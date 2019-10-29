Ben James of Milford was named to the Rolex Junior All-American second team on Monday. Ben James of Milford was named to the Rolex Junior All-American second team on Monday. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Milford’s James earns Rolex All-American laurels 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Ben James of Milford was named to the Rolex Junior All-American second team on Monday, officially announced by the American Junior Golf Association.

A 16-year-old sophomore at Hamden Hall Country Day, James is one of 12 players to qualify for the United States Junior Presidents Cup team. That competition will be held Dec. 8-9 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Victoria, Australia against the International Team.

James earned a spot on the team for finishing 18th in the AJGA rankings — 12th among U.S. players.

James will be honored at the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet Nov. 24 at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.