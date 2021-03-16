Michigan-bound Connor Hunt breaks two Ridgefield swim records

Connor Hunt set two Ridgefield High swimming records when he won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly during the Tigers’ 103-80 victory over New Canaan Saturday at the New Canaan YMCA.

Hunt, who will swim at the University of Michigan next year, finished the 200 IM in 1:50.15, breaking the record of 1:52.00 which had been set by AJ Bornstein at the 2018 CIAC State Open.

Hunt then won the butterfly in 50.02, breaking his own school mark of 51.06.

Ridgefield also had wins from Jack Clancy in the 200 freestyle (1:47.78) and 500 freestyle (4:50.34), Andrew Yu in the 50 freestyle (22.50), and Gavin Egerton in the 100 freestyle (48.83) and from the 200 medley (1:42.69) and 400 freestyle (3:19.35) relay teams.

The Tigers are 5-1 and have won five straight since opening the season with a loss at Greenwich.

Hunt, a two-year team captain, was the MVP of last year’s FCIAC swimming finals, when he won the 200 and 500 freestyle races. His 500 freestyle time of 4:25.40 broke the conference record of 4:30.63, which had been set by former Ridgefield teammate Kieran Smith in 2016.

Hunt verbally committed to Michigan in September and signed his National Letter of Intent in November. He’ll be joining former Ridgefield teammate Bornstein, a junior with the Wolverines.





