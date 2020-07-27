Mike DeFelice named coach at Shelton

Mike DeFelice is the new head football coach at Shelton, replacing Jeff Roy. Mike DeFelice is the new head football coach at Shelton, replacing Jeff Roy. Photo: Submitted Photo Photo: Submitted Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Mike DeFelice named football coach at Shelton 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Mike DeFelice has been named football coach at Shelton, replacing Jeff Roy. Shelton announced the appointment Monday morning.

DeFelice, a 1996 Shelton grad, was an assistant coach for 22 seasons, previously serving as offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and head freshman coach. He played for Joe Benanto and was a part of the 1995 CIAC Class LL State championship team.

DeFelice teaches social studies at the school.

“I am very excited to be able to continue and add to the tradition that is Shelton Football. My staff and I are ready to help make the student athletes we coach better players and people that will represent Shelton High and the city of Shelton in a positive manner.” DeFelice said in a statement.

Said Shelton athletic director John Niski in a statement: “We are confident that Coach DeFelice will bring the needed experience and enthusiasm to continue the winning traditions established here in Shelton and he and his staff will provide a steady continuity for our student athletes during these uncertain times.”

Roy was the Gaels’ coach the past 15 seasons.

“(DeFelice) was my right-hand man and knows the program and system well. He is respected by the players and their parents. I am excited for him.”