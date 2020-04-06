Mike Forget named the next Darien football coach

Veteran coach Mike Forget, the defensive coordinator of the Darien football team for the past eight seasons, has been named the Blue Wave’s new head coach for the 2020 season.

Forget will replace Rob Trifone, who stepped down in January after 13 years with the Wave.

Because the interview process was not able to be completed, the district has decided to make the head football coach a one-year position to allow the interview process to have the opportunity to be fully executed next year. A full and open search will take place at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

“I’m very honored and humbled to accept the position of head football coach at Darien,” Forget said in a press release from Darien High School. “It’s such a privilege to coach this storied program. I’ve been deeply moved by the support I have received from Alumni and members of the community throughout the process.

“I share this honor with all who have helped me become the coach I am along the way. From all of the players I have coached, my high school coach Bobby Caliscibetta, right down to coach Trifone. It’s tough to follow a legend, but I believe that he will always be there for me,” he said.

Trifone took over as Darien’s head coach in 2007 and compiled a record of 129-26 with four FCIAC and three state championships. The Wave earned the state’s final No. 1 rankings for three consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2017.

