Middletown shakes slow start to beat Bristol Eastern

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown needed one quarter of football to find its footing in Friday night’s season opener at Rosek-Skubel Stadium. Offensively, at least.

The defense was on its game from the opening whistle.

After a slog of a first 12 minutes, the Blue Dragons settled in and put three second-quarter touchdowns on the board in a five-minute span — one via a blocked punt — more than enough points to defeat Bristol Eastern 35-7 in a CCC East game.

Middletown has won nine in a row over Eastern in Sal Morello’s 10 seasons as Blue Dragons coach.

Despite having underclassmen up and down the roster, the Dragons played with poise and drew energy from their defense. Morello said in preseason that the unit, though young, was quick to the ball, and it proved him right.

Middletown prevented Eastern from getting out of its half of the field in the first half and brought heavy pressure on Lancers quarterback Bryce Curtin.

Sophomore running back Shaun Gaskins caught one touchdown pass and rushed for a second score, and sophomore William Nta scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter.

It was Gaskins who helped set up Middletown’s first touchdown. He intercepted a Curtin pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage late in the second quarter. On second down from Eastern’s 30-yard line, senior quarterback Chris Danas found Anthony Pappa on a post route at the pylon.

The Lancers punted on their next possession, pinning Middletown on its own 30. Two plays later, the Dragons produced their first big play of the night. It started as a Danas screen pass to Amil Phillip, but Phillip got some great blocking near midfield and won a footrace to the end zone. Matt Aresco’s kick made it 14-0.

With Eastern deep in its own territory after the kickoff, Middletown again held the Lancers to three and out. Morello called timeout to stop the clock.

Senior defensive back Kristian Glemaud apparently found a seam in the Lancers’ line, because he blew through it, blocked Jack Bachand’s put, picked up the bounce at the 10-yard line and scored.

Middletown went to the pass on its first five plays of the game and threw the ball 17 times on 24 first-half plays.

Gaskins scored on a 36-yard run down the left sideline with 3:59 left in the third quarter, giving the Dragons a four-touchdown lead.

Alex Marshall got the Lancers on the board with his 2-yard touchdown run with 1:44 to go in the third.

Middletown capped the scoring when Will Nta booked around left end for a 55-yard touchdown run in the final minute of third.

MIDDLETOWN 35, BRISTOL EASTERN 7

BRISTOL EASTERN 0 0 7 0 — 7

MIDDLETOWN 0 21 14 0 35

M—Anthony Pappa 30-yard pass from Chris Danas (Matt Aresco kick)

M—Amil Phillip 63-yard pass from Danas (Aresco kick)

M—Kristian Glemaud 10-yard blocked punt return (Aresco kick)

M—Gaskins 36-yard run (Aresco kick)

BE—Alex Marshall 2-yard run (Jack Bachand kick)

M—William Nta 55-yard run (Aresco kick)