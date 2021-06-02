Monday’s CIAC roundup: Battle of Fairfield belongs to Prep on Pearson’s walk-off RBI double

BASEBALL
Fairfield Prep 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 1
Tim Pearson doubled in Jacob Strazza in the bottom of the seventh inning to give third-seeded Fairfield Prep the Class LL first-round victory over No. 30 Fairfield Ludlowe.
Jack Arcamone tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly for Prep. Matt Longo singled and scored for Ludlowe.
|
Fairfield Ludlowe
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
Fairfield Prep
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
2
Batteries: Fairfield Ludlowe—Matt Longo (0-1); Fairfield Prep—Jack Bowery, Davis Wallon (6, 2-0 1 Sv)
2B: FP—Pearson, Strazza.
Comments: FP: Jack Arcamone tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly. Tim Pearson’s double in the seventh scored Jacob Strazza for the win. L: Matt Longo singled and scored a run.
New Canaan 9, Staples 4
New Canaan 220 104 0 – 9 7 1
Staples 002 020 0 – 4 3 0
Batteries: New Canaan – Tristan Pearl (W) and Zack Ramppen; Staples – Justin Lessing (L), Christopher Kennedy (3), Alex Oppenheimer (6), Justin Holmes (7), Quinn Jumper (7) and Cameron Manna.
Hitting: New Canaan – Ramppen 2-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Clete Wheeler 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Alex Benevento 2-for-2, double, 3 runs scored; Staples – Kennedy 2-for-2, double, 2 runs scored; JW Fitzgerald 2 RBis; Oppenheimer 2 RBIs.
Greenwich 10, Cheshire 3
Cheshire 000 020 1 – 3 6 3
Greenwich 217 000 x – 10 13 2
Batteries: Cheshire – Michael Bankowski (L), Daniel Zawalich (3), Connor Mulligan (4), Ryan Camp (6) and Ian Wirtz; Greenwich – Miles Langhorne, Matthew Chioditti (W, 2), John McGrath and John Zola.
Hitting: Cheshire – Ryan Scialabba HR; Maxwell Gustafon double, 2 RBIs; Greenwich – Ryan Perez 4-for-4, HR, double, 4 RBIs; Zola triple; Tyler Cusimano 2-for-3, double, 2 runs scored.
Coginchaug 13, Windsor Locks 2
|
Windsor Locks
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Coginchaug
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
x
|
—
|
13
|
15
|
2
Batteries: Windsor Locks—D. Wright (0-1), L. Tuttle (6) and R. Barthel; Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (6-0), Griff Biro (5), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo
Comments: Pascarelli, Mangiameli and Carafeno all had three RBIs for Coginchaug.
New Fairfield 15, Ansonia 0
|
Ansonia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
New Fairfield
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
x
|
—
|
15
|
16
|
0
Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (6-3), Dylan Ellison (6) and Matt Blackwell; New Fairfield—Camden Lathrop, Kyle Garbowski (2, 1-0), Garrett Huff (7) and Matt Garbowski 3B: NF—Gantert (2). HR: NF—Garbowski (2).
Comments: New Fairfield-Matthew Garbowski had 3 hits, 2 of them HRs. Dan Gantert had 3 hits, 2 of them triples. Ansonia- Jordan Brown had 2 hits.
Sheehan 13, Wolcott Tech 1
|
Sheehan
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
13
|
12
|
1
|
Wolcott Tech
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
3
Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (2-1) and Bill Gorry; Wolcott Tech—Tyler Brzezicki (0-1), Nick Carr (4) and Kyle Green 3B: S—Cerasale, Romano; WT—Stockno.
Comments: Charles Ennis pitched a complete game 3 hitter to lead the Titans to a 1st round victory over host Wolcott Tech. Chris Barkasy, Joe Romano, Joe Amarone, and Nate Cerasale had multiple hits for the Titans. Rob Stockno had an RBI triple to plate the Wildcats lone run. #21 Sheehan will play host to #28 Tolland Wednesday in Round 2.
