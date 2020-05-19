Millsaps hired as New London Girls Basketball coach

Former Capital Prep coach Tammy Millsaps has been hired as the new coach of the New London girls basketball team, according to the New London Day.

Millsaps coached Capital Prep to a 149-34 record over nine seasons at the school, including winning CIAC state titles in Class S in 2013 and Class L three-straight seasons from 2014-16.

Capital Prep finished ranked first in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register state poll for four straight seasons.

New London lost the 2016 Class L final to Capital Prep before winning the 2017 Class LL championship and being runners-up in the 2018 final to Norwalk, all under coach Holly Misto.

The Whalers appearance in the 2018 final was their fourth trip to a state championship game in six years

Last season, Misto was replaced by David Kohn, who coached the Whalers to an 18-5 record and a share of their seventh straight Eastern Connecticut Conference Division-I, regular-season title.

Kohn stepped down in March after one year, creating an opening once again.

