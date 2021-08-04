Memoir details Fairfield Prep basketball coach Mike Papale’s battle with heart disease

3 1 of 3 Fairfield Prep / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





It is 15 years this month that Mike Papale nearly died of cardiac arrest. The former standout high school basketball player collapsed while sitting on the bench at his dad’s basketball camp at the Wallingford Parks and Recreation Center.

Had it not been for the heroic efforts of Bob Huebner, a volunteer EMT who hustled from next door to use CPR to help revive Papale, and the paramedics who quickly arrived and used automated external defibrillators (AED) on him, Papale could have died that day, Aug. 24, 2006, just before his senior year at Sheehan High School in Wallingford was about to begin.

His life was forever changed. Papale couldn’t play competitive basketball ever again. But the sport remains a huge part of his life. So is his tireless work to get AEDs placed in any state facility that doesn’t have one and as the founder and CEO of his non-profit organization, In a Heartbeat.

And now, Papale’s memoir is being released officially on Sept. 1. It is called, fittingly, A Big Heart.

The memoir gives readers a sense of what life has been like for Papale, living the last 15 years with heart disease.

“People with heart disease can have very normal lives. It took me awhile (to realize that),” said Papale, now 32. “People can live 50, 60, 70 years with a heart condition.”

Papale said it took him five years to complete his book, but he sped up the process to finish it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first chapter is appropriately titled, ‘The Day I Died.’ Even though Papale himself doesn’t recall much of what happened that day, the memoir provides fine detail about what did occur from people who were there that day. The last three paragraphs of the opening chapter provide some particular suspense.

Papale’s story is told chronologically through 42 chapters. The foreword is written by his cardiologist, Dr. Martin Maron, the director of the HCM Institute at Tufts Medical Center.

Papale was diagnosed with a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It ‘s the same heart condition that led to the premature deaths of basketball stars Reggie Lewis and Hank Gathers in the early 1990s.

Papale had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) surgically placed into his chest. He had to have it replaced in 2014, and that was a very difficult process, leading to a life-threatening, open-heart surgery.

“I had a routine surgery to get the defibrillator replaced, but there was a (staph) infection during the surgery that had settled onto the device. Once that happens, the body can’t fight it,” Papale said.

The entire ordeal is described chapter and verse over several chapters. Papale had to wait several weeks to recuperate before having a new ICD placed in his chest. Papale said he will have to have his ICD replaced again within the next month.

“I’m pretty optimistic there won’t be any issues. What happened in 2014 is a very rare thing to happen,” Papale said.

Papale went on to attend Quinnipiac University, where he became the student manager for the men’s college basketball team. He went on to be an assistant college basketball coach for the Bobcats’ program under Tom Moore. He also was an assistant at UMass-Lowell and Southern Connecticut State University, the latter under Scott Burrell.

He is now entering his fourth season as the high school boys basketball coach at Fairfield Prep.

It wasn’t long after the 2006 incident that the Papale family began raising awareness about it, the push to have defibrillators put into facilities that didn’t have one.

Papale didn’t like the idea of telling his story in public. But he has done it often enough now where he was giving between 10-15 speeches per year before the pandemic began. He has given several on zoom since.

What started as volunteering for the American Heart Association led to the start of his non-profit, In a Heartbeat, in October of 2015. In addition to donating AEDs around the country (183 thus far), the organization provides both AED and CPR training and donates to research for HCM. The non-profit also gives free ECGs (electrocardiograms) to children, teenagers and even college students.

Papale’s full-time job is the manager of community relations for Defibtech, an AED manufacturing company in Guilford.

The book will be available for pre-release on Friday, in both paperback and on Kindle. E-books will be available on Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play, KOBO and Barnes & Noble.

The paperback costs $19.99, e-books are $3.99. Visit michaelpapale.com/book for more information.





