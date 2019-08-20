Milford’s Law, Foran begin preseason football camps with confidence

MILFORD — Law’s football team has posted consecutive winning seasons and coach Erik Larka was rewarded with a gift, of sorts, from his players.

“This was the best offseason we’ve had,” said Larka, a 1995 Law graduate who guided Bacon Academy to a state playoff berth before returning to Milford and leading the Lawmen to states in his second season (2017) “We had 30 to 35 guys in the weight room all summer. They are ready to go, and they will embarrass those that weren’t there.

“The unity is now built in, there is nobody on the outside. I just told the players that I’d rather coach a team that loves and plays the game for each other than a more talented but selfish one.”

Larka’s second highlight came by telephone.

“Law was kind of a laughingstock,” said Larka, who inherited a Law program that had never been to the state playoffs and hadn’t had a winning season since 2007. “Coaches are now reaching out. They want to scrimmage us because they know we are prepared. We are a team they want to face (as a test).”

Practice will begin with one hour of conditioning.

“After the first hour, we’ll get them in a football mood,” he said. “The position players will be in their stances and going through drills in 10-minute blocks. This will help their muscle memory.”

The offseason that Larka spoke of after a 7-3 campaign brought about another change.

“We have four senior captains (Zach Merchant, Mike Becker, Walker Stebbins and Zach Passaro), but junior Anthony DiFederico was so impressive that he will also be a captain and bridge the gap between those classes.”

Jonathan Law will host Lyman Hall on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

FORAN BUYING IN

“Kids have been working out all summer,” Foran’s second-year head coach Tom Drew said as lightning brightened the darkening sky over the high school on Monday evening. “I was teaching (summer classes) and it was great to see the players working out.”

Foran went 1-9 a year ago and Drew is aware of the pitfalls.

“The buy-in by the players is what I’m most pleased with,” he said. “At 1-9, the easiest thing is to give up. It is the opposite with this group. This is a storied program. Last year was not the usual and we want to right the ship to where it should be.”

Numbers are up for the Lions, from a closing roster in the high 60s to the mid 80s for day one.

“Year two is different than it was year one,” Drew said. “I know them; they know me. There is no longer a learning curve.”

Conditioning week’s practices are scripted like any other.

“The first hour of every practice this week (plan is from 6 to 9 p.m.,) will be full conditioning,” Drew said. “Then we’ll get into our offense and defense. There is a lot of learning and mental preparation to be done to get the kids up to speed with the playbook, and that includes the new players coming into the program.”

Foran will open its season with visiting East Haven on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.