield Ludlowe—Matt Longo (0-1); Fairfield Prep—Jack Bowery, Davis Wallon (6, 2-0 1 Sv) 2B: FP—Pearson, Strazza. Comments: FP: Jack Arcamone tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly. Tim Pearson’s double in the seventh scored Jacob Strazza for the win. L: Matt Longo singled and scored a run. New Canaan 9, Staples 4 New Canaan 220 104 0 – 9 7 1

Staples 002 020 0 – 4 3 0 Batteries: New Canaan – Tristan Pearl (W) and Zack Ramppen; Staples – Justin Lessing (L), Christopher Kennedy (3), Alex Oppenheimer (6), Justin Holmes (7), Quinn Jumper (7) and Cameron Manna. Hitting: New Canaan – Ramppen 2-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Clete Wheeler 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Alex Benevento 2-for-2, double, 3 runs scored; Staples – Kennedy 2-for-2, double, 2 runs scored; JW Fitzgerald 2 RBis; Oppenheimer 2 RBIs. Greenwich 10, Cheshire 3 Cheshire 000 020 1 – 3 6 3

Greenwich 217 000 x – 10 13 2 Batteries: Cheshire – Michael Bankowski (L), Daniel Zawalich (3), Connor Mulligan (4), Ryan Camp (6) and Ian Wirtz; Greenwich – Miles Langhorne, Matthew Chioditti (W, 2), John McGrath and John Zola. Hitting: Cheshire – Ryan Scialabba HR; Maxwell Gustafon double, 2 RBIs; Greenwich – Ryan Perez 4-for-4, HR, double, 4 RBIs; Zola triple; Tyler Cusimano 2-for-3, double, 2 runs scored.

Coginchaug 13, Windsor Locks 2 Windsor Locks 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 3 2 Coginchaug 3 3 0 1 0 6 x — 13 15 2 Batteries: Windsor Locks—D. Wright (0-1), L. Tuttle (6) and R. Barthel; Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (6-0), Griff Biro (5), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo Comments: Pascarelli, Mangiameli and Carafeno all had three RBIs for Coginchaug. New Fairfield 15, Ansonia 0 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 1 New Fairfield 3 1 4 1 1 5 x — 15 16 0 Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (6-3), Dylan Ellison (6) and Matt Blackwell; New Fairfield—Camden Lathrop, Kyle Garbowski (2, 1-0), Garrett Huff (7) and Matt Garbowski 3B: NF—Gantert (2). HR: NF—Garbowski (2). Comments: New Fairfield-Matthew Garbowski had 3 hits, 2 of them HRs. Dan Gantert had 3 hits, 2 of them triples. Ansonia- Jordan Brown had 2 hits. Sheehan 13, Wolcott Tech 1 Sheehan 3 3 4 2 0 0 1 — 13 12 1 Wolcott Tech 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3 Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (2-1) and Bill Gorry; Wolcott Tech—Tyler Brzezicki (0-1), Nick Carr (4) and Kyle Green 3B: S—Cerasale, Romano; WT—Stockno. Comments: Charles Ennis pitched a complete game 3 hitter to lead the Titans to a 1st round victory over host Wolcott Tech. Chris Barkasy, Joe Romano, Joe Amarone, and Nate Cerasale had multiple hits for the Titans. Rob Stockno had an RBI triple to plate the Wildcats lone run. #21 Sheehan will play host to #28 Tolland Wednesday in Round 2.

Woodland 10, Seymour 0

Seymour 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3 Woodland 1 3 0 4 0 2 x — 10 10 0 Batteries: Seymour—Aidan Brett (1-1), Shane Cavanaugh (4) and Shane Cavanaugh, Connor Edo (5); Woodland—Michael Belcher (3-0), Matthew Koliani (6), Montini (7) and Matt Belcher 3B: W—Belcher. HR: W—Drewry (2), Montini. Haddam-Killingworth 12, Grasso Tech 0 Grasso Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2 Haddam-Killingworth 1 3 0 3 1 4 x — 12 9 0 Batteries: Grasso Tech—Randy Vidal (0-1), Derek Nunez (4), Colin Magowan (6) and Jaivon Velez; Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (6-1 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn Comments: Alex Erskine struck out 14 and had a two hits and Matt Miranda had three for Haddam-Killingworth. Daniel Hand 13, Bunnell 2 Bunnell 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 6 2 Daniel Hand 0 1 5 3 4 0 x — 13 14 0 Batteries: Bunnell—Brett Batka (1-2), Dan Lombard (6) and Luke Dawson; Daniel Hand—David Antonetti (4-0), Ryan Knight (6), James Arida (6), Johnny Reh (7), H. Geremia (7) and Chris Engelhart 2B: DH—DePino (2). HR: DH—Weinstein. Comments: For Hand, Danny Weinstein hit a 3-run home run. Anthony DePino had two doubles and 3 RBI. Jack Pireaux and Colin Telford each had 3 hits. Giovanni Roman had two hits and 2 RBIs. Hamden 10, Darien 5 Darien 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 5 6 1 Hamden 0 2 3 3 0 2 x — 10 12 1 Batteries: Darien—Jake Horowitz, #20 (2, 0-1), Karson Drake (3), Richard Batson (6) and Ryan Yusko; Hamden—Jake Jovia, Matt Desroches (3, 2-0) and Angel Rivera 2B: D—Drugge; H—Jovia. 3B: H—Desroches. HR: H—Cardona (2). Comments: Hamden tops Darien 10-5 in their Class LL opener. Matt Desroches earns the win in relief going 4.1 IP allowing only one run while striking out five. Maico Cardona led the Hamden offense with three hits including two home runs while Jake Pisano, Jake Jovia, Luis Roman and Max Gross all collected two hits on the day. Matt Desroches added a RBI triple for the Dragons. For Darien, Frank Drugge had three hits, including a double for the game. West Haven 7, Naugatuck 1 Naugatuck 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 3 West Haven 0 1 0 0 0 6 — 7 11 2 Batteries: Naugatuck—Brady Evon (0-1); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-0) Norwalk 4, Amity Regional 0 Norwalk 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 1 Amity Regional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1 Batteries: Norwalk—Alistar Morin (1-0) and Philip Nora; Amity Regional—Martin Zheng (0-1), Justin Zamkov (6) and Jacob Crow Shelton 13, Xavier 7 Anthony Steele homered, tripled and drove in seven runs to lead the Gaels. Connor Jensen struck out five and allowed one earned run. Northwestern 10, Jonathan Law 3 Jonathan Law 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 1 1 Northwestern 1 4 0 1 0 4 x — 10 13 1 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda (0-4), Mike Cosmas (3), Zach Werthman (5), Hunter Hoxie (6) and Luke Pleimann; Northwestern—Risedorf and Cantalini SOFTBALL

Lyman Hall 2, Rockville 1 (10) Alex Tenero drove in the deciding run on an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning for No. 20 seed Lyman Hall in a Class L first-round victory at Rockville. Callie Chordas singled on a bunt and stole second to set up Tenero’s heroics. Alexis Real struck out 15 for Rockville.

Lyman Hall 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 10 3 Rockville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 3