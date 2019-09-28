Mierez, Rockville hold off Granby/Canton in emotional, double-OT thriller

CANTON — Ever the history buff, Rockville coach Erick Knickerbocker brought in two players from the school’s 1969 team that finished 9-1 to stir up the echoes before the 2019 Rams’ unbeaten showdown with rival Granby/Canton Friday afternoon.

The alumni relayed a quote from NFL legendary coach Vince Lombardi to the kids the night before.

“It was from his book,” Rockville quarterback Jon O’Coin recalled. “The greatest feeling in a man’s life is when he’s on the ground, nothing left, after everything he’s put into the game and he feels victory.

“And it played out perfectly today.”

Indeed it did for Rockville, which held on for an emotional, 14-7 road victory over Granby/Canton in double overtime.

“I’m still trying to process it,” said Knickerbocker, whose team improved to 3-0 and solidified itself as a team to beat in the Pequot and Class M race. “It was an unbelievable football game. It was the best game I’ve ever been involved with.”

Here's your winning play in Rockville's 14-7 2OT win over Granby/Canton

Pretty, it wasn’t. Rockville had two touchdowns called back due to penalty and, despite a number of other flubs that nearly cost them the game, the Rams survived thanks to a pair of touchdowns by Chris Mierez and Avery Wilson’s forced fumble that sealed the win in the second OT.

“There were a lot of mistakes in the game,” Knickerbocker said. “But both teams literally left it all out there, man. Those guys could barely even move, both teams. Both teams just wouldn’t back down and it came down to one play, really.”

The game was tied at 7-7 after regulation following a wild series that saw a goal line stand and a late drive by Granby/Canton that ended with a missed 31-yard field goal attempt.

For completion's sake, here's Rockville's winning TD by Chris Mierez, whose fumble took a lucky bounce back to him at the goal line (that's twice this happened, both TDs)

Rockville’s defense stopped Granby/Canton from scoring in the first overtime, but Granby/Canton’s Mahlik Brown-Smith poked the ball away from O’Coin on a sweep left and Carter Gavin pounced on it to send the game to a second overtime.

“We were setting up for a field goal there,” Knickerbocker said. “We felt pretty good about kicking it. It’s tough, you try to practice these situations. But, with the crowd, it was crazy. It was a great atmosphere.”

Rockville nearly squandered their possession in the second overtime, too. But Mierez’s fumble bounced back to him as he crossed the goal line to give Rockville the lead.

Fourth and goal at the 1 for Rockville. O'Coin fumbles the snap, but somehow Chris Mierez picks it up and goes in to tie it up. 7-7 late 3 with Granby/Canton

It was the second time Mierez turned a potential goal line disaster into points. On Rockville’s first touchdown in the third quarter, he scooped up a fumbled snap and ran it in to tie the game. “He carried the team on his back,” Knickerbocker said.

Mierez, who finished with 86 yards on eight carries and made 14 tackles on defense, was a tornado of emotions afterward.

“This means everything right now,” he said, wiping away tears. “We just stuck to it, worked hard, trusted each other and worked through adversity. We just knew if we had each other’s backs, positive things would happen.”

Sam Attianese on the option pitch, TD Granny/Canton. 7-0 late 1st

On Granby’s second overtime possession, Wilson chased down Canton’s Sam Schock and knocked the ball loose. O’Coin recovered it to set off a wild celebration.

“We hurt ourselves,” said Granby/Canton coach Erik Shortell, whose team controlled play for much of the game, but could muster only a single touchdown — a 15-yard run by Sam Attinese — on its first drive of the game. “Not their defense. We hurt ourselves.

“We told the kids, we’ll learn from this. We’re just going to keep getting better. It’s never a good thing, but it’s a good thing because it’ll make us that much better.”

Senior Shawn Capiga made 10 tackles, including a fourth-down sack of Granby’s Jackson Rome in the first overtime. “He’d been pushing for playing time all year and he was unbelievable tonight,” Knickerbocker said. “He was a difference-maker. We had a bunch of guys who just showed up and played tonight.”

Nas Knighton added 10 tackles and a sack for Rockville and Alex Deane had an interception.

ROCKVILLE 14, GRANBY/CANTON 7 (2OT)

ROCKVILLE 0 0 7 0 0 7 — 14

GRANBY 7 0 0 0 0 0 — 7

Granby – Sam Attianese 15 yard run (Attianese Kick)

Rockville – Chris Mierez 1 yard run (Deshaun Perry Kick)

Rockville – Chris Mierez 12 yard run (Deshuan Perry Kick)

Team Records: Rockville 3-0, Granby/Canton 2-1