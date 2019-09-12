Miranda’s goal lifts Notre Dame-Fairfield in season opening win over Trinity Catholic

FAIRFIELD—The Notre Dame-Fairfield boys soccer team knows it left a lot of opportunities on the field in the season-opening game against Trinity Catholic.

The Lancers (1-0) left with a 1-0 win on a goal early in the first half but missed on many other scoring chances, leaving room for improvement.

“We should have had a few more,” Notre Dame coach Nelson Medeiros said. “A win is a win and we will take it but we still have a lot of things to work on. We created a lot of opportunities but the movement of the ball has to be a whole lot better.”

Just over 10 minutes into the game, Notre Dame sophomore Geoffrey Medeiros sent a pass to freshman Gustavo Miranda, who took a few dribbles before finishing strong, firing a shot into the bottom left corner for the goal.

The Lancers offense would keep the pressure on all game but could not get another tally.

Part of the problem was the stellar play in goal by Trinity’s Luke Tomas who made 14 saves on the day, several at point-blank range.

Midway through the second half, Miranda was in alone going to goal but Tomas made a diving stop.

The rebound failed to clear but Miranda hit the cross bar with his follow, keeping the lead at one.

Trinity (0-1), which only won one game a season ago, was pleased to get off the field only allowing the one goal.

“We had some players in the back who have never played a full match of soccer and they did good job. The whole backline did a great job today,” Trinity coach Mike Grove said. “This is definitely a positive result. Positivity is important and this is something to be positive about.”

Trinity never mounted much of an offensive threat, only putting four shots on goal, none of which troubled Notre Dame keeper Gino Tarantino all that much.

“I think we played pretty well and passed the ball a lot but we should have had a higher intensity,” Notre Dame senior captain Carlos Fernandes said. “If we had passed the ball a little more we could have gotten a few more goals. We just need to stop dribbling so much and stop being selfish and we will be fine.”

Gustavo Miranda, Notre Dame. Miranda scored the lone goal and was causing problems for the Trinity defenders all afternoon.





NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 1 TRINITY CATHOLIC 0