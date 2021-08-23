Modzelewski steps down as Cheshire girls, boys swim coach; takes job in Boston

When Dave Modzelewski was hired as the Cheshire girls swim coach in 2018, he was excited to have the head coaching opportunity for a Rams girls swim program that has enjoyed success for decades.

In 2020, when Kevin Reeder stepped down as the Cheshire boys swim coach, Modzelewski was named the interim head coach for the boys swim team and was looking forward to that opportunity.

On Monday, Cheshire athletic director Steve Trifone announced Modzelewski will step down and resign from both the boys and girls swim coaching positions to pursue another job in the Boston area.

“I have accepted a new job as Associate Head Coach at the YMCA of the North Shore Swim Team in Beverly, Massachusetts, about 25 minutes north of Boston,” Modzelewski said in an email. “It was very unexpected. I wasn’t looking to make a change and was approached by a friend out of the blue, one thing led to another, and here we are.

“I’m sad to be leaving the Cheshire area and the Sea Dogs and the Cheshire girls swim team, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up at this point in my career.”

In his short time with the Rams, Modzelewski made a lasting impression. The Rams won both the CIAC Class LL girls swim title in 2019 and the State Open titles in 2019. The Rams won the Class L title in 2018. Prior to Modzelewski’s hiring the Rams also won the Class L title in 2017. The Cheshire girls team has won 75 straight dual meets and nine consecutive SCC titles (26 in 27 years overall).

“What the girls have accomplished has been called impressive, but I would say that is an understatement based on what the girls were able to achieve in my short tenure there,” Modzelewski said. “A lot of it has to do with the culture and tradition that was built years before me, as well as the great success that the Cheshire YMCA has had as well as the surrounding year round swim teams. I will certainly miss the excitement that the girls team brought every day.

“They had an heir about themselves that exuded confidence in and out of the pool, which is what made them so successful. To be able to lean on and trust your teammates as much as they did is what makes it such a great team atmosphere for anyone wanting to join the team. The boys team liked to have fun, above all else. They didn’t necessarily have the same pressure as the girls team when it came to winning anything and everything. But by enjoying what they were doing, enjoying the company they were in, they were able to have one of their most successful dual meet seasons in years.”

Trifone said both the boys and girls swim coaching positions have been posted and any interested coach can apply now. Modzelewski said his last day on the job will be on Friday and then he will leave for Massachustts on Saturday.