Kodonas’s pinch hit delivers No. 24 Norwalk past Westhill in LL final, to first state baseball title

MIDDLETOWN — As the medals were handed out to each member of both teams, Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell was bent over talking to an assistant coach.

“How did we do this; how did we do this?” Mitchell said.

Norwalk had just defeated Westhill 1-0 in the Class LL championship game at Palmer Field Saturday afternoon, earning the Bears their first baseball state title in program history.

Norwalk High School was opened in 1902. The first CIAC state baseball tournament was held in 1938.

The question was fair, considering the Bears were the No. 24 seed in the tournament and stumbled down the stretch of the regular season.

How did the Bears pull it off?

“Grit,” Mitchell said after the game. “We lost four of five the last week and a half of the season, one of which was to those guys in purple.”

Mitchell said after his team’s exit in the quarterfinals of the FCIAC tournament he challenged his team.

Gonzalez gets him swinging and Norwalk captures it’s first ever state championship 1-0 over Westhill in the Class LL championship game #ctbase pic.twitter.com/GC92MtN9NL — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

“Listen, you have to make a decision, either we are going to go out quietly or we are going to make some noise,” Mitchell said. “They answered that call.”\

JEFF JACOBS: FROM BENCH TO CHAMPIONSHIP HERO FOR NORWALK

Mitchell, in his first season at helm, is Norwalk through and through. He graduated from Norwalk High in 2005 after playing baseball and football at the school. He worked his way up the coaching staff, serving as an assistant for both the baseball and football programs at Norwalk after college.

He had many family members in attendance and his former coach, Pete Tucci.

“The Norwalk roots run real deep in the Mitchell family,” an emotional Mitchell said. “It feels really good to do it for our town.

“It’s extremely emotional to do it here, (a place) that has been my home since I was a kid. It means the world to me.”

The lone run of game came in the top of the seventh.

With Jaden Echevarria on second base and one out, Mitchell decided to use a pinch hitter and bring junior Konstantinos Kodonas to the plate.

“…The Norwalk roots run real deep in the Mitchell family,” – Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell on leading the Bears to their first ever baseball state title. Mitchell played and graduated from Norwalk in 2005 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/SzuSYNXvfF — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

The junior worked a full count and then came through with an RBI single to left field.

Kodonas, who was the starting first baseman for most of the season, was relegated to the bench for the state tournament.

“I kept telling him ‘stay with me, stay with me,’” Mitchell said.

Kodonas also came off the bench in the state semifinal against Greenwich and put the Bears up for good in that game.

“I went up there and saw first pitch fastball, swung at it and missed,” Kodonas said. “It was a 3-2 (count.) I knew I was getting a fastball and I just hit it.”

Norwalk gets on the board Konstantinos Kodonas comes off the bench with a pinch hit RBI single with one out in the top of the 7th #ctbase Norwalk leads Westhill 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XqMwSTJbAl — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Both starting pitchers were pitching quickly and efficiently.

Norwalk’s Brendan Edvardson allowed just one walk and three hits over five innings and Westhill’s Kyle Kipp went 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one.

“Kyle pitched unbelievable,” Westhill coach Mike Riveles said. “Edvardsen stayed right with him.”

Westhill had multiple chances to score throughout the game. In the fifth inning, Christopher Gattuso was thrown out at home and the Vikings left runners in scoring position in the fifth and seventh inning.

“I don’t think anyone saw a 1-0 game coming here, no one saw us too being here,” Riveles said.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Norwalk’s Konstantinos Kodonas was taken out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the state tournament. He still kept a good head and had “good vibes” and when called on he delivered the game-winning hit for Norwalk to win the LL #ctbase title pic.twitter.com/ToaZvjVCOn — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Konstantinos Kodonas, Norwalk: The junior came off the bench cold and delivered the biggest hit of the season for the Bears to win the schools first ever state championship.

QUOTABLE

“Get a good pitch, don’t let the moment get too big for you.” — Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell on what he said to Kodonas before his at bat.

NORWALK 1, WESTHILL 0

Norwalk 000 000 1 — 1 5

Westhill 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Batteries: N — Brendan Edvardsen, Javier Gonzalez (6) and Jaden Echevarria. W — Kyle Kipp, Jake Benner (7) and Connor Sullivan.

2B: W — Wyatt Lisack, Omari Lewis.

Records: Norwalk 15-9, Westhill 15-9