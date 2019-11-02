McManus has night of his life as No. 8 Southington ends Simsbury’s unbeaten season

SOUTHINGTON — Southington’s Jack McManus caught all of four passes for a mere 25 yards in the Blue Knights’ first six games of the year.

With Southington’s toughest CCC opponent of the season coming to town in 6-0 Simsbury, McManus — quite literally — played the game of his dreams.

The 6-foot-1 junior caught six passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns as No. 8-ranked Southington manhandled Simsbury, 35-7, at Fontana Field Friday night.

Asked if he ever thought he’d have a night like this, “I dreamed of it,” McManus replied.

Southington improved to 6-1 with its fifth-consecutive victory and, once again, showed it was still boss among the CCC’s upper echelon.

“They come to ‘The Dungeon,’ and that’s what happens,” McManus said.

A junior varsity player this time last year and an emerging starter at linebacker during this season’s first half, McManus thrilled the large crowd with grace and determination.

Southington Jr Jack McManus caught 4 passes for 25 yds and a TD over 6 games.

Southington Jr Jack McManus caught 4 passes for 25 yds and a TD over 6 games.

In game 7, he went off with 3 TDs — 32, 28, 38 — on 4 catches in tonight's 35-7 win over previously unbeaten Simsbury

“Dude, that kid is a machine,” said senior linebacker and captain Billy Carr, who scored a touchdown and led yet another staunch Blue Knights’ defensive effort.

“Everybody loves him. He’s a great dude. He’s a good friend. And, he was getting open like nobody’s business tonight. That kid was inhaling passes tonight.”

With Southington ahead 14-7 and just five seconds left in the first half, McManus snared a high pass and then raced around and through the Simsbury defense and carried a defender into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown at the buzzer.

Oh my, after a pickoff, on the final play of the half, Southington scores on this 32yard catch and amazing run by Jack McManus. Just willed himself into the end zone for a 21-7 Southington lead.

“I knew it didn’t matter unless you get in,” he said. “So, I did everything I could to get into the end zone.

“It was all kind of a blur. After I put the move on the first kid, I don’t really know what happened after that. It got us hyped up. Coming into the second half, we were all ready to go.”

After Southington’s defense stopped Simsbury on downs to start the third quarter, McManus capped the ensuing scoring drive with a near carbon-copy of his first score. This one was from 38 yards out and put Southington ahead 28-7.

Jack McManus does it again. Sweet catch/run for a 38yd TD for Southington, now up 28-7, 3:24 left 3rd.

Jack McManus does it again. Sweet catch/run for a 38yd TD for Southington, now up 28-7, 3:24 left 3rd.

(We might be done here..)

“I’ve been telling hims all season, all offseason that he has a spot on this team,” said quarterback Brady Lafferty, who threw for 262 yards and finished with four TD passes, thanks to McManus’ effort. “He’s a great receiver. He plays defense a lot… He didn’t have a starting (receiver) spot, but he’s definitely making a name for himself.”

McManus completed his wild night by catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lafferty on 4th down.

“He’s the type of kid that plays with an edge,” Southington coach Mike Drury said. “Once he has that ball, it’s like, I don’t want to go down, I want to score. It was a breakout night for him.”

4th and 5 from the Simsbury 28, and lessee… who to throw to?

Why not Jack McManus?

Touchdown Southington. His third. 35-7 Blue Knights under 9 left.

We are, of course, done here. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/uvOGA4aLQ4 — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) November 2, 2019

Southington scored first, on a 28-yard strike to top receiver Carter Uhlman. But Simsbury responded and took a 7-6 on Aiden Boeshans’ 4-yard score set up by a fumbled punt return.

The Blue Knights took the lead for good, 14-7, when Carr cashed in from a yard out on fourth and goal. On Simsbury’s ensuing drive, Donell Mackey-Woodson picked off Boeshans with just under 2 minutes left in the half, setting up McManus’ buzzer-beating TD.

“He’s good,” Simsbury coach Dave Masters said of McManus. “They’re a team that’s filled with guys that are big, strong fast. And they’re well coached. You have to play your A-game to beat them and we didn’t play our A-game tonight.”

Brisk cool wind coming in from the north end zone, where Southington's headed currently. … and just scored against. 29 yds from Lafferty to Uhlman 6-0

Still, Simsbury — like Southington, also in Class LL — is in good position to clinch its first state playoff berth since 2009. “We’re going to pull some lessons out of this,” Masters said.

Southington, meanwhile, hasn’t lost since a defensive struggle at now No. 3 Darien, 18-6. With new starters emerging, like Lafferty — now the full-time QB — and McManus, the Blue Knights look to be rounding into form as the season begins its final month.

“It feels good,” Carr said. “We felt like we needed to make a statement. They were 6-0, we were 5-1, but we wanted to show we’re still champs of this conference.”

Southington fumbles upon Simsbury recovers at the 4, Boeshans goes in on 2nd down. Kick's good, 7-6 Simsbury after 1

SOUTHINGTON 35, SIMSBURY 7

SIMSBURY 7 0 0 0 — 7

SOUTHINGTON 6 15 7 7 — 35