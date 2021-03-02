Monday schools roundup: Branford outlasts Career

Jake Palluzzi scored 16 points and Dylan Sachs added 10 to lead the Branford boys basketball team to a 54-47 SCC win over Career on Monday.

Dominic Bonanno added nine points for the Hornets.

Career’s Mark Roman led all scorers with 20 points.

East Hampton 71, Coginchaug 36: Nate Ireland had 27 points and Grant Arcidiacono added 20 to lead East Hampton to a Shoreline Conference win.

Tyler Garretson and Jake Dykas had 10 points each for the Blue Devils.

Old Saybrook 58, North Branford 33: Riley Lawson had 17 points and Aaron Talve added eight to lead the Rams to a Shoreline Conference win.

Jack Meehan led the Thunderbirds with nine points.

Xavier 51, East Haven 42: Justin Menard had 26 points and Nick Beaulieu added 10 to lead the Falcons (5-1) to an SCC win.

Alias Ford had 13 points and Shea Carusone added 12 for the Easties (3-3).

Girls basketball

Ansonia 59, Oxford 43: Jayda Sanchez had 16 points to lead the Chargers to an NVL win. Jojo Sanchez and Krystalee Fernendez added 15 points each for the Chargers.

Mikayla Walton had 20 points for Oxford.

Seymour 49, St. Paul 38: Kenzie Sirowich had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Morgan Teodosio added nine points, 16 rebounds and four assists to lead the Wildcats to an NVL win.

Nadia Roemer led St. Paul with 16 points.