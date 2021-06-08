Monday’s CIAC glf roundup: St. Joseph boys win Division III; Woodstock Academy takes Girls Division II title

BOYS

DIVISION III

Colin Firda shot a 77 to help St. Joseph win the state championship by a single stroke over Lewis Mills at Stanley GC in New Britain.

Danny Torres (Waterford) and Jack Wise (Cromwell) both shot 74 to share medalist laurels.

St Joseph Golf. 2021 State Champions! pic.twitter.com/XC5w8LGmqi — Joe Della Vecchia (@CoachDellSJ) June 7, 2021

Team results

1. St. Joseph 329 (+45); 2. Lewis Mills 330 (+46); 3. Tolland 333 (+49); 4. Killingly 335 (+51); 5. East Catholic 338 (+54); 6. Ellington 345 (+61); 7. Waterford 349 (+65); 8. Cromwell 362 (+78); 9. Jonathan Law 364 (+80); 10. Suffield 365 (+81); 11. Stonington 369 (+85); 12. Watertown 372 (+88); 13. Granby Memorial 374 (+90); 14. Morgan 379 (+95); 15. Sheehan 383 (+99); 16. Plainville 390 (+106); 17. Haddam-Killingworth 391 (+107); 18. Bacon Academy 392 (+108); 19. Nonnewaug 399 (+115); 20. Wheeler 400 (+116)

Top Individuals

T1. Danny Torres – Waterford 74 (+3); T1. Jack Wise – Cromwell 74 (+3); T3. Sean Dowd – Granby Memorial 75 (+4); T3. Max Baldwin – Tolland 75 (+4); T3. Bradley Sawka – Ellington 75 (+4)

GIRLS

DIVISION II

Mia Dang shot an 8-over 80 to earn medalist laurels and help Woodstock Academy win the team title with a 369 total. Berlin placed second at 373.

This was the first time girls golf had gone to a second division.

(at Farmington Woods GC)

Team results

1. Woodstock Academy 369 (+81); 2. Berlin 373 (+85); 3. St. Paul Catholic 390 (+102); 4. Newington 401 (+113); 5. Immaculate 414 (+126); 6. Northwest Catholic 420 (+132); 7. Masuk 430 (+142); 8. St. Joseph 432 (+144); 9. East Catholic 436 (+148); 10. Lauralton Hall 440 (+152); 11. Wethersfield 441 (+153); 12. Lewis Mills 451 (+163); 13. Avon 458 (+170); 14. Daniel Hand 461 (+173)

Top Individuals

1. Mia Dang – Woodstock Academy 80 (+8); 2. Libby Dunn – Berlin 84 (+12); 3. Aoife Devaney – Kennedy 85 (+13); 4. Olivia Dahn – St. Paul Catholic 86 (+14); T5. Glorianne Pinote – Newington 87 (+15); T5. Laniah Moffett – Sacred Heart 87 (+15).