Woodland 10, Seymour 0
|
Seymour
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Woodland
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
10
|
0
Batteries: Seymour—Aidan Brett (1-1), Shane Cavanaugh (4) and Shane Cavanaugh, Connor Edo (5); Woodland—Michael Belcher (3-0), Matthew Koliani (6), Montini (7) and Matt Belcher 3B: W—Belcher. HR: W—Drewry (2), Montini.
Haddam-Killingworth 12, Grasso Tech 0
|
Grasso Tech
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
12
|
9
|
0
Batteries: Grasso Tech—Randy Vidal (0-1), Derek Nunez (4), Colin Magowan (6) and Jaivon Velez; Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (6-1 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn
Comments: Alex Erskine struck out 14 and had a two hits and Matt Miranda had three for Haddam-Killingworth.
Daniel Hand 13, Bunnell 2
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
13
|
14
|
0
Batteries: Bunnell—Brett Batka (1-2), Dan Lombard (6) and Luke Dawson; Daniel Hand—David Antonetti (4-0), Ryan Knight (6), James Arida (6), Johnny Reh (7), H. Geremia (7) and Chris Engelhart
2B: DH—DePino (2). HR: DH—Weinstein.
Comments: For Hand, Danny Weinstein hit a 3-run home run. Anthony DePino had two doubles and 3 RBI. Jack Pireaux and Colin Telford each had 3 hits. Giovanni Roman had two hits and 2 RBIs.
Hamden 10, Darien 5
|
Darien
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
Hamden
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
1
Batteries: Darien—Jake Horowitz, #20 (2, 0-1), Karson Drake (3), Richard Batson (6) and Ryan Yusko; Hamden—Jake Jovia, Matt Desroches (3, 2-0) and Angel Rivera
2B: D—Drugge; H—Jovia. 3B: H—Desroches. HR: H—Cardona (2).
Comments: Hamden tops Darien 10-5 in their Class LL opener. Matt Desroches earns the win in relief going 4.1 IP allowing only one run while striking out five. Maico Cardona led the Hamden offense with three hits including two home runs while Jake Pisano, Jake Jovia, Luis Roman and Max Gross all collected two hits on the day. Matt Desroches added a RBI triple for the Dragons. For Darien, Frank Drugge had three hits, including a double for the game.
West Haven 7, Naugatuck 1
|
Naugatuck
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
West Haven
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
7
|
11
|
2
Batteries: Naugatuck—Brady Evon (0-1); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-0)
Norwalk 4, Amity Regional 0
|
Norwalk
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
Amity Regional
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
1
Batteries: Norwalk—Alistar Morin (1-0) and Philip Nora; Amity Regional—Martin Zheng (0-1), Justin Zamkov (6) and Jacob Crow
Shelton 13, Xavier 7
Anthony Steele homered, tripled and drove in seven runs to lead the Gaels. Connor Jensen struck out five and allowed one earned run.
Northwestern 10, Jonathan Law 3
|
Jonathan Law
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Northwestern
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
13
|
1
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda (0-4), Mike Cosmas (3), Zach Werthman (5), Hunter Hoxie (6) and Luke Pleimann; Northwestern—Risedorf and Cantalini
SOFTBALL
Lyman Hall 2, Rockville 1 (10)
Alex Tenero drove in the deciding run on an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning for No. 20 seed Lyman Hall in a Class L first-round victory at Rockville.
Callie Chordas singled on a bunt and stole second to set up Tenero’s heroics. Alexis Real struck out 15 for Rockville.
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
Rockville
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
3
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (4-0) and Gianna Scoppetto; Rockville—L. Real (0-1)
Comments: Alex Tenero drove in the deciding run on an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning for Lyman Hall. Callie Chordas singled on a bunt and stole second to set up Tenero’s heroics.
Bristol Eastern 6, North Haven 3
Jazmine Perez hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift No. 18 seed Bristol Eastern in this Class L first-round home win.
Winning pitcher Ali Tellier had three hits for Bristol Eastern. Caroline Toni had two hits for No. 18 North Haven, which tied the game at 3 in the sixth inning.
