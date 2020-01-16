Milford jumps on Byram Hills (N.Y.) early, wins 8-3

MILFORD — The Milford Coop boys ice hockey team is looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. On Wednesday night, the Indians took a convincing step toward achieving that goal in posting an 11-3 victory over Byram Hills (NY) at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

Brett Pisani and Kyle Kosh led the offensive barrage with three goals apiece, Matt Gilebbi added a pair and Jack Chizmazia, Rich Biela and Rich Carino notched single tallies.

“We’ve had a few rough games, so it was good to pick up a big win,” Carino said, who also added a primary assist. “We have to build off of this win and keep playing hard.”

The win snapped a two-game skid for Milford, as it improved to 3-4 overall.

A long bus ride and short bench contributed to a sluggish start for Byram Hills (1-8), as the Bobcats fell behind 8-0 heading into the second intermission.

“We know coming into every game we’re a few steps behind because we’ve graduated a ton in the last couple of years,” Byram Hills head coach A.J. Cloherty said. “We are in a rebuilding process, but it does stink when there are some things you can prevent… We can deal with a 5-1 loss or 7-2, but our kids weren’t ready when they got off the bus. The effort wasn’t there until the third.”

Byram Hills got a goal from Lucca Canigliario at 3:04 of the third period, spoiling the shutout bid of Milford goaltender A.J. Bolduc.

“It was an unfortunate bounce,” Milford head coach Ken Mitchell said. “He’s a good kid and he’s been working hard all offseason.”

The teams traded goals the rest of the way, with Canigliario and Austin Carlin finding the back of the net for Byram Hills. The Indians skated more lines than usual down the stretch while working on their set plays.

“We got up and it doesn’t help anyone to run and gun,” Mitchell said. “We started working on some specific plays to generate some offense and to execute that was good.”

Getting some of its younger players ice time was key for Milford, as it heads toward the midpoint of the campaign facing a tough SCC/SWC Division III schedule.

“At some point, they’re going to be relied on,” Mitchell said.

Milford will return to action on Saturday, when it travels to the Enfield Twin Rinks to face Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (5-3-1) at 3:10 p.m.

MILFORD 11, BYRAM HILLS (NY) 3

BYRAM HILLS…………………………....0 0 3—3

MILFORD……………………………………4 4 3—11

Records:

Milford 3-4; Byram Hills 1-8. Goals: M—Brett

Pisani 3, Kyle Kosh 3, Matt Gilebbi 2, Rich Carino, Rich Biella, Jack Chizmazia. BYRAM—Lucca Canigliario 2, Austin Carlin. Assists:

M—Nick Lanese 2, Kosh 2, Dylan Ouellette, Evan White, Pisani,

Joey Honcz, Carino, Jason Barille