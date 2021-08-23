Milford celebrates Rich Nucifora’s 50 years of coaching: ‘He is a gift for us’

MILFORD — Rich Nucifora was a football player, a military man, a husband, a father, a worker, and a student all before he took a step into the fraternity of high school coaches in 1978.

He began coaching for the city’s Junior Football League in the fall of 1971. Fifty years later, Jonathan Law head football coach Chris Haley presented Nucifora with a commemorative plaque that trumpeted his ‘Service before Self’ style of coaching.

“Nuce is an eternal optimist and an eternal tough guy in the same breath,” Haley said of Law’s freshman coach, who was honored before practice on Aug. 17. “Every kid knows that he is tough, but there is no doubt in their minds that he loves them and loves what he is doing.”

Nucifora played center and nose guard at Milford High from 1961-64. Then came four years of service in the Air Force. A construction job followed, during which an opportunity to coach at his alma mater was presented to him by Milford head coach Frank Luysterborghs.

“We were looking for a coach and Russ Brown (1978 New Haven Register All-State player at Milford) had played for him with the Saints in the Milford Junior Football League,” said Luysterborghs, who guided Milford through its closing in 1983. “I went to a Sunday game. I watched him coach and asked if he wanted to apply for a freshman coaching position.”

Having passed Luysterborgh’s eye test, Nucifora had a tougher examination ahead of him when he met with Superintendent of Schools Kaye Barrett before taking the position.

“Ms. Barrett had been my principal when I attended Point Beach Grammar,” Nucifora said. “She knew what my grades were in high school. Ms. Barrett asked me what I was now doing. I told her I was married to a great woman (Eve), had a child, was working full time and taking night classes at Housatonic Community College. She was concerned and asked if I could maintain my grades and coach high school. I told her, ‘Ms. Barrett, if you give me the go ahead, I promise I will not let you down.’ She signed off. I graduated with a 3.5 average and worked 30 years for the Postal Service.”

Nucifora, whose plaque reads plaque reads ‘Drive the Damn Sled’ became a father figure to some, a tough guy role model to others. He could take a rung off the ladder of a player too full of himself; and use it to boost a struggling teammate.

Haley said: “Rich is made up of all the good things that comes from being an old-school guy. He is a big part, the heart and soul, of what we are doing. He is passionate. I found old newspaper clippings from the 60s, 70s, 80s on football that we run in a slide show in the room when kids are waiting for meetings to start. We can hear them yelling ‘Nuce” every time his clip comes up. He is a gift for us to have around. It was an honor to give him that plaque. We would have given it to him on Aug. 16, our first official day of practice, but Rich was volunteering at a soup kitchen. He is that kind of guy.”

Nucifora brought some memories with him from Milford to Law.

“I hooked up with Dick Jeynes with the freshmen and jayvee team,” he said. “It was like Frank and Kenny Walker on the varsity team. Dick and I were so close and worked together beautifully. The last team we had at Milford had 18 kids, one with football experience. We told parents we’d teach the 17 that never played football before. We went unbeaten, untied, and unscored upon in 1982. Those players went on the next fall to Law and Foran.

Luysterborghs said: “One of Rich’s biggest contributions to our success at Milford High was his offseason work in the weight room with our players. He built a camaraderie with the kids. It takes a special person to fit that role. The bonds that the players built in the weight room played an important part in our successes during those years at Milford High. We were happy that he came along with us to Law, where he continued to build those bonds. Rich got our kids fit, quicker, faster, stronger.”

Nucifora “begged and borrowed” to build a complete weight room at Law in 1985, where he conducted weight room sessions for football, baseball, and girls’ track.

“I set up programs for each team,” he said. “One day a girl I didn’t know came in and I thought she was with the track team. The next day she told me she was on the tennis team. I told her to come back in two days. I got a book on tennis conditioning and redesigned a program for her. It was amazing how well she did.”

Haley loves Nucifora’s team-first philosophy.

“Rich is a gem. It isn’t easy doing what he has done. You must be one of the most selfless people on earth,” he said. “I know what it is like to do it for 50 years. My dad (Tom) started coaching in 1969. My dad did track and cross country at Emmett O’Brien, he started the soccer program at Ansonia, and is now at Amity working with throwers on the girls’ track team. That’s why I put on the plaque about Rich — 50 years of Service Before Self.”

Nucifora wished his dad Dominic and mom Pearl were there to see the presentation, but besides that deflected all praise.

“From Frank through now to Chris, it has been about teaching kids to be more than football players. We want to teach them to be better students, better people,” Nucifora said. “Some of them as players may never get beyond the high school level. We want to give them values they can take through life, be it college, being married, joining the military, or getting a job. If they leave here with those values, then we’ve done our job.”