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
Bristol Eastern
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
1
Batteries: North Haven—O.Olsen (4-4) and Kayla Balisciano; Bristol Eastern—Ali Tellier (1-0) and Janessa Gonzalez HR: BE—Perez.
Comments: Walk-off 3 run home run in the bottom of the 7th by Jazmine Perez. Bristol Eastern’s winning pitcher, Ali Tellier, had 3 hits, Perez had 2 hits. North Haven’s Caroline Toni had 2 hits including a key double in the 6th, when North Haven scored its 3 runs to tie the game at that time.
Seymour 7, Montville 0
|
Montville
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Seymour
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
0
Batteries: Montville—Amanda Corrice (0-1) and Maggie Wainwright; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (14-3) and Lily Desautels
Comments: Seymour- Emma Rousseau had 2 hits and scored a run. Kiley Regan single, 2 RBIs. Erin Lifrieri RBI double. Montville- Maggie Wainwright had 2 hits.
Mercy 12, RHAM 0
|
RHAM
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Mercy
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
14
|
1
Batteries: RHAM—Jordyn Fitch (0-1), Alaina Roy (4) and Taylor Fitch; Mercy—Alexa Boone (8-3) and Sophia Engels
Comments: Boone tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, giving her 253 on the season. Nicole Saraceno went 3-5 with four RBIs and Ashley Deluca went 3-4 with two RBIs for Mercy.
Ansonia 21, MLC 0 (5)
|
Ansonia
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
—
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
MLC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
0
Comments: Ansonia: Brooke Yezik 5-5, 4 RBI’s, pitched a 3 hitter with 10 strikeouts, Jackie Brown 2-4, 3 RBI’s. Kayla Thelwell 2-4, 2 RBIs
Trumbull 8, NFA 4
NFA 1003000 4 5 0
Trumbull 022040- 8 16 1
T:14-6
T: Mackenzie Bruggeman (w 12-6) and Cassi Barbato. NFA: Hailey Smith, Jillian Dykema 6th and Brenna Comeau.
T: Bruggeman, Lianna Weaver and Maura Carbone had 3 hits each. Barbato, Jenna Duffy and CC Cummings had 2 hits each. NFA: Alicia Abde had a single and 2 RBIs.
Naugatuck 12, WCA 0
WCA 000 00X X — 0 2 1
Naugatuck 516 0XX X — 12 14 0
Lauryn Ramalho 3 hits, 2 doubles, 2 runs. Nadia Cestari 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs. Kendall Allen 2 hits, 3 RBIs. Sophia Onofrio 2 hits, 2 RBIs, run scored. Samantha Mullin 2 hits, 2 runs. Aryn Bombery home run, 2 RBIs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cheshire 12, Glastonbury 11
|
Cheshire
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
Glastonbury
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
11
Shots: Cheshire 20, Glastonbury 22
Cheshire
Goals: Taryn Ugrin, Taylor Warburton 4, Ava Harris, Leah Black, Ava Matikowski 3, Lauren Samela, Raegan Bailey. Assists: Taylor Warburton 2, Ava Matikowski. Saves: Audrey Bronson 8.
Glastonbury
Goals: Sam Forrest 6, Bella Acosta 2, Joelle Solecki, Christina Guanci, Mary McKiernan. Assists: Sam Forrest, Bella Acosta, Mary McKiernan. Saves: Bridget Clark 4.
Amity 16, Brien McMahon 9
|
Brien McMahon
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
Amity
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
16
Shots: Brien McMahon 13, Amity 34
Brien McMahon
Goals: Anna Makover 2, Margaret Sovak, Meghan Sisk 2, Julia Bella 2, Rose Dunne 2. Saves: Charlotte Hussey 2.
Amity
Goals: Lauren Ronai 6, Bailey McDermott, Dylan Lyons 5, Liv Zalinski 2, Meghan Smith, Carsyn Rizzurtti. Assists: Lauren Ronai, Skylar Burzynski. Saves: Payton Rahn 8.
Sacred Heart Academy 18, Lyman Hall 6
|
Lyman Hall
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
10
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
